x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for July 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,104 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 13 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (7/3-7/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 18.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/19-7/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.43.
  • There have been 131,275 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,441 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,111.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,914.
  • There have been 14,346 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 244 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 203.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.21.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 15, there were 2,786 current hospitalizations - an increase of 141 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Gwinnett    12489    191

Fulton    12184    333

Non-Georgia Resident    10427    61

DeKalb    9165    186

Cobb    7713    258

Hall    4130    65

Muscogee    3142    64

Clayton    3132    84

Chatham    2991    39

Dougherty    2219    156

Lowndes    2064    18

Whitfield    2017    18

Bibb    2015    43

Richmond    1979    62

Henry    1976    34

Cherokee    1927    48

Troup    1815    39

Glynn    1695    10

Douglas    1576    40

Colquitt    1338    20

Unknown    1322    1

Forsyth    1280    16

Carroll    1200    40

Houston    1108    33

Bartow    1089    46

Clarke    1087    15

Tift    1062    29

Columbia    1057    13

Newton    1043    18

Coffee    993    17

Coweta    938    16

Paulding    932    16

Habersham    821    41

Floyd    810    15

Rockdale    783    11

Ware    761    17

Bulloch    723    6

Baldwin    715    35

Barrow    705    29

Thomas    657    33

Sumter    649    52

Gordon    627    18

Spalding    615    33

Walton    602    31

Fayette    584    20

Jackson    569    12

Mitchell    513    41

Chattahoochee    492    1

Harris    481    13

Lee    439    22

Laurens    422    1

Upson    397    45

Walker    392    14

Appling    389    15

Polk    386    1

Stephens    379    6

Catoosa    375    8

Effingham    373    1

Worth    366    22

Toombs    363    5

Butts    355    35

Decatur    343    8

Murray    336    2

Camden    326    2

Early    326    31

Bacon    324    5

Crisp    324    13

Gilmer    322    2

Bryan    315    5

Liberty    315    2

Pierce    291    5

Franklin    278    2

Monroe    273    20

Cook    271    4

Grady    268    4

Meriwether    266    3

Oconee    264    14

Terrell    259    29

Ben Hill    254    1

Putnam    253    12

Jefferson    251    2

Brooks    244    12

Burke    240    7

Hancock    238    33

Stewart    231    4

Emanuel    230    3

Dooly    224    13

Randolph    220    25

Tattnall    220    0

Atkinson    218    2

Wayne    216    0

Elbert    209    0

Washington    208    1

Turner    207    18

Madison    206    4

Echols    205    0

Telfair    197    3

White    195    5

Berrien    191    0

Dawson    191    3

Lumpkin    189    4

Jeff Davis    180    3

McDuffie    175    8

Peach    175    10

Lanier    172    3

Calhoun    171    6

Jenkins    171    14

Banks    170    3

Brantley    161    3

Dodge    161    2

Fannin    157    2

Lamar    157    6

Jones    156    1

Greene    154    10

Charlton    149    2

Macon    147    10

Johnson    144    2

Wilcox    144    15

Pickens    134    5

Hart    131    0

Screven    130    8

Wilkes    130    3

Pike    128    3

Union    127    4

Wilkinson    127    9

Clinch    125    4

Oglethorpe    125    7

Haralson    124    5

Candler    111    0

Irwin    109    1

Marion    105    3

Bleckley    102    1

Rabun    101    3

Talbot    101    3

Jasper    96    1

Morgan    94    0

McIntosh    93    1

Heard    89    3

Chattooga    88    2

Dade    82    1

Evans    78    0

Lincoln    78    2

Long    78    1

Towns    75    1

Wheeler    69    0

Montgomery    68    0

Clay    65    2

Miller    63    0

Pulaski    63    2

Seminole    63    2

Crawford    59    0

Treutlen    52    2

Twiggs    50    1

Taylor    46    2

Baker    45    3

Warren    37    0

Webster    34    2

Schley    30    1

Quitman    23    1

Glascock    15    0

Taliaferro    2    0

MORE HEADLINES:

Kemp suspends local mask ordinances with new executive order that extends coronavirus restrictions

Doraville mayor slams 'open hostility to common-sense protections' in Kemp ban on mask mandates

It's like Alzheimer's for children' | Family deals with unthinkable diagnosis in quarantine

Target, CVS join list of retailers requiring face masks in all stores nationwide

Cobb and Fulton counties announce they will start school year fully digital