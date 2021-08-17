x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it. 

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,044 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.5.
  • There have been 1,000,872 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,219 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,297.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,469.
  • There have been 69,367 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 17, there were 4,600 current hospitalizations – an increase of 220 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2174  68 

Atkinson  932  20 

Bacon  1524  31 

Baker  201  11 

Baldwin  4207  119 

Banks  1836  43 

Barrow  9969  143 

Bartow  12125  226 

Ben Hill  1617  62 

Berrien  1250  37 

Bibb  15915  429 

Bleckley  905  32 

Brantley  1289  37 

Brooks  1135  38 

Bryan  3340  39 

Bulloch  6118  65 

Burke  1952  40 

Butts  2601  84 

Calhoun  511  16 

Camden  4494  39 

Candler  886  38 

Carroll  8096  135 

Catoosa  6388  70 

Charlton  1488  30 

Chatham  25322  459 

Chattahoochee  4267  13 

Chattooga  2414  67 

Cherokee  24957  327 

Clarke  14023  145 

Clay  202  3 

Clayton  27578  512 

Clinch  845  25 

Cobb  68134  1055 

Coffee  5037  150 

Colquitt  4261  91 

Columbia  12125  170 

Cook  1342  41 

Coweta  9730  229 

Crawford  611  19 

Crisp  1592  59 

Dade  1383  14 

Dawson  3033  48 

DeKalb  65135  1010 

Decatur  2511  63 

Dodge  1186  56 

Dooly  883  31 

Dougherty  6412  292 

Douglas  13612  194 

Early  1268  42 

Echols  378  4 

Effingham  4830  75 

Elbert  1617  60 

Emanuel  1990  55 

Evans  942  21 

Fannin  2430  66 

Fayette  7518  164 

Floyd  10837  202 

Forsyth  20067  201 

Franklin  2614  49 

Fulton  92841  1392 

Gilmer  2739  80 

Glascock  161  7 

Glynn  8607  171 

Gordon  7009  108 

Grady  1900  51 

Greene  1756  56 

Gwinnett  93187  1149 

Habersham  5002  159 

Hall  27282  483 

Hancock  885  66 

Haralson  1870  36 

Harris  2548  64 

Hart  1892  39 

Heard  759  18 

Henry  22419  324 

Houston  11990  211 

Irwin  815  19 

Jackson  9621  141 

Jasper  766  20 

Jeff Davis  1489  38 

Jefferson  1661  61 

Jenkins  797  40 

Johnson  858  43 

Jones  1868  56 

Lamar  1692  49 

Lanier  592  10 

Laurens  4407  150 

Lee  1888  54 

Liberty  4447  68 

Lincoln  570  25 

Long  910  12 

Lowndes  9127  152 

Lumpkin  3194  71 

Macon  681  33 

Madison  3065  47 

Marion  499  23 

McDuffie  1877  45 

McIntosh  883  14 

Meriwether  1750  81 

Miller  787  9 

Mitchell  1770  78 

Monroe  2183  95 

Montgomery  879  21 

Morgan  1417  24 

Murray  4718  86 

Muscogee  16751  443 

Newton  8617  243 

Oconee  3404  67 

Oglethorpe  1300  31 

Paulding  12145  179 

Peach  2144  63 

Pickens  2827  64 

Pierce  1556  51 

Pike  1286  31 

Polk  4314  88 

Pulaski  655  32 

Putnam  2123  64 

Quitman  87  2 

Rabun  1685  44 

Randolph  522  33 

Richmond  21848  449 

Rockdale  7030  161 

Schley  254  5 

Screven  995  21 

Seminole  899  18 

Spalding  4834  173 

Stephens  3239  80 

Stewart  1063  26 

Sumter  2114  98 

Talbot  454  20 

Taliaferro  111  3 

Tattnall  2213  52 

Taylor  562  23 

Telfair  817  48 

Terrell  637  48 

Thomas  4470  120 

Tift  4078  106 

Toombs  3552  107 

Towns  1255  49 

Treutlen  748  33 

Troup  6911  208 

Turner  673  36 

Twiggs  598  40 

Union  2325  81 

Upson  2055  112 

Walker  7323  83 

Walton  8899  243 

Ware  3629  162 

Warren  426  17 

Washington  1836  61 

Wayne  3190  83 

Webster  119  4 

Wheeler  525  22 

White  3376  75 

Whitfield  16025  240 

Wilcox  532  31 

Wilkes  723  23 

Wilkinson  849  27 

Worth  1355  62

 

