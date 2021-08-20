LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 20

ATLANTA — ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,179 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 48 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 10.
- There have been 1,019,585 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 6,776 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 5,936.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,009.
- There have been 70,108 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 311 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 211.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 104.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,046 current hospitalizations – an increase of 146 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2237 69
Atkinson 962 20
Bacon 1545 32
Baker 207 11
Baldwin 4253 123
Banks 1869 43
Barrow 10167 145
Bartow 12319 227
Ben Hill 1670 62
Berrien 1288 38
Bibb 16282 434
Bleckley 915 32
Brantley 1371 38
Brooks 1159 39
Bryan 3500 39
Bulloch 6433 65
Burke 1996 41
Butts 2646 84
Calhoun 523 16
Camden 4640 39
Candler 902 39
Carroll 8234 135
Catoosa 6499 70
Charlton 1508 32
Chatham 26185 464
Chattahoochee 4333 13
Chattooga 2483 67
Cherokee 25377 329
Clarke 14233 145
Clay 203 3
Clayton 28093 520
Clinch 866 26
Cobb 69084 1062
Coffee 5177 152
Colquitt 4325 91
Columbia 12322 172
Cook 1398 41
Coweta 9888 229
Crawford 631 19
Crisp 1633 59
Dade 1422 14
Dawson 3107 49
DeKalb 66032 1017
Decatur 2620 63
Dodge 1210 57
Dooly 902 31
Dougherty 6580 293
Douglas 13837 195
Early 1304 42
Echols 379 4
Effingham 5040 79
Elbert 1631 60
Emanuel 2057 55
Evans 955 21
Fannin 2450 66
Fayette 7694 164
Floyd 11125 204
Forsyth 20476 201
Franklin 2663 50
Fulton 93949 1401
Gilmer 2813 80
Glascock 164 7
Glynn 9008 176
Gordon 7112 111
Grady 1942 52
Greene 1805 56
Gwinnett 94048 1156
Habersham 5045 160
Hall 27646 483
Hancock 899 67
Haralson 1888 37
Harris 2577 64
Hart 1925 39
Heard 782 18
Henry 22923 324
Houston 12461 211
Irwin 824 19
Jackson 9881 143
Jasper 783 20
Jeff Davis 1520 38
Jefferson 1682 61
Jenkins 820 40
Johnson 875 43
Jones 1916 56
Lamar 1752 51
Lanier 608 10
Laurens 4484 151
Lee 1954 54
Liberty 4538 69
Lincoln 575 25
Long 957 12
Lowndes 9302 153
Lumpkin 3276 71
Macon 697 33
Madison 3130 47
Marion 517 24
McDuffie 1903 46
McIntosh 961 15
Meriwether 1769 81
Miller 805 9
Mitchell 1794 78
Monroe 2238 95
Montgomery 899 22
Morgan 1441 24
Murray 4773 86
Muscogee 16994 447
Newton 8785 244
Oconee 3464 67
Oglethorpe 1316 31
Paulding 12416 179
Peach 2205 64
Pickens 2867 64
Pierce 1640 53
Pike 1320 32
Polk 4430 88
Pulaski 682 32
Putnam 2169 64
Quitman 90 2
Rabun 1697 44
Randolph 525 33
Richmond 22167 450
Rockdale 7138 166
Schley 260 5
Screven 1044 21
Seminole 943 18
Spalding 4943 174
Stephens 3280 80
Stewart 1064 26
Sumter 2172 98
Talbot 472 20
Taliaferro 115 3
Tattnall 2266 53
Taylor 577 23
Telfair 831 48
Terrell 646 48
Thomas 4622 123
Tift 4218 106
Toombs 3667 108
Towns 1280 49
Treutlen 761 33
Troup 7039 208
Turner 686 36
Twiggs 616 40
Union 2361 81
Upson 2117 112
Walker 7446 84
Walton 9027 244
Ware 3712 163
Warren 428 17
Washington 1860 61
Wayne 3323 83
Webster 119 4
Wheeler 531 22
White 3443 75
Whitfield 16260 241
Wilcox 546 31
Wilkes 724 23
Wilkinson 868 27
Worth 1406 62