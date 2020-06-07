x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,878 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.20.
  • There have been 97,064 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,224 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 935.

The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.

Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at Georgia COVID-19 cases as of July 6, 2020.
  • There have been 11,919 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.53.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 6, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS 

Gwinnett    9787    174

Fulton    8883    316

DeKalb    7050    173

Non-Georgia Resident    6049    49

Cobb    5857    246

Hall    3419    63

Clayton    2376    80

Muscogee    2166    52

Dougherty    2001    155

Chatham    1917    38

Troup    1627    35

Cherokee    1491    44

Lowndes    1485    12

Henry    1460    33

Whitfield    1366    14

Richmond    1300    57

Bibb    1237    41

Unknown    1237    2

Glynn    1221    6

Douglas    1137    37

Colquitt    1108    18

Forsyth    959    15

Carroll    864    40

Tift    849    26

Bartow    788    42

Coweta    787    16

Houston    751    25

Clarke    738    15

Newton    734    12

Habersham    717    36

Paulding    697    16

Columbia    637    9

Coffee    630    17

Floyd    594    15

Sumter    576    50

Baldwin    570    34

Rockdale    568    11

Barrow    543    25

Ware    523    16

Bulloch    515    4

Thomas    500    32

Spalding    476    32

Walton    475    28

Mitchell    459    38

Jackson    449    10

Gordon    446    18

Chattahoochee    429    0

Fayette    422    19

Lee    405    22

Harris    383    11

Upson    380    43

Walker    345    12

Worth    331    22

Catoosa    324    8

Appling    299    14

Butts    297    33

Crisp    295    12

Bacon    282    4

Early    281    31

Toombs    276    5

Decatur    265    8

Murray    263    2

Stephens    262    6

Terrell    234    27

Polk    233    1

Grady    232    4

Laurens    231    1

Hancock    220    32

Meriwether    218    3

Franklin    217    1

Dooly    214    12

Pierce    211    5

Effingham    210    1

Monroe    207    18

Camden    204    2

Randolph    204    25

Gilmer    196    2

Putnam    194    12

Oconee    190    10

Brooks    189    11

Ben Hill    186    1

Echols    185    0

Stewart    184    3

Cook    182    2

Turner    182    16

Atkinson    175    2

Bryan    173    5

Calhoun    168    6

Liberty    161    1

Tattnall    161    0

Burke    157    7

Dawson    153    3

Lanier    152    3

White    151    4

Emanuel    150    3

Banks    146    2

Lumpkin    146    4

Berrien    141    0

Jefferson    141    2

Washington    136    1

Lamar    133    6

Wilcox    132    15

Jeff Davis    129    3

Telfair    127    3

Madison    126    4

McDuffie    126    7

Jenkins    122    12

Peach    122    9

Macon    120    9

Elbert    119    0

Clinch    114    3

Dodge    113    2

Wayne    113    0

Brantley    112    3

Fannin    107    1

Johnson    105    2

Greene    104    9

Jones    104    0

Pike    104    3

Pickens    101    5

Screven    99    7

Oglethorpe    98    7

Haralson    87    5

Hart    87    0

Marion    87    2

Wilkinson    83    8

Talbot    82    3

Wilkes    79    1

Jasper    78    1

Union    78    3

Irwin    76    1

Dade    75    1

Bleckley    72    1

Charlton    70    2

Chattooga    67    2

McIntosh    67    1

Candler    66    0

Heard    66    3

Morgan    66    0

Long    57    1

Rabun    57    3

Clay    56    2

Pulaski    55    2

Wheeler    55    0

Crawford    54    0

Seminole    54    2

Miller    52    0

Lincoln    51    1

Towns    50    1

Baker    44    3

Taylor    38    2

Montgomery    33    0

Twiggs    33    1

Evans    30    0

Treutlen    30    1

Warren    27    0

Schley    26    1

Webster    24    2

Quitman    18    1

Glascock    10    0

Taliaferro    2    0

Editor's note: We have made a change to how we calculate the 14-day and 28-day moving average on 11Alive.com. This change corrects an error in how the data was calculated. The overall trends from the data were the same, however this correction will reflect accurate moving averages. 

OTHER HEADLINES

'I'm in your house' | Armed group condemns systemic and overt racism, marches to Stone Mountain

Governor threatens to 'take action' after 'recent trend of lawlessness' in Atlanta

Who is Secoriea Turner? | The little girl killed on Pryor Road

McDonald's employee in critical condition after being hit by car in dispute over wrong order, police say

 