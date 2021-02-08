Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,732 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.64. There have been 936,471 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,326 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,008.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 459.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,326 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,008.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 459. There have been 67,1 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of July 30, there were 2,409 current hospitalizations – an increase of 365 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.





COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,035 67

Atkinson 852 20

Bacon 1,374 29

Baker 186 11

Baldwin 3,961 119

Banks 1,721 39

Barrow 9,306 142

Bartow 11,666 224

Ben Hill 1,538 61

Berrien 1,139 35

Bibb 14,233 422

Bleckley 835 32

Brantley 1,052 36

Brooks 1,028 38

Bryan 3,006 39

Bulloch 5,485 63

Burke 1,871 40

Butts 2,466 83

Calhoun 467 16

Camden 3,972 36

Candler 828 38

Carroll 7,738 133

Catoosa 6,068 70

Charlton 1,410 28

Chatham 22,112 447

Chattahoochee 4,218 13

Chattooga 2,311 67

Cherokee 23,465 320

Clarke 13,316 143

Clay 189 3

Clayton 25,687 499

Clinch 774 25

Cobb 64,280 1,029

Coffee 4,618 148

Colquitt 3,951 88

Columbia 11,572 168

Cook 1,233 39

Coweta 9,134 223

Crawford 547 19

Crisp 1,489 58

Dade 1,273 13

Dawson 2,841 48

DeKalb 61,253 998

Decatur 2,289 60

Dodge 1,106 57

Dooly 820 30

Dougherty 5,903 288

Douglas 12,822 188

Early 1,093 42

Echols 363 4

Effingham 4,158 73

Elbert 1,567 60

Emanuel 1,868 55

Evans 860 19

Fannin 2,288 64

Fayette 7,062 163

Floyd 10,286 197

Forsyth 18,861 197

Franklin 2,480 47

Fulton 87,424 1,380

Gilmer 2,619 78

Glascock 150 7

Glynn 7,295 162

Gordon 6,678 107

Grady 1,734 51

Greene 1,558 54

Gwinnett 89,998 1,137

Habersham 4,776 157

Hall 26,181 478

Hancock 859 66

Haralson 1,788 36

Harris 2,369 64

Hart 1,806 39

Heard 684 18

Henry 20,767 315

Houston 10,639 209

Irwin 791 19

Jackson 8,910 140

Jasper 713 20

Jeff Davis 1,367 37

Jefferson 1,624 61

Jenkins 762 39

Johnson 814 43

Jones 1,683 55

Lamar 1,451 48

Lanier 530 10

Laurens 3,956 148

Lee 1,723 51

Liberty 3,962 63

Lincoln 545 25

Long 780 12

Lowndes 8,299 150

Lumpkin 2,960 71

Macon 647 32

Madison 2,867 46

Marion 445 23

McDuffie 1,779 45

McIntosh 724 14

Meriwether 1,628 80

Miller 698 9

Mitchell 1,641 77

Monroe 1,997 93

Montgomery 799 21

Morgan 1,272 24

Murray 4,380 85

Muscogee 15,484 440

Newton 7,985 242

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,680 500

Oconee 3,199 67

Oglethorpe 1,244 30

Paulding 11,515 175

Peach 1,962 62

Pickens 2,658 63

Pierce 1,401 50

Pike 1,172 29

Polk 4,060 87

Pulaski 623 32

Putnam 1,957 60

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,626 43

Randolph 490 33

Richmond 20,963 442

Rockdale 6,578 160

Schley 231 5

Screven 891 21

Seminole 790 18

Spalding 4,459 171

Stephens 3,090 80

Stewart 1,054 25

Sumter 1,919 97

Talbot 416 18

Taliaferro 104 3

Tattnall 2,032 51

Taylor 529 23

Telfair 766 47

Terrell 599 48

Thomas 4,010 118

Tift 3,632 103

Toombs 3,191 105

Towns 1,184 48

Treutlen 680 31

Troup 6,436 203

Turner 636 36

Twiggs 528 39

Union 2,183 81

Unknown 2,355 4

Upson 1,882 112

Walker 6,973 83

Walton 8,402 242

Ware 3,243 156

Warren 406 17

Washington 1,685 61

Wayne 2,903 81

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 490 22

White 3,117 73

Whitfield 15,271 235

Wilcox 491 30

Wilkes 707 23

Wilkinson 760 27