x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,091 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 37 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/2-7/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/18-7/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.
  • There have been 127,834 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,871 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,114.07 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,729.
  • There have been 14,102 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 417 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 201.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 123.71.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 14, there were 2,741 current hospitalizations - an increase of 141 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett    12217    189

Fulton    11746    331

Non-Georgia Resident    9687    61

DeKalb    8980    186

Cobb    7571    256

Hall    4012    65

Muscogee    3061    64

Clayton    3060    84

Chatham    2907    39

Dougherty    2195    156

Lowndes    1997    18

Whitfield    1978    17

Bibb    1972    43

Henry    1932    34

Richmond    1922    62

Cherokee    1868    48

Troup    1802    39

Unknown    1664    3

Glynn    1653    10

Douglas    1545    40

Colquitt    1306    20

Forsyth    1257    15

Carroll    1145    40

Houston    1060    32

Bartow    1058    45

Clarke    1045    15

Columbia    1044    12

Tift    1013    29

Newton    1010    16

Coffee    967    17

Coweta    927    16

Paulding    912    16

Habersham    813    41

Floyd    784    15

Rockdale    756    11

Ware    734    17

Baldwin    701    35

Bulloch    699    6

Barrow    681    28

Sumter    642    52

Thomas    620    33

Spalding    601    33

Gordon    598    18

Walton    591    32

Fayette    565    20

Jackson    559    12

Mitchell    506    41

Chattahoochee    490    1

Harris    477    13

Lee    436    22

Laurens    412    1

Upson    393    45

Walker    389    14

Appling    376    15

Stephens    375    6

Polk    372    1

Catoosa    371    8

Effingham    360    1

Worth    360    22

Toombs    354    5

Butts    352    35

Decatur    337    8

Murray    326    2

Early    325    31

Crisp    322    13

Camden    320    2

Bacon    317    5

Gilmer    311    2

Liberty    302    2

Bryan    300    5

Pierce    278    5

Franklin    272    1

Cook    262    4

Meriwether    262    3

Monroe    261    20

Grady    258    4

Oconee    257    14

Terrell    252    29

Jefferson    246    2

Ben Hill    244    1

Brooks    238    12

Hancock    237    33

Stewart    233    4

Burke    232    7

Putnam    229    12

Emanuel    226    3

Dooly    225    13

Randolph    214    25

Atkinson    210    2

Tattnall    210    0

Turner    206    18

Washington    205    1

Wayne    204    0

Echols    199    0

Elbert    197    0

Telfair    193    3

Madison    192    4

White    190    5

Lumpkin    188    4

Dawson    187    3

Berrien    186    0

Jeff Davis    175    3

McDuffie    175    8

Lanier    172    3

Calhoun    170    6

Peach    170    10

Jenkins    169    14

Banks    166    3

Dodge    155    2

Lamar    154    6

Brantley    152    3

Jones    152    1

Charlton    147    2

Macon    146    10

Wilcox    144    15

Johnson    141    2

Fannin    137    1

Greene    136    10

Pickens    130    5

Wilkinson    126    9

Hart    125    0

Clinch    124    4

Pike    124    3

Wilkes    124    3

Screven    123    8

Union    123    4

Oglethorpe    122    7

Haralson    120    5

Irwin    107    1

Marion    105    3

Candler    103    0

Bleckley    100    1

Rabun    97    3

Talbot    97    3

Jasper    92    1

McIntosh    92    1

Morgan    91    0

Heard    90    3

Chattooga    84    2

Dade    79    1

Lincoln    76    2

Long    75    1

Towns    71    1

Evans    68    0

Wheeler    66    0

Montgomery    65    0

Clay    64    2

Miller    61    0

Pulaski    61    2

Seminole    61    2

Crawford    56    0

Treutlen    51    2

Twiggs    48    1

Taylor    47    2

Baker    45    3

Schley    37    1

Warren    36    0

Webster    34    2

Quitman    23    1

Glascock    15    0

Taliaferro    2    0

MORE HEADLINES:

Here's what New York is sending Atlanta in COVID-19 response

Cost of ensuring school safety complicates reopening plans

Coronavirus under control in 8 weeks if everyone wears masks, CDC director says