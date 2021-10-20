x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,160 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 107 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 129 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.79.
  • There have been 1,255,291 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,030 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2569.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,317.
  • There have been 84,665 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 204 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 286.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 353.29
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 20, there were 1,670 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 107 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    2,760    94

Atkinson    1,167    29

Bacon    1,852    47

Baker    241    13

Baldwin    5,231    161

Banks    2,385    56

Barrow    12,905    186

Bartow    15,328    298

Ben Hill    1,849    68

Berrien    1,527    45

Bibb    20,094    550

Bleckley    1,094    38

Brantley    1,879    70

Brooks    1,382    51

Bryan    4,587    60

Bulloch    7,892    95

Burke    2,286    46

Butts    3,341    102

Calhoun    608    20

Camden    5,922    76

Candler    1,108    48

Carroll    9,924    151

Catoosa    8,264    86

Charlton    1,722    41

Chatham    32,812    623

Chattahoochee    5,048    13

Chattooga    3,645    86

Cherokee    30,838    416

Clarke    17,278    165

Clay    232    4

Clayton    34,768    658

Clinch    999    33

Cobb    83,917    1,257

Coffee    6,249    177

Colquitt    5,455    123

Columbia    14,587    233

Cook    1,661    52

Coweta    12,600    320

Crawford    829    35

Crisp    1,846    63

Dade    1,782    17

Dawson    4,130    65

DeKalb    79,249    1,180

Decatur    3,447    76

Dodge    1,521    59

Dooly    1,077    36

Dougherty    9,030    374

Douglas    17,423    229

Early    1,531    51

Echols    406    5

Effingham    6,916    143

Elbert    2,008    67

Emanuel    2,676    69

Evans    1,116    34

Fannin    3,156    88

Fayette    9,621    202

Floyd    15,335    297

Forsyth    26,502    257

Franklin    3,267    66

Fulton    110,677    1,588

Gilmer    3,465    117

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12,317    298

Gordon    8,648    170

Grady    2,388    64

Greene    2,178    61

Gwinnett    111,111    1,336

Habersham    6,342    184

Hall    33,696    593

Hancock    998    75

Haralson    2,361    45

Harris    3,149    77

Hart    2,282    44

Heard    1,027    23

Henry    28,705    454

Houston    15,890    276

Irwin    893    20

Jackson    12,765    192

Jasper    1,009    32

Jeff Davis    1,803    42

Jefferson    1,847    66

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1,019    51

Jones    2,552    81

Lamar    2,266    76

Lanier    775    11

Laurens    5,754    195

Lee    2,591    71

Liberty    6,537    94

Lincoln    680    27

Long    1,357    19

Lowndes    10,902    217

Lumpkin    4,426    85

Macon    839    36

Madison    4,182    64

Marion    657    33

McDuffie    2,222    58

McIntosh    1,385    26

Meriwether    2,178    95

Miller    981    15

Mitchell    2,171    89

Monroe    2,744    115

Montgomery    1,138    36

Morgan    1,849    32

Murray    6,186    123

Muscogee    20,630    537

Newton    11,047    304

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    33,602    700

Oconee    4,374    72

Oglethorpe    1,678    37

Paulding    16,244    239

Peach    2,633    82

Pickens    3,571    84

Pierce    2,075    81

Pike    1,852    48

Polk    6,332    133

Pulaski    885    36

Putnam    2,581    77

Quitman    120    3

Rabun    2,076    50

Randolph    593    38

Richmond    26,359    543

Rockdale    8,884    211

Schley    325    7

Screven    1,341    32

Seminole    1,200    23

Spalding    6,708    244

Stephens    4,470    102

Stewart    1,325    28

Sumter    2,731    122

Talbot    576    25

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2,664    69

Taylor    748    32

Telfair    958    52

Terrell    822    55

Thomas    6,018    157

Tift    4,845    132

Toombs    4,356    147

Towns    1,533    65

Treutlen    882    40

Troup    8,487    258

Turner    798    39

Twiggs    745    48

Union    3,105    113

Unknown    3,160    6

Upson    2,718    132

Walker    9,387    115

Walton    10,966    306

Ware    4,504    204

Warren    509    19

Washington    2,353    77

Wayne    4,364    153

Webster    170    6

Wheeler    604    29

White    4,442    106

Whitfield    19,102    309

Wilcox    639    31

Wilkes    878    24

Wilkinson    1,102    39

Worth    1,762    76

