LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,179 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 48 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.
  • There have been 1,019,585 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,776 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,936.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,009.
  • There have been 70,108 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 311 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.86. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,046 current hospitalizations – an increase of 146 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2237 69 

Atkinson 962 20 

Bacon 1545 32 

Baker 207 11 

Baldwin 4253 123 

Banks 1869 43 

Barrow 10167 145 

Bartow 12319 227 

Ben Hill 1670 62 

Berrien 1288 38 

Bibb 16282 434 

Bleckley 915 32 

Brantley 1371 38 

Brooks 1159 39 

Bryan 3500 39 

Bulloch 6433 65 

Burke 1996 41 

Butts 2646 84 

Calhoun 523 16 

Camden 4640 39 

Candler 902 39 

Carroll 8234 135 

Catoosa 6499 70 

Charlton 1508 32 

Chatham 26185 464 

Chattahoochee 4333 13 

Chattooga 2483 67 

Cherokee 25377 329 

Clarke 14233 145 

Clay 203 3 

Clayton 28093 520 

Clinch 866 26 

Cobb 69084 1062 

Coffee 5177 152 

Colquitt 4325 91 

Columbia 12322 172 

Cook 1398 41 

Coweta 9888 229 

Crawford 631 19 

Crisp 1633 59 

Dade 1422 14 

Dawson 3107 49 

DeKalb 66032 1017 

Decatur 2620 63 

Dodge 1210 57 

Dooly 902 31 

Dougherty 6580 293 

Douglas 13837 195 

Early 1304 42 

Echols 379 4 

Effingham 5040 79 

Elbert 1631 60 

Emanuel 2057 55 

Evans 955 21 

Fannin 2450 66 

Fayette 7694 164 

Floyd 11125 204 

Forsyth 20476 201 

Franklin 2663 50 

Fulton 93949 1401 

Gilmer 2813 80 

Glascock 164 7 

Glynn 9008 176 

Gordon 7112 111 

Grady 1942 52 

Greene 1805 56 

Gwinnett 94048 1156 

Habersham 5045 160 

Hall 27646 483 

Hancock 899 67 

Haralson 1888 37 

Harris 2577 64 

Hart 1925 39 

Heard 782 18 

Henry 22923 324 

Houston 12461 211 

Irwin 824 19 

Jackson 9881 143 

Jasper 783 20 

Jeff Davis 1520 38 

Jefferson 1682 61 

Jenkins 820 40 

Johnson 875 43 

Jones 1916 56 

Lamar 1752 51 

Lanier 608 10

Laurens 4484 151 

Lee 1954 54 

Liberty 4538 69 

Lincoln 575 25 

Long 957 12 

Lowndes 9302 153 

Lumpkin 3276 71 

Macon 697 33 

Madison 3130 47 

Marion 517 24 

McDuffie 1903 46 

McIntosh 961 15 

Meriwether 1769 81 

Miller 805 9

Mitchell 1794 78 

Monroe 2238 95 

Montgomery 899 22 

Morgan 1441 24 

Murray 4773 86 

Muscogee 16994 447 

Newton 8785 244 

Oconee 3464 67 

Oglethorpe 1316 31 

Paulding 12416 179 

Peach 2205 64 

Pickens 2867 64 

Pierce 1640 53 

Pike 1320 32 

Polk 4430 88 

Pulaski 682 32 

Putnam 2169 64 

Quitman 90 2 

Rabun 1697 44 

Randolph 525 33 

Richmond 22167 450 

Rockdale 7138 166 

Schley 260 5 

Screven 1044 21 

Seminole 943 18 

Spalding 4943 174 

Stephens 3280 80 

Stewart 1064 26 

Sumter 2172 98 

Talbot 472 20 

Taliaferro 115 3 

Tattnall 2266 53 

Taylor 577 23 

Telfair 831 48 

Terrell 646 48 

Thomas 4622 123 

Tift 4218 106 

Toombs 3667 108 

Towns 1280 49 

Treutlen 761 33 

Troup 7039 208 

Turner 686 36 

Twiggs 616 40 

Union 2361 81 

Upson 2117 112 

Walker 7446 84 

Walton 9027 244 

Ware 3712 163 

Warren 428 17 

Washington 1860 61 

Wayne 3323 83 

Webster 119 4 

Wheeler 531 22 

White 3443 75 

Whitfield 16260 241 

Wilcox 546 31 

Wilkes 724 23 

Wilkinson 868 27 

Worth 1406 62

  

