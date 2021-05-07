Coronavirus in Georgia: Latest numbers for May 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,657 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/10-4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.

in Georgia, meaning an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/10-4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07. There have been 885,148 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 819.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 948.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 819.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 948. There have been 62,104 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of May 7, there were 1,069 current hospitalizations – an increase of three hospitalizations from the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1925 66

Atkinson 785 18

Bacon 1288 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3846 113

Banks 1639 34

Barrow 8765 132

Bartow 11241 207

Ben Hill 1491 61

Berrien 1059 32

Bibb 13361 405

Bleckley 801 34

Brantley 933 32

Brooks 946 36

Bryan 2738 36

Bulloch 5270 64

Burke 1779 36

Butts 2334 77

Calhoun 447 15

Camden 3216 30

Candler 751 37

Carroll 7424 131

Catoosa 5713 64

Charlton 1120 25

Chatham 20233 428

Chattahoochee 3370 13

Chattooga 2250 63

Cherokee 22433 304

Clarke 12793 137

Clay 184 3

Clayton 23862 453

Clinch 738 25

Cobb 60864 969

Coffee 4236 137

Colquitt 3530 79

Columbia 11080 160

Cook 1162 38

Coweta 8692 206

Crawford 526 17

Crisp 1446 56

Dade 1215 13

Dawson 2728 42

DeKalb 57956 932

Decatur 2152 55

Dodge 1085 56

Dooly 789 32

Dougherty 5563 281

Douglas 12013 176

Early 1015 44

Echols 359 4

Effingham 3812 65

Elbert 1528 58

Emanuel 1739 53

Evans 760 17

Fannin 2127 61

Fayette 6693 153

Floyd 10004 185

Forsyth 17974 183

Franklin 2350 43

Fulton 82367 1284

Gilmer 2494 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6722 153

Gordon 6503 104

Grady 1559 47

Greene 1507 56

Gwinnett 86677 1080

Habersham 4655 153

Hall 25068 443

Hancock 834 62

Haralson 1717 35

Harris 2170 58

Hart 1708 37

Heard 646 16

Henry 19268 299

Houston 10109 194

Irwin 684 18

Jackson 8527 140

Jasper 683 18

Jeff Davis 1298 36

Jefferson 1582 59

Jenkins 728 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1584 53

Lamar 1352 46

Lanier 503 9

Laurens 3714 144

Lee 1600 50

Liberty 3461 61

Lincoln 514 24

Long 674 11

Lowndes 7817 143

Lumpkin 2803 62

Macon 618 27

Madison 2750 46

Marion 401 17

McDuffie 1692 41

McIntosh 697 14

Meriwether 1526 73

Miller 682 9

Mitchell 1540 74

Monroe 1876 87

Montgomery 723 21

Morgan 1194 23

Murray 4181 81

Muscogee 14402 404

Newton 7543 221

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23723 476

Oconee 3061 64

Oglethorpe 1193 28

Paulding 10811 166

Peach 1861 52

Pickens 2538 64

Pierce 1267 43

Pike 1067 26

Polk 3953 82

Pulaski 610 32

Putnam 1802 56

Quitman 82 2

Rabun 1544 41

Randolph 470 33

Richmond 20046 417

Rockdale 6061 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 815 21

Seminole 752 18

Spalding 4081 156

Stephens 2989 81

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1811 92

Talbot 386 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1848 46

Taylor 512 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 568 45

Thomas 3576 113

Tift 3438 97

Toombs 2942 98

Towns 1106 44

Treutlen 625 24

Troup 5963 187

Turner 603 34

Twiggs 514 37

Union 2054 70

Unknown 2337 11

Upson 1818 107

Walker 6564 80

Walton 8094 237

Ware 3022 154

Warren 376 14

Washington 1632 62

Wayne 2753 78

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2980 67

Whitfield 14859 229

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 731 28