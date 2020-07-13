Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Monday, July 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 3,026 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (6/30-7/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 17.29 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/16-6/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 20.71
- There have been 120,569 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 3,643 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,939.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1500.
This is now the second highest number of cases reported for single day in Georgia.
- There have been 13,476 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 217 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 189.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 107.29
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 13, there were 2,600 current hospitalizations - an increase of 88 from the previous day.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Gwinnett 11691 185
Fulton 11080 326
Non-Georgia Resident 8632 54
DeKalb 8618 182
Cobb 7235 256
Hall 3874 64
Clayton 2920 82
Muscogee 2889 58
Chatham 2709 39
Dougherty 2173 156
Lowndes 1908 18
Whitfield 1840 15
Henry 1809 34
Cherokee 1799 48
Richmond 1759 61
Troup 1756 38
Bibb 1725 43
Glynn 1589 10
Douglas 1461 39
Unknown 1410 2
Colquitt 1289 20
Forsyth 1193 15
Carroll 1101 40
Bartow 1010 44
Houston 1003 30
Tift 997 28
Clarke 977 15
Columbia 961 12
Newton 951 15
Coffee 942 17
Coweta 897 16
Paulding 879 16
Habersham 771 41
Floyd 745 15
Rockdale 721 11
Ware 669 16
Bulloch 660 6
Baldwin 654 35
Barrow 645 27
Sumter 620 51
Thomas 606 32
Spalding 578 33
Walton 569 29
Gordon 551 18
Fayette 532 19
Jackson 531 12
Mitchell 501 41
Chattahoochee 468 0
Harris 445 12
Lee 426 22
Upson 393 45
Laurens 381 1
Walker 378 12
Catoosa 360 8
Worth 355 22
Appling 349 14
Butts 345 35
Effingham 333 1
Polk 330 1
Toombs 329 5
Stephens 323 6
Decatur 318 8
Crisp 311 13
Bacon 310 5
Murray 308 2
Early 306 31
Camden 301 2
Liberty 273 2
Bryan 267 5
Franklin 266 1
Pierce 264 5
Grady 258 4
Gilmer 257 2
Meriwether 254 3
Terrell 249 28
Cook 248 4
Oconee 243 13
Hancock 235 33
Brooks 233 11
Monroe 232 19
Ben Hill 230 1
Dooly 224 13
Putnam 222 12
Stewart 219 3
Emanuel 215 3
Jefferson 215 2
Randolph 212 25
Tattnall 201 0
Echols 197 0
Washington 197 1
Atkinson 196 2
Burke 191 7
Turner 189 18
Elbert 184 0
Telfair 182 3
Berrien 180 0
Dawson 180 3
Madison 179 4
Lumpkin 178 4
White 174 5
Wayne 172 0
Calhoun 169 6
Lanier 168 3
McDuffie 164 8
Jeff Davis 161 3
Banks 158 2
Peach 150 10
Lamar 149 6
Brantley 144 3
Jenkins 142 13
Dodge 141 2
Macon 139 9
Wilcox 137 15
Jones 135 0
Fannin 133 1
Johnson 130 2
Greene 120 10
Pickens 119 5
Wilkinson 118 9
Charlton 117 2
Clinch 117 3
Hart 117 0
Pike 116 3
Screven 115 7
Union 115 4
Wilkes 115 2
Haralson 114 5
Oglethorpe 108 7
Irwin 107 1
Marion 100 3
Talbot 94 3
Candler 93 0
Bleckley 90 1
Jasper 89 1
Rabun 86 3
Heard 84 3
Chattooga 81 2
Morgan 81 0
McIntosh 80 1
Dade 79 1
Long 71 1
Towns 70 1
Lincoln 67 2
Clay 63 2
Miller 61 0
Pulaski 61 2
Wheeler 60 0
Evans 57 0
Crawford 56 0
Seminole 56 2
Montgomery 55 0
Treutlen 48 2
Baker 44 3
Twiggs 40 1
Taylor 36 2
Warren 34 0
Webster 32 2
Schley 29 1
Quitman 22 1
Glascock 15 0
Taliaferro 2 0
