Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,026 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.71

There have been 120,569 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,643 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,939.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1500.

This is now the second highest number of cases reported for single day in Georgia.

There have been 13,476 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 189.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.29

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 13, there were 2,600 current hospitalizations - an increase of 88 from the previous day.



Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Gwinnett 11691 185

Fulton 11080 326

Non-Georgia Resident 8632 54

DeKalb 8618 182

Cobb 7235 256

Hall 3874 64

Clayton 2920 82

Muscogee 2889 58

Chatham 2709 39

Dougherty 2173 156

Lowndes 1908 18

Whitfield 1840 15

Henry 1809 34

Cherokee 1799 48

Richmond 1759 61

Troup 1756 38

Bibb 1725 43

Glynn 1589 10

Douglas 1461 39

Unknown 1410 2

Colquitt 1289 20

Forsyth 1193 15

Carroll 1101 40

Bartow 1010 44

Houston 1003 30

Tift 997 28

Clarke 977 15

Columbia 961 12

Newton 951 15

Coffee 942 17

Coweta 897 16

Paulding 879 16

Habersham 771 41

Floyd 745 15

Rockdale 721 11

Ware 669 16

Bulloch 660 6

Baldwin 654 35

Barrow 645 27

Sumter 620 51

Thomas 606 32

Spalding 578 33

Walton 569 29

Gordon 551 18

Fayette 532 19

Jackson 531 12

Mitchell 501 41

Chattahoochee 468 0

Harris 445 12

Lee 426 22

Upson 393 45

Laurens 381 1

Walker 378 12

Catoosa 360 8

Worth 355 22

Appling 349 14

Butts 345 35

Effingham 333 1

Polk 330 1

Toombs 329 5

Stephens 323 6

Decatur 318 8

Crisp 311 13

Bacon 310 5

Murray 308 2

Early 306 31

Camden 301 2

Liberty 273 2

Bryan 267 5

Franklin 266 1

Pierce 264 5

Grady 258 4

Gilmer 257 2

Meriwether 254 3

Terrell 249 28

Cook 248 4

Oconee 243 13

Hancock 235 33

Brooks 233 11

Monroe 232 19

Ben Hill 230 1

Dooly 224 13

Putnam 222 12

Stewart 219 3

Emanuel 215 3

Jefferson 215 2

Randolph 212 25

Tattnall 201 0

Echols 197 0

Washington 197 1

Atkinson 196 2

Burke 191 7

Turner 189 18

Elbert 184 0

Telfair 182 3

Berrien 180 0

Dawson 180 3

Madison 179 4

Lumpkin 178 4

White 174 5

Wayne 172 0

Calhoun 169 6

Lanier 168 3

McDuffie 164 8

Jeff Davis 161 3

Banks 158 2

Peach 150 10

Lamar 149 6

Brantley 144 3

Jenkins 142 13

Dodge 141 2

Macon 139 9

Wilcox 137 15

Jones 135 0

Fannin 133 1

Johnson 130 2

Greene 120 10

Pickens 119 5

Wilkinson 118 9

Charlton 117 2

Clinch 117 3

Hart 117 0

Pike 116 3

Screven 115 7

Union 115 4

Wilkes 115 2

Haralson 114 5

Oglethorpe 108 7

Irwin 107 1

Marion 100 3

Talbot 94 3

Candler 93 0

Bleckley 90 1

Jasper 89 1

Rabun 86 3

Heard 84 3

Chattooga 81 2

Morgan 81 0

McIntosh 80 1

Dade 79 1

Long 71 1

Towns 70 1

Lincoln 67 2

Clay 63 2

Miller 61 0

Pulaski 61 2

Wheeler 60 0

Evans 57 0

Crawford 56 0

Seminole 56 2

Montgomery 55 0

Treutlen 48 2

Baker 44 3

Twiggs 40 1

Taylor 36 2

Warren 34 0

Webster 32 2

Schley 29 1

Quitman 22 1

Glascock 15 0

Taliaferro 2 0