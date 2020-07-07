x
Georgia sees 2nd highest daily COVID-19 increase, tops 100K confirmed cases

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,889 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/24-7/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 14.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/9-6/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93.
  • There have been 100,470 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,342.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,012.

The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.

Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 12,226 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 150.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.67.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 6, there were 1,962 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    9972    174

Fulton    9066    316

DeKalb    7158    173

Non-Georgia Resident    6763    49

Cobb    6082    247

Hall    3475    62

Clayton    2439    81

Muscogee    2206    54

Dougherty    2030    155

Chatham    1985    38

Lowndes    1659    14

Troup    1650    36

Cherokee    1551    45

Henry    1514    33

Whitfield    1464    15

Bibb    1346    41

Richmond    1340    57

Glynn    1231    6

Unknown    1180    2

Douglas    1179    37

Colquitt    1149    19

Forsyth    1006    15

Tift    892    26

Carroll    881    40

Houston    840    28

Bartow    807    42

Coweta    794    16

Clarke    775    15

Newton    750    12

Habersham    729    38

Paulding    724    16

Coffee    659    17

Columbia    655    10

Floyd    629    15

Rockdale    583    11

Baldwin    582    34

Sumter    580    50

Barrow    562    25

Ware    538    16

Bulloch    532    4

Thomas    519    32

Spalding    490    33

Walton    490    28

Mitchell    468    39

Jackson    461    10

Fayette    458    19

Gordon    457    18

Chattahoochee    430    0

Lee    410    22

Harris    386    11

Upson    381    43

Walker    348    12

Worth    339    22

Catoosa    333    8

Butts    320    34

Appling    302    14

Crisp    297    12

Toombs    289    5

Early    287    31

Bacon    283    4

Murray    271    3

Stephens    269    6

Decatur    268    8

Laurens    261    1

Polk    254    1

Grady    237    4

Terrell    236    28

Meriwether    225    3

Franklin    224    1

Hancock    222    32

Dooly    217    12

Pierce    217    5

Effingham    216    1

Monroe    213    18

Camden    212    2

Randolph    205    25

Stewart    204    3

Brooks    199    11

Putnam    199    12

Gilmer    197    2

Cook    195    3

Oconee    194    10

Ben Hill    192    1

Echols    187    0

Turner    183    16

Bryan    180    5

Atkinson    179    2

Emanuel    176    3

Calhoun    169    6

Liberty    168    1

Tattnall    164    0

Dawson    159    3

Burke    158    7

Jefferson    155    2

Lanier    153    3

Berrien    152    0

White    152    4

Lumpkin    148    4

Washington    148    1

Banks    143    1

Lamar    136    6

Elbert    135    0

Jeff Davis    135    3

Wilcox    132    15

Telfair    131    3

McDuffie    129    7

Madison    128    4

Jenkins    127    12

Peach    126    10

Dodge    122    2

Macon    121    9

Wayne    119    0

Brantley    115    3

Clinch    115    3

Jones    114    0

Johnson    111    2

Fannin    109    1

Greene    107    9

Pike    105    3

Oglethorpe    101    7

Pickens    101    5

Screven    101    7

Wilkinson    94    8

Hart    88    0

Talbot    88    3

Haralson    87    5

Marion    86    2

Union    85    3

Wilkes    85    1

Irwin    82    1

Jasper    79    1

Bleckley    77    1

Dade    76    1

Charlton    73    2

Chattooga    73    2

Heard    72    3

Candler    70    0

McIntosh    68    1

Morgan    68    0

Towns    58    1

Long    57    1

Pulaski    57    2

Rabun    57    3

Clay    56    2

Wheeler    56    0

Crawford    54    0

Seminole    54    2

Lincoln    53    1

Miller    53    0

Baker    44    3

Montgomery    41    0

Taylor    38    2

Twiggs    37    1

Evans    33    0

Treutlen    33    1

Warren    29    0

Schley    25    1

Webster    24    2

Quitman    19    1

Glascock    13    0

Taliaferro    2    0

