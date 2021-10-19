Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,053 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86.
- There have been 1,254,261 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,121 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,730.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,427.
- There have been 84,461 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 187 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 369.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 19, there were 1,777 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,747 93
Atkinson 1,165 29
Bacon 1,845 46
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5,222 161
Banks 2,384 56
Barrow 12,889 185
Bartow 15,315 298
Ben Hill 1,848 68
Berrien 1,527 45
Bibb 20,074 548
Bleckley 1,094 37
Brantley 1,879 68
Brooks 1,383 51
Bryan 4,584 60
Bulloch 7,892 95
Burke 2,285 46
Butts 3,338 102
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5,920 76
Candler 1,108 48
Carroll 9,921 151
Catoosa 8,233 86
Charlton 1,721 41
Chatham 32,785 619
Chattahoochee 5,014 13
Chattooga 3,644 86
Cherokee 30,817 412
Clarke 17,266 165
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34,732 657
Clinch 999 33
Cobb 83,849 1,251
Coffee 6,243 177
Colquitt 5,451 121
Columbia 14,574 231
Cook 1,661 52
Coweta 12,593 319
Crawford 826 35
Crisp 1,846 63
Dade 1,779 17
Dawson 4,130 65
DeKalb 79,179 1,174
Decatur 3,446 75
Dodge 1,520 59
Dooly 1,077 36
Dougherty 9,023 374
Douglas 17,412 229
Early 1,531 51
Echols 405 5
Effingham 6,912 142
Elbert 2,004 67
Emanuel 2,676 69
Evans 1,115 34
Fannin 3,150 88
Fayette 9,614 199
Floyd 15,318 296
Forsyth 26,440 248
Franklin 3,265 66
Fulton 110,579 1,585
Gilmer 3,461 117
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,313 297
Gordon 8,632 170
Grady 2,388 64
Greene 2,175 61
Gwinnett 110,995 1,333
Habersham 6,339 184
Hall 33,648 589
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2,356 45
Harris 3,141 76
Hart 2,277 44
Heard 1,027 23
Henry 28,681 446
Houston 15,871 276
Irwin 892 20
Jackson 12,753 191
Jasper 1,007 32
Jeff Davis 1,799 42
Jefferson 1,844 66
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,019 50
Jones 2,548 81
Lamar 2,266 76
Lanier 774 11
Laurens 5,752 193
Lee 2,591 71
Liberty 6,532 94
Lincoln 680 27
Long 1,352 19
Lowndes 10,893 215
Lumpkin 4,424 85
Macon 839 36
Madison 4,178 64
Marion 657 33
McDuffie 2,220 58
McIntosh 1,385 26
Meriwether 2,175 94
Miller 981 15
Mitchell 2,167 89
Monroe 2,743 114
Montgomery 1,138 36
Morgan 1,848 32
Murray 6,173 122
Muscogee 20,605 535
Newton 11,037 299
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33,708 695
Oconee 4,366 71
Oglethorpe 1,676 37
Paulding 16,230 237
Peach 2,631 83
Pickens 3,567 84
Pierce 2,075 81
Pike 1,852 48
Polk 6,322 132
Pulaski 885 36
Putnam 2,581 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2,073 50
Randolph 592 38
Richmond 26,344 542
Rockdale 8,880 208
Schley 323 7
Screven 1,341 32
Seminole 1,199 23
Spalding 6,696 243
Stephens 4,465 102
Stewart 1,324 28
Sumter 2,729 121
Talbot 576 25
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2,661 69
Taylor 745 32
Telfair 955 51
Terrell 820 55
Thomas 6,013 157
Tift 4,845 131
Toombs 4,356 147
Towns 1,533 65
Treutlen 881 40
Troup 8,481 256
Turner 798 39
Twiggs 744 48
Union 3,097 112
Unknown 3,245 6
Upson 2,714 132
Walker 9,364 115
Walton 10,952 305
Ware 4,500 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2,353 77
Wayne 4,362 153
Webster 169 6
Wheeler 604 29
White 4,438 105
Whitfield 19,075 308
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 876 24
Wilkinson 1,101 39
Worth 1,761 76