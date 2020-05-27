Breaking down COVID-19 cases in Atlanta by zip code

11Alive requested information - by zip code - from the Fulton County Board of Health to see where we're still seeing an increase of cases within the City of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — On Wednesday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said that the city is ready to move into Phase II of reopening, after seeing an overall decline in the number of positive coronavirus cases, according to data her office is tracking.

11Alive's numbers team wants to bring you more information about what data the mayor is talking about.

We requested information - by zip code - from the Fulton County Board of Health to see where we're still seeing an increase of cases within the City of Atlanta.

Here are the top three zip codes:

30331: This is by far the most impacted area. The swath is just east of Six Flags Over Georgia, and include neighborhoods like Greenbriar, Princeton Lakes, Mays and Wisteria Gardens. This zip code is currently reporting 346 cases of COVID-19.

30318: This area is another one seeing cases rise. That zip code covers Underwood Hills, all the way south down to Bankhead. It also includes Carey Park and Lincoln Homes. Here, we've seen 31 new cases since last Friday.

30342: This is another hot spot we're watching. This is the area just north of Buckhead, including Chastain Park all the way up to the edge of I-285. This is the area of the city where we're seeing the biggest jump, with 45 new cases over the past five days.

11Alive is continuing to dig through the data for the pandemic. If you have questions about the numbers, send us an email at WhereAtlantaSpeaks@11alive.com.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.