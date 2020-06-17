COVID-19 cases steady after days of upward trends in Georgia

Here's a breakdown of the numbers

ATLANTA — New COVID-19 cases remain steady in Georgia, with 664 new cases on Tuesday, after several days in a row of upward trends.

11Alive has been tracking the case numbers. It's likely that there are few reasons for this.

Given what we know about how the data lags behind, this is about the time we expect to see some of the impact of mass protests on COVID-19 cases.

The graph below shows the progression of COVID-19 cases since mid-March. The section in orange shows the cases from the past week, and the dotted line indicates the 14-day moving average.

We also got a question from a viewer, asking how much testing we're doing and how that might play a role.

Here's how that breaks down.

One month ago Georgia had completed 260,000 COVID-19 tests. As of Monday, that number had risen to 625,000. That is a 139 percent increase in the number of tests administered across Georgia.

Another measurement public health officials look at is the rate of positive tests. That means the number of people who have the virus. This is a lot harder to calculate because people who have the virus often take multiple tests, so it's not a perfect science.

However, we do know that one month ago, about 14 percent of people who got the coronavirus test were positive. A month later, that's now down to about 9 percent.

The graph above shows the comparison of the rate of positive cases for May and June.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention wants to see that number below 15. Anything above that is likely to start to strain hospital resources.

Here's a look at where we are on those currently in the hospital.

Right now, our line is pretty steady after trending up a bit last week. In the graph above, you can see the uptick from last week, which is circled.

As cases rise, we'll be keeping a close eye on this to see how severe they are.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.