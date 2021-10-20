Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,160 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 107 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.79.
- There have been 1,255,291 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,030 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2569.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,317.
- There have been 84,665 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 204 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 286.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 353.29
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 20, there were 1,670 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 107 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2,760 94
Atkinson 1,167 29
Bacon 1,852 47
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5,231 161
Banks 2,385 56
Barrow 12,905 186
Bartow 15,328 298
Ben Hill 1,849 68
Berrien 1,527 45
Bibb 20,094 550
Bleckley 1,094 38
Brantley 1,879 70
Brooks 1,382 51
Bryan 4,587 60
Bulloch 7,892 95
Burke 2,286 46
Butts 3,341 102
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5,922 76
Candler 1,108 48
Carroll 9,924 151
Catoosa 8,264 86
Charlton 1,722 41
Chatham 32,812 623
Chattahoochee 5,048 13
Chattooga 3,645 86
Cherokee 30,838 416
Clarke 17,278 165
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34,768 658
Clinch 999 33
Cobb 83,917 1,257
Coffee 6,249 177
Colquitt 5,455 123
Columbia 14,587 233
Cook 1,661 52
Coweta 12,600 320
Crawford 829 35
Crisp 1,846 63
Dade 1,782 17
Dawson 4,130 65
DeKalb 79,249 1,180
Decatur 3,447 76
Dodge 1,521 59
Dooly 1,077 36
Dougherty 9,030 374
Douglas 17,423 229
Early 1,531 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6,916 143
Elbert 2,008 67
Emanuel 2,676 69
Evans 1,116 34
Fannin 3,156 88
Fayette 9,621 202
Floyd 15,335 297
Forsyth 26,502 257
Franklin 3,267 66
Fulton 110,677 1,588
Gilmer 3,465 117
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12,317 298
Gordon 8,648 170
Grady 2,388 64
Greene 2,178 61
Gwinnett 111,111 1,336
Habersham 6,342 184
Hall 33,696 593
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2,361 45
Harris 3,149 77
Hart 2,282 44
Heard 1,027 23
Henry 28,705 454
Houston 15,890 276
Irwin 893 20
Jackson 12,765 192
Jasper 1,009 32
Jeff Davis 1,803 42
Jefferson 1,847 66
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1,019 51
Jones 2,552 81
Lamar 2,266 76
Lanier 775 11
Laurens 5,754 195
Lee 2,591 71
Liberty 6,537 94
Lincoln 680 27
Long 1,357 19
Lowndes 10,902 217
Lumpkin 4,426 85
Macon 839 36
Madison 4,182 64
Marion 657 33
McDuffie 2,222 58
McIntosh 1,385 26
Meriwether 2,178 95
Miller 981 15
Mitchell 2,171 89
Monroe 2,744 115
Montgomery 1,138 36
Morgan 1,849 32
Murray 6,186 123
Muscogee 20,630 537
Newton 11,047 304
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33,602 700
Oconee 4,374 72
Oglethorpe 1,678 37
Paulding 16,244 239
Peach 2,633 82
Pickens 3,571 84
Pierce 2,075 81
Pike 1,852 48
Polk 6,332 133
Pulaski 885 36
Putnam 2,581 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2,076 50
Randolph 593 38
Richmond 26,359 543
Rockdale 8,884 211
Schley 325 7
Screven 1,341 32
Seminole 1,200 23
Spalding 6,708 244
Stephens 4,470 102
Stewart 1,325 28
Sumter 2,731 122
Talbot 576 25
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2,664 69
Taylor 748 32
Telfair 958 52
Terrell 822 55
Thomas 6,018 157
Tift 4,845 132
Toombs 4,356 147
Towns 1,533 65
Treutlen 882 40
Troup 8,487 258
Turner 798 39
Twiggs 745 48
Union 3,105 113
Unknown 3,160 6
Upson 2,718 132
Walker 9,387 115
Walton 10,966 306
Ware 4,504 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2,353 77
Wayne 4,364 153
Webster 170 6
Wheeler 604 29
White 4,442 106
Whitfield 19,102 309
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 878 24
Wilkinson 1,102 39
Worth 1,762 76