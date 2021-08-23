x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.  

THE LATEST DATA:  

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,243 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36.
  • There have been 1,036,304 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,719 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,672.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,415.
  • There have been 70,777 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 669 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.00. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,215 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

  Appling  2272  69 

Atkinson  976  20 

Bacon  1575  32 

Baker  211  11 

Baldwin  4348  123 

Banks  1895  44 

Barrow  10336  146 

Bartow  12464  227 

Ben Hill  1687  62 

Berrien  1312  38 

Bibb  16532  433 

Bleckley  931  32 

Brantley  1453  38 

Brooks  1178  40 

Bryan  3632  39 

Bulloch  6708  66 

Burke  2013  41 

Butts  2714  84 

Calhoun  544  16 

Camden  4755  46 

Candler  928  39 

Carroll  8317  135 

Catoosa  6551  70 

Charlton  1526  33 

Chatham  26967  464 

Chattahoochee  4333  13 

Chattooga  2529  67 

Cherokee  25833  329 

Clarke  14413  145 

Clay  205  3 

Clayton  28640  524 

Clinch  880  26 

Cobb  70136  1065 

Coffee  5265  153 

Colquitt  4398  91 

Columbia  12528  172 

Cook  1423  41 

Coweta  10112  230 

Crawford  646  19 

Crisp  1644  60 

Dade  1442  14 

Dawson  3190  49 

DeKalb  66690  1020 

Decatur  2669  63 

Dodge  1247  57 

Dooly  911  32 

Dougherty  6766  293 

Douglas  14084  195 

Early  1338  43 

Echols  380  4 

Effingham  5263  79 

Elbert  1645  60 

Emanuel  2121  55 

Evans  964  21 

Fannin  2507  68 

Fayette  7862  164 

Floyd  11336  204 

Forsyth  20826  201 

Franklin  2694  50 

Fulton  95048  1403 

Gilmer  2890  80 

Glascock  164  7 

Glynn  9529  183 

Gordon  7192  113 

Grady  1963  52 

Greene  1837  56 

Gwinnett  94731  1156 

Habersham  5137  160 

Hall  27915  485 

Hancock  904  67 

Haralson  1903  37 

Harris  2620  64 

Hart  1939  39 

Heard  817  18 

Henry  23487  325 

Houston  12739  211 

Irwin  830  19 

Jackson  10040  145 

Jasper  787  20 

Jeff Davis  1538  38 

Jefferson  1691  61 

Jenkins  829  40 

Johnson  890  43 

Jones  1975  56 

Lamar  1811  51 

Lanier  639  10 

Laurens  4602  154 

Lee  2021  54 

Liberty  4724  70 

Lincoln  591  25 

Long  990  12 

Lowndes  9473  155 

Lumpkin  3342  71 

Macon  715  33 

Madison  3198  47 

Marion  531  24 

McDuffie  1916  46 

McIntosh  1047  15 

Meriwether  1804  81 

Miller  837  9 

Mitchell  1817  78 

Monroe  2280  95 

Montgomery  926  22 

Morgan  1494  24 

Murray  4834  86 

Muscogee  17290  447 

Newton  8952  245 

Oconee  3514  67 

Oglethorpe  1343  31 

Paulding  12636  180 

Peach  2237  64 

Pickens  2906  64 

Pierce  1687  53 

Pike  1357  32 

Polk  4536  89 

Pulaski  697  32 

Putnam  2208  64 

Quitman  90  2 

Rabun  1707  44 

Randolph  530  33 

Richmond  22447  450 

Rockdale  7238  166 

Schley  265  5 

Screven  1088  21 

Seminole  962  18 

Spalding  5029  174 

Stephens  3327  80 

Stewart  1069  26 

Sumter  2232  98 

Talbot  480  20 

Taliaferro  116  3 

Tattnall  2314  55 

Taylor  589  23 

Telfair  844  48 

Terrell  654  48 

Thomas  4744  127 

Tift  4275  107 

Toombs  3761  108 

Towns  1301  50 

Treutlen  777  33 

Troup  7165  209 

Turner  696  36 

Twiggs  626  41 

Union  2398  81 

Upson  2175  113 

Walker  7510  84 

Walton  9170  244 

Ware  3801  163 

Warren  432  17 

Washington  1875  61 

Wayne  3447  83 

Webster  121  4 

Wheeler  542  22 

White  3504  75 

Whitfield  16451  241 

Wilcox  554  31 

Wilkes  732  23 

Wilkinson  898  27 

Worth  1441  63 

