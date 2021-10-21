x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,239 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86.
  • There have been 1,256,278 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 987 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,363.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,126.
  • There have been 84,855 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of190 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 21, there were 1,610 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 60 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Atkinson    1171    29

Bacon    1856    47

Baker    241    13

Baldwin    5232    162

Banks    2387    56

Barrow    12924    187

Bartow    15337    298

Ben Hill    1850    68

Berrien    1527    45

Bibb    20106    553

Bleckley    1095    38

Brantley    1880    72

Brooks    1382    51

Bryan    4588    60

Bulloch    7892    95

Burke    2287    47

Butts    3341    102

Calhoun    608    20

Camden    5927    76

Candler    1108    48

Carroll    9935    152

Catoosa    8267    87

Charlton    1725    41

Chatham    32829    624

Chattahoochee    5099    14

Chattooga    3647    87

Cherokee    30857    420

Clarke    17291    166

Clay    232    4

Clayton    34788    664

Clinch    999    33

Cobb    83992    1256

Coffee    6258    177

Colquitt    5461    123

Columbia    14595    234

Cook    1661    52

Coweta    12611    321

Crawford    830    35

Crisp    1846    63

Dade    1787    17

Dawson    4133    66

DeKalb    79326    1180

Decatur    3451    76

Dodge    1523    59

Dooly    1077    36

Dougherty    9037    374

Douglas    17441    230

Early    1534    51

Echols    406    5

Effingham    6922    144

Elbert    2009    68

Emanuel    2678    69

Evans    1116    35

Fannin    3161    88

Fayette    9623    203

Floyd    15345    298

Forsyth    26530    257

Franklin    3268    66

Fulton    110706    1595

Gilmer    3470    117

Glascock    187    7

Glynn    12321    298

Gordon    8650    170

Grady    2388    64

Greene    2180    61

Gwinnett    111187    1340

Habersham    6347    184

Hall    33742    596

Hancock    998    75

Haralson    2365    45

Harris    3154    77

Hart    2285    44

Heard    1027    24

Henry    28729    454

Houston    15902    276

Irwin    893    20

Jackson    12777    194

Jasper    1011    32

Jeff Davis    1804    42

Jefferson    1847    67

Jenkins    896    43

Johnson    1019    51

Jones    2555    81

Lamar    2266    76

Lanier    775    11

Laurens    5762    195

Lee    2595    71

Liberty    6541    94

Lincoln    680    27

Long    1361    19

Lowndes    10905    217

Lumpkin    4431    87

Macon    839    36

Madison    4187    64

Marion    657    33

McDuffie    2227    58

McIntosh    1385    26

Meriwether    2178    95

Miller    981    15

Mitchell    2172    89

Monroe    2745    115

Montgomery    1140    36

Morgan    1855    32

Murray    6197    123

Muscogee    20659    538

Newton    11043    304

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    33624    705

Oconee    4376    72

Oglethorpe    1679    37

Paulding    16270    239

Peach    2633    82

Pickens    3576    86

Pierce    2075    81

Pike    1852    48

Polk    6341    135

Pulaski    885    36

Putnam    2584    77

Quitman    120    3

Rabun    2083    53

Randolph    599    38

Richmond    26376    546

Rockdale    8893    213

Schley    325    7

Screven    1341    32

Seminole    1204    23

Spalding    6712    249

Stephens    4471    102

Stewart    1325    28

Sumter    2732    122

Talbot    576    26

Taliaferro    128    3

Tattnall    2666    69

Taylor    748    32

Telfair    958    52

Terrell    822    55

Thomas    6020    157

Tift    4846    132

Toombs    4364    147

Towns    1534    65

Treutlen    883    40

Troup    8489    258

Turner    800    39

Twiggs    747    48

Union    3109    113

Unknown    3167    6

Upson    2719    132

Walker    9395    115

Walton    10972    308

Ware    4503    204

Warren    509    19

Washington    2354    77

Wayne    4365    153

Webster    171    6

Wheeler    604    29

White    4442    107

Whitfield    19117    309

Wilcox    639    31

Wilkes    878    24

Wilkinson    1103    39

Worth    1763    76

   

