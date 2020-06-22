Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 22

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,648 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
- There have been 65,928 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 608.14
- There have been 9,953 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 22, there were 1,000 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
COUNTY-- CASES-- DEATHS
Gwinnett 6407 162
Fulton 5705 304
DeKalb 4791 165
Cobb 3969 229
Non-Georgia Resident 3223 41
Hall 2946 58
Dougherty 1854 152
Unknown 1792 1
Clayton 1631 76
Muscogee 1213 34
Cherokee 1114 39
Troup 1027 28
Henry 964 31
Lowndes 939 4
Chatham 807 33
Whitfield 800 10
Richmond 755 42
Colquitt 748 17
Douglas 740 36
Forsyth 660 14
Habersham 639 34
Carroll 635 39
Bibb 609 37
Bartow 604 39
Coweta 554 14
Tift 549 25
Sumter 536 49
Houston 513 20
Newton 493 11
Paulding 470 13
Baldwin 450 33
Mitchell 436 38
Floyd 426 15
Barrow 423 25
Coffee 418 15
Clarke 391 15
Lee 381 22
Rockdale 379 9
Thomas 372 33
Walton 346 25
Columbia 345 8
Spalding 343 31
Ware 331 15
Upson 323 43
Chattahoochee 317 1
Glynn 308 3
Jackson 305 7
Gordon 298 18
Fayette 292 16
Worth 288 21
Walker 287 5
Catoosa 276 6
Crisp 258 11
Early 255 31
Harris 252 8
Butts 247 32
Decatur 244 8
Appling 220 13
Terrell 218 27
Hancock 208 32
Bacon 204 4
Randolph 195 23
Dooly 194 12
Polk 184 1
Gilmer 178 2
Echols 177 0
Turner 170 16
Murray 168 1
Stephens 165 5
Bulloch 164 3
Grady 164 4
Toombs 163 5
Calhoun 159 6
Franklin 158 1
Meriwether 154 2
Pierce 140 4
Monroe 137 15
Burke 135 6
Oconee 134 10
Laurens 133 1
White 129 4
Ben Hill 125 1
Dawson 124 3
Wilcox 122 15
Lumpkin 120 3
Putnam 120 11
Brooks 119 11
Lanier 116 2
Banks 114 0
Macon 112 9
Liberty 102 1
Bryan 101 5
Effingham 101 1
Camden 99 1
Atkinson 97 2
Cook 97 1
Berrien 95 0
Peach 93 9
Elbert 92 0
Lamar 91 6
Greene 89 9
Tattnall 88 0
Clinch 86 2
Stewart 84 1
Oglethorpe 81 7
Pike 81 3
Washington 81 1
Johnson 80 2
Pickens 80 5
Fannin 79 1
Screven 79 4
Madison 78 4
McDuffie 78 5
Brantley 76 2
Jeff Davis 75 2
Jenkins 75 9
Marion 75 3
Wilkinson 74 7
Jefferson 70 1
Dodge 67 2
Emanuel 66 2
Haralson 65 4
Telfair 64 2
Jasper 63 1
Talbot 62 2
Dade 60 1
Clay 56 2
Union 56 3
Bleckley 54 1
Jones 51 0
Hart 50 0
Chattooga 49 2
Wilkes 49 1
Seminole 48 2
Wayne 48 0
Heard 46 3
Irwin 46 1
Pulaski 46 2
Miller 45 0
Morgan 45 0
Charlton 41 2
Wheeler 38 0
Baker 36 3
Crawford 36 0
Towns 36 1
Rabun 35 4
Long 32 1
Montgomery 27 0
Taylor 26 2
McIntosh 25 1
Lincoln 24 1
Twiggs 23 1
Schley 22 1
Candler 21 0
Treutlen 19 1
Warren 19 0
Evans 17 0
Webster 17 1
Quitman 15 1
Glascock 3 0
Taliaferro 2 0
OTHER HEADLINES