Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 2, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,732 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 21 deaths since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.64.
  • There have been 936,471 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,326 since the previous weekday DPH reported numbers (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,008.79 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 459.
  • There have been 67,1 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 134 since the previous weekday number was reported according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total (includes weekend tally). Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 56.57. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of July 30, there were 2,409 current hospitalizations – an increase of 365 hospitalizations since the previous weekday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,035    67

Atkinson    852    20

Bacon    1,374    29

Baker    186    11

Baldwin    3,961    119

Banks    1,721    39

Barrow    9,306    142

Bartow    11,666    224

Ben Hill    1,538    61

Berrien    1,139    35

Bibb    14,233    422

Bleckley    835    32

Brantley    1,052    36

Brooks    1,028    38

Bryan    3,006    39

Bulloch    5,485    63

Burke    1,871    40

Butts    2,466    83

Calhoun    467    16

Camden    3,972    36

Candler    828    38

Carroll    7,738    133

Catoosa    6,068    70

Charlton    1,410    28

Chatham    22,112    447

Chattahoochee    4,218    13

Chattooga    2,311    67

Cherokee    23,465    320

Clarke    13,316    143

Clay    189    3

Clayton    25,687    499

Clinch    774    25

Cobb    64,280    1,029

Coffee    4,618    148

Colquitt    3,951    88

Columbia    11,572    168

Cook    1,233    39

Coweta    9,134    223

Crawford    547    19

Crisp    1,489    58

Dade    1,273    13

Dawson    2,841    48

DeKalb    61,253    998

Decatur    2,289    60

Dodge    1,106    57

Dooly    820    30

Dougherty    5,903    288

Douglas    12,822    188

Early    1,093    42

Echols    363    4

Effingham    4,158    73

Elbert    1,567    60

Emanuel    1,868    55

Evans    860    19

Fannin    2,288    64

Fayette    7,062    163

Floyd    10,286    197

Forsyth    18,861    197

Franklin    2,480    47

Fulton    87,424    1,380

Gilmer    2,619    78

Glascock    150    7

Glynn    7,295    162

Gordon    6,678    107

Grady    1,734    51

Greene    1,558    54

Gwinnett    89,998    1,137

Habersham    4,776    157

Hall    26,181    478

Hancock    859    66

Haralson    1,788    36

Harris    2,369    64

Hart    1,806    39

Heard    684    18

Henry    20,767    315

Houston    10,639    209

Irwin    791    19

Jackson    8,910    140

Jasper    713    20

Jeff Davis    1,367    37

Jefferson    1,624    61

Jenkins    762    39

Johnson    814    43

Jones    1,683    55

Lamar    1,451    48

Lanier    530    10

Laurens    3,956    148

Lee    1,723    51

Liberty    3,962    63

Lincoln    545    25

Long    780    12

Lowndes    8,299    150

Lumpkin    2,960    71

Macon    647    32

Madison    2,867    46

Marion    445    23

McDuffie    1,779    45

McIntosh    724    14

Meriwether    1,628    80

Miller    698    9

Mitchell    1,641    77

Monroe    1,997    93

Montgomery    799    21

Morgan    1,272    24

Murray    4,380    85

Muscogee    15,484    440

Newton    7,985    242

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24,680    500

Oconee    3,199    67

Oglethorpe    1,244    30

Paulding    11,515    175

Peach    1,962    62

Pickens    2,658    63

Pierce    1,401    50

Pike    1,172    29

Polk    4,060    87

Pulaski    623    32

Putnam    1,957    60

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,626    43

Randolph    490    33

Richmond    20,963    442

Rockdale    6,578    160

Schley    231    5

Screven    891    21

Seminole    790    18

Spalding    4,459    171

Stephens    3,090    80

Stewart    1,054    25

Sumter    1,919    97

Talbot    416    18

Taliaferro    104    3

Tattnall    2,032    51

Taylor    529    23

Telfair    766    47

Terrell    599    48

Thomas    4,010    118

Tift    3,632    103

Toombs    3,191    105

Towns    1,184    48

Treutlen    680    31

Troup    6,436    203

Turner    636    36

Twiggs    528    39

Union    2,183    81

Unknown    2,355    4

Upson    1,882    112

Walker    6,973    83

Walton    8,402    242

Ware    3,243    156

Warren    406    17

Washington    1,685    61

Wayne    2,903    81

Webster    113    4

Wheeler    490    22

White    3,117    73

Whitfield    15,271    235

Wilcox    491    30

Wilkes    707    23

Wilkinson    760    27

Worth    1,234    62

   

