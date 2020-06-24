Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
The latest data:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,698 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43.
- There have been 69,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43.
- There have been 10,313 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.57
- new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.79.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 24, there were 1,124 current hospitalizations.
Key Facts:
- Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.
COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS
Gwinnett 7036 164
Fulton 6052 302
DeKalb 5158 166
Cobb 4269 236
Non-Georgia Resident 3091 40
Hall 3032 58
Dougherty 1866 153
Clayton 1726 78
Muscogee 1392 39
Unknown 1249 2
Troup 1209 29
Cherokee 1156 42
Henry 1062 31
Lowndes 1017 7
Chatham 935 35
Whitfield 846 10
Douglas 793 35
Colquitt 785 18
Richmond 785 48
Forsyth 721 14
Carroll 650 39
Habersham 647 35
Bibb 644 38
Bartow 633 39
Tift 600 25
Coweta 599 15
Sumter 540 50
Houston 533 20
Newton 525 11
Paulding 505 15
Coffee 474 15
Baldwin 463 32
Floyd 457 15
Barrow 446 25
Mitchell 442 38
Clarke 419 15
Glynn 404 3
Rockdale 401 10
Thomas 394 33
Lee 386 22
Columbia 367 9
Ware 365 15
Spalding 361 32
Walton 361 26
Chattahoochee 345 0
Upson 341 43
Jackson 329 7
Gordon 325 18
Fayette 305 16
Walker 298 6
Worth 294 21
Catoosa 291 6
Harris 281 9
Crisp 261 12
Early 257 31
Butts 254 33
Decatur 246 8
Appling 227 13
Bulloch 219 3
Terrell 219 27
Bacon 210 4
Hancock 209 32
Toombs 207 5
Randolph 198 25
Dooly 195 12
Polk 192 1
Stephens 184 6
Gilmer 180 2
Murray 178 1
Echols 177 0
Turner 172 16
Franklin 168 1
Grady 168 4
Meriwether 165 2
Calhoun 161 5
Pierce 148 4
Laurens 140 0
Monroe 139 16
Oconee 138 10
Burke 136 6
White 134 4
Ben Hill 132 1
Dawson 127 3
Putnam 127 11
Brooks 123 11
Lumpkin 123 3
Wilcox 123 15
Banks 122 0
Lanier 118 3
Effingham 114 1
Liberty 112 1
Macon 112 9
Cook 110 1
Atkinson 108 2
Bryan 108 5
Camden 104 1
Berrien 102 0
Lamar 102 6
Tattnall 100 0
Clinch 97 3
Peach 95 9
Elbert 94 0
Fannin 92 1
Greene 91 9
Stewart 91 3
Jenkins 87 9
Oglethorpe 86 7
Pike 86 3
Screven 86 5
McDuffie 84 5
Pickens 84 5
Madison 83 4
Washington 83 1
Johnson 82 2
Brantley 79 2
Emanuel 78 3
Marion 77 2
Jeff Davis 76 2
Jefferson 74 1
Wilkinson 74 8
Dodge 71 2
Haralson 67 4
Talbot 66 2
Jasper 65 1
Telfair 65 2
Union 62 3
Dade 60 1
Clay 56 2
Bleckley 55 1
Chattooga 52 2
Hart 52 0
Jones 52 0
Wayne 51 0
Wilkes 50 1
Seminole 48 2
Heard 47 3
Irwin 47 1
Pulaski 47 2
Miller 45 0
Morgan 45 0
Charlton 43 2
Wheeler 41 0
Rabun 40 3
Crawford 39 0
Baker 37 3
Towns 37 1
Long 33 1
Lincoln 30 1
Montgomery 28 0
McIntosh 27 1
Candler 26 0
Taylor 26 2
Twiggs 23 1
Schley 22 1
Treutlen 19 1
Warren 19 0
Webster 18 1
Evans 17 0
Quitman 15 1
Glascock 3 0
Taliaferro 2 0
