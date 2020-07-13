x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,026 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.71
  • There have been 120,569 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,643 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,939.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1500.

This is now the second highest number of cases reported for single day in Georgia.

  • There have been 13,476 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 189.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.29
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 13, there were 2,600 current hospitalizations - an increase of 88 from the previous day.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Gwinnett    11691    185

Fulton    11080    326

Non-Georgia Resident    8632    54

DeKalb    8618    182

Cobb    7235    256

Hall    3874    64

Clayton    2920    82

Muscogee    2889    58

Chatham    2709    39

Dougherty    2173    156

Lowndes    1908    18

Whitfield    1840    15

Henry    1809    34

Cherokee    1799    48

Richmond    1759    61

Troup    1756    38

Bibb    1725    43

Glynn    1589    10

Douglas    1461    39

Unknown    1410    2

Colquitt    1289    20

Forsyth    1193    15

Carroll    1101    40

Bartow    1010    44

Houston    1003    30

Tift    997    28

Clarke    977    15

Columbia    961    12

Newton    951    15

Coffee    942    17

Coweta    897    16

Paulding    879    16

Habersham    771    41

Floyd    745    15

Rockdale    721    11

Ware    669    16

Bulloch    660    6

Baldwin    654    35

Barrow    645    27

Sumter    620    51

Thomas    606    32

Spalding    578    33

Walton    569    29

Gordon    551    18

Fayette    532    19

Jackson    531    12

Mitchell    501    41

Chattahoochee    468    0

Harris    445    12

Lee    426    22

Upson    393    45

Laurens    381    1

Walker    378    12

Catoosa    360    8

Worth    355    22

Appling    349    14

Butts    345    35

Effingham    333    1

Polk    330    1

Toombs    329    5

Stephens    323    6

Decatur    318    8

Crisp    311    13

Bacon    310    5

Murray    308    2

Early    306    31

Camden    301    2

Liberty    273    2

Bryan    267    5

Franklin    266    1

Pierce    264    5

Grady    258    4

Gilmer    257    2

Meriwether    254    3

Terrell    249    28

Cook    248    4

Oconee    243    13

Hancock    235    33

Brooks    233    11

Monroe    232    19

Ben Hill    230    1

Dooly    224    13

Putnam    222    12

Stewart    219    3

Emanuel    215    3

Jefferson    215    2

Randolph    212    25

Tattnall    201    0

Echols    197    0

Washington    197    1

Atkinson    196    2

Burke    191    7

Turner    189    18

Elbert    184    0

Telfair    182    3

Berrien    180    0

Dawson    180    3

Madison    179    4

Lumpkin    178    4

White    174    5

Wayne    172    0

Calhoun    169    6

Lanier    168    3

McDuffie    164    8

Jeff Davis    161    3

Banks    158    2

Peach    150    10

Lamar    149    6

Brantley    144    3

Jenkins    142    13

Dodge    141    2

Macon    139    9

Wilcox    137    15

Jones    135    0

Fannin    133    1

Johnson    130    2

Greene    120    10

Pickens    119    5

Wilkinson    118    9

Charlton    117    2

Clinch    117    3

Hart    117    0

Pike    116    3

Screven    115    7

Union    115    4

Wilkes    115    2

Haralson    114    5

Oglethorpe    108    7

Irwin    107    1

Marion    100    3

Talbot    94    3

Candler    93    0

Bleckley    90    1

Jasper    89    1

Rabun    86    3

Heard    84    3

Chattooga    81    2

Morgan    81    0

McIntosh    80    1

Dade    79    1

Long    71    1

Towns    70    1

Lincoln    67    2

Clay    63    2

Miller    61    0

Pulaski    61    2

Wheeler    60    0

Evans    57    0

Crawford    56    0

Seminole    56    2

Montgomery    55    0

Treutlen    48    2

Baker    44    3

Twiggs    40    1

Taylor    36    2

Warren    34    0

Webster    32    2

Schley    29    1

Quitman    22    1

Glascock    15    0

Taliaferro    2    0

