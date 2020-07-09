Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 7

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,044 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/11-8/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.21.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 283,807 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 608 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,659.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 25,538 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36.
Credit: WXIA
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 6, there were 1,659 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.

 COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    25681    545

Gwinnett    25127    359

Cobb    17792    404

DeKalb    17100    315

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16569    137

Hall    8149    133

Chatham    7418    131

Clayton    6671    145

Richmond    6248    138

Muscogee    5623    151

Bibb    5532    139

Cherokee    5211    82

Henry    4592    88

Whitfield    4150    55

Clarke    3788    34

Lowndes    3596    72

Forsyth    3358    36

Columbia    3303    47

Douglas    3260    67

Glynn    3197    83

Dougherty    3029    180

Houston    2770    71

Troup    2655    90

Bartow    2560    74

Floyd    2504    35

Unknown    2492    4

Paulding    2456    42

Bulloch    2439    22

Carroll    2439    63

Newton    2381    65

Coweta    2339    32

Barrow    1890    41

Coffee    1866    38

Colquitt    1816    28

Baldwin    1809    53

Rockdale    1711    33

Jackson    1654    27

Fayette    1628    43

Gordon    1598    31

Walton    1597    48

Tift    1579    51

Thomas    1460    58

Chattahoochee    1439    2

Laurens    1416    52

Habersham    1404    65

Ware    1378    47

Polk    1279    17

Spalding    1217    54

Effingham    1177    19

Toombs    1153    29

Walker    1144    25

Camden    1095    7

Decatur    1021    22

Wayne    1014    26

Liberty    959    19

Catoosa    940    16

Appling    931    24

Bryan    914    9

Stephens    898    28

Sumter    886    60

Emanuel    835    23

Lumpkin    787    12

Gilmer    772    9

Harris    747    21

Murray    732    4

Mitchell    729    45

Dawson    728    7

Tattnall    712    8

Jefferson    709    20

Grady    695    17

Burke    691    9

Upson    688    58

Ben Hill    671    17

Jeff Davis    663    12

Lee    654    25

Putnam    640    21

Chattooga    636    6

Washington    630    6

Oconee    619    20

Franklin    612    11

Monroe    610    43

White    592    15

Charlton    587    6

Peach    586    18

Butts    579    41

Madison    567    8

Pickens    542    8

Pierce    539    14

Bacon    537    10

McDuffie    529    13

Union    529    14

Cook    523    11

Elbert    519    1

Worth    514    29

Meriwether    505    11

Fannin    503    8

Crisp    495    15

Jones    488    4

Brooks    484    24

Greene    469    21

Hart    444    11

Morgan    436    2

Early    431    32

Atkinson    417    3

Berrien    411    10

Banks    408    6

Bleckley    398    17

Evans    383    5

Candler    380    16

Stewart    377    11

Johnson    372    14

Hancock    370    39

Haralson    366    8

Telfair    360    15

Dodge    349    8

Jenkins    345    27

Lamar    333    17

Terrell    322    31

Randolph    320    27

Brantley    317    8

Screven    315    9

Seminole    312    8

Clinch    309    5

Wilkinson    298    17

Rabun    297    7

Dooly    296    14

Oglethorpe    290    11

Pike    288    8

Turner    283    21

Lanier    276    5

Pulaski    270    10

McIntosh    264    6

Irwin    245    4

Montgomery    245    4

Echols    238    2

Wilkes    236    3

Calhoun    229    7

Treutlen    229    5

Miller    228    1

Wilcox    228    20

Towns    227    7

Dade    222    4

Macon    213    10

Lincoln    200    7

Jasper    195    4

Long    194    3

Heard    180    5

Marion    178    6

Twiggs    170    7

Taylor    164    7

Crawford    159    4

Talbot    155    5

Wheeler    154    8

Warren    124    5

Clay    114    2

Schley    97    2

Baker    72    3

Webster    40    2

Glascock    35    2

Quitman    31    1

Taliaferro    19    0

