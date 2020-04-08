Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 4

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The Latest Data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,921 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/22-8/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/8-7/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.07.
- There have been 197,948 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,513 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,497.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,466.
- There have been 19,426 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 302 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 4, there were 3,094 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Fulton 18566 406
Gwinnett 18201 240
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15486 86
DeKalb 12760 229
Cobb 12135 304
Hall 5657 86
Chatham 5210 66
Clayton 4626 102
Muscogee 4390 83
Richmond 3840 84
Whitfield 3272 27
Bibb 3265 62
Henry 3055 44
Lowndes 3007 34
Cherokee 2976 57
Dougherty 2631 169
Unknown 2534 6
Douglas 2400 50
Glynn 2359 38
Troup 2193 64
Columbia 2008 21
Forsyth 1984 22
Houston 1817 51
Clarke 1794 17
Carroll 1760 47
Bartow 1675 61
Newton 1645 36
Colquitt 1503 22
Paulding 1495 19
Coweta 1373 22
Coffee 1370 25
Floyd 1307 15
Tift 1264 35
Rockdale 1198 16
Barrow 1152 32
Bulloch 1123 13
Ware 1084 24
Habersham 1057 48
Gordon 1039 23
Thomas 1021 40
Fayette 994 25
Walton 982 35
Baldwin 978 38
Jackson 972 13
Spalding 876 40
Laurens 774 5
Sumter 740 56
Camden 696 4
Decatur 691 8
Polk 690 9
Wayne 678 5
Toombs 667 7
Chattahoochee 665 1
Effingham 657 1
Liberty 643 2
Mitchell 631 41
Harris 626 16
Appling 601 17
Walker 581 16
Bryan 579 8
Catoosa 572 9
Stephens 566 10
Murray 549 2
Gilmer 526 4
Lee 522 22
Upson 489 46
Butts 468 37
Jefferson 458 7
Emanuel 444 8
Washington 435 2
Monroe 433 23
Tattnall 433 1
Worth 429 23
Grady 425 5
Burke 424 7
Bacon 419 6
Cook 409 6
Jeff Davis 404 7
Oconee 401 15
Charlton 391 3
Putnam 384 17
Pierce 382 6
Franklin 381 5
Brooks 375 17
Crisp 364 14
Ben Hill 361 3
Meriwether 358 6
Madison 356 4
Early 349 31
Peach 336 12
Elbert 326 1
Pickens 321 5
Dawson 318 3
Lumpkin 309 6
White 308 5
Atkinson 301 2
McDuffie 301 10
Terrell 293 30
Fannin 290 3
Hancock 290 34
Jones 275 3
Hart 272 4
Berrien 265 0
Greene 262 11
Randolph 261 26
Telfair 256 7
Stewart 251 5
Banks 246 3
Dooly 242 14
Lamar 239 10
Union 235 6
Turner 234 18
Brantley 232 4
Candler 232 4
Johnson 232 11
Jenkins 231 22
Morgan 231 0
Evans 228 1
Echols 215 2
Lanier 210 4
Chattooga 199 2
Haralson 199 6
Rabun 198 3
Pike 196 4
Calhoun 195 6
Oglethorpe 190 7
Dodge 189 3
Wilkinson 188 10
Wilkes 180 3
Screven 178 9
Clinch 176 4
Macon 174 10
Wilcox 169 18
Seminole 162 2
McIntosh 161 2
Irwin 157 1
Bleckley 150 5
Marion 145 4
Montgomery 135 1
Heard 134 4
Miller 131 0
Jasper 129 1
Lincoln 129 4
Talbot 129 3
Long 126 1
Towns 120 1
Dade 114 1
Treutlen 101 3
Twiggs 96 3
Crawford 90 0
Pulaski 87 2
Clay 85 2
Wheeler 84 1
Taylor 74 2
Baker 62 3
Warren 56 1
Schley 55 1
Webster 39 2
Quitman 29 1
Glascock 23 0
Taliaferro 12 0