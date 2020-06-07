Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 6

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,878 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.20.
- There have been 97,064 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,224 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 935.
The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.
- There have been 11,919 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.53.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 6, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations
Key Facts:
- Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 9787 174
Fulton 8883 316
DeKalb 7050 173
Non-Georgia Resident 6049 49
Cobb 5857 246
Hall 3419 63
Clayton 2376 80
Muscogee 2166 52
Dougherty 2001 155
Chatham 1917 38
Troup 1627 35
Cherokee 1491 44
Lowndes 1485 12
Henry 1460 33
Whitfield 1366 14
Richmond 1300 57
Bibb 1237 41
Unknown 1237 2
Glynn 1221 6
Douglas 1137 37
Colquitt 1108 18
Forsyth 959 15
Carroll 864 40
Tift 849 26
Bartow 788 42
Coweta 787 16
Houston 751 25
Clarke 738 15
Newton 734 12
Habersham 717 36
Paulding 697 16
Columbia 637 9
Coffee 630 17
Floyd 594 15
Sumter 576 50
Baldwin 570 34
Rockdale 568 11
Barrow 543 25
Ware 523 16
Bulloch 515 4
Thomas 500 32
Spalding 476 32
Walton 475 28
Mitchell 459 38
Jackson 449 10
Gordon 446 18
Chattahoochee 429 0
Fayette 422 19
Lee 405 22
Harris 383 11
Upson 380 43
Walker 345 12
Worth 331 22
Catoosa 324 8
Appling 299 14
Butts 297 33
Crisp 295 12
Bacon 282 4
Early 281 31
Toombs 276 5
Decatur 265 8
Murray 263 2
Stephens 262 6
Terrell 234 27
Polk 233 1
Grady 232 4
Laurens 231 1
Hancock 220 32
Meriwether 218 3
Franklin 217 1
Dooly 214 12
Pierce 211 5
Effingham 210 1
Monroe 207 18
Camden 204 2
Randolph 204 25
Gilmer 196 2
Putnam 194 12
Oconee 190 10
Brooks 189 11
Ben Hill 186 1
Echols 185 0
Stewart 184 3
Cook 182 2
Turner 182 16
Atkinson 175 2
Bryan 173 5
Calhoun 168 6
Liberty 161 1
Tattnall 161 0
Burke 157 7
Dawson 153 3
Lanier 152 3
White 151 4
Emanuel 150 3
Banks 146 2
Lumpkin 146 4
Berrien 141 0
Jefferson 141 2
Washington 136 1
Lamar 133 6
Wilcox 132 15
Jeff Davis 129 3
Telfair 127 3
Madison 126 4
McDuffie 126 7
Jenkins 122 12
Peach 122 9
Macon 120 9
Elbert 119 0
Clinch 114 3
Dodge 113 2
Wayne 113 0
Brantley 112 3
Fannin 107 1
Johnson 105 2
Greene 104 9
Jones 104 0
Pike 104 3
Pickens 101 5
Screven 99 7
Oglethorpe 98 7
Haralson 87 5
Hart 87 0
Marion 87 2
Wilkinson 83 8
Talbot 82 3
Wilkes 79 1
Jasper 78 1
Union 78 3
Irwin 76 1
Dade 75 1
Bleckley 72 1
Charlton 70 2
Chattooga 67 2
McIntosh 67 1
Candler 66 0
Heard 66 3
Morgan 66 0
Long 57 1
Rabun 57 3
Clay 56 2
Pulaski 55 2
Wheeler 55 0
Crawford 54 0
Seminole 54 2
Miller 52 0
Lincoln 51 1
Towns 50 1
Baker 44 3
Taylor 38 2
Montgomery 33 0
Twiggs 33 1
Evans 30 0
Treutlen 30 1
Warren 27 0
Schley 26 1
Webster 24 2
Quitman 18 1
Glascock 10 0
Taliaferro 2 0
Editor's note: We have made a change to how we calculate the 14-day and 28-day moving average on 11Alive.com. This change corrects an error in how the data was calculated. The overall trends from the data were the same, however this correction will reflect accurate moving averages.
OTHER HEADLINES
McDonald's employee in critical condition after being hit by car in dispute over wrong order, police say