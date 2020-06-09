Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Sept. 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,037 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/10-8/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64.
- There have been 283,199 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,651 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,668.
- There have been 25,523 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 6, there were 1,669 current hospitalizations - a decrease of hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25631 545
Gwinnett 25107 359
Cobb 17734 404
DeKalb 17089 315
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16492 137
Hall 8143 133
Chatham 7388 131
Clayton 6664 145
Richmond 6245 138
Muscogee 5615 151
Bibb 5527 139
Cherokee 5200 81
Henry 4583 88
Whitfield 4146 55
Clarke 3750 34
Lowndes 3594 72
Forsyth 3353 36
Columbia 3299 47
Douglas 3250 67
Glynn 3194 82
Dougherty 3021 180
Houston 2768 71
Troup 2652 90
Bartow 2557 74
Unknown 2538 4
Floyd 2501 35
Paulding 2438 42
Carroll 2434 63
Bulloch 2405 22
Newton 2380 65
Coweta 2337 32
Barrow 1886 41
Coffee 1861 38
Colquitt 1811 28
Baldwin 1797 53
Rockdale 1709 33
Jackson 1652 27
Fayette 1628 43
Gordon 1598 31
Walton 1589 48
Tift 1577 51
Thomas 1457 58
Chattahoochee 1436 2
Habersham 1402 65
Laurens 1398 50
Ware 1376 47
Polk 1278 17
Spalding 1217 54
Effingham 1173 19
Toombs 1152 29
Walker 1137 25
Camden 1095 7
Decatur 1014 22
Wayne 1014 26
Liberty 956 19
Catoosa 939 16
Appling 931 24
Bryan 908 9
Stephens 896 28
Sumter 884 60
Emanuel 830 23
Lumpkin 786 12
Gilmer 771 9
Harris 747 21
Murray 731 4
Mitchell 727 45
Dawson 726 7
Tattnall 712 8
Jefferson 708 20
Grady 695 17
Burke 693 9
Upson 687 58
Ben Hill 666 17
Jeff Davis 663 12
Lee 654 25
Putnam 640 21
Chattooga 636 6
Washington 627 6
Oconee 618 20
Monroe 610 43
Franklin 604 11
White 592 15
Charlton 586 6
Peach 586 18
Butts 579 41
Madison 565 8
Pickens 538 8
Pierce 538 14
Bacon 537 10
McDuffie 529 13
Cook 522 11
Union 519 14
Elbert 517 1
Worth 514 29
Meriwether 501 11
Fannin 499 8
Crisp 495 15
Jones 486 4
Brooks 485 24
Greene 467 21
Hart 436 11
Morgan 436 2
Early 431 32
Atkinson 416 3
Berrien 411 10
Banks 405 6
Bleckley 398 17
Evans 383 5
Candler 378 16
Stewart 377 11
Hancock 370 39
Johnson 369 14
Haralson 365 8
Telfair 359 14
Dodge 347 8
Jenkins 345 26
Lamar 332 17
Terrell 322 31
Randolph 320 27
Brantley 317 8
Screven 313 9
Clinch 310 5
Seminole 309 8
Wilkinson 298 17
Rabun 297 7
Dooly 296 14
Oglethorpe 290 11
Pike 288 8
Turner 283 21
Lanier 276 5
McIntosh 264 6
Pulaski 262 10
Irwin 245 4
Montgomery 242 4
Echols 238 2
Wilkes 232 3
Calhoun 229 7
Miller 228 1
Wilcox 228 20
Treutlen 226 5
Towns 225 6
Dade 219 4
Macon 213 10
Lincoln 200 7
Jasper 194 4
Long 194 3
Heard 180 5
Marion 178 6
Twiggs 170 7
Taylor 164 7
Crawford 159 4
Talbot 155 5
Wheeler 154 8
Warren 123 5
Clay 114 2
Schley 97 2
Baker 72 3
Webster 40 2
Glascock 35 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0