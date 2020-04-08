x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The Latest Data:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,921 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/22-8/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/8-7/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.07.
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of August 4, 2020
  • There have been 197,948 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,513 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,497.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,466.
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at COVID-19 cases as of August 4, 2020 in Georgia
  • There have been 19,426 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 302 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at the number of new COVID-19 cases compared to hospitalizations in Georgia as of August 4, 2020
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 4, there were 3,094 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton    18566    406

Gwinnett    18201    240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    15486    86

DeKalb    12760    229

Cobb    12135    304

Hall    5657    86

Chatham    5210    66

Clayton    4626    102

Muscogee    4390    83

Richmond    3840    84

Whitfield    3272    27

Bibb    3265    62

Henry    3055    44

Lowndes    3007    34

Cherokee    2976    57

Dougherty    2631    169

Unknown    2534    6

Douglas    2400    50

Glynn    2359    38

Troup    2193    64

Columbia    2008    21

Forsyth    1984    22

Houston    1817    51

Clarke    1794    17

Carroll    1760    47

Bartow    1675    61

Newton    1645    36

Colquitt    1503    22

Paulding    1495    19

Coweta    1373    22

Coffee    1370    25

Floyd    1307    15

Tift    1264    35

Rockdale    1198    16

Barrow    1152    32

Bulloch    1123    13

Ware    1084    24

Habersham    1057    48

Gordon    1039    23

Thomas    1021    40

Fayette    994    25

Walton    982    35

Baldwin    978    38

Jackson    972    13

Spalding    876    40

Laurens    774    5

Sumter    740    56

Camden    696    4

Decatur    691    8

Polk    690    9

Wayne    678    5

Toombs    667    7

Chattahoochee    665    1

Effingham    657    1

Liberty    643    2

Mitchell    631    41

Harris    626    16

Appling    601    17

Walker    581    16

Bryan    579    8

Catoosa    572    9

Stephens    566    10

Murray    549    2

Gilmer    526    4

Lee    522    22

Upson    489    46

Butts    468    37

Jefferson    458    7

Emanuel    444    8

Washington    435    2

Monroe    433    23

Tattnall    433    1

Worth    429    23

Grady    425    5

Burke    424    7

Bacon    419    6

Cook    409    6

Jeff Davis    404    7

Oconee    401    15

Charlton    391    3

Putnam    384    17

Pierce    382    6

Franklin    381    5

Brooks    375    17

Crisp    364    14

Ben Hill    361    3

Meriwether    358    6

Madison    356    4

Early    349    31

Peach    336    12

Elbert    326    1

Pickens    321    5

Dawson    318    3

Lumpkin    309    6

White    308    5

Atkinson    301    2

McDuffie    301    10

Terrell    293    30

Fannin    290    3

Hancock    290    34

Jones    275    3

Hart    272    4

Berrien    265    0

Greene    262    11

Randolph    261    26

Telfair    256    7

Stewart    251    5

Banks    246    3

Dooly    242    14

Lamar    239    10

Union    235    6

Turner    234    18

Brantley    232    4

Candler    232    4

Johnson    232    11

Jenkins    231    22

Morgan    231    0

Evans    228    1

Echols    215    2

Lanier    210    4

Chattooga    199    2

Haralson    199    6

Rabun    198    3

Pike    196    4

Calhoun    195    6

Oglethorpe    190    7

Dodge    189    3

Wilkinson    188    10

Wilkes    180    3

Screven    178    9

Clinch    176    4

Macon    174    10

Wilcox    169    18

Seminole    162    2

McIntosh    161    2

Irwin    157    1

Bleckley    150    5

Marion    145    4

Montgomery    135    1

Heard    134    4

Miller    131    0

Jasper    129    1

Lincoln    129    4

Talbot    129    3

Long    126    1

Towns    120    1

Dade    114    1

Treutlen    101    3

Twiggs    96    3

Crawford    90    0

Pulaski    87    2

Clay    85    2

Wheeler    84    1

Taylor    74    2

Baker    62    3

Warren    56    1

Schley    55    1

Webster    39    2

Quitman    29    1

Glascock    23    0

Taliaferro    12    0

