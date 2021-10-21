Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 21

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,239 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86.

in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86. There have been 1,256,278 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 987 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,363.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,126.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 987 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,363.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,126. There have been 84 ,855 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of190 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of190 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 21, there were 1,610 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 60 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Atkinson 1171 29

Bacon 1856 47

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5232 162

Banks 2387 56

Barrow 12924 187

Bartow 15337 298

Ben Hill 1850 68

Berrien 1527 45

Bibb 20106 553

Bleckley 1095 38

Brantley 1880 72

Brooks 1382 51

Bryan 4588 60

Bulloch 7892 95

Burke 2287 47

Butts 3341 102

Calhoun 608 20

Camden 5927 76

Candler 1108 48

Carroll 9935 152

Catoosa 8267 87

Charlton 1725 41

Chatham 32829 624

Chattahoochee 5099 14

Chattooga 3647 87

Cherokee 30857 420

Clarke 17291 166

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34788 664

Clinch 999 33

Cobb 83992 1256

Coffee 6258 177

Colquitt 5461 123

Columbia 14595 234

Cook 1661 52

Coweta 12611 321

Crawford 830 35

Crisp 1846 63

Dade 1787 17

Dawson 4133 66

DeKalb 79326 1180

Decatur 3451 76

Dodge 1523 59

Dooly 1077 36

Dougherty 9037 374

Douglas 17441 230

Early 1534 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6922 144

Elbert 2009 68

Emanuel 2678 69

Evans 1116 35

Fannin 3161 88

Fayette 9623 203

Floyd 15345 298

Forsyth 26530 257

Franklin 3268 66

Fulton 110706 1595

Gilmer 3470 117

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12321 298

Gordon 8650 170

Grady 2388 64

Greene 2180 61

Gwinnett 111187 1340

Habersham 6347 184

Hall 33742 596

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2365 45

Harris 3154 77

Hart 2285 44

Heard 1027 24

Henry 28729 454

Houston 15902 276

Irwin 893 20

Jackson 12777 194

Jasper 1011 32

Jeff Davis 1804 42

Jefferson 1847 67

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1019 51

Jones 2555 81

Lamar 2266 76

Lanier 775 11

Laurens 5762 195

Lee 2595 71

Liberty 6541 94

Lincoln 680 27

Long 1361 19

Lowndes 10905 217

Lumpkin 4431 87

Macon 839 36

Madison 4187 64

Marion 657 33

McDuffie 2227 58

McIntosh 1385 26

Meriwether 2178 95

Miller 981 15

Mitchell 2172 89

Monroe 2745 115

Montgomery 1140 36

Morgan 1855 32

Murray 6197 123

Muscogee 20659 538

Newton 11043 304

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33624 705

Oconee 4376 72

Oglethorpe 1679 37

Paulding 16270 239

Peach 2633 82

Pickens 3576 86

Pierce 2075 81

Pike 1852 48

Polk 6341 135

Pulaski 885 36

Putnam 2584 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2083 53

Randolph 599 38

Richmond 26376 546

Rockdale 8893 213

Schley 325 7

Screven 1341 32

Seminole 1204 23

Spalding 6712 249

Stephens 4471 102

Stewart 1325 28

Sumter 2732 122

Talbot 576 26

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2666 69

Taylor 748 32

Telfair 958 52

Terrell 822 55

Thomas 6020 157

Tift 4846 132

Toombs 4364 147

Towns 1534 65

Treutlen 883 40

Troup 8489 258

Turner 800 39

Twiggs 747 48

Union 3109 113

Unknown 3167 6

Upson 2719 132

Walker 9395 115

Walton 10972 308

Ware 4503 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2354 77

Wayne 4365 153

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 604 29

White 4442 107

Whitfield 19117 309

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 878 24

Wilkinson 1103 39