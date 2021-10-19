x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,053 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86.
  • There have been 1,254,261 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,121 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,730.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,427.
  • There have been 84,461 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 187 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 291.29 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 369.21. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 19, there were 1,777 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,747    93

Atkinson    1,165    29

Bacon    1,845    46

Baker    241    13

Baldwin    5,222    161

Banks    2,384    56

Barrow    12,889    185

Bartow    15,315    298

Ben Hill    1,848    68

Berrien    1,527    45

Bibb    20,074    548

Bleckley    1,094    37

Brantley    1,879    68

Brooks    1,383    51

Bryan    4,584    60

Bulloch    7,892    95

Burke    2,285    46

Butts    3,338    102

Calhoun    608    20

Camden    5,920    76

Candler    1,108    48

Carroll    9,921    151

Catoosa    8,233    86

Charlton    1,721    41

Chatham    32,785    619

Chattahoochee    5,014    13

Chattooga    3,644    86

Cherokee    30,817    412

Clarke    17,266    165

Clay    232    4

Clayton    34,732    657

Clinch    999    33

Cobb    83,849    1,251

Coffee    6,243    177

Colquitt    5,451    121

Columbia    14,574    231

Cook    1,661    52

Coweta    12,593    319

Crawford    826    35

Crisp    1,846    63

Dade    1,779    17

Dawson    4,130    65

DeKalb    79,179    1,174

Decatur    3,446    75

Dodge    1,520    59

Dooly    1,077    36

Dougherty    9,023    374

Douglas    17,412    229

Early    1,531    51

Echols    405    5

Effingham    6,912    142

Elbert    2,004    67

Emanuel    2,676    69

Evans    1,115    34

Fannin    3,150    88

Fayette    9,614    199

Floyd    15,318    296

Forsyth    26,440    248

Franklin    3,265    66

Fulton    110,579    1,585

Gilmer    3,461    117

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,313    297

Gordon    8,632    170

Grady    2,388    64

Greene    2,175    61

Gwinnett    110,995    1,333

Habersham    6,339    184

Hall    33,648    589

Hancock    998    75

Haralson    2,356    45

Harris    3,141    76

Hart    2,277    44

Heard    1,027    23

Henry    28,681    446

Houston    15,871    276

Irwin    892    20

Jackson    12,753    191

Jasper    1,007    32

Jeff Davis    1,799    42

Jefferson    1,844    66

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,019    50

Jones    2,548    81

Lamar    2,266    76

Lanier    774    11

Laurens    5,752    193

Lee    2,591    71

Liberty    6,532    94

Lincoln    680    27

Long    1,352    19

Lowndes    10,893    215

Lumpkin    4,424    85

Macon    839    36

Madison    4,178    64

Marion    657    33

McDuffie    2,220    58

McIntosh    1,385    26

Meriwether    2,175    94

Miller    981    15

Mitchell    2,167    89

Monroe    2,743    114

Montgomery    1,138    36

Morgan    1,848    32

Murray    6,173    122

Muscogee    20,605    535

Newton    11,037    299

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    33,708    695

Oconee    4,366    71

Oglethorpe    1,676    37

Paulding    16,230    237

Peach    2,631    83

Pickens    3,567    84

Pierce    2,075    81

Pike    1,852    48

Polk    6,322    132

Pulaski    885    36

Putnam    2,581    77

Quitman    120    3

Rabun    2,073    50

Randolph    592    38

Richmond    26,344    542

Rockdale    8,880    208

Schley    323    7

Screven    1,341    32

Seminole    1,199    23

Spalding    6,696    243

Stephens    4,465    102

Stewart    1,324    28

Sumter    2,729    121

Talbot    576    25

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2,661    69

Taylor    745    32

Telfair    955    51

Terrell    820    55

Thomas    6,013    157

Tift    4,845    131

Toombs    4,356    147

Towns    1,533    65

Treutlen    881    40

Troup    8,481    256

Turner    798    39

Twiggs    744    48

Union    3,097    112

Unknown    3,245    6

Upson    2,714    132

Walker    9,364    115

Walton    10,952    305

Ware    4,500    204

Warren    509    19

Washington    2,353    77

Wayne    4,362    153

Webster    169    6

Wheeler    604    29

White    4,438    105

Whitfield    19,075    308

Wilcox    639    31

Wilkes    876    24

Wilkinson    1,101    39

Worth    1,761    76

   

