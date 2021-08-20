LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,179 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 48 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.

There have been 1,019,585 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,776 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,936.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,009.

There have been 70,108 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 311 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,046 current hospitalizations – an increase of 146 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2237 69

Atkinson 962 20

Bacon 1545 32

Baker 207 11

Baldwin 4253 123

Banks 1869 43

Barrow 10167 145

Bartow 12319 227

Ben Hill 1670 62

Berrien 1288 38

Bibb 16282 434

Bleckley 915 32

Brantley 1371 38

Brooks 1159 39

Bryan 3500 39

Bulloch 6433 65

Burke 1996 41

Butts 2646 84

Calhoun 523 16

Camden 4640 39

Candler 902 39

Carroll 8234 135

Catoosa 6499 70

Charlton 1508 32

Chatham 26185 464

Chattahoochee 4333 13

Chattooga 2483 67

Cherokee 25377 329

Clarke 14233 145

Clay 203 3

Clayton 28093 520

Clinch 866 26

Cobb 69084 1062

Coffee 5177 152

Colquitt 4325 91

Columbia 12322 172

Cook 1398 41

Coweta 9888 229

Crawford 631 19

Crisp 1633 59

Dade 1422 14

Dawson 3107 49

DeKalb 66032 1017

Decatur 2620 63

Dodge 1210 57

Dooly 902 31

Dougherty 6580 293

Douglas 13837 195

Early 1304 42

Echols 379 4

Effingham 5040 79

Elbert 1631 60

Emanuel 2057 55

Evans 955 21

Fannin 2450 66

Fayette 7694 164

Floyd 11125 204

Forsyth 20476 201

Franklin 2663 50

Fulton 93949 1401

Gilmer 2813 80

Glascock 164 7

Glynn 9008 176

Gordon 7112 111

Grady 1942 52

Greene 1805 56

Gwinnett 94048 1156

Habersham 5045 160

Hall 27646 483

Hancock 899 67

Haralson 1888 37

Harris 2577 64

Hart 1925 39

Heard 782 18

Henry 22923 324

Houston 12461 211

Irwin 824 19

Jackson 9881 143

Jasper 783 20

Jeff Davis 1520 38

Jefferson 1682 61

Jenkins 820 40

Johnson 875 43

Jones 1916 56

Lamar 1752 51

Lanier 608 10

Laurens 4484 151

Lee 1954 54

Liberty 4538 69

Lincoln 575 25

Long 957 12

Lowndes 9302 153

Lumpkin 3276 71

Macon 697 33

Madison 3130 47

Marion 517 24

McDuffie 1903 46

McIntosh 961 15

Meriwether 1769 81

Miller 805 9

Mitchell 1794 78

Monroe 2238 95

Montgomery 899 22

Morgan 1441 24

Murray 4773 86

Muscogee 16994 447

Newton 8785 244

Oconee 3464 67

Oglethorpe 1316 31

Paulding 12416 179

Peach 2205 64

Pickens 2867 64

Pierce 1640 53

Pike 1320 32

Polk 4430 88

Pulaski 682 32

Putnam 2169 64

Quitman 90 2

Rabun 1697 44

Randolph 525 33

Richmond 22167 450

Rockdale 7138 166

Schley 260 5

Screven 1044 21

Seminole 943 18

Spalding 4943 174

Stephens 3280 80

Stewart 1064 26

Sumter 2172 98

Talbot 472 20

Taliaferro 115 3

Tattnall 2266 53

Taylor 577 23

Telfair 831 48

Terrell 646 48

Thomas 4622 123

Tift 4218 106

Toombs 3667 108

Towns 1280 49

Treutlen 761 33

Troup 7039 208

Turner 686 36

Twiggs 616 40

Union 2361 81

Upson 2117 112

Walker 7446 84

Walton 9027 244

Ware 3712 163

Warren 428 17

Washington 1860 61

Wayne 3323 83

Webster 119 4

Wheeler 531 22

White 3443 75

Whitfield 16260 241

Wilcox 546 31

Wilkes 724 23

Wilkinson 868 27