Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 8

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,922 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/25-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/10-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.53.

The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.

There have been 12,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.07.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett 10237 175

Fulton 9358 319

DeKalb 7362 175

Non-Georgia Resident 7352 51

Cobb 6255 248

Hall 3573 63

Clayton 2517 81

Muscogee 2344 55

Chatham 2068 38

Dougherty 2036 155

Lowndes 1698 14

Troup 1678 36

Cherokee 1593 46

Henry 1568 33

Whitfield 1520 15

Bibb 1482 41

Richmond 1387 58

Glynn 1322 8

Douglas 1230 37

Colquitt 1180 19

Unknown 1159 2

Forsyth 1042 15

Carroll 916 40

Tift 903 26

Houston 854 28

Bartow 844 42

Coweta 806 16

Clarke 804 15

Newton 779 12

Paulding 765 16

Habersham 738 38

Columbia 690 12

Coffee 666 17

Floyd 654 15

Baldwin 612 34

Rockdale 606 11

Sumter 590 50

Barrow 574 25

Ware 555 16

Bulloch 546 4

Thomas 533 32

Spalding 515 33

Walton 497 28

Mitchell 475 39

Fayette 472 19

Gordon 470 18

Jackson 469 10

Chattahoochee 433 0

Lee 413 22

Harris 401 11

Upson 382 45

Walker 363 12

Worth 343 22

Catoosa 334 8

Butts 325 34

Appling 310 14

Crisp 300 12

Toombs 296 5

Early 290 31

Bacon 286 5

Stephens 280 6

Laurens 279 1

Polk 274 1

Decatur 271 8

Murray 270 2

Grady 242 4

Terrell 238 28

Franklin 234 1

Camden 233 2

Meriwether 230 3

Monroe 226 18

Hancock 224 33

Pierce 223 5

Effingham 222 1

Dooly 217 12

Stewart 206 3

Randolph 204 25

Brooks 202 11

Gilmer 202 2

Putnam 201 12

Bryan 200 5

Oconee 200 11

Cook 196 3

Ben Hill 195 1

Echols 188 0

Turner 183 17

Atkinson 179 2

Emanuel 178 3

Liberty 171 1

Calhoun 168 6

Tattnall 167 0

Dawson 162 3

Burke 161 7

Jefferson 159 2

Washington 159 1

White 159 4

Berrien 154 0

Lumpkin 154 4

Lanier 153 3

Banks 146 1

Elbert 142 0

Lamar 139 6

Jeff Davis 136 3

Madison 136 4

Telfair 136 3

Jenkins 132 12

McDuffie 132 7

Wilcox 132 15

Macon 131 9

Peach 130 10

Dodge 127 2

Jones 123 0

Wayne 122 0

Brantley 120 3

Clinch 115 3

Fannin 112 1

Johnson 112 2

Greene 108 9

Pike 108 3

Pickens 107 5

Screven 102 7

Oglethorpe 100 7

Wilkinson 100 9

Haralson 95 5

Hart 91 0

Union 89 3

Marion 88 2

Talbot 88 3

Wilkes 87 1

Irwin 84 1

Bleckley 81 1

Jasper 78 1

Dade 77 1

Charlton 76 2

Chattooga 76 2

Heard 75 3

Candler 73 0

McIntosh 71 1

Morgan 67 0

Rabun 59 3

Long 58 1

Towns 58 1

Pulaski 57 2

Clay 56 2

Wheeler 56 0

Crawford 54 0

Seminole 54 2

Lincoln 53 1

Miller 53 0

Montgomery 45 0

Baker 43 3

Twiggs 40 1

Taylor 39 2

Treutlen 36 1

Evans 34 0

Warren 30 0

Webster 27 2

Schley 26 1

Quitman 19 1

Glascock 13 0

Taliaferro 2 0