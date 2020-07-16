Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,104 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/3-7/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43.

in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/3-7/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43. There have been 131,275 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,441 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,111.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,914.

in Georgia, an increase of 3,441 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,111.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,914. There have been 14,346 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 244 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 244 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 15, there were 2,786 current hospitalizations - an increase of 141 from the previous day.



Key Facts:

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett 12489 191

Fulton 12184 333

Non-Georgia Resident 10427 61

DeKalb 9165 186

Cobb 7713 258

Hall 4130 65

Muscogee 3142 64

Clayton 3132 84

Chatham 2991 39

Dougherty 2219 156

Lowndes 2064 18

Whitfield 2017 18

Bibb 2015 43

Richmond 1979 62

Henry 1976 34

Cherokee 1927 48

Troup 1815 39

Glynn 1695 10

Douglas 1576 40

Colquitt 1338 20

Unknown 1322 1

Forsyth 1280 16

Carroll 1200 40

Houston 1108 33

Bartow 1089 46

Clarke 1087 15

Tift 1062 29

Columbia 1057 13

Newton 1043 18

Coffee 993 17

Coweta 938 16

Paulding 932 16

Habersham 821 41

Floyd 810 15

Rockdale 783 11

Ware 761 17

Bulloch 723 6

Baldwin 715 35

Barrow 705 29

Thomas 657 33

Sumter 649 52

Gordon 627 18

Spalding 615 33

Walton 602 31

Fayette 584 20

Jackson 569 12

Mitchell 513 41

Chattahoochee 492 1

Harris 481 13

Lee 439 22

Laurens 422 1

Upson 397 45

Walker 392 14

Appling 389 15

Polk 386 1

Stephens 379 6

Catoosa 375 8

Effingham 373 1

Worth 366 22

Toombs 363 5

Butts 355 35

Decatur 343 8

Murray 336 2

Camden 326 2

Early 326 31

Bacon 324 5

Crisp 324 13

Gilmer 322 2

Bryan 315 5

Liberty 315 2

Pierce 291 5

Franklin 278 2

Monroe 273 20

Cook 271 4

Grady 268 4

Meriwether 266 3

Oconee 264 14

Terrell 259 29

Ben Hill 254 1

Putnam 253 12

Jefferson 251 2

Brooks 244 12

Burke 240 7

Hancock 238 33

Stewart 231 4

Emanuel 230 3

Dooly 224 13

Randolph 220 25

Tattnall 220 0

Atkinson 218 2

Wayne 216 0

Elbert 209 0

Washington 208 1

Turner 207 18

Madison 206 4

Echols 205 0

Telfair 197 3

White 195 5

Berrien 191 0

Dawson 191 3

Lumpkin 189 4

Jeff Davis 180 3

McDuffie 175 8

Peach 175 10

Lanier 172 3

Calhoun 171 6

Jenkins 171 14

Banks 170 3

Brantley 161 3

Dodge 161 2

Fannin 157 2

Lamar 157 6

Jones 156 1

Greene 154 10

Charlton 149 2

Macon 147 10

Johnson 144 2

Wilcox 144 15

Pickens 134 5

Hart 131 0

Screven 130 8

Wilkes 130 3

Pike 128 3

Union 127 4

Wilkinson 127 9

Clinch 125 4

Oglethorpe 125 7

Haralson 124 5

Candler 111 0

Irwin 109 1

Marion 105 3

Bleckley 102 1

Rabun 101 3

Talbot 101 3

Jasper 96 1

Morgan 94 0

McIntosh 93 1

Heard 89 3

Chattooga 88 2

Dade 82 1

Evans 78 0

Lincoln 78 2

Long 78 1

Towns 75 1

Wheeler 69 0

Montgomery 68 0

Clay 65 2

Miller 63 0

Pulaski 63 2

Seminole 63 2

Crawford 59 0

Treutlen 52 2

Twiggs 50 1

Taylor 46 2

Baker 45 3

Warren 37 0

Webster 34 2

Schley 30 1

Quitman 23 1

Glascock 15 0

Taliaferro 2 0