Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 3, 2021

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43.
- There have been 942,887 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,416 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 496.
- There have been 67,309 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 109 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.5
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 3, there were 2,632 current hospitalizations – an increase of 223 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,048 67
Atkinson 855 20
Bacon 1,386 29
Baker 188 11
Baldwin 3,968 119
Banks 1,731 39
Barrow 9,383 142
Bartow 11,697 224
Ben Hill 1,542 61
Berrien 1,151 35
Bibb 14,317 422
Bleckley 846 32
Brantley 1,080 36
Brooks 1,039 38
Bryan 3,033 39
Bulloch 5,517 63
Burke 1,882 40
Butts 2,482 83
Calhoun 472 16
Camden 4,023 36
Candler 831 38
Carroll 7,785 133
Catoosa 6,110 70
Charlton 1,415 28
Chatham 22,419 449
Chattahoochee 4,221 13
Chattooga 2,316 67
Cherokee 23,577 320
Clarke 13,403 143
Clay 191 3
Clayton 25,918 499
Clinch 789 25
Cobb 64,729 1,030
Coffee 4,645 148
Colquitt 4,051 90
Columbia 11,634 168
Cook 1,242 39
Coweta 9,192 224
Crawford 553 19
Crisp 1,493 58
Dade 1,279 13
Dawson 2,856 48
DeKalb 61,696 998
Decatur 2,302 61
Dodge 1,115 56
Dooly 825 30
Dougherty 5,969 289
Douglas 12,901 189
Early 1,116 42
Echols 365 4
Effingham 4,220 73
Elbert 1,575 60
Emanuel 1,872 55
Evans 860 20
Fannin 2,301 65
Fayette 7,087 163
Floyd 10,307 197
Forsyth 18,948 197
Franklin 2,488 47
Fulton 88,064 1,380
Gilmer 2,628 79
Glascock 150 7
Glynn 7,369 162
Gordon 6,705 107
Grady 1,752 51
Greene 1,575 54
Gwinnett 90,359 1,138
Habersham 4,796 157
Hall 26,267 478
Hancock 861 66
Haralson 1,801 36
Harris 2,383 64
Hart 1,813 39
Heard 692 18
Henry 20,897 315
Houston 10,760 209
Irwin 792 19
Jackson 8,998 140
Jasper 720 20
Jeff Davis 1,378 38
Jefferson 1,626 61
Jenkins 764 39
Johnson 819 43
Jones 1,693 55
Lamar 1,467 48
Lanier 540 10
Laurens 3,992 148
Lee 1,744 51
Liberty 4,032 63
Lincoln 546 25
Long 801 12
Lowndes 8,426 150
Lumpkin 2,980 71
Macon 649 32
Madison 2,888 46
Marion 449 23
McDuffie 1,785 45
McIntosh 731 14
Meriwether 1,636 80
Miller 703 9
Mitchell 1,662 77
Monroe 2,026 93
Montgomery 808 21
Morgan 1,280 24
Murray 4,401 84
Muscogee 15,617 441
Newton 8,054 242
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,933 501
Oconee 3,217 67
Oglethorpe 1,248 31
Paulding 11,566 175
Peach 1,975 62
Pickens 2,672 63
Pierce 1,417 50
Pike 1,192 29
Polk 4,071 87
Pulaski 624 32
Putnam 1,973 60
Quitman 84 2
Rabun 1,631 43
Randolph 496 33
Richmond 21,075 442
Rockdale 6,625 160
Schley 233 5
Screven 900 21
Seminole 794 18
Spalding 4,494 171
Stephens 3,091 80
Stewart 1,054 26
Sumter 1,929 97
Talbot 422 18
Taliaferro 104 3
Tattnall 2,042 51
Taylor 529 23
Telfair 768 47
Terrell 605 48
Thomas 4,048 118
Tift 3,656 103
Toombs 3,235 105
Towns 1,191 48
Treutlen 683 31
Troup 6,485 203
Turner 640 36
Twiggs 535 39
Union 2,188 82
Unknown 2,382 4
Upson 1,895 112
Walker 6,999 83
Walton 8,439 242
Ware 3,291 156
Warren 410 17
Washington 1,708 61
Wayne 2,939 82
Webster 113 4
Wheeler 494 22
White 3,132 73
Whitfield 15,331 235
Wilcox 491 30
Wilkes 709 23
Wilkinson 763 27
Worth 1,251 62