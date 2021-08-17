LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 17

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,044 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 24 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.5.
- There have been 1,000,872 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,219 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,297.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,469.
- There have been 69,367 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 295 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 182 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 93.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 17, there were 4,600 current hospitalizations – an increase of 220 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2174 68
Atkinson 932 20
Bacon 1524 31
Baker 201 11
Baldwin 4207 119
Banks 1836 43
Barrow 9969 143
Bartow 12125 226
Ben Hill 1617 62
Berrien 1250 37
Bibb 15915 429
Bleckley 905 32
Brantley 1289 37
Brooks 1135 38
Bryan 3340 39
Bulloch 6118 65
Burke 1952 40
Butts 2601 84
Calhoun 511 16
Camden 4494 39
Candler 886 38
Carroll 8096 135
Catoosa 6388 70
Charlton 1488 30
Chatham 25322 459
Chattahoochee 4267 13
Chattooga 2414 67
Cherokee 24957 327
Clarke 14023 145
Clay 202 3
Clayton 27578 512
Clinch 845 25
Cobb 68134 1055
Coffee 5037 150
Colquitt 4261 91
Columbia 12125 170
Cook 1342 41
Coweta 9730 229
Crawford 611 19
Crisp 1592 59
Dade 1383 14
Dawson 3033 48
DeKalb 65135 1010
Decatur 2511 63
Dodge 1186 56
Dooly 883 31
Dougherty 6412 292
Douglas 13612 194
Early 1268 42
Echols 378 4
Effingham 4830 75
Elbert 1617 60
Emanuel 1990 55
Evans 942 21
Fannin 2430 66
Fayette 7518 164
Floyd 10837 202
Forsyth 20067 201
Franklin 2614 49
Fulton 92841 1392
Gilmer 2739 80
Glascock 161 7
Glynn 8607 171
Gordon 7009 108
Grady 1900 51
Greene 1756 56
Gwinnett 93187 1149
Habersham 5002 159
Hall 27282 483
Hancock 885 66
Haralson 1870 36
Harris 2548 64
Hart 1892 39
Heard 759 18
Henry 22419 324
Houston 11990 211
Irwin 815 19
Jackson 9621 141
Jasper 766 20
Jeff Davis 1489 38
Jefferson 1661 61
Jenkins 797 40
Johnson 858 43
Jones 1868 56
Lamar 1692 49
Lanier 592 10
Laurens 4407 150
Lee 1888 54
Liberty 4447 68
Lincoln 570 25
Long 910 12
Lowndes 9127 152
Lumpkin 3194 71
Macon 681 33
Madison 3065 47
Marion 499 23
McDuffie 1877 45
McIntosh 883 14
Meriwether 1750 81
Miller 787 9
Mitchell 1770 78
Monroe 2183 95
Montgomery 879 21
Morgan 1417 24
Murray 4718 86
Muscogee 16751 443
Newton 8617 243
Oconee 3404 67
Oglethorpe 1300 31
Paulding 12145 179
Peach 2144 63
Pickens 2827 64
Pierce 1556 51
Pike 1286 31
Polk 4314 88
Pulaski 655 32
Putnam 2123 64
Quitman 87 2
Rabun 1685 44
Randolph 522 33
Richmond 21848 449
Rockdale 7030 161
Schley 254 5
Screven 995 21
Seminole 899 18
Spalding 4834 173
Stephens 3239 80
Stewart 1063 26
Sumter 2114 98
Talbot 454 20
Taliaferro 111 3
Tattnall 2213 52
Taylor 562 23
Telfair 817 48
Terrell 637 48
Thomas 4470 120
Tift 4078 106
Toombs 3552 107
Towns 1255 49
Treutlen 748 33
Troup 6911 208
Turner 673 36
Twiggs 598 40
Union 2325 81
Upson 2055 112
Walker 7323 83
Walton 8899 243
Ware 3629 162
Warren 426 17
Washington 1836 61
Wayne 3190 83
Webster 119 4
Wheeler 525 22
White 3376 75
Whitfield 16025 240
Wilcox 532 31
Wilkes 723 23
Wilkinson 849 27
Worth 1355 62