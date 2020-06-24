Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,698 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/11-6/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/28-6/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 25.43. There have been 69,381 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43.

in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 907.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 622.43. There have been 10,313 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.57

in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 88.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 81.79.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 24, there were 1,124 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS

Gwinnett 7036 164

Fulton 6052 302

DeKalb 5158 166

Cobb 4269 236

Non-Georgia Resident 3091 40

Hall 3032 58

Dougherty 1866 153

Clayton 1726 78

Muscogee 1392 39

Unknown 1249 2

Troup 1209 29

Cherokee 1156 42

Henry 1062 31

Lowndes 1017 7

Chatham 935 35

Whitfield 846 10

Douglas 793 35

Colquitt 785 18

Richmond 785 48

Forsyth 721 14

Carroll 650 39

Habersham 647 35

Bibb 644 38

Bartow 633 39

Tift 600 25

Coweta 599 15

Sumter 540 50

Houston 533 20

Newton 525 11

Paulding 505 15

Coffee 474 15

Baldwin 463 32

Floyd 457 15

Barrow 446 25

Mitchell 442 38

Clarke 419 15

Glynn 404 3

Rockdale 401 10

Thomas 394 33

Lee 386 22

Columbia 367 9

Ware 365 15

Spalding 361 32

Walton 361 26

Chattahoochee 345 0

Upson 341 43

Jackson 329 7

Gordon 325 18

Fayette 305 16

Walker 298 6

Worth 294 21

Catoosa 291 6

Harris 281 9

Crisp 261 12

Early 257 31

Butts 254 33

Decatur 246 8

Appling 227 13

Bulloch 219 3

Terrell 219 27

Bacon 210 4

Hancock 209 32

Toombs 207 5

Randolph 198 25

Dooly 195 12

Polk 192 1

Stephens 184 6

Gilmer 180 2

Murray 178 1

Echols 177 0

Turner 172 16

Franklin 168 1

Grady 168 4

Meriwether 165 2

Calhoun 161 5

Pierce 148 4

Laurens 140 0

Monroe 139 16

Oconee 138 10

Burke 136 6

White 134 4

Ben Hill 132 1

Dawson 127 3

Putnam 127 11

Brooks 123 11

Lumpkin 123 3

Wilcox 123 15

Banks 122 0

Lanier 118 3

Effingham 114 1

Liberty 112 1

Macon 112 9

Cook 110 1

Atkinson 108 2

Bryan 108 5

Camden 104 1

Berrien 102 0

Lamar 102 6

Tattnall 100 0

Clinch 97 3

Peach 95 9

Elbert 94 0

Fannin 92 1

Greene 91 9

Stewart 91 3

Jenkins 87 9

Oglethorpe 86 7

Pike 86 3

Screven 86 5

McDuffie 84 5

Pickens 84 5

Madison 83 4

Washington 83 1

Johnson 82 2

Brantley 79 2

Emanuel 78 3

Marion 77 2

Jeff Davis 76 2

Jefferson 74 1

Wilkinson 74 8

Dodge 71 2

Haralson 67 4

Talbot 66 2

Jasper 65 1

Telfair 65 2

Union 62 3

Dade 60 1

Clay 56 2

Bleckley 55 1

Chattooga 52 2

Hart 52 0

Jones 52 0

Wayne 51 0

Wilkes 50 1

Seminole 48 2

Heard 47 3

Irwin 47 1

Pulaski 47 2

Miller 45 0

Morgan 45 0

Charlton 43 2

Wheeler 41 0

Rabun 40 3

Crawford 39 0

Baker 37 3

Towns 37 1

Long 33 1

Lincoln 30 1

Montgomery 28 0

McIntosh 27 1

Candler 26 0

Taylor 26 2

Twiggs 23 1

Schley 22 1

Treutlen 19 1

Warren 19 0

Webster 18 1

Evans 17 0

Quitman 15 1

Glascock 3 0

Taliaferro 2 0