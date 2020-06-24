x
coronavirus

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,698 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43.
  • There have been 69,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43.
  • There have been 10,313 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.57
  • new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.79.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 24, there were 1,124 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS 

Gwinnett    7036    164

Fulton    6052    302

DeKalb    5158    166

Cobb    4269    236

Non-Georgia Resident    3091    40

Hall    3032    58

Dougherty    1866    153

Clayton    1726    78

Muscogee    1392    39

Unknown    1249    2

Troup    1209    29

Cherokee    1156    42

Henry    1062    31

Lowndes    1017    7

Chatham    935    35

Whitfield    846    10

Douglas    793    35

Colquitt    785    18

Richmond    785    48

Forsyth    721    14

Carroll    650    39

Habersham    647    35

Bibb    644    38

Bartow    633    39

Tift    600    25

Coweta    599    15

Sumter    540    50

Houston    533    20

Newton    525    11

Paulding    505    15

Coffee    474    15

Baldwin    463    32

Floyd    457    15

Barrow    446    25

Mitchell    442    38

Clarke    419    15

Glynn    404    3

Rockdale    401    10

Thomas    394    33

Lee    386    22

Columbia    367    9

Ware    365    15

Spalding    361    32

Walton    361    26

Chattahoochee    345    0

Upson    341    43

Jackson    329    7

Gordon    325    18

Fayette    305    16

Walker    298    6

Worth    294    21

Catoosa    291    6

Harris    281    9

Crisp    261    12

Early    257    31

Butts    254    33

Decatur    246    8

Appling    227    13

Bulloch    219    3

Terrell    219    27

Bacon    210    4

Hancock    209    32

Toombs    207    5

Randolph    198    25

Dooly    195    12

Polk    192    1

Stephens    184    6

Gilmer    180    2

Murray    178    1

Echols    177    0

Turner    172    16

Franklin    168    1

Grady    168    4

Meriwether    165    2

Calhoun    161    5

Pierce    148    4

Laurens    140    0

Monroe    139    16

Oconee    138    10

Burke    136    6

White    134    4

Ben Hill    132    1

Dawson    127    3

Putnam    127    11

Brooks    123    11

Lumpkin    123    3

Wilcox    123    15

Banks    122    0

Lanier    118    3

Effingham    114    1

Liberty    112    1

Macon    112    9

Cook    110    1

Atkinson    108    2

Bryan    108    5

Camden    104    1

Berrien    102    0

Lamar    102    6

Tattnall    100    0

Clinch    97    3

Peach    95    9

Elbert    94    0

Fannin    92    1

Greene    91    9

Stewart    91    3

Jenkins    87    9

Oglethorpe    86    7

Pike    86    3

Screven    86    5

McDuffie    84    5

Pickens    84    5

Madison    83    4

Washington    83    1

Johnson    82    2

Brantley    79    2

Emanuel    78    3

Marion    77    2

Jeff Davis    76    2

Jefferson    74    1

Wilkinson    74    8

Dodge    71    2

Haralson    67    4

Talbot    66    2

Jasper    65    1

Telfair    65    2

Union    62    3

Dade    60    1

Clay    56    2

Bleckley    55    1

Chattooga    52    2

Hart    52    0

Jones    52    0

Wayne    51    0

Wilkes    50    1

Seminole    48    2

Heard    47    3

Irwin    47    1

Pulaski    47    2

Miller    45    0

Morgan    45    0

Charlton    43    2

Wheeler    41    0

Rabun    40    3

Crawford    39    0

Baker    37    3

Towns    37    1

Long    33    1

Lincoln    30    1

Montgomery    28    0

McIntosh    27    1

Candler    26    0

Taylor    26    2

Twiggs    23    1

Schley    22    1

Treutlen    19    1

Warren    19    0

Webster    18    1

Evans    17    0

Quitman    15    1

Glascock    3    0

Taliaferro    2    0

