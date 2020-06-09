x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Sunday, Sept. 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,037 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 60 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/24-9/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/10-8/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.64.
  • There have been 283,199 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,651 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,089.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,668.
  • There have been 25,523 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 22 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 153.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 6, there were 1,669 current hospitalizations - a decrease of hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25631    545

Gwinnett    25107    359

Cobb    17734    404

DeKalb    17089    315

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16492    137

Hall    8143    133

Chatham    7388    131

Clayton    6664    145

Richmond    6245    138

Muscogee    5615    151

Bibb    5527    139

Cherokee    5200    81

Henry    4583    88

Whitfield    4146    55

Clarke    3750    34

Lowndes    3594    72

Forsyth    3353    36

Columbia    3299    47

Douglas    3250    67

Glynn    3194    82

Dougherty    3021    180

Houston    2768    71

Troup    2652    90

Bartow    2557    74

Unknown    2538    4

Floyd    2501    35

Paulding    2438    42

Carroll    2434    63

Bulloch    2405    22

Newton    2380    65

Coweta    2337    32

Barrow    1886    41

Coffee    1861    38

Colquitt    1811    28

Baldwin    1797    53

Rockdale    1709    33

Jackson    1652    27

Fayette    1628    43

Gordon    1598    31

Walton    1589    48

Tift    1577    51

Thomas    1457    58

Chattahoochee    1436    2

Habersham    1402    65

Laurens    1398    50

Ware    1376    47

Polk    1278    17

Spalding    1217    54

Effingham    1173    19

Toombs    1152    29

Walker    1137    25

Camden    1095    7

Decatur    1014    22

Wayne    1014    26

Liberty    956    19

Catoosa    939    16

Appling    931    24

Bryan    908    9

Stephens    896    28

Sumter    884    60

Emanuel    830    23

Lumpkin    786    12

Gilmer    771    9

Harris    747    21

Murray    731    4

Mitchell    727    45

Dawson    726    7

Tattnall    712    8

Jefferson    708    20

Grady    695    17

Burke    693    9

Upson    687    58

Ben Hill    666    17

Jeff Davis    663    12

Lee    654    25

Putnam    640    21

Chattooga    636    6

Washington    627    6

Oconee    618    20

Monroe    610    43

Franklin    604    11

White    592    15

Charlton    586    6

Peach    586    18

Butts    579    41

Madison    565    8

Pickens    538    8

Pierce    538    14

Bacon    537    10

McDuffie    529    13

Cook    522    11

Union    519    14

Elbert    517    1

Worth    514    29

Meriwether    501    11

Fannin    499    8

Crisp    495    15

Jones    486    4

Brooks    485    24

Greene    467    21

Hart    436    11

Morgan    436    2

Early    431    32

Atkinson    416    3

Berrien    411    10

Banks    405    6

Bleckley    398    17

Evans    383    5

Candler    378    16

Stewart    377    11

Hancock    370    39

Johnson    369    14

Haralson    365    8

Telfair    359    14

Dodge    347    8

Jenkins    345    26

Lamar    332    17

Terrell    322    31

Randolph    320    27

Brantley    317    8

Screven    313    9

Clinch    310    5

Seminole    309    8

Wilkinson    298    17

Rabun    297    7

Dooly    296    14

Oglethorpe    290    11

Pike    288    8

Turner    283    21

Lanier    276    5

McIntosh    264    6

Pulaski    262    10

Irwin    245    4

Montgomery    242    4

Echols    238    2

Wilkes    232    3

Calhoun    229    7

Miller    228    1

Wilcox    228    20

Treutlen    226    5

Towns    225    6

Dade    219    4

Macon    213    10

Lincoln    200    7

Jasper    194    4

Long    194    3

Heard    180    5

Marion    178    6

Twiggs    170    7

Taylor    164    7

Crawford    159    4

Talbot    155    5

Wheeler    154    8

Warren    123    5

Clay    114    2

Schley    97    2

Baker    72    3

Webster    40    2

Glascock    35    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

Related Articles