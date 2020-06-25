COVID-19 in Georgia not showing signs of slowing down with just over 1,700 new cases Wednesday

Hospitals reported 190 new patients Wednesday.

ATLANTA — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Georgia is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health announced 1,703 new cases. The graph below shows the increase. The dotted line is the 7-day moving average and blue bars indicate the new COVID-19 cases.

While we have seen an increase in testing as well, not everyone with the virus is able to fight it at home. Hospitals reported 190 new patients Wednesday. That number only includes people who test positive while receiving care.

Right now, there are 1,124 people currently at the hospital for COVID-19.

The graph below shows total hospital numbers, which includes the confirmed COVID-19 cases that were hospitalized at the time the case was reported to DPH or when the case was interviewed. On Wednesday, DPH said there had been 10,313 hospitalizations.

The state reports each day how many people are on ventilators – which has dropped after peaking over 900 on Tuesday. It's a gauge on the severity of the illness, be we want to point out, this number reflects the total number of patients on ventilators for any reason - not just COVID-19.

Because we know about a third of patients historically have needed this kind of support – it makes sense that this number will follow the rise and fall in cases.