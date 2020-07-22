Higher number of COVID-19 deaths reported in Georgia on Tuesday

We've only had one-day jumps this large four other times throughout this pandemic.

ATLANTA — It was a deadly day in the battle against COVID-19 in our state. The Georgia Department of Public Health verified 78 deaths associated with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

We've only had one-day jumps this large just four other times throughout this pandemic. The chart below shows the number of additional deaths reported since mid-March. The dotted line shows the 14-day moving average.

The number of people actively being treated for the virus is still well over 3,000. The chart below displays the active patients. All of this raises questions about hospital capacity.

Viewers have asked, what percentage of patients in the hospital are there for COVID-19, as opposed to other illnesses or even an elective procedure.

According to an open records request we received, which details COVID patients by region, Region D has the highest number of cases. This news doesn't come as a surprise since that region covers Fulton, Gwinnett and several counties to the east of the metro, seen in the map below.

On Monday, 24 percent of patients in that region either had COVID-19 or were waiting test results.

Region N, which covers Cobb, Douglas, Paulding and Cherokee counties, has fewer cases, but they make up a larger share of the total cases. In that region 34 percent of patients either had or were suspected of having COVID-19.

The greatest impact on capacity in our area seems to be up north. That region, labeled A, includes Murray, Fannin and Pickens counties. On Monday, 61 percent of the 323 patients in those hospitals, were believed to be COVID related.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.