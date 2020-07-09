Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, Sept. 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,044 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 7 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/25-9/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 63.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/11-8/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 66.21.
- There have been 283,807 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 608 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,968.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,659.
- There have been 25,538 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 15 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 196.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 6, there were 1,659 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 10 hospitalizations from the previous day. The same day, DPH released a statement warning of possible hospitalization report inconsistencies during system upgrades. If this number is changed, we will update it here.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 25681 545
Gwinnett 25127 359
Cobb 17792 404
DeKalb 17100 315
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16569 137
Hall 8149 133
Chatham 7418 131
Clayton 6671 145
Richmond 6248 138
Muscogee 5623 151
Bibb 5532 139
Cherokee 5211 82
Henry 4592 88
Whitfield 4150 55
Clarke 3788 34
Lowndes 3596 72
Forsyth 3358 36
Columbia 3303 47
Douglas 3260 67
Glynn 3197 83
Dougherty 3029 180
Houston 2770 71
Troup 2655 90
Bartow 2560 74
Floyd 2504 35
Unknown 2492 4
Paulding 2456 42
Bulloch 2439 22
Carroll 2439 63
Newton 2381 65
Coweta 2339 32
Barrow 1890 41
Coffee 1866 38
Colquitt 1816 28
Baldwin 1809 53
Rockdale 1711 33
Jackson 1654 27
Fayette 1628 43
Gordon 1598 31
Walton 1597 48
Tift 1579 51
Thomas 1460 58
Chattahoochee 1439 2
Laurens 1416 52
Habersham 1404 65
Ware 1378 47
Polk 1279 17
Spalding 1217 54
Effingham 1177 19
Toombs 1153 29
Walker 1144 25
Camden 1095 7
Decatur 1021 22
Wayne 1014 26
Liberty 959 19
Catoosa 940 16
Appling 931 24
Bryan 914 9
Stephens 898 28
Sumter 886 60
Emanuel 835 23
Lumpkin 787 12
Gilmer 772 9
Harris 747 21
Murray 732 4
Mitchell 729 45
Dawson 728 7
Tattnall 712 8
Jefferson 709 20
Grady 695 17
Burke 691 9
Upson 688 58
Ben Hill 671 17
Jeff Davis 663 12
Lee 654 25
Putnam 640 21
Chattooga 636 6
Washington 630 6
Oconee 619 20
Franklin 612 11
Monroe 610 43
White 592 15
Charlton 587 6
Peach 586 18
Butts 579 41
Madison 567 8
Pickens 542 8
Pierce 539 14
Bacon 537 10
McDuffie 529 13
Union 529 14
Cook 523 11
Elbert 519 1
Worth 514 29
Meriwether 505 11
Fannin 503 8
Crisp 495 15
Jones 488 4
Brooks 484 24
Greene 469 21
Hart 444 11
Morgan 436 2
Early 431 32
Atkinson 417 3
Berrien 411 10
Banks 408 6
Bleckley 398 17
Evans 383 5
Candler 380 16
Stewart 377 11
Johnson 372 14
Hancock 370 39
Haralson 366 8
Telfair 360 15
Dodge 349 8
Jenkins 345 27
Lamar 333 17
Terrell 322 31
Randolph 320 27
Brantley 317 8
Screven 315 9
Seminole 312 8
Clinch 309 5
Wilkinson 298 17
Rabun 297 7
Dooly 296 14
Oglethorpe 290 11
Pike 288 8
Turner 283 21
Lanier 276 5
Pulaski 270 10
McIntosh 264 6
Irwin 245 4
Montgomery 245 4
Echols 238 2
Wilkes 236 3
Calhoun 229 7
Treutlen 229 5
Miller 228 1
Wilcox 228 20
Towns 227 7
Dade 222 4
Macon 213 10
Lincoln 200 7
Jasper 195 4
Long 194 3
Heard 180 5
Marion 178 6
Twiggs 170 7
Taylor 164 7
Crawford 159 4
Talbot 155 5
Wheeler 154 8
Warren 124 5
Clay 114 2
Schley 97 2
Baker 72 3
Webster 40 2
Glascock 35 2
Quitman 31 1
Taliaferro 19 0