LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 23

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,243 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36.
- There have been 1,036,304 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,719 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,672.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,415.
- There have been 70,777 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 669 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.00.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,215 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2272 69
Atkinson 976 20
Bacon 1575 32
Baker 211 11
Baldwin 4348 123
Banks 1895 44
Barrow 10336 146
Bartow 12464 227
Ben Hill 1687 62
Berrien 1312 38
Bibb 16532 433
Bleckley 931 32
Brantley 1453 38
Brooks 1178 40
Bryan 3632 39
Bulloch 6708 66
Burke 2013 41
Butts 2714 84
Calhoun 544 16
Camden 4755 46
Candler 928 39
Carroll 8317 135
Catoosa 6551 70
Charlton 1526 33
Chatham 26967 464
Chattahoochee 4333 13
Chattooga 2529 67
Cherokee 25833 329
Clarke 14413 145
Clay 205 3
Clayton 28640 524
Clinch 880 26
Cobb 70136 1065
Coffee 5265 153
Colquitt 4398 91
Columbia 12528 172
Cook 1423 41
Coweta 10112 230
Crawford 646 19
Crisp 1644 60
Dade 1442 14
Dawson 3190 49
DeKalb 66690 1020
Decatur 2669 63
Dodge 1247 57
Dooly 911 32
Dougherty 6766 293
Douglas 14084 195
Early 1338 43
Echols 380 4
Effingham 5263 79
Elbert 1645 60
Emanuel 2121 55
Evans 964 21
Fannin 2507 68
Fayette 7862 164
Floyd 11336 204
Forsyth 20826 201
Franklin 2694 50
Fulton 95048 1403
Gilmer 2890 80
Glascock 164 7
Glynn 9529 183
Gordon 7192 113
Grady 1963 52
Greene 1837 56
Gwinnett 94731 1156
Habersham 5137 160
Hall 27915 485
Hancock 904 67
Haralson 1903 37
Harris 2620 64
Hart 1939 39
Heard 817 18
Henry 23487 325
Houston 12739 211
Irwin 830 19
Jackson 10040 145
Jasper 787 20
Jeff Davis 1538 38
Jefferson 1691 61
Jenkins 829 40
Johnson 890 43
Jones 1975 56
Lamar 1811 51
Lanier 639 10
Laurens 4602 154
Lee 2021 54
Liberty 4724 70
Lincoln 591 25
Long 990 12
Lowndes 9473 155
Lumpkin 3342 71
Macon 715 33
Madison 3198 47
Marion 531 24
McDuffie 1916 46
McIntosh 1047 15
Meriwether 1804 81
Miller 837 9
Mitchell 1817 78
Monroe 2280 95
Montgomery 926 22
Morgan 1494 24
Murray 4834 86
Muscogee 17290 447
Newton 8952 245
Oconee 3514 67
Oglethorpe 1343 31
Paulding 12636 180
Peach 2237 64
Pickens 2906 64
Pierce 1687 53
Pike 1357 32
Polk 4536 89
Pulaski 697 32
Putnam 2208 64
Quitman 90 2
Rabun 1707 44
Randolph 530 33
Richmond 22447 450
Rockdale 7238 166
Schley 265 5
Screven 1088 21
Seminole 962 18
Spalding 5029 174
Stephens 3327 80
Stewart 1069 26
Sumter 2232 98
Talbot 480 20
Taliaferro 116 3
Tattnall 2314 55
Taylor 589 23
Telfair 844 48
Terrell 654 48
Thomas 4744 127
Tift 4275 107
Toombs 3761 108
Towns 1301 50
Treutlen 777 33
Troup 7165 209
Turner 696 36
Twiggs 626 41
Union 2398 81
Upson 2175 113
Walker 7510 84
Walton 9170 244
Ware 3801 163
Warren 432 17
Washington 1875 61
Wayne 3447 83
Webster 121 4
Wheeler 542 22
White 3504 75
Whitfield 16451 241
Wilcox 554 31
Wilkes 732 23
Wilkinson 898 27
Worth 1441 63