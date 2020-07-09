Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,044 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/11-8/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.21.

There have been 283,807 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 608 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,659.

There have been 25,538 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 6, there were 1,659 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 25681 545

Gwinnett 25127 359

Cobb 17792 404

DeKalb 17100 315

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16569 137

Hall 8149 133

Chatham 7418 131

Clayton 6671 145

Richmond 6248 138

Muscogee 5623 151

Bibb 5532 139

Cherokee 5211 82

Henry 4592 88

Whitfield 4150 55

Clarke 3788 34

Lowndes 3596 72

Forsyth 3358 36

Columbia 3303 47

Douglas 3260 67

Glynn 3197 83

Dougherty 3029 180

Houston 2770 71

Troup 2655 90

Bartow 2560 74

Floyd 2504 35

Unknown 2492 4

Paulding 2456 42

Bulloch 2439 22

Carroll 2439 63

Newton 2381 65

Coweta 2339 32

Barrow 1890 41

Coffee 1866 38

Colquitt 1816 28

Baldwin 1809 53

Rockdale 1711 33

Jackson 1654 27

Fayette 1628 43

Gordon 1598 31

Walton 1597 48

Tift 1579 51

Thomas 1460 58

Chattahoochee 1439 2

Laurens 1416 52

Habersham 1404 65

Ware 1378 47

Polk 1279 17

Spalding 1217 54

Effingham 1177 19

Toombs 1153 29

Walker 1144 25

Camden 1095 7

Decatur 1021 22

Wayne 1014 26

Liberty 959 19

Catoosa 940 16

Appling 931 24

Bryan 914 9

Stephens 898 28

Sumter 886 60

Emanuel 835 23

Lumpkin 787 12

Gilmer 772 9

Harris 747 21

Murray 732 4

Mitchell 729 45

Dawson 728 7

Tattnall 712 8

Jefferson 709 20

Grady 695 17

Burke 691 9

Upson 688 58

Ben Hill 671 17

Jeff Davis 663 12

Lee 654 25

Putnam 640 21

Chattooga 636 6

Washington 630 6

Oconee 619 20

Franklin 612 11

Monroe 610 43

White 592 15

Charlton 587 6

Peach 586 18

Butts 579 41

Madison 567 8

Pickens 542 8

Pierce 539 14

Bacon 537 10

McDuffie 529 13

Union 529 14

Cook 523 11

Elbert 519 1

Worth 514 29

Meriwether 505 11

Fannin 503 8

Crisp 495 15

Jones 488 4

Brooks 484 24

Greene 469 21

Hart 444 11

Morgan 436 2

Early 431 32

Atkinson 417 3

Berrien 411 10

Banks 408 6

Bleckley 398 17

Evans 383 5

Candler 380 16

Stewart 377 11

Johnson 372 14

Hancock 370 39

Haralson 366 8

Telfair 360 15

Dodge 349 8

Jenkins 345 27

Lamar 333 17

Terrell 322 31

Randolph 320 27

Brantley 317 8

Screven 315 9

Seminole 312 8

Clinch 309 5

Wilkinson 298 17

Rabun 297 7

Dooly 296 14

Oglethorpe 290 11

Pike 288 8

Turner 283 21

Lanier 276 5

Pulaski 270 10

McIntosh 264 6

Irwin 245 4

Montgomery 245 4

Echols 238 2

Wilkes 236 3

Calhoun 229 7

Treutlen 229 5

Miller 228 1

Wilcox 228 20

Towns 227 7

Dade 222 4

Macon 213 10

Lincoln 200 7

Jasper 195 4

Long 194 3

Heard 180 5

Marion 178 6

Twiggs 170 7

Taylor 164 7

Crawford 159 4

Talbot 155 5

Wheeler 154 8

Warren 124 5

Clay 114 2

Schley 97 2

Baker 72 3

Webster 40 2

Glascock 35 2

Quitman 31 1