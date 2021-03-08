Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 3, there were 2,632 current hospitalizations – an increase of 223 hospitalizations since the previous day.



COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,048 67

Atkinson 855 20

Bacon 1,386 29

Baker 188 11

Baldwin 3,968 119

Banks 1,731 39

Barrow 9,383 142

Bartow 11,697 224

Ben Hill 1,542 61

Berrien 1,151 35

Bibb 14,317 422

Bleckley 846 32

Brantley 1,080 36

Brooks 1,039 38

Bryan 3,033 39

Bulloch 5,517 63

Burke 1,882 40

Butts 2,482 83

Calhoun 472 16

Camden 4,023 36

Candler 831 38

Carroll 7,785 133

Catoosa 6,110 70

Charlton 1,415 28

Chatham 22,419 449

Chattahoochee 4,221 13

Chattooga 2,316 67

Cherokee 23,577 320

Clarke 13,403 143

Clay 191 3

Clayton 25,918 499

Clinch 789 25

Cobb 64,729 1,030

Coffee 4,645 148

Colquitt 4,051 90

Columbia 11,634 168

Cook 1,242 39

Coweta 9,192 224

Crawford 553 19

Crisp 1,493 58

Dade 1,279 13

Dawson 2,856 48

DeKalb 61,696 998

Decatur 2,302 61

Dodge 1,115 56

Dooly 825 30

Dougherty 5,969 289

Douglas 12,901 189

Early 1,116 42

Echols 365 4

Effingham 4,220 73

Elbert 1,575 60

Emanuel 1,872 55

Evans 860 20

Fannin 2,301 65

Fayette 7,087 163

Floyd 10,307 197

Forsyth 18,948 197

Franklin 2,488 47

Fulton 88,064 1,380

Gilmer 2,628 79

Glascock 150 7

Glynn 7,369 162

Gordon 6,705 107

Grady 1,752 51

Greene 1,575 54

Gwinnett 90,359 1,138

Habersham 4,796 157

Hall 26,267 478

Hancock 861 66

Haralson 1,801 36

Harris 2,383 64

Hart 1,813 39

Heard 692 18

Henry 20,897 315

Houston 10,760 209

Irwin 792 19

Jackson 8,998 140

Jasper 720 20

Jeff Davis 1,378 38

Jefferson 1,626 61

Jenkins 764 39

Johnson 819 43

Jones 1,693 55

Lamar 1,467 48

Lanier 540 10

Laurens 3,992 148

Lee 1,744 51

Liberty 4,032 63

Lincoln 546 25

Long 801 12

Lowndes 8,426 150

Lumpkin 2,980 71

Macon 649 32

Madison 2,888 46

Marion 449 23

McDuffie 1,785 45

McIntosh 731 14

Meriwether 1,636 80

Miller 703 9

Mitchell 1,662 77

Monroe 2,026 93

Montgomery 808 21

Morgan 1,280 24

Murray 4,401 84

Muscogee 15,617 441

Newton 8,054 242

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24,933 501

Oconee 3,217 67

Oglethorpe 1,248 31

Paulding 11,566 175

Peach 1,975 62

Pickens 2,672 63

Pierce 1,417 50

Pike 1,192 29

Polk 4,071 87

Pulaski 624 32

Putnam 1,973 60

Quitman 84 2

Rabun 1,631 43

Randolph 496 33

Richmond 21,075 442

Rockdale 6,625 160

Schley 233 5

Screven 900 21

Seminole 794 18

Spalding 4,494 171

Stephens 3,091 80

Stewart 1,054 26

Sumter 1,929 97

Talbot 422 18

Taliaferro 104 3

Tattnall 2,042 51

Taylor 529 23

Telfair 768 47

Terrell 605 48

Thomas 4,048 118

Tift 3,656 103

Toombs 3,235 105

Towns 1,191 48

Treutlen 683 31

Troup 6,485 203

Turner 640 36

Twiggs 535 39

Union 2,188 82

Unknown 2,382 4

Upson 1,895 112

Walker 6,999 83

Walton 8,439 242

Ware 3,291 156

Warren 410 17

Washington 1,708 61

Wayne 2,939 82

Webster 113 4

Wheeler 494 22

White 3,132 73

Whitfield 15,331 235

Wilcox 491 30

Wilkes 709 23

Wilkinson 763 27