coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,648 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.
  • There have been 65,928 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 608.14
  • There have been 9,953 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 22, there were 1,000 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY-- CASES-- DEATHS

Gwinnett    6407    162

Fulton    5705    304

DeKalb    4791    165

Cobb    3969    229

Non-Georgia Resident    3223    41

Hall    2946    58

Dougherty    1854    152

Unknown    1792    1

Clayton    1631    76

Muscogee    1213    34

Cherokee    1114    39

Troup    1027    28

Henry    964    31

Lowndes    939    4

Chatham    807    33

Whitfield    800    10

Richmond    755    42

Colquitt    748    17

Douglas    740    36

Forsyth    660    14

Habersham    639    34

Carroll    635    39

Bibb    609    37

Bartow    604    39

Coweta    554    14

Tift    549    25

Sumter    536    49

Houston    513    20

Newton    493    11

Paulding    470    13

Baldwin    450    33

Mitchell    436    38

Floyd    426    15

Barrow    423    25

Coffee    418    15

Clarke    391    15

Lee    381    22

Rockdale    379    9

Thomas    372    33

Walton    346    25

Columbia    345    8

Spalding    343    31

Ware    331    15

Upson    323    43

Chattahoochee    317    1

Glynn    308    3

Jackson    305    7

Gordon    298    18

Fayette    292    16

Worth    288    21

Walker    287    5

Catoosa    276    6

Crisp    258    11

Early    255    31

Harris    252    8

Butts    247    32

Decatur    244    8

Appling    220    13

Terrell    218    27

Hancock    208    32

Bacon    204    4

Randolph    195    23

Dooly    194    12

Polk    184    1

Gilmer    178    2

Echols    177    0

Turner    170    16

Murray    168    1

Stephens    165    5

Bulloch    164    3

Grady    164    4

Toombs    163    5

Calhoun    159    6

Franklin    158    1

Meriwether    154    2

Pierce    140    4

Monroe    137    15

Burke    135    6

Oconee    134    10

Laurens    133    1

White    129    4

Ben Hill    125    1

Dawson    124    3

Wilcox    122    15

Lumpkin    120    3

Putnam    120    11

Brooks    119    11

Lanier    116    2

Banks    114    0

Macon    112    9

Liberty    102    1

Bryan    101    5

Effingham    101    1

Camden    99    1

Atkinson    97    2

Cook    97    1

Berrien    95    0

Peach    93    9

Elbert    92    0

Lamar    91    6

Greene    89    9

Tattnall    88    0

Clinch    86    2

Stewart    84    1

Oglethorpe    81    7

Pike    81    3

Washington    81    1

Johnson    80    2

Pickens    80    5

Fannin    79    1

Screven    79    4

Madison    78    4

McDuffie    78    5

Brantley    76    2

Jeff Davis    75    2

Jenkins    75    9

Marion    75    3

Wilkinson    74    7

Jefferson    70    1

Dodge    67    2

Emanuel    66    2

Haralson    65    4

Telfair    64    2

Jasper    63    1

Talbot    62    2

Dade    60    1

Clay    56    2

Union    56    3

Bleckley    54    1

Jones    51    0

Hart    50    0

Chattooga    49    2

Wilkes    49    1

Seminole    48    2

Wayne    48    0

Heard    46    3

Irwin    46    1

Pulaski    46    2

Miller    45    0

Morgan    45    0

Charlton    41    2

Wheeler    38    0

Baker    36    3

Crawford    36    0

Towns    36    1

Rabun    35    4

Long    32    1

Montgomery    27    0

Taylor    26    2

McIntosh    25    1

Lincoln    24    1

Twiggs    23    1

Schley    22    1

Candler    21    0

Treutlen    19    1

Warren    19    0

Evans    17    0

Webster    17    1

Quitman    15    1

Glascock    3    0

Taliaferro    2    0

