Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 19

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,053 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 95 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 130.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.86.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 19, there were 1,777 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,747 93

Atkinson 1,165 29

Bacon 1,845 46

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5,222 161

Banks 2,384 56

Barrow 12,889 185

Bartow 15,315 298

Ben Hill 1,848 68

Berrien 1,527 45

Bibb 20,074 548

Bleckley 1,094 37

Brantley 1,879 68

Brooks 1,383 51

Bryan 4,584 60

Bulloch 7,892 95

Burke 2,285 46

Butts 3,338 102

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5,920 76

Candler 1,108 48

Carroll 9,921 151

Catoosa 8,233 86

Charlton 1,721 41

Chatham 32,785 619

Chattahoochee 5,014 13

Chattooga 3,644 86

Cherokee 30,817 412

Clarke 17,266 165

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34,732 657

Clinch 999 33

Cobb 83,849 1,251

Coffee 6,243 177

Colquitt 5,451 121

Columbia 14,574 231

Cook 1,661 52

Coweta 12,593 319

Crawford 826 35

Crisp 1,846 63

Dade 1,779 17

Dawson 4,130 65

DeKalb 79,179 1,174

Decatur 3,446 75

Dodge 1,520 59

Dooly 1,077 36

Dougherty 9,023 374

Douglas 17,412 229

Early 1,531 51

Echols 405 5

Effingham 6,912 142

Elbert 2,004 67

Emanuel 2,676 69

Evans 1,115 34

Fannin 3,150 88

Fayette 9,614 199

Floyd 15,318 296

Forsyth 26,440 248

Franklin 3,265 66

Fulton 110,579 1,585

Gilmer 3,461 117

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,313 297

Gordon 8,632 170

Grady 2,388 64

Greene 2,175 61

Gwinnett 110,995 1,333

Habersham 6,339 184

Hall 33,648 589

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2,356 45

Harris 3,141 76

Hart 2,277 44

Heard 1,027 23

Henry 28,681 446

Houston 15,871 276

Irwin 892 20

Jackson 12,753 191

Jasper 1,007 32

Jeff Davis 1,799 42

Jefferson 1,844 66

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,019 50

Jones 2,548 81

Lamar 2,266 76

Lanier 774 11

Laurens 5,752 193

Lee 2,591 71

Liberty 6,532 94

Lincoln 680 27

Long 1,352 19

Lowndes 10,893 215

Lumpkin 4,424 85

Macon 839 36

Madison 4,178 64

Marion 657 33

McDuffie 2,220 58

McIntosh 1,385 26

Meriwether 2,175 94

Miller 981 15

Mitchell 2,167 89

Monroe 2,743 114

Montgomery 1,138 36

Morgan 1,848 32

Murray 6,173 122

Muscogee 20,605 535

Newton 11,037 299

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33,708 695

Oconee 4,366 71

Oglethorpe 1,676 37

Paulding 16,230 237

Peach 2,631 83

Pickens 3,567 84

Pierce 2,075 81

Pike 1,852 48

Polk 6,322 132

Pulaski 885 36

Putnam 2,581 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2,073 50

Randolph 592 38

Richmond 26,344 542

Rockdale 8,880 208

Schley 323 7

Screven 1,341 32

Seminole 1,199 23

Spalding 6,696 243

Stephens 4,465 102

Stewart 1,324 28

Sumter 2,729 121

Talbot 576 25

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2,661 69

Taylor 745 32

Telfair 955 51

Terrell 820 55

Thomas 6,013 157

Tift 4,845 131

Toombs 4,356 147

Towns 1,533 65

Treutlen 881 40

Troup 8,481 256

Turner 798 39

Twiggs 744 48

Union 3,097 112

Unknown 3,245 6

Upson 2,714 132

Walker 9,364 115

Walton 10,952 305

Ware 4,500 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2,353 77

Wayne 4,362 153

Webster 169 6

Wheeler 604 29

White 4,438 105

Whitfield 19,075 308

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 876 24

Wilkinson 1,101 39