Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,160 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 107 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.79.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 20, there were 1,670 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 107 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2,760 94

Atkinson 1,167 29

Bacon 1,852 47

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5,231 161

Banks 2,385 56

Barrow 12,905 186

Bartow 15,328 298

Ben Hill 1,849 68

Berrien 1,527 45

Bibb 20,094 550

Bleckley 1,094 38

Brantley 1,879 70

Brooks 1,382 51

Bryan 4,587 60

Bulloch 7,892 95

Burke 2,286 46

Butts 3,341 102

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5,922 76

Candler 1,108 48

Carroll 9,924 151

Catoosa 8,264 86

Charlton 1,722 41

Chatham 32,812 623

Chattahoochee 5,048 13

Chattooga 3,645 86

Cherokee 30,838 416

Clarke 17,278 165

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34,768 658

Clinch 999 33

Cobb 83,917 1,257

Coffee 6,249 177

Colquitt 5,455 123

Columbia 14,587 233

Cook 1,661 52

Coweta 12,600 320

Crawford 829 35

Crisp 1,846 63

Dade 1,782 17

Dawson 4,130 65

DeKalb 79,249 1,180

Decatur 3,447 76

Dodge 1,521 59

Dooly 1,077 36

Dougherty 9,030 374

Douglas 17,423 229

Early 1,531 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6,916 143

Elbert 2,008 67

Emanuel 2,676 69

Evans 1,116 34

Fannin 3,156 88

Fayette 9,621 202

Floyd 15,335 297

Forsyth 26,502 257

Franklin 3,267 66

Fulton 110,677 1,588

Gilmer 3,465 117

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12,317 298

Gordon 8,648 170

Grady 2,388 64

Greene 2,178 61

Gwinnett 111,111 1,336

Habersham 6,342 184

Hall 33,696 593

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2,361 45

Harris 3,149 77

Hart 2,282 44

Heard 1,027 23

Henry 28,705 454

Houston 15,890 276

Irwin 893 20

Jackson 12,765 192

Jasper 1,009 32

Jeff Davis 1,803 42

Jefferson 1,847 66

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1,019 51

Jones 2,552 81

Lamar 2,266 76

Lanier 775 11

Laurens 5,754 195

Lee 2,591 71

Liberty 6,537 94

Lincoln 680 27

Long 1,357 19

Lowndes 10,902 217

Lumpkin 4,426 85

Macon 839 36

Madison 4,182 64

Marion 657 33

McDuffie 2,222 58

McIntosh 1,385 26

Meriwether 2,178 95

Miller 981 15

Mitchell 2,171 89

Monroe 2,744 115

Montgomery 1,138 36

Morgan 1,849 32

Murray 6,186 123

Muscogee 20,630 537

Newton 11,047 304

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33,602 700

Oconee 4,374 72

Oglethorpe 1,678 37

Paulding 16,244 239

Peach 2,633 82

Pickens 3,571 84

Pierce 2,075 81

Pike 1,852 48

Polk 6,332 133

Pulaski 885 36

Putnam 2,581 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2,076 50

Randolph 593 38

Richmond 26,359 543

Rockdale 8,884 211

Schley 325 7

Screven 1,341 32

Seminole 1,200 23

Spalding 6,708 244

Stephens 4,470 102

Stewart 1,325 28

Sumter 2,731 122

Talbot 576 25

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2,664 69

Taylor 748 32

Telfair 958 52

Terrell 822 55

Thomas 6,018 157

Tift 4,845 132

Toombs 4,356 147

Towns 1,533 65

Treutlen 882 40

Troup 8,487 258

Turner 798 39

Twiggs 745 48

Union 3,105 113

Unknown 3,160 6

Upson 2,718 132

Walker 9,387 115

Walton 10,966 306

Ware 4,504 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2,353 77

Wayne 4,364 153

Webster 170 6

Wheeler 604 29

White 4,442 106

Whitfield 19,102 309

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 878 24

Wilkinson 1,102 39