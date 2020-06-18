Here's where Georgia stands with COVID-19 hospitalizations

Georgia reports 921 people in the hospital for COVID-19.

ATLANTA — Georgia surpassed more than 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, and on Thursday, the numbers continued to climb.

One reason for the increase is because testing has been ramping up throughout the state.

However, another question being asked is about the number of hospitalizations. We have three ways to measure that.

Here is the first way. The first chart below shows the total number of hospitalizations over time. It can only go up (which it has), or it can hold steady (which is what we want to see).

On Thursday, more than 9,600 people, or about 16 percent of the state's cases, required serious medical care.

We can also look at new patients hospitalized each day. Every single day, since mid-March, as little as three people and as many as 442 people, have checked into the hospital for treatment. The chart below shows us the admissions.

Lastly, we can also take a look at the number of current patients to see what resources are in use.

Georgia reports 921 people currently in the hospital for COVID-19. After weeks of going down, this number has been trending up for the past week. You can see the uptick circled in the graph below.

