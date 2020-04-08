Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Aug. 4

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The Latest Data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,921 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/22-8/4), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 47.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/8-7/21), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 26.07.

There have been 197,948 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,513 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,497.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,466.

There have been 19,426 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 302 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 233.43

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 4, there were 3,094 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 17 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Fulton 18566 406

Gwinnett 18201 240

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 15486 86

DeKalb 12760 229

Cobb 12135 304

Hall 5657 86

Chatham 5210 66

Clayton 4626 102

Muscogee 4390 83

Richmond 3840 84

Whitfield 3272 27

Bibb 3265 62

Henry 3055 44

Lowndes 3007 34

Cherokee 2976 57

Dougherty 2631 169

Unknown 2534 6

Douglas 2400 50

Glynn 2359 38

Troup 2193 64

Columbia 2008 21

Forsyth 1984 22

Houston 1817 51

Clarke 1794 17

Carroll 1760 47

Bartow 1675 61

Newton 1645 36

Colquitt 1503 22

Paulding 1495 19

Coweta 1373 22

Coffee 1370 25

Floyd 1307 15

Tift 1264 35

Rockdale 1198 16

Barrow 1152 32

Bulloch 1123 13

Ware 1084 24

Habersham 1057 48

Gordon 1039 23

Thomas 1021 40

Fayette 994 25

Walton 982 35

Baldwin 978 38

Jackson 972 13

Spalding 876 40

Laurens 774 5

Sumter 740 56

Camden 696 4

Decatur 691 8

Polk 690 9

Wayne 678 5

Toombs 667 7

Chattahoochee 665 1

Effingham 657 1

Liberty 643 2

Mitchell 631 41

Harris 626 16

Appling 601 17

Walker 581 16

Bryan 579 8

Catoosa 572 9

Stephens 566 10

Murray 549 2

Gilmer 526 4

Lee 522 22

Upson 489 46

Butts 468 37

Jefferson 458 7

Emanuel 444 8

Washington 435 2

Monroe 433 23

Tattnall 433 1

Worth 429 23

Grady 425 5

Burke 424 7

Bacon 419 6

Cook 409 6

Jeff Davis 404 7

Oconee 401 15

Charlton 391 3

Putnam 384 17

Pierce 382 6

Franklin 381 5

Brooks 375 17

Crisp 364 14

Ben Hill 361 3

Meriwether 358 6

Madison 356 4

Early 349 31

Peach 336 12

Elbert 326 1

Pickens 321 5

Dawson 318 3

Lumpkin 309 6

White 308 5

Atkinson 301 2

McDuffie 301 10

Terrell 293 30

Fannin 290 3

Hancock 290 34

Jones 275 3

Hart 272 4

Berrien 265 0

Greene 262 11

Randolph 261 26

Telfair 256 7

Stewart 251 5

Banks 246 3

Dooly 242 14

Lamar 239 10

Union 235 6

Turner 234 18

Brantley 232 4

Candler 232 4

Johnson 232 11

Jenkins 231 22

Morgan 231 0

Evans 228 1

Echols 215 2

Lanier 210 4

Chattooga 199 2

Haralson 199 6

Rabun 198 3

Pike 196 4

Calhoun 195 6

Oglethorpe 190 7

Dodge 189 3

Wilkinson 188 10

Wilkes 180 3

Screven 178 9

Clinch 176 4

Macon 174 10

Wilcox 169 18

Seminole 162 2

McIntosh 161 2

Irwin 157 1

Bleckley 150 5

Marion 145 4

Montgomery 135 1

Heard 134 4

Miller 131 0

Jasper 129 1

Lincoln 129 4

Talbot 129 3

Long 126 1

Towns 120 1

Dade 114 1

Treutlen 101 3

Twiggs 96 3

Crawford 90 0

Pulaski 87 2

Clay 85 2

Wheeler 84 1

Taylor 74 2

Baker 62 3

Warren 56 1

Schley 55 1

Webster 39 2

Quitman 29 1

Glascock 23 0