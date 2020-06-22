Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 22

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,648 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/9-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/26-6/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 22.36.

There have been 65,928 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 905.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 608.14

There have been 9,953 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 77.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 22, there were 1,000 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY-- CASES-- DEATHS

Gwinnett 6407 162

Fulton 5705 304

DeKalb 4791 165

Cobb 3969 229

Non-Georgia Resident 3223 41

Hall 2946 58

Dougherty 1854 152

Unknown 1792 1

Clayton 1631 76

Muscogee 1213 34

Cherokee 1114 39

Troup 1027 28

Henry 964 31

Lowndes 939 4

Chatham 807 33

Whitfield 800 10

Richmond 755 42

Colquitt 748 17

Douglas 740 36

Forsyth 660 14

Habersham 639 34

Carroll 635 39

Bibb 609 37

Bartow 604 39

Coweta 554 14

Tift 549 25

Sumter 536 49

Houston 513 20

Newton 493 11

Paulding 470 13

Baldwin 450 33

Mitchell 436 38

Floyd 426 15

Barrow 423 25

Coffee 418 15

Clarke 391 15

Lee 381 22

Rockdale 379 9

Thomas 372 33

Walton 346 25

Columbia 345 8

Spalding 343 31

Ware 331 15

Upson 323 43

Chattahoochee 317 1

Glynn 308 3

Jackson 305 7

Gordon 298 18

Fayette 292 16

Worth 288 21

Walker 287 5

Catoosa 276 6

Crisp 258 11

Early 255 31

Harris 252 8

Butts 247 32

Decatur 244 8

Appling 220 13

Terrell 218 27

Hancock 208 32

Bacon 204 4

Randolph 195 23

Dooly 194 12

Polk 184 1

Gilmer 178 2

Echols 177 0

Turner 170 16

Murray 168 1

Stephens 165 5

Bulloch 164 3

Grady 164 4

Toombs 163 5

Calhoun 159 6

Franklin 158 1

Meriwether 154 2

Pierce 140 4

Monroe 137 15

Burke 135 6

Oconee 134 10

Laurens 133 1

White 129 4

Ben Hill 125 1

Dawson 124 3

Wilcox 122 15

Lumpkin 120 3

Putnam 120 11

Brooks 119 11

Lanier 116 2

Banks 114 0

Macon 112 9

Liberty 102 1

Bryan 101 5

Effingham 101 1

Camden 99 1

Atkinson 97 2

Cook 97 1

Berrien 95 0

Peach 93 9

Elbert 92 0

Lamar 91 6

Greene 89 9

Tattnall 88 0

Clinch 86 2

Stewart 84 1

Oglethorpe 81 7

Pike 81 3

Washington 81 1

Johnson 80 2

Pickens 80 5

Fannin 79 1

Screven 79 4

Madison 78 4

McDuffie 78 5

Brantley 76 2

Jeff Davis 75 2

Jenkins 75 9

Marion 75 3

Wilkinson 74 7

Jefferson 70 1

Dodge 67 2

Emanuel 66 2

Haralson 65 4

Telfair 64 2

Jasper 63 1

Talbot 62 2

Dade 60 1

Clay 56 2

Union 56 3

Bleckley 54 1

Jones 51 0

Hart 50 0

Chattooga 49 2

Wilkes 49 1

Seminole 48 2

Wayne 48 0

Heard 46 3

Irwin 46 1

Pulaski 46 2

Miller 45 0

Morgan 45 0

Charlton 41 2

Wheeler 38 0

Baker 36 3

Crawford 36 0

Towns 36 1

Rabun 35 4

Long 32 1

Montgomery 27 0

Taylor 26 2

McIntosh 25 1

Lincoln 24 1

Twiggs 23 1

Schley 22 1

Candler 21 0

Treutlen 19 1

Warren 19 0

Evans 17 0

Webster 17 1

Quitman 15 1

Glascock 3 0

Taliaferro 2 0