Coronavirus in Georgia: Latest numbers for May 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,657 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/10-4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07. 
  • There have been 885,148 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 819.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 948.
  • There have been 62,104 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of May 7, there were 1,069 current hospitalizations – an increase of three hospitalizations from the previous day.


COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling    1925    66

Atkinson    785    18

Bacon    1288    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3846    113

Banks    1639    34

Barrow    8765    132

Bartow    11241    207

Ben Hill    1491    61

Berrien    1059    32

Bibb    13361    405

Bleckley    801    34

Brantley    933    32

Brooks    946    36

Bryan    2738    36

Bulloch    5270    64

Burke    1779    36

Butts    2334    77

Calhoun    447    15

Camden    3216    30

Candler    751    37

Carroll    7424    131

Catoosa    5713    64

Charlton    1120    25

Chatham    20233    428

Chattahoochee    3370    13

Chattooga    2250    63

Cherokee    22433    304

Clarke    12793    137

Clay    184    3

Clayton    23862    453

Clinch    738    25

Cobb    60864    969

Coffee    4236    137

Colquitt    3530    79

Columbia    11080    160

Cook    1162    38

Coweta    8692    206

Crawford    526    17

Crisp    1446    56

Dade    1215    13

Dawson    2728    42

DeKalb    57956    932

Decatur    2152    55

Dodge    1085    56

Dooly    789    32

Dougherty    5563    281

Douglas    12013    176

Early    1015    44

Echols    359    4

Effingham    3812    65

Elbert    1528    58

Emanuel    1739    53

Evans    760    17

Fannin    2127    61

Fayette    6693    153

Floyd    10004    185

Forsyth    17974    183

Franklin    2350    43

Fulton    82367    1284

Gilmer    2494    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6722    153

Gordon    6503    104

Grady    1559    47

Greene    1507    56

Gwinnett    86677    1080

Habersham    4655    153

Hall    25068    443

Hancock    834    62

Haralson    1717    35

Harris    2170    58

Hart    1708    37

Heard    646    16

Henry    19268    299

Houston    10109    194

Irwin    684    18

Jackson    8527    140

Jasper    683    18

Jeff Davis    1298    36

Jefferson    1582    59

Jenkins    728    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1584    53

Lamar    1352    46

Lanier    503    9

Laurens    3714    144

Lee    1600    50

Liberty    3461    61

Lincoln    514    24

Long    674    11

Lowndes    7817    143

Lumpkin    2803    62

Macon    618    27

Madison    2750    46

Marion    401    17

McDuffie    1692    41

McIntosh    697    14

Meriwether    1526    73

Miller    682    9

Mitchell    1540    74

Monroe    1876    87

Montgomery    723    21

Morgan    1194    23

Murray    4181    81

Muscogee    14402    404

Newton    7543    221

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23723    476

Oconee    3061    64

Oglethorpe    1193    28

Paulding    10811    166

Peach    1861    52

Pickens    2538    64

Pierce    1267    43

Pike    1067    26

Polk    3953    82

Pulaski    610    32

Putnam    1802    56

Quitman    82    2

Rabun    1544    41

Randolph    470    33

Richmond    20046    417

Rockdale    6061    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    815    21

Seminole    752    18

Spalding    4081    156

Stephens    2989    81

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1811    92

Talbot    386    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1848    46

Taylor    512    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    568    45

Thomas    3576    113

Tift    3438    97

Toombs    2942    98

Towns    1106    44

Treutlen    625    24

Troup    5963    187

Turner    603    34

Twiggs    514    37

Union    2054    70

Unknown    2337    11

Upson    1818    107

Walker    6564    80

Walton    8094    237

Ware    3022    154

Warren    376    14

Washington    1632    62

Wayne    2753    78

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2980    67

Whitfield    14859    229

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    731    28

Worth    1196    61

