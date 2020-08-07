Coronavirus in Georgia | The latest stats and averages for July 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,922 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/25-7/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.00 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (6/10-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.53.
- There have been 103,890 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,420 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,075.
The chart below shows new COVID-19 cases reported. Those in the the past week are indicated in orange. The dotted line shows the 7-day moving average.
- There have been 12,500 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 156.21 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 96.07.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on July 7, there were 2,096 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the Public Health State of Emergency until August 11.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Gwinnett 10237 175
Fulton 9358 319
DeKalb 7362 175
Non-Georgia Resident 7352 51
Cobb 6255 248
Hall 3573 63
Clayton 2517 81
Muscogee 2344 55
Chatham 2068 38
Dougherty 2036 155
Lowndes 1698 14
Troup 1678 36
Cherokee 1593 46
Henry 1568 33
Whitfield 1520 15
Bibb 1482 41
Richmond 1387 58
Glynn 1322 8
Douglas 1230 37
Colquitt 1180 19
Unknown 1159 2
Forsyth 1042 15
Carroll 916 40
Tift 903 26
Houston 854 28
Bartow 844 42
Coweta 806 16
Clarke 804 15
Newton 779 12
Paulding 765 16
Habersham 738 38
Columbia 690 12
Coffee 666 17
Floyd 654 15
Baldwin 612 34
Rockdale 606 11
Sumter 590 50
Barrow 574 25
Ware 555 16
Bulloch 546 4
Thomas 533 32
Spalding 515 33
Walton 497 28
Mitchell 475 39
Fayette 472 19
Gordon 470 18
Jackson 469 10
Chattahoochee 433 0
Lee 413 22
Harris 401 11
Upson 382 45
Walker 363 12
Worth 343 22
Catoosa 334 8
Butts 325 34
Appling 310 14
Crisp 300 12
Toombs 296 5
Early 290 31
Bacon 286 5
Stephens 280 6
Laurens 279 1
Polk 274 1
Decatur 271 8
Murray 270 2
Grady 242 4
Terrell 238 28
Franklin 234 1
Camden 233 2
Meriwether 230 3
Monroe 226 18
Hancock 224 33
Pierce 223 5
Effingham 222 1
Dooly 217 12
Stewart 206 3
Randolph 204 25
Brooks 202 11
Gilmer 202 2
Putnam 201 12
Bryan 200 5
Oconee 200 11
Cook 196 3
Ben Hill 195 1
Echols 188 0
Turner 183 17
Atkinson 179 2
Emanuel 178 3
Liberty 171 1
Calhoun 168 6
Tattnall 167 0
Dawson 162 3
Burke 161 7
Jefferson 159 2
Washington 159 1
White 159 4
Berrien 154 0
Lumpkin 154 4
Lanier 153 3
Banks 146 1
Elbert 142 0
Lamar 139 6
Jeff Davis 136 3
Madison 136 4
Telfair 136 3
Jenkins 132 12
McDuffie 132 7
Wilcox 132 15
Macon 131 9
Peach 130 10
Dodge 127 2
Jones 123 0
Wayne 122 0
Brantley 120 3
Clinch 115 3
Fannin 112 1
Johnson 112 2
Greene 108 9
Pike 108 3
Pickens 107 5
Screven 102 7
Oglethorpe 100 7
Wilkinson 100 9
Haralson 95 5
Hart 91 0
Union 89 3
Marion 88 2
Talbot 88 3
Wilkes 87 1
Irwin 84 1
Bleckley 81 1
Jasper 78 1
Dade 77 1
Charlton 76 2
Chattooga 76 2
Heard 75 3
Candler 73 0
McIntosh 71 1
Morgan 67 0
Rabun 59 3
Long 58 1
Towns 58 1
Pulaski 57 2
Clay 56 2
Wheeler 56 0
Crawford 54 0
Seminole 54 2
Lincoln 53 1
Miller 53 0
Montgomery 45 0
Baker 43 3
Twiggs 40 1
Taylor 39 2
Treutlen 36 1
Evans 34 0
Warren 30 0
Webster 27 2
Schley 26 1
Quitman 19 1
Glascock 13 0
Taliaferro 2 0
