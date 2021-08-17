LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 17

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,044 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.5.

There have been 1,000,872 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,219 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,297.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,469.

There have been 69,367 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 17, there were 4,600 current hospitalizations – an increase of 220 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2174 68

Atkinson 932 20

Bacon 1524 31

Baker 201 11

Baldwin 4207 119

Banks 1836 43

Barrow 9969 143

Bartow 12125 226

Ben Hill 1617 62

Berrien 1250 37

Bibb 15915 429

Bleckley 905 32

Brantley 1289 37

Brooks 1135 38

Bryan 3340 39

Bulloch 6118 65

Burke 1952 40

Butts 2601 84

Calhoun 511 16

Camden 4494 39

Candler 886 38

Carroll 8096 135

Catoosa 6388 70

Charlton 1488 30

Chatham 25322 459

Chattahoochee 4267 13

Chattooga 2414 67

Cherokee 24957 327

Clarke 14023 145

Clay 202 3

Clayton 27578 512

Clinch 845 25

Cobb 68134 1055

Coffee 5037 150

Colquitt 4261 91

Columbia 12125 170

Cook 1342 41

Coweta 9730 229

Crawford 611 19

Crisp 1592 59

Dade 1383 14

Dawson 3033 48

DeKalb 65135 1010

Decatur 2511 63

Dodge 1186 56

Dooly 883 31

Dougherty 6412 292

Douglas 13612 194

Early 1268 42

Echols 378 4

Effingham 4830 75

Elbert 1617 60

Emanuel 1990 55

Evans 942 21

Fannin 2430 66

Fayette 7518 164

Floyd 10837 202

Forsyth 20067 201

Franklin 2614 49

Fulton 92841 1392

Gilmer 2739 80

Glascock 161 7

Glynn 8607 171

Gordon 7009 108

Grady 1900 51

Greene 1756 56

Gwinnett 93187 1149

Habersham 5002 159

Hall 27282 483

Hancock 885 66

Haralson 1870 36

Harris 2548 64

Hart 1892 39

Heard 759 18

Henry 22419 324

Houston 11990 211

Irwin 815 19

Jackson 9621 141

Jasper 766 20

Jeff Davis 1489 38

Jefferson 1661 61

Jenkins 797 40

Johnson 858 43

Jones 1868 56

Lamar 1692 49

Lanier 592 10

Laurens 4407 150

Lee 1888 54

Liberty 4447 68

Lincoln 570 25

Long 910 12

Lowndes 9127 152

Lumpkin 3194 71

Macon 681 33

Madison 3065 47

Marion 499 23

McDuffie 1877 45

McIntosh 883 14

Meriwether 1750 81

Miller 787 9

Mitchell 1770 78

Monroe 2183 95

Montgomery 879 21

Morgan 1417 24

Murray 4718 86

Muscogee 16751 443

Newton 8617 243

Oconee 3404 67

Oglethorpe 1300 31

Paulding 12145 179

Peach 2144 63

Pickens 2827 64

Pierce 1556 51

Pike 1286 31

Polk 4314 88

Pulaski 655 32

Putnam 2123 64

Quitman 87 2

Rabun 1685 44

Randolph 522 33

Richmond 21848 449

Rockdale 7030 161

Schley 254 5

Screven 995 21

Seminole 899 18

Spalding 4834 173

Stephens 3239 80

Stewart 1063 26

Sumter 2114 98

Talbot 454 20

Taliaferro 111 3

Tattnall 2213 52

Taylor 562 23

Telfair 817 48

Terrell 637 48

Thomas 4470 120

Tift 4078 106

Toombs 3552 107

Towns 1255 49

Treutlen 748 33

Troup 6911 208

Turner 673 36

Twiggs 598 40

Union 2325 81

Upson 2055 112

Walker 7323 83

Walton 8899 243

Ware 3629 162

Warren 426 17

Washington 1836 61

Wayne 3190 83

Webster 119 4

Wheeler 525 22

White 3376 75

Whitfield 16025 240

Wilcox 532 31

Wilkes 723 23

Wilkinson 849 27