Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Sept. 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,037 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/10-8/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64.

There have been 283,199 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,651 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,668.

There have been 25,523 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 6, there were 1,669 current hospitalizations - a decrease of hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25631 545

Gwinnett 25107 359

Cobb 17734 404

DeKalb 17089 315

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16492 137

Hall 8143 133

Chatham 7388 131

Clayton 6664 145

Richmond 6245 138

Muscogee 5615 151

Bibb 5527 139

Cherokee 5200 81

Henry 4583 88

Whitfield 4146 55

Clarke 3750 34

Lowndes 3594 72

Forsyth 3353 36

Columbia 3299 47

Douglas 3250 67

Glynn 3194 82

Dougherty 3021 180

Houston 2768 71

Troup 2652 90

Bartow 2557 74

Unknown 2538 4

Floyd 2501 35

Paulding 2438 42

Carroll 2434 63

Bulloch 2405 22

Newton 2380 65

Coweta 2337 32

Barrow 1886 41

Coffee 1861 38

Colquitt 1811 28

Baldwin 1797 53

Rockdale 1709 33

Jackson 1652 27

Fayette 1628 43

Gordon 1598 31

Walton 1589 48

Tift 1577 51

Thomas 1457 58

Chattahoochee 1436 2

Habersham 1402 65

Laurens 1398 50

Ware 1376 47

Polk 1278 17

Spalding 1217 54

Effingham 1173 19

Toombs 1152 29

Walker 1137 25

Camden 1095 7

Decatur 1014 22

Wayne 1014 26

Liberty 956 19

Catoosa 939 16

Appling 931 24

Bryan 908 9

Stephens 896 28

Sumter 884 60

Emanuel 830 23

Lumpkin 786 12

Gilmer 771 9

Harris 747 21

Murray 731 4

Mitchell 727 45

Dawson 726 7

Tattnall 712 8

Jefferson 708 20

Grady 695 17

Burke 693 9

Upson 687 58

Ben Hill 666 17

Jeff Davis 663 12

Lee 654 25

Putnam 640 21

Chattooga 636 6

Washington 627 6

Oconee 618 20

Monroe 610 43

Franklin 604 11

White 592 15

Charlton 586 6

Peach 586 18

Butts 579 41

Madison 565 8

Pickens 538 8

Pierce 538 14

Bacon 537 10

McDuffie 529 13

Cook 522 11

Union 519 14

Elbert 517 1

Worth 514 29

Meriwether 501 11

Fannin 499 8

Crisp 495 15

Jones 486 4

Brooks 485 24

Greene 467 21

Hart 436 11

Morgan 436 2

Early 431 32

Atkinson 416 3

Berrien 411 10

Banks 405 6

Bleckley 398 17

Evans 383 5

Candler 378 16

Stewart 377 11

Hancock 370 39

Johnson 369 14

Haralson 365 8

Telfair 359 14

Dodge 347 8

Jenkins 345 26

Lamar 332 17

Terrell 322 31

Randolph 320 27

Brantley 317 8

Screven 313 9

Clinch 310 5

Seminole 309 8

Wilkinson 298 17

Rabun 297 7

Dooly 296 14

Oglethorpe 290 11

Pike 288 8

Turner 283 21

Lanier 276 5

McIntosh 264 6

Pulaski 262 10

Irwin 245 4

Montgomery 242 4

Echols 238 2

Wilkes 232 3

Calhoun 229 7

Miller 228 1

Wilcox 228 20

Treutlen 226 5

Towns 225 6

Dade 219 4

Macon 213 10

Lincoln 200 7

Jasper 194 4

Long 194 3

Heard 180 5

Marion 178 6

Twiggs 170 7

Taylor 164 7

Crawford 159 4

Talbot 155 5

Wheeler 154 8

Warren 123 5

Clay 114 2

Schley 97 2

Baker 72 3

Webster 40 2

Glascock 35 2

Quitman 31 1