Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 6

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,878 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/23-7/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/8-6/22), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.20.

The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.

There have been 11,919 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 140.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 84.53.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 9787 174

Fulton 8883 316

DeKalb 7050 173

Non-Georgia Resident 6049 49

Cobb 5857 246

Hall 3419 63

Clayton 2376 80

Muscogee 2166 52

Dougherty 2001 155

Chatham 1917 38

Troup 1627 35

Cherokee 1491 44

Lowndes 1485 12

Henry 1460 33

Whitfield 1366 14

Richmond 1300 57

Bibb 1237 41

Unknown 1237 2

Glynn 1221 6

Douglas 1137 37

Colquitt 1108 18

Forsyth 959 15

Carroll 864 40

Tift 849 26

Bartow 788 42

Coweta 787 16

Houston 751 25

Clarke 738 15

Newton 734 12

Habersham 717 36

Paulding 697 16

Columbia 637 9

Coffee 630 17

Floyd 594 15

Sumter 576 50

Baldwin 570 34

Rockdale 568 11

Barrow 543 25

Ware 523 16

Bulloch 515 4

Thomas 500 32

Spalding 476 32

Walton 475 28

Mitchell 459 38

Jackson 449 10

Gordon 446 18

Chattahoochee 429 0

Fayette 422 19

Lee 405 22

Harris 383 11

Upson 380 43

Walker 345 12

Worth 331 22

Catoosa 324 8

Appling 299 14

Butts 297 33

Crisp 295 12

Bacon 282 4

Early 281 31

Toombs 276 5

Decatur 265 8

Murray 263 2

Stephens 262 6

Terrell 234 27

Polk 233 1

Grady 232 4

Laurens 231 1

Hancock 220 32

Meriwether 218 3

Franklin 217 1

Dooly 214 12

Pierce 211 5

Effingham 210 1

Monroe 207 18

Camden 204 2

Randolph 204 25

Gilmer 196 2

Putnam 194 12

Oconee 190 10

Brooks 189 11

Ben Hill 186 1

Echols 185 0

Stewart 184 3

Cook 182 2

Turner 182 16

Atkinson 175 2

Bryan 173 5

Calhoun 168 6

Liberty 161 1

Tattnall 161 0

Burke 157 7

Dawson 153 3

Lanier 152 3

White 151 4

Emanuel 150 3

Banks 146 2

Lumpkin 146 4

Berrien 141 0

Jefferson 141 2

Washington 136 1

Lamar 133 6

Wilcox 132 15

Jeff Davis 129 3

Telfair 127 3

Madison 126 4

McDuffie 126 7

Jenkins 122 12

Peach 122 9

Macon 120 9

Elbert 119 0

Clinch 114 3

Dodge 113 2

Wayne 113 0

Brantley 112 3

Fannin 107 1

Johnson 105 2

Greene 104 9

Jones 104 0

Pike 104 3

Pickens 101 5

Screven 99 7

Oglethorpe 98 7

Haralson 87 5

Hart 87 0

Marion 87 2

Wilkinson 83 8

Talbot 82 3

Wilkes 79 1

Jasper 78 1

Union 78 3

Irwin 76 1

Dade 75 1

Bleckley 72 1

Charlton 70 2

Chattooga 67 2

McIntosh 67 1

Candler 66 0

Heard 66 3

Morgan 66 0

Long 57 1

Rabun 57 3

Clay 56 2

Pulaski 55 2

Wheeler 55 0

Crawford 54 0

Seminole 54 2

Miller 52 0

Lincoln 51 1

Towns 50 1

Baker 44 3

Taylor 38 2

Montgomery 33 0

Twiggs 33 1

Evans 30 0

Treutlen 30 1

Warren 27 0

Schley 26 1

Webster 24 2

Quitman 18 1

Glascock 10 0

Taliaferro 2 0

Editor's note: We have made a change to how we calculate the 14-day and 28-day moving average on 11Alive.com. This change corrects an error in how the data was calculated. The overall trends from the data were the same, however this correction will reflect accurate moving averages.