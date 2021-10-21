Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 21

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,239 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 79 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 125.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 135.86.
- There have been 1,256,278 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 987 since the previous day.. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,363.5 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,126.
- There have been 84,855 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of190 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 283.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 354.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 21, there were 1,610 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 60 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Atkinson 1171 29
Bacon 1856 47
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5232 162
Banks 2387 56
Barrow 12924 187
Bartow 15337 298
Ben Hill 1850 68
Berrien 1527 45
Bibb 20106 553
Bleckley 1095 38
Brantley 1880 72
Brooks 1382 51
Bryan 4588 60
Bulloch 7892 95
Burke 2287 47
Butts 3341 102
Calhoun 608 20
Camden 5927 76
Candler 1108 48
Carroll 9935 152
Catoosa 8267 87
Charlton 1725 41
Chatham 32829 624
Chattahoochee 5099 14
Chattooga 3647 87
Cherokee 30857 420
Clarke 17291 166
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34788 664
Clinch 999 33
Cobb 83992 1256
Coffee 6258 177
Colquitt 5461 123
Columbia 14595 234
Cook 1661 52
Coweta 12611 321
Crawford 830 35
Crisp 1846 63
Dade 1787 17
Dawson 4133 66
DeKalb 79326 1180
Decatur 3451 76
Dodge 1523 59
Dooly 1077 36
Dougherty 9037 374
Douglas 17441 230
Early 1534 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6922 144
Elbert 2009 68
Emanuel 2678 69
Evans 1116 35
Fannin 3161 88
Fayette 9623 203
Floyd 15345 298
Forsyth 26530 257
Franklin 3268 66
Fulton 110706 1595
Gilmer 3470 117
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12321 298
Gordon 8650 170
Grady 2388 64
Greene 2180 61
Gwinnett 111187 1340
Habersham 6347 184
Hall 33742 596
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2365 45
Harris 3154 77
Hart 2285 44
Heard 1027 24
Henry 28729 454
Houston 15902 276
Irwin 893 20
Jackson 12777 194
Jasper 1011 32
Jeff Davis 1804 42
Jefferson 1847 67
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1019 51
Jones 2555 81
Lamar 2266 76
Lanier 775 11
Laurens 5762 195
Lee 2595 71
Liberty 6541 94
Lincoln 680 27
Long 1361 19
Lowndes 10905 217
Lumpkin 4431 87
Macon 839 36
Madison 4187 64
Marion 657 33
McDuffie 2227 58
McIntosh 1385 26
Meriwether 2178 95
Miller 981 15
Mitchell 2172 89
Monroe 2745 115
Montgomery 1140 36
Morgan 1855 32
Murray 6197 123
Muscogee 20659 538
Newton 11043 304
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 33624 705
Oconee 4376 72
Oglethorpe 1679 37
Paulding 16270 239
Peach 2633 82
Pickens 3576 86
Pierce 2075 81
Pike 1852 48
Polk 6341 135
Pulaski 885 36
Putnam 2584 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2083 53
Randolph 599 38
Richmond 26376 546
Rockdale 8893 213
Schley 325 7
Screven 1341 32
Seminole 1204 23
Spalding 6712 249
Stephens 4471 102
Stewart 1325 28
Sumter 2732 122
Talbot 576 26
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2666 69
Taylor 748 32
Telfair 958 52
Terrell 822 55
Thomas 6020 157
Tift 4846 132
Toombs 4364 147
Towns 1534 65
Treutlen 883 40
Troup 8489 258
Turner 800 39
Twiggs 747 48
Union 3109 113
Unknown 3167 6
Upson 2719 132
Walker 9395 115
Walton 10972 308
Ware 4503 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2354 77
Wayne 4365 153
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 604 29
White 4442 107
Whitfield 19117 309
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 878 24
Wilkinson 1103 39
Worth 1763 76