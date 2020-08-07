x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,922 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/25-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/10-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.53.
  • There have been 103,890 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,420 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,075.

The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.

Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 12,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.07.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 7, there were 2,096 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Gwinnett    10237    175

Fulton    9358    319

DeKalb    7362    175

Non-Georgia Resident    7352    51

Cobb    6255    248

Hall    3573    63

Clayton    2517    81

Muscogee    2344    55

Chatham    2068    38

Dougherty    2036    155

Lowndes    1698    14

Troup    1678    36

Cherokee    1593    46

Henry    1568    33

Whitfield    1520    15

Bibb    1482    41

Richmond    1387    58

Glynn    1322    8

Douglas    1230    37

Colquitt    1180    19

Unknown    1159    2

Forsyth    1042    15

Carroll    916    40

Tift    903    26

Houston    854    28

Bartow    844    42

Coweta    806    16

Clarke    804    15

Newton    779    12

Paulding    765    16

Habersham    738    38

Columbia    690    12

Coffee    666    17

Floyd    654    15

Baldwin    612    34

Rockdale    606    11

Sumter    590    50

Barrow    574    25

Ware    555    16

Bulloch    546    4

Thomas    533    32

Spalding    515    33

Walton    497    28

Mitchell    475    39

Fayette    472    19

Gordon    470    18

Jackson    469    10

Chattahoochee    433    0

Lee    413    22

Harris    401    11

Upson    382    45

Walker    363    12

Worth    343    22

Catoosa    334    8

Butts    325    34

Appling    310    14

Crisp    300    12

Toombs    296    5

Early    290    31

Bacon    286    5

Stephens    280    6

Laurens    279    1

Polk    274    1

Decatur    271    8

Murray    270    2

Grady    242    4

Terrell    238    28

Franklin    234    1

Camden    233    2

Meriwether    230    3

Monroe    226    18

Hancock    224    33

Pierce    223    5

Effingham    222    1

Dooly    217    12

Stewart    206    3

Randolph    204    25

Brooks    202    11

Gilmer    202    2

Putnam    201    12

Bryan    200    5

Oconee    200    11

Cook    196    3

Ben Hill    195    1

Echols    188    0

Turner    183    17

Atkinson    179    2

Emanuel    178    3

Liberty    171    1

Calhoun    168    6

Tattnall    167    0

Dawson    162    3

Burke    161    7

Jefferson    159    2

Washington    159    1

White    159    4

Berrien    154    0

Lumpkin    154    4

Lanier    153    3

Banks    146    1

Elbert    142    0

Lamar    139    6

Jeff Davis    136    3

Madison    136    4

Telfair    136    3

Jenkins    132    12

McDuffie    132    7

Wilcox    132    15

Macon    131    9

Peach    130    10

Dodge    127    2

Jones    123    0

Wayne    122    0

Brantley    120    3

Clinch    115    3

Fannin    112    1

Johnson    112    2

Greene    108    9

Pike    108    3

Pickens    107    5

Screven    102    7

Oglethorpe    100    7

Wilkinson    100    9

Haralson    95    5

Hart    91    0

Union    89    3

Marion    88    2

Talbot    88    3

Wilkes    87    1

Irwin    84    1

Bleckley    81    1

Jasper    78    1

Dade    77    1

Charlton    76    2

Chattooga    76    2

Heard    75    3

Candler    73    0

McIntosh    71    1

Morgan    67    0

Rabun    59    3

Long    58    1

Towns    58    1

Pulaski    57    2

Clay    56    2

Wheeler    56    0

Crawford    54    0

Seminole    54    2

Lincoln    53    1

Miller    53    0

Montgomery    45    0

Baker    43    3

Twiggs    40    1

Taylor    39    2

Treutlen    36    1

Evans    34    0

Warren    30    0

Webster    27    2

Schley    26    1

Quitman    19    1

Glascock    13    0

Taliaferro    2    0

