Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,776 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/14-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/31-6/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07.

There have been 74,985 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 695.57.

There have been 10,689 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.93.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 27, there were 1,178 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

Public Health Emergency has been extended until July 12.

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS

Appling 247 14

Atkinson 119 2

Bacon 226 4

Baker 43 3

Baldwin 476 33

Banks 129 0

Barrow 466 25

Bartow 659 42

Ben Hill 150 1

Berrien 110 0

Bibb 724 38

Bleckley 55 1

Brantley 85 2

Brooks 141 11

Bryan 116 5

Bulloch 272 4

Burke 138 6

Butts 263 33

Calhoun 161 5

Camden 114 2

Candler 29 0

Carroll 669 39

Catoosa 303 7

Charlton 43 2

Chatham 1088 37

Chattahoochee 398 0

Chattooga 56 2

Cherokee 1219 44

Clarke 481 15

Clay 57 2

Clayton 1864 79

Clinch 100 3

Cobb 4526 239

Coffee 483 17

Colquitt 895 18

Columbia 410 9

Cook 126 1

Coweta 634 15

Crawford 39 0

Crisp 267 12

Dade 63 1

Dawson 131 3

DeKalb 5404 171

Decatur 249 8

Dodge 88 2

Dooly 200 12

Dougherty 1883 154

Douglas 864 36

Early 260 31

Echols 181 0

Effingham 123 1

Elbert 97 0

Emanuel 101 3

Evans 18 0

Fannin 94 1

Fayette 324 17

Floyd 493 15

Forsyth 778 15

Franklin 181 1

Fulton 6506 311

Gilmer 181 2

Glascock 5 0

Glynn 538 4

Gordon 345 18

Grady 181 4

Greene 97 9

Gwinnett 7604 169

Habersham 659 35

Hall 3101 59

Hancock 210 32

Haralson 68 5

Harris 304 9

Hart 55 0

Heard 48 3

Henry 1128 33

Houston 575 23

Irwin 50 1

Jackson 347 10

Jasper 67 1

Jeff Davis 79 2

Jefferson 86 1

Jenkins 94 11

Johnson 85 2

Jones 61 0

Lamar 110 6

Lanier 127 3

Laurens 151 1

Lee 385 22

Liberty 114 1

Lincoln 33 1

Long 36 1

Lowndes 1129 9

Lumpkin 134 3

Macon 113 9

Madison 87 4

Marion 78 2

McDuffie 89 6

McIntosh 30 1

Meriwether 175 2

Miller 47 0

Mitchell 444 38

Monroe 154 16

Montgomery 31 0

Morgan 46 0

Murray 191 2

Muscogee 1496 43

Newton 561 11

Non-Georgia Resident 3919 43

Oconee 146 10

Oglethorpe 88 7

Paulding 554 15

Peach 98 9

Pickens 88 5

Pierce 158 4

Pike 87 3

Polk 203 1

Pulaski 49 2

Putnam 136 12

Quitman 15 1

Rabun 41 3

Randolph 197 25

Richmond 822 48

Rockdale 430 11

Schley 24 1

Screven 89 6

Seminole 50 2

Spalding 380 32

Stephens 195 6

Stewart 111 3

Sumter 550 50

Talbot 68 2

Taliaferro 2 0

Tattnall 119 0

Taylor 27 2

Telfair 89 3

Terrell 224 27

Thomas 415 32

Tift 686 25

Toombs 225 5

Towns 38 1

Treutlen 23 1

Troup 1300 31

Turner 175 16

Twiggs 23 1

Union 67 3

Unknown 1593 2

Upson 348 43

Walker 313 11

Walton 381 28

Ware 394 15

Warren 19 0

Washington 91 1

Wayne 55 0

Webster 21 1

Wheeler 43 0

White 139 4

Whitfield 976 10

Wilcox 126 15

Wilkes 52 1

Wilkinson 75 8

Worth 300 21