Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,091 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/2-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.
- There have been 127,834 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,871 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,114.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,729.
- There have been 14,102 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 123.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 14, there were 2,741 current hospitalizations - an increase of 141 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Gwinnett 12217 189
Fulton 11746 331
Non-Georgia Resident 9687 61
DeKalb 8980 186
Cobb 7571 256
Hall 4012 65
Muscogee 3061 64
Clayton 3060 84
Chatham 2907 39
Dougherty 2195 156
Lowndes 1997 18
Whitfield 1978 17
Bibb 1972 43
Henry 1932 34
Richmond 1922 62
Cherokee 1868 48
Troup 1802 39
Unknown 1664 3
Glynn 1653 10
Douglas 1545 40
Colquitt 1306 20
Forsyth 1257 15
Carroll 1145 40
Houston 1060 32
Bartow 1058 45
Clarke 1045 15
Columbia 1044 12
Tift 1013 29
Newton 1010 16
Coffee 967 17
Coweta 927 16
Paulding 912 16
Habersham 813 41
Floyd 784 15
Rockdale 756 11
Ware 734 17
Baldwin 701 35
Bulloch 699 6
Barrow 681 28
Sumter 642 52
Thomas 620 33
Spalding 601 33
Gordon 598 18
Walton 591 32
Fayette 565 20
Jackson 559 12
Mitchell 506 41
Chattahoochee 490 1
Harris 477 13
Lee 436 22
Laurens 412 1
Upson 393 45
Walker 389 14
Appling 376 15
Stephens 375 6
Polk 372 1
Catoosa 371 8
Effingham 360 1
Worth 360 22
Toombs 354 5
Butts 352 35
Decatur 337 8
Murray 326 2
Early 325 31
Crisp 322 13
Camden 320 2
Bacon 317 5
Gilmer 311 2
Liberty 302 2
Bryan 300 5
Pierce 278 5
Franklin 272 1
Cook 262 4
Meriwether 262 3
Monroe 261 20
Grady 258 4
Oconee 257 14
Terrell 252 29
Jefferson 246 2
Ben Hill 244 1
Brooks 238 12
Hancock 237 33
Stewart 233 4
Burke 232 7
Putnam 229 12
Emanuel 226 3
Dooly 225 13
Randolph 214 25
Atkinson 210 2
Tattnall 210 0
Turner 206 18
Washington 205 1
Wayne 204 0
Echols 199 0
Elbert 197 0
Telfair 193 3
Madison 192 4
White 190 5
Lumpkin 188 4
Dawson 187 3
Berrien 186 0
Jeff Davis 175 3
McDuffie 175 8
Lanier 172 3
Calhoun 170 6
Peach 170 10
Jenkins 169 14
Banks 166 3
Dodge 155 2
Lamar 154 6
Brantley 152 3
Jones 152 1
Charlton 147 2
Macon 146 10
Wilcox 144 15
Johnson 141 2
Fannin 137 1
Greene 136 10
Pickens 130 5
Wilkinson 126 9
Hart 125 0
Clinch 124 4
Pike 124 3
Wilkes 124 3
Screven 123 8
Union 123 4
Oglethorpe 122 7
Haralson 120 5
Irwin 107 1
Marion 105 3
Candler 103 0
Bleckley 100 1
Rabun 97 3
Talbot 97 3
Jasper 92 1
McIntosh 92 1
Morgan 91 0
Heard 90 3
Chattooga 84 2
Dade 79 1
Lincoln 76 2
Long 75 1
Towns 71 1
Evans 68 0
Wheeler 66 0
Montgomery 65 0
Clay 64 2
Miller 61 0
Pulaski 61 2
Seminole 61 2
Crawford 56 0
Treutlen 51 2
Twiggs 48 1
Taylor 47 2
Baker 45 3
Schley 37 1
Warren 36 0
Webster 34 2
Quitman 23 1
Glascock 15 0
Taliaferro 2 0
