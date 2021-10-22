Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,357 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 118 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21.

There have been 1,257,310 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1032 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,260 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,360.

There have been 85,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of October 22, there were 1,551 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2763 94

Atkinson 1172 29

Bacon 1862 47

Baker 241 13

Baldwin 5235 162

Banks 2385 56

Barrow 12946 187

Bartow 15344 301

Ben Hill 1850 68

Berrien 1526 45

Bibb 20115 555

Bleckley 1095 38

Brantley 1880 72

Brooks 1382 52

Bryan 4587 60

Bulloch 7889 96

Burke 2287 47

Butts 3342 102

Calhoun 610 21

Camden 5936 77

Candler 1108 48

Carroll 9941 153

Catoosa 8280 87

Charlton 1727 41

Chatham 32844 631

Chattahoochee 5102 14

Chattooga 3651 89

Cherokee 30873 420

Clarke 17301 166

Clay 232 4

Clayton 34820 669

Clinch 1002 33

Cobb 84065 1258

Coffee 6259 178

Colquitt 5463 124

Columbia 14608 234

Cook 1662 52

Coweta 12621 322

Crawford 830 36

Crisp 1849 63

Dade 1793 17

Dawson 4136 66

DeKalb 79408 1185

Decatur 3453 76

Dodge 1523 59

Dooly 1077 36

Dougherty 9042 375

Douglas 17459 233

Early 1537 51

Echols 406 5

Effingham 6923 146

Elbert 2012 68

Emanuel 2678 69

Evans 1116 35

Fannin 3159 88

Fayette 9638 204

Floyd 15360 299

Forsyth 26549 257

Franklin 3268 66

Fulton 110796 1601

Gilmer 3476 117

Glascock 187 7

Glynn 12325 300

Gordon 8654 170

Grady 2390 64

Greene 2180 61

Gwinnett 111294 1347

Habersham 6351 185

Hall 33787 598

Hancock 998 75

Haralson 2370 45

Harris 3158 78

Hart 2286 44

Heard 1028 24

Henry 28760 459

Houston 15905 278

Irwin 893 20

Jackson 12799 194

Jasper 1016 32

Jeff Davis 1804 42

Jefferson 1848 67

Jenkins 896 43

Johnson 1019 51

Jones 2557 83

Lamar 2267 76

Lanier 775 11

Laurens 5768 195

Lee 2597 71

Liberty 6545 94

Lincoln 681 27

Long 1361 19

Lowndes 10906 219

Lumpkin 4437 87

Macon 840 36

Madison 4190 64

Marion 657 33

McDuffie 2228 59

McIntosh 1385 27

Meriwether 2179 95

Miller 982 15

Mitchell 2172 89

Monroe 2747 116

Montgomery 1140 36

Morgan 1858 33

Murray 6207 124

Muscogee 20675 542

Newton 11052 306

Oconee 4381 72

Oglethorpe 1682 37

Paulding 16293 240

Peach 2633 83

Pickens 3578 87

Pierce 2076 82

Pike 1853 48

Polk 6342 135

Pulaski 885 37

Putnam 2588 77

Quitman 120 3

Rabun 2087 54

Randolph 599 38

Richmond 26392 551

Rockdale 8902 213

Schley 326 7

Screven 1341 32

Seminole 1206 23

Spalding 6720 252

Stephens 4478 102

Stewart 1326 28

Sumter 2732 122

Talbot 576 26

Taliaferro 128 3

Tattnall 2666 70

Taylor 748 32

Telfair 959 52

Terrell 823 55

Thomas 6027 158

Tift 4849 133

Toombs 4371 147

Towns 1534 65

Treutlen 884 41

Troup 8494 259

Turner 800 39

Twiggs 748 48

Union 3114 113

Upson 2720 133

Walker 9414 116

Walton 10978 308

Ware 4503 204

Warren 509 19

Washington 2356 77

Wayne 4366 153

Webster 171 6

Wheeler 605 29

White 4446 107

Whitfield 19133 310

Wilcox 639 31

Wilkes 879 25

Wilkinson 1103 39