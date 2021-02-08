Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 2, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,732 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.64.
- There have been 936,471 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,326 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,008.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 459.
- There have been 67,1 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of July 30, there were 2,409 current hospitalizations – an increase of 365 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,035 67
Atkinson 852 20
Bacon 1,374 29
Baker 186 11
Baldwin 3,961 119
Banks 1,721 39
Barrow 9,306 142
Bartow 11,666 224
Ben Hill 1,538 61
Berrien 1,139 35
Bibb 14,233 422
Bleckley 835 32
Brantley 1,052 36
Brooks 1,028 38
Bryan 3,006 39
Bulloch 5,485 63
Burke 1,871 40
Butts 2,466 83
Calhoun 467 16
Camden 3,972 36
Candler 828 38
Carroll 7,738 133
Catoosa 6,068 70
Charlton 1,410 28
Chatham 22,112 447
Chattahoochee 4,218 13
Chattooga 2,311 67
Cherokee 23,465 320
Clarke 13,316 143
Clay 189 3
Clayton 25,687 499
Clinch 774 25
Cobb 64,280 1,029
Coffee 4,618 148
Colquitt 3,951 88
Columbia 11,572 168
Cook 1,233 39
Coweta 9,134 223
Crawford 547 19
Crisp 1,489 58
Dade 1,273 13
Dawson 2,841 48
DeKalb 61,253 998
Decatur 2,289 60
Dodge 1,106 57
Dooly 820 30
Dougherty 5,903 288
Douglas 12,822 188
Early 1,093 42
Echols 363 4
Effingham 4,158 73
Elbert 1,567 60
Emanuel 1,868 55
Evans 860 19
Fannin 2,288 64
Fayette 7,062 163
Floyd 10,286 197
Forsyth 18,861 197
Franklin 2,480 47
Fulton 87,424 1,380
Gilmer 2,619 78
Glascock 150 7
Glynn 7,295 162
Gordon 6,678 107
Grady 1,734 51
Greene 1,558 54
Gwinnett 89,998 1,137
Habersham 4,776 157
Hall 26,181 478
Hancock 859 66
Haralson 1,788 36
Harris 2,369 64
Hart 1,806 39
Heard 684 18
Henry 20,767 315
Houston 10,639 209
Irwin 791 19
Jackson 8,910 140
Jasper 713 20
Jeff Davis 1,367 37
Jefferson 1,624 61
Jenkins 762 39
Johnson 814 43
Jones 1,683 55
Lamar 1,451 48
Lanier 530 10
Laurens 3,956 148
Lee 1,723 51
Liberty 3,962 63
Lincoln 545 25
Long 780 12
Lowndes 8,299 150
Lumpkin 2,960 71
Macon 647 32
Madison 2,867 46
Marion 445 23
McDuffie 1,779 45
McIntosh 724 14
Meriwether 1,628 80
Miller 698 9
Mitchell 1,641 77
Monroe 1,997 93
Montgomery 799 21
Morgan 1,272 24
Murray 4,380 85
Muscogee 15,484 440
Newton 7,985 242
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,680 500
Oconee 3,199 67
Oglethorpe 1,244 30
Paulding 11,515 175
Peach 1,962 62
Pickens 2,658 63
Pierce 1,401 50
Pike 1,172 29
Polk 4,060 87
Pulaski 623 32
Putnam 1,957 60
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,626 43
Randolph 490 33
Richmond 20,963 442
Rockdale 6,578 160
Schley 231 5
Screven 891 21
Seminole 790 18
Spalding 4,459 171
Stephens 3,090 80
Stewart 1,054 25
Sumter 1,919 97
Talbot 416 18
Taliaferro 104 3
Tattnall 2,032 51
Taylor 529 23
Telfair 766 47
Terrell 599 48
Thomas 4,010 118
Tift 3,632 103
Toombs 3,191 105
Towns 1,184 48
Treutlen 680 31
Troup 6,436 203
Turner 636 36
Twiggs 528 39
Union 2,183 81
Unknown 2,355 4
Upson 1,882 112
Walker 6,973 83
Walton 8,402 242
Ware 3,243 156
Warren 406 17
Washington 1,685 61
Wayne 2,903 81
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 490 22
White 3,117 73
Whitfield 15,271 235
Wilcox 491 30
Wilkes 707 23
Wilkinson 760 27
Worth 1,234 62