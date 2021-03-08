x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for August 3, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 18,750 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 18 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.43.
  • There have been 942,887 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,416 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,414.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 496.
  • There have been 67,309 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 167 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 109 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 66.5
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 3, there were 2,632 current hospitalizations – an increase of 223 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,048    67

Atkinson    855    20

Bacon    1,386    29

Baker    188    11

Baldwin    3,968    119

Banks    1,731    39

Barrow    9,383    142

Bartow    11,697    224

Ben Hill    1,542    61

Berrien    1,151    35

Bibb    14,317    422

Bleckley    846    32

Brantley    1,080    36

Brooks    1,039    38

Bryan    3,033    39

Bulloch    5,517    63

Burke    1,882    40

Butts    2,482    83

Calhoun    472    16

Camden    4,023    36

Candler    831    38

Carroll    7,785    133

Catoosa    6,110    70

Charlton    1,415    28

Chatham    22,419    449

Chattahoochee    4,221    13

Chattooga    2,316    67

Cherokee    23,577    320

Clarke    13,403    143

Clay    191    3

Clayton    25,918    499

Clinch    789    25

Cobb    64,729    1,030

Coffee    4,645    148

Colquitt    4,051    90

Columbia    11,634    168

Cook    1,242    39

Coweta    9,192    224

Crawford    553    19

Crisp    1,493    58

Dade    1,279    13

Dawson    2,856    48

DeKalb    61,696    998

Decatur    2,302    61

Dodge    1,115    56

Dooly    825    30

Dougherty    5,969    289

Douglas    12,901    189

Early    1,116    42

Echols    365    4

Effingham    4,220    73

Elbert    1,575    60

Emanuel    1,872    55

Evans    860    20

Fannin    2,301    65

Fayette    7,087    163

Floyd    10,307    197

Forsyth    18,948    197

Franklin    2,488    47

Fulton    88,064    1,380

Gilmer    2,628    79

Glascock    150    7

Glynn    7,369    162

Gordon    6,705    107

Grady    1,752    51

Greene    1,575    54

Gwinnett    90,359    1,138

Habersham    4,796    157

Hall    26,267    478

Hancock    861    66

Haralson    1,801    36

Harris    2,383    64

Hart    1,813    39

Heard    692    18

Henry    20,897    315

Houston    10,760    209

Irwin    792    19

Jackson    8,998    140

Jasper    720    20

Jeff Davis    1,378    38

Jefferson    1,626    61

Jenkins    764    39

Johnson    819    43

Jones    1,693    55

Lamar    1,467    48

Lanier    540    10

Laurens    3,992    148

Lee    1,744    51

Liberty    4,032    63

Lincoln    546    25

Long    801    12

Lowndes    8,426    150

Lumpkin    2,980    71

Macon    649    32

Madison    2,888    46

Marion    449    23

McDuffie    1,785    45

McIntosh    731    14

Meriwether    1,636    80

Miller    703    9

Mitchell    1,662    77

Monroe    2,026    93

Montgomery    808    21

Morgan    1,280    24

Murray    4,401    84

Muscogee    15,617    441

Newton    8,054    242

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24,933    501

Oconee    3,217    67

Oglethorpe    1,248    31

Paulding    11,566    175

Peach    1,975    62

Pickens    2,672    63

Pierce    1,417    50

Pike    1,192    29

Polk    4,071    87

Pulaski    624    32

Putnam    1,973    60

Quitman    84    2

Rabun    1,631    43

Randolph    496    33

Richmond    21,075    442

Rockdale    6,625    160

Schley    233    5

Screven    900    21

Seminole    794    18

Spalding    4,494    171

Stephens    3,091    80

Stewart    1,054    26

Sumter    1,929    97

Talbot    422    18

Taliaferro    104    3

Tattnall    2,042    51

Taylor    529    23

Telfair    768    47

Terrell    605    48

Thomas    4,048    118

Tift    3,656    103

Toombs    3,235    105

Towns    1,191    48

Treutlen    683    31

Troup    6,485    203

Turner    640    36

Twiggs    535    39

Union    2,188    82

Unknown    2,382    4

Upson    1,895    112

Walker    6,999    83

Walton    8,439    242

Ware    3,291    156

Warren    410    17

Washington    1,708    61

Wayne    2,939    82

Webster    113    4

Wheeler    494    22

White    3,132    73

Whitfield    15,331    235

Wilcox    491    30

Wilkes    709    23

Wilkinson    763    27

Worth    1,251    62

   

