Coronavirus in Georgia: Latest numbers for May 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,657 deaths in Georgia, meaning an increase of 31 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/24-5/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 24.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/10-4/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 29.07.
- There have been 885,148 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 865 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 819.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 948.
- There have been 62,104 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 94 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of May 7, there were 1,069 current hospitalizations – an increase of three hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1925 66
Atkinson 785 18
Bacon 1288 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3846 113
Banks 1639 34
Barrow 8765 132
Bartow 11241 207
Ben Hill 1491 61
Berrien 1059 32
Bibb 13361 405
Bleckley 801 34
Brantley 933 32
Brooks 946 36
Bryan 2738 36
Bulloch 5270 64
Burke 1779 36
Butts 2334 77
Calhoun 447 15
Camden 3216 30
Candler 751 37
Carroll 7424 131
Catoosa 5713 64
Charlton 1120 25
Chatham 20233 428
Chattahoochee 3370 13
Chattooga 2250 63
Cherokee 22433 304
Clarke 12793 137
Clay 184 3
Clayton 23862 453
Clinch 738 25
Cobb 60864 969
Coffee 4236 137
Colquitt 3530 79
Columbia 11080 160
Cook 1162 38
Coweta 8692 206
Crawford 526 17
Crisp 1446 56
Dade 1215 13
Dawson 2728 42
DeKalb 57956 932
Decatur 2152 55
Dodge 1085 56
Dooly 789 32
Dougherty 5563 281
Douglas 12013 176
Early 1015 44
Echols 359 4
Effingham 3812 65
Elbert 1528 58
Emanuel 1739 53
Evans 760 17
Fannin 2127 61
Fayette 6693 153
Floyd 10004 185
Forsyth 17974 183
Franklin 2350 43
Fulton 82367 1284
Gilmer 2494 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6722 153
Gordon 6503 104
Grady 1559 47
Greene 1507 56
Gwinnett 86677 1080
Habersham 4655 153
Hall 25068 443
Hancock 834 62
Haralson 1717 35
Harris 2170 58
Hart 1708 37
Heard 646 16
Henry 19268 299
Houston 10109 194
Irwin 684 18
Jackson 8527 140
Jasper 683 18
Jeff Davis 1298 36
Jefferson 1582 59
Jenkins 728 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1584 53
Lamar 1352 46
Lanier 503 9
Laurens 3714 144
Lee 1600 50
Liberty 3461 61
Lincoln 514 24
Long 674 11
Lowndes 7817 143
Lumpkin 2803 62
Macon 618 27
Madison 2750 46
Marion 401 17
McDuffie 1692 41
McIntosh 697 14
Meriwether 1526 73
Miller 682 9
Mitchell 1540 74
Monroe 1876 87
Montgomery 723 21
Morgan 1194 23
Murray 4181 81
Muscogee 14402 404
Newton 7543 221
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23723 476
Oconee 3061 64
Oglethorpe 1193 28
Paulding 10811 166
Peach 1861 52
Pickens 2538 64
Pierce 1267 43
Pike 1067 26
Polk 3953 82
Pulaski 610 32
Putnam 1802 56
Quitman 82 2
Rabun 1544 41
Randolph 470 33
Richmond 20046 417
Rockdale 6061 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 815 21
Seminole 752 18
Spalding 4081 156
Stephens 2989 81
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1811 92
Talbot 386 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1848 46
Taylor 512 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 568 45
Thomas 3576 113
Tift 3438 97
Toombs 2942 98
Towns 1106 44
Treutlen 625 24
Troup 5963 187
Turner 603 34
Twiggs 514 37
Union 2054 70
Unknown 2337 11
Upson 1818 107
Walker 6564 80
Walton 8094 237
Ware 3022 154
Warren 376 14
Washington 1632 62
Wayne 2753 78
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2980 67
Whitfield 14859 229
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 731 28
Worth 1196 61