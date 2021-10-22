Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,357 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 118 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21.
- There have been 1,257,310 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1032 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,260 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,360.
- There have been 85,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of October 22, there were 1,551 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2763 94
Atkinson 1172 29
Bacon 1862 47
Baker 241 13
Baldwin 5235 162
Banks 2385 56
Barrow 12946 187
Bartow 15344 301
Ben Hill 1850 68
Berrien 1526 45
Bibb 20115 555
Bleckley 1095 38
Brantley 1880 72
Brooks 1382 52
Bryan 4587 60
Bulloch 7889 96
Burke 2287 47
Butts 3342 102
Calhoun 610 21
Camden 5936 77
Candler 1108 48
Carroll 9941 153
Catoosa 8280 87
Charlton 1727 41
Chatham 32844 631
Chattahoochee 5102 14
Chattooga 3651 89
Cherokee 30873 420
Clarke 17301 166
Clay 232 4
Clayton 34820 669
Clinch 1002 33
Cobb 84065 1258
Coffee 6259 178
Colquitt 5463 124
Columbia 14608 234
Cook 1662 52
Coweta 12621 322
Crawford 830 36
Crisp 1849 63
Dade 1793 17
Dawson 4136 66
DeKalb 79408 1185
Decatur 3453 76
Dodge 1523 59
Dooly 1077 36
Dougherty 9042 375
Douglas 17459 233
Early 1537 51
Echols 406 5
Effingham 6923 146
Elbert 2012 68
Emanuel 2678 69
Evans 1116 35
Fannin 3159 88
Fayette 9638 204
Floyd 15360 299
Forsyth 26549 257
Franklin 3268 66
Fulton 110796 1601
Gilmer 3476 117
Glascock 187 7
Glynn 12325 300
Gordon 8654 170
Grady 2390 64
Greene 2180 61
Gwinnett 111294 1347
Habersham 6351 185
Hall 33787 598
Hancock 998 75
Haralson 2370 45
Harris 3158 78
Hart 2286 44
Heard 1028 24
Henry 28760 459
Houston 15905 278
Irwin 893 20
Jackson 12799 194
Jasper 1016 32
Jeff Davis 1804 42
Jefferson 1848 67
Jenkins 896 43
Johnson 1019 51
Jones 2557 83
Lamar 2267 76
Lanier 775 11
Laurens 5768 195
Lee 2597 71
Liberty 6545 94
Lincoln 681 27
Long 1361 19
Lowndes 10906 219
Lumpkin 4437 87
Macon 840 36
Madison 4190 64
Marion 657 33
McDuffie 2228 59
McIntosh 1385 27
Meriwether 2179 95
Miller 982 15
Mitchell 2172 89
Monroe 2747 116
Montgomery 1140 36
Morgan 1858 33
Murray 6207 124
Muscogee 20675 542
Newton 11052 306
Oconee 4381 72
Oglethorpe 1682 37
Paulding 16293 240
Peach 2633 83
Pickens 3578 87
Pierce 2076 82
Pike 1853 48
Polk 6342 135
Pulaski 885 37
Putnam 2588 77
Quitman 120 3
Rabun 2087 54
Randolph 599 38
Richmond 26392 551
Rockdale 8902 213
Schley 326 7
Screven 1341 32
Seminole 1206 23
Spalding 6720 252
Stephens 4478 102
Stewart 1326 28
Sumter 2732 122
Talbot 576 26
Taliaferro 128 3
Tattnall 2666 70
Taylor 748 32
Telfair 959 52
Terrell 823 55
Thomas 6027 158
Tift 4849 133
Toombs 4371 147
Towns 1534 65
Treutlen 884 41
Troup 8494 259
Turner 800 39
Twiggs 748 48
Union 3114 113
Upson 2720 133
Walker 9414 116
Walton 10978 308
Ware 4503 204
Warren 509 19
Washington 2356 77
Wayne 4366 153
Webster 171 6
Wheeler 605 29
White 4446 107
Whitfield 19133 310
Wilcox 639 31
Wilkes 879 25
Wilkinson 1103 39
Worth 1764 76