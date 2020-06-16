Gwinnett passes Fulton as Georgia county with most COVID-19 cases

As of Monday, Georgia Department of Public Health's website shows Gwinnett has 5,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to Fulton's 5,157 cases.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia with 733 new cases reported Monday afternoon.

The source of a lot of that growth is coming from Gwinnett, which has passed Fulton as the county with the most cases.

Here's a look at a chart that shows the number of cases across the state. The dotted line is our curve. The bars in orange indicate the cases in the past week.

Over the course of the past month, Gwinnett County's coronavirus cases have doubled from around 2,500 cases to more than 5,000.

As of Monday, the Georgia Department of Public Health's website shows Gwinnett has 5,308 confirmed COVID-19 cases compared to Fulton's 5,157 cases.

The chart below indicates the increase in the county.

Just in the past week, we've seen several days with more than 150 new cases. 11Alive wanted to see if that increase is leading to more severe cases. The good news is, it looks like the answer is no.

Hospitalizations are growing-- but not as fast as new cases.

In the past month, about 15 percent of those patients in Gwinnett needed hospital care. The chart below shows the COVID-19 hospitalizations for Gwinnett County.

