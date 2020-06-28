x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for June 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

The latest data: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 2,776 deaths in Georgia, with the state's earliest reported death on March 5. Over the last 14 days (6/14-6/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 23.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (5/31-6/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 28.07.
  • There have been 74,985 cases confirmed in Georgia, with the state's earliest case listed on Feb. 1. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,236 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 695.57.
  • There have been 10,689 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 102.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 90.93.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on June 27, there were 1,178 current hospitalizations.

Key Facts:

COUNTY-- CASES -- DEATHS

Appling    247    14

Atkinson    119    2

Bacon    226    4

Baker    43    3

Baldwin    476    33

Banks    129    0

Barrow    466    25

Bartow    659    42

Ben Hill    150    1

Berrien    110    0

Bibb    724    38

Bleckley    55    1

Brantley    85    2

Brooks    141    11

Bryan    116    5

Bulloch    272    4

Burke    138    6

Butts    263    33

Calhoun    161    5

Camden    114    2

Candler    29    0

Carroll    669    39

Catoosa    303    7

Charlton    43    2

Chatham    1088    37

Chattahoochee    398    0

Chattooga    56    2

Cherokee    1219    44

Clarke    481    15

Clay    57    2

Clayton    1864    79

Clinch    100    3

Cobb    4526    239

Coffee    483    17

Colquitt    895    18

Columbia    410    9

Cook    126    1

Coweta    634    15

Crawford    39    0

Crisp    267    12

Dade    63    1

Dawson    131    3

DeKalb    5404    171

Decatur    249    8

Dodge    88    2

Dooly    200    12

Dougherty    1883    154

Douglas    864    36

Early    260    31

Echols    181    0

Effingham    123    1

Elbert    97    0

Emanuel    101    3

Evans    18    0

Fannin    94    1

Fayette    324    17

Floyd    493    15

Forsyth    778    15

Franklin    181    1

Fulton    6506    311

Gilmer    181    2

Glascock    5    0

Glynn    538    4

Gordon    345    18

Grady    181    4

Greene    97    9

Gwinnett    7604    169

Habersham    659    35

Hall    3101    59

Hancock    210    32

Haralson    68    5

Harris    304    9

Hart    55    0

Heard    48    3

Henry    1128    33

Houston    575    23

Irwin    50    1

Jackson    347    10

Jasper    67    1

Jeff Davis    79    2

Jefferson    86    1

Jenkins    94    11

Johnson    85    2

Jones    61    0

Lamar    110    6

Lanier    127    3

Laurens    151    1

Lee    385    22

Liberty    114    1

Lincoln    33    1

Long    36    1

Lowndes    1129    9

Lumpkin    134    3

Macon    113    9

Madison    87    4

Marion    78    2

McDuffie    89    6

McIntosh    30    1

Meriwether    175    2

Miller    47    0

Mitchell    444    38

Monroe    154    16

Montgomery    31    0

Morgan    46    0

Murray    191    2

Muscogee    1496    43

Newton    561    11

Non-Georgia Resident    3919    43

Oconee    146    10

Oglethorpe    88    7

Paulding    554    15

Peach    98    9

Pickens    88    5

Pierce    158    4

Pike    87    3

Polk    203    1

Pulaski    49    2

Putnam    136    12

Quitman    15    1

Rabun    41    3

Randolph    197    25

Richmond    822    48

Rockdale    430    11

Schley    24    1

Screven    89    6

Seminole    50    2

Spalding    380    32

Stephens    195    6

Stewart    111    3

Sumter    550    50

Talbot    68    2

Taliaferro    2    0

Tattnall    119    0

Taylor    27    2

Telfair    89    3

Terrell    224    27

Thomas    415    32

Tift    686    25

Toombs    225    5

Towns    38    1

Treutlen    23    1

Troup    1300    31

Turner    175    16

Twiggs    23    1

Union    67    3

Unknown    1593    2

Upson    348    43

Walker    313    11

Walton    381    28

Ware    394    15

Warren    19    0

Washington    91    1

Wayne    55    0

Webster    21    1

Wheeler    43    0

White    139    4

Whitfield    976    10

Wilcox    126    15

Wilkes    52    1

Wilkinson    75    8

Worth    300    21

