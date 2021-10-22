x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Oct. 22

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 24,357 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 118 deaths since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 123.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 137.21. 
  • There have been 1,257,310 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1032 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases were 2,260 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,360. 
  • There have been 85,039 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 184 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 280.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 343.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of October 22, there were 1,551 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 59 hospitalizations since the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling  2763  94 

Atkinson  1172  29 

Bacon  1862  47 

Baker  241  13 

Baldwin  5235  162 

Banks  2385  56 

Barrow  12946  187 

Bartow  15344  301 

Ben Hill  1850  68 

Berrien  1526  45 

Bibb  20115  555 

Bleckley  1095  38 

Brantley  1880  72 

Brooks  1382  52 

Bryan  4587  60 

Bulloch  7889  96 

Burke  2287  47 

Butts  3342  102 

Calhoun  610  21 

Camden  5936  77 

Candler  1108  48 

Carroll  9941  153 

Catoosa  8280  87 

Charlton  1727  41 

Chatham  32844  631 

Chattahoochee  5102  14 

Chattooga  3651  89 

Cherokee  30873  420 

Clarke  17301  166 

Clay  232  4 

Clayton  34820  669 

Clinch  1002  33 

Cobb  84065  1258 

Coffee  6259  178 

Colquitt  5463  124 

Columbia  14608  234 

Cook  1662  52 

Coweta  12621  322 

Crawford  830  36 

Crisp  1849  63 

Dade  1793  17 

Dawson  4136  66 

DeKalb  79408  1185 

Decatur  3453  76 

Dodge  1523  59 

Dooly  1077  36 

Dougherty  9042  375 

Douglas  17459  233 

Early  1537  51 

Echols  406  5 

Effingham  6923  146 

Elbert  2012  68 

Emanuel  2678  69 

Evans  1116  35 

Fannin  3159  88 

Fayette  9638  204 

Floyd  15360  299 

Forsyth  26549  257 

Franklin  3268  66 

Fulton  110796  1601 

Gilmer  3476  117 

Glascock  187  7 

Glynn  12325  300 

Gordon  8654  170 

Grady  2390  64 

Greene  2180  61 

Gwinnett  111294  1347 

Habersham  6351  185 

Hall  33787  598 

Hancock  998  75 

Haralson  2370  45 

Harris  3158  78 

Hart  2286  44 

Heard  1028  24 

Henry  28760  459 

Houston  15905  278 

Irwin  893  20 

Jackson  12799  194 

Jasper  1016  32 

Jeff Davis  1804  42 

Jefferson  1848  67 

Jenkins  896  43 

Johnson  1019  51 

Jones  2557  83 

Lamar  2267  76

Lanier  775  11

Laurens  5768  195 

Lee  2597  71 

Liberty  6545  94 

Lincoln  681  27 

Long  1361  19 

Lowndes  10906  219 

Lumpkin  4437  87 

Macon  840  36 

Madison  4190  64 

Marion  657  33 

McDuffie  2228  59 

McIntosh  1385  27 

Meriwether  2179  95 

Miller  982  15 

Mitchell  2172  89 

Monroe  2747  116 

Montgomery  1140  36 

Morgan  1858  33 

Murray  6207  124 

Muscogee  20675  542 

Newton  11052  306 

Oconee  4381  72 

Oglethorpe  1682  37 

Paulding  16293  240 

Peach  2633  83 

Pickens  3578  87 

Pierce  2076  82 

Pike  1853  48 

Polk  6342  135 

Pulaski  885  37

Putnam  2588  77 

Quitman  120  3 

Rabun  2087  54 

Randolph  599  38 

Richmond  26392  551 

Rockdale  8902  213 

Schley  326  7 

Screven  1341  32 

Seminole  1206  23 

Spalding  6720  252 

Stephens  4478  102 

Stewart  1326  28 

Sumter  2732  122 

Talbot  576  26 

Taliaferro  128  3 

Tattnall  2666  70 

Taylor  748  32 

Telfair  959  52 

Terrell  823  55 

Thomas  6027  158 

Tift  4849  133 

Toombs  4371  147 

Towns  1534  65 

Treutlen  884  41 

Troup  8494  259 

Turner  800  39 

Twiggs  748  48 

Union  3114  113 

Upson  2720  133 

Walker  9414  116 

Walton  10978  308 

Ware  4503  204 

Warren  509  19 

Washington  2356  77 

Wayne  4366  153 

Webster  171  6 

Wheeler  605  29 

White  4446  107 

Whitfield  19133  310 

Wilcox  639  31 

Wilkes  879  25 

Wilkinson  1103  39 

Worth  1764  76 

