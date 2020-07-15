Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,091 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/2-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 123.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 14, there were 2,741 current hospitalizations - an increase of 141 from the previous day.



Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett 12217 189

Fulton 11746 331

Non-Georgia Resident 9687 61

DeKalb 8980 186

Cobb 7571 256

Hall 4012 65

Muscogee 3061 64

Clayton 3060 84

Chatham 2907 39

Dougherty 2195 156

Lowndes 1997 18

Whitfield 1978 17

Bibb 1972 43

Henry 1932 34

Richmond 1922 62

Cherokee 1868 48

Troup 1802 39

Unknown 1664 3

Glynn 1653 10

Douglas 1545 40

Colquitt 1306 20

Forsyth 1257 15

Carroll 1145 40

Houston 1060 32

Bartow 1058 45

Clarke 1045 15

Columbia 1044 12

Tift 1013 29

Newton 1010 16

Coffee 967 17

Coweta 927 16

Paulding 912 16

Habersham 813 41

Floyd 784 15

Rockdale 756 11

Ware 734 17

Baldwin 701 35

Bulloch 699 6

Barrow 681 28

Sumter 642 52

Thomas 620 33

Spalding 601 33

Gordon 598 18

Walton 591 32

Fayette 565 20

Jackson 559 12

Mitchell 506 41

Chattahoochee 490 1

Harris 477 13

Lee 436 22

Laurens 412 1

Upson 393 45

Walker 389 14

Appling 376 15

Stephens 375 6

Polk 372 1

Catoosa 371 8

Effingham 360 1

Worth 360 22

Toombs 354 5

Butts 352 35

Decatur 337 8

Murray 326 2

Early 325 31

Crisp 322 13

Camden 320 2

Bacon 317 5

Gilmer 311 2

Liberty 302 2

Bryan 300 5

Pierce 278 5

Franklin 272 1

Cook 262 4

Meriwether 262 3

Monroe 261 20

Grady 258 4

Oconee 257 14

Terrell 252 29

Jefferson 246 2

Ben Hill 244 1

Brooks 238 12

Hancock 237 33

Stewart 233 4

Burke 232 7

Putnam 229 12

Emanuel 226 3

Dooly 225 13

Randolph 214 25

Atkinson 210 2

Tattnall 210 0

Turner 206 18

Washington 205 1

Wayne 204 0

Echols 199 0

Elbert 197 0

Telfair 193 3

Madison 192 4

White 190 5

Lumpkin 188 4

Dawson 187 3

Berrien 186 0

Jeff Davis 175 3

McDuffie 175 8

Lanier 172 3

Calhoun 170 6

Peach 170 10

Jenkins 169 14

Banks 166 3

Dodge 155 2

Lamar 154 6

Brantley 152 3

Jones 152 1

Charlton 147 2

Macon 146 10

Wilcox 144 15

Johnson 141 2

Fannin 137 1

Greene 136 10

Pickens 130 5

Wilkinson 126 9

Hart 125 0

Clinch 124 4

Pike 124 3

Wilkes 124 3

Screven 123 8

Union 123 4

Oglethorpe 122 7

Haralson 120 5

Irwin 107 1

Marion 105 3

Candler 103 0

Bleckley 100 1

Rabun 97 3

Talbot 97 3

Jasper 92 1

McIntosh 92 1

Morgan 91 0

Heard 90 3

Chattooga 84 2

Dade 79 1

Lincoln 76 2

Long 75 1

Towns 71 1

Evans 68 0

Wheeler 66 0

Montgomery 65 0

Clay 64 2

Miller 61 0

Pulaski 61 2

Seminole 61 2

Crawford 56 0

Treutlen 51 2

Twiggs 48 1

Taylor 47 2

Baker 45 3

Schley 37 1

Warren 36 0

Webster 34 2

Quitman 23 1

Glascock 15 0

Taliaferro 2 0