Georgia sees 2nd highest daily COVID-19 increase, tops 100K confirmed cases

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,889 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/24-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/9-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/24-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/9-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93. There have been 100,470 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,342.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,012.

The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.

There have been 12,226 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.67.

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.67. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 6, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations.



Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 9972 174

Fulton 9066 316

DeKalb 7158 173

Non-Georgia Resident 6763 49

Cobb 6082 247

Hall 3475 62

Clayton 2439 81

Muscogee 2206 54

Dougherty 2030 155

Chatham 1985 38

Lowndes 1659 14

Troup 1650 36

Cherokee 1551 45

Henry 1514 33

Whitfield 1464 15

Bibb 1346 41

Richmond 1340 57

Glynn 1231 6

Unknown 1180 2

Douglas 1179 37

Colquitt 1149 19

Forsyth 1006 15

Tift 892 26

Carroll 881 40

Houston 840 28

Bartow 807 42

Coweta 794 16

Clarke 775 15

Newton 750 12

Habersham 729 38

Paulding 724 16

Coffee 659 17

Columbia 655 10

Floyd 629 15

Rockdale 583 11

Baldwin 582 34

Sumter 580 50

Barrow 562 25

Ware 538 16

Bulloch 532 4

Thomas 519 32

Spalding 490 33

Walton 490 28

Mitchell 468 39

Jackson 461 10

Fayette 458 19

Gordon 457 18

Chattahoochee 430 0

Lee 410 22

Harris 386 11

Upson 381 43

Walker 348 12

Worth 339 22

Catoosa 333 8

Butts 320 34

Appling 302 14

Crisp 297 12

Toombs 289 5

Early 287 31

Bacon 283 4

Murray 271 3

Stephens 269 6

Decatur 268 8

Laurens 261 1

Polk 254 1

Grady 237 4

Terrell 236 28

Meriwether 225 3

Franklin 224 1

Hancock 222 32

Dooly 217 12

Pierce 217 5

Effingham 216 1

Monroe 213 18

Camden 212 2

Randolph 205 25

Stewart 204 3

Brooks 199 11

Putnam 199 12

Gilmer 197 2

Cook 195 3

Oconee 194 10

Ben Hill 192 1

Echols 187 0

Turner 183 16

Bryan 180 5

Atkinson 179 2

Emanuel 176 3

Calhoun 169 6

Liberty 168 1

Tattnall 164 0

Dawson 159 3

Burke 158 7

Jefferson 155 2

Lanier 153 3

Berrien 152 0

White 152 4

Lumpkin 148 4

Washington 148 1

Banks 143 1

Lamar 136 6

Elbert 135 0

Jeff Davis 135 3

Wilcox 132 15

Telfair 131 3

McDuffie 129 7

Madison 128 4

Jenkins 127 12

Peach 126 10

Dodge 122 2

Macon 121 9

Wayne 119 0

Brantley 115 3

Clinch 115 3

Jones 114 0

Johnson 111 2

Fannin 109 1

Greene 107 9

Pike 105 3

Oglethorpe 101 7

Pickens 101 5

Screven 101 7

Wilkinson 94 8

Hart 88 0

Talbot 88 3

Haralson 87 5

Marion 86 2

Union 85 3

Wilkes 85 1

Irwin 82 1

Jasper 79 1

Bleckley 77 1

Dade 76 1

Charlton 73 2

Chattooga 73 2

Heard 72 3

Candler 70 0

McIntosh 68 1

Morgan 68 0

Towns 58 1

Long 57 1

Pulaski 57 2

Rabun 57 3

Clay 56 2

Wheeler 56 0

Crawford 54 0

Seminole 54 2

Lincoln 53 1

Miller 53 0

Baker 44 3

Montgomery 41 0

Taylor 38 2

Twiggs 37 1

Evans 33 0

Treutlen 33 1

Warren 29 0

Schley 25 1

Webster 24 2

Quitman 19 1

Glascock 13 0

Taliaferro 2 0