LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 23

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,243 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 64 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.36. There have been 1,036,304 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,719 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,672.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,415.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 16,719 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,672.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,415. There have been 70 ,777 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 669 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.00.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 669 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 109.00. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,215 current hospitalizations – an increase of 169 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2272 69

Atkinson 976 20

Bacon 1575 32

Baker 211 11

Baldwin 4348 123

Banks 1895 44

Barrow 10336 146

Bartow 12464 227

Ben Hill 1687 62

Berrien 1312 38

Bibb 16532 433

Bleckley 931 32

Brantley 1453 38

Brooks 1178 40

Bryan 3632 39

Bulloch 6708 66

Burke 2013 41

Butts 2714 84

Calhoun 544 16

Camden 4755 46

Candler 928 39

Carroll 8317 135

Catoosa 6551 70

Charlton 1526 33

Chatham 26967 464

Chattahoochee 4333 13

Chattooga 2529 67

Cherokee 25833 329

Clarke 14413 145

Clay 205 3

Clayton 28640 524

Clinch 880 26

Cobb 70136 1065

Coffee 5265 153

Colquitt 4398 91

Columbia 12528 172

Cook 1423 41

Coweta 10112 230

Crawford 646 19

Crisp 1644 60

Dade 1442 14

Dawson 3190 49

DeKalb 66690 1020

Decatur 2669 63

Dodge 1247 57

Dooly 911 32

Dougherty 6766 293

Douglas 14084 195

Early 1338 43

Echols 380 4

Effingham 5263 79

Elbert 1645 60

Emanuel 2121 55

Evans 964 21

Fannin 2507 68

Fayette 7862 164

Floyd 11336 204

Forsyth 20826 201

Franklin 2694 50

Fulton 95048 1403

Gilmer 2890 80

Glascock 164 7

Glynn 9529 183

Gordon 7192 113

Grady 1963 52

Greene 1837 56

Gwinnett 94731 1156

Habersham 5137 160

Hall 27915 485

Hancock 904 67

Haralson 1903 37

Harris 2620 64

Hart 1939 39

Heard 817 18

Henry 23487 325

Houston 12739 211

Irwin 830 19

Jackson 10040 145

Jasper 787 20

Jeff Davis 1538 38

Jefferson 1691 61

Jenkins 829 40

Johnson 890 43

Jones 1975 56

Lamar 1811 51

Lanier 639 10

Laurens 4602 154

Lee 2021 54

Liberty 4724 70

Lincoln 591 25

Long 990 12

Lowndes 9473 155

Lumpkin 3342 71

Macon 715 33

Madison 3198 47

Marion 531 24

McDuffie 1916 46

McIntosh 1047 15

Meriwether 1804 81

Miller 837 9

Mitchell 1817 78

Monroe 2280 95

Montgomery 926 22

Morgan 1494 24

Murray 4834 86

Muscogee 17290 447

Newton 8952 245

Oconee 3514 67

Oglethorpe 1343 31

Paulding 12636 180

Peach 2237 64

Pickens 2906 64

Pierce 1687 53

Pike 1357 32

Polk 4536 89

Pulaski 697 32

Putnam 2208 64

Quitman 90 2

Rabun 1707 44

Randolph 530 33

Richmond 22447 450

Rockdale 7238 166

Schley 265 5

Screven 1088 21

Seminole 962 18

Spalding 5029 174

Stephens 3327 80

Stewart 1069 26

Sumter 2232 98

Talbot 480 20

Taliaferro 116 3

Tattnall 2314 55

Taylor 589 23

Telfair 844 48

Terrell 654 48

Thomas 4744 127

Tift 4275 107

Toombs 3761 108

Towns 1301 50

Treutlen 777 33

Troup 7165 209

Turner 696 36

Twiggs 626 41

Union 2398 81

Upson 2175 113

Walker 7510 84

Walton 9170 244

Ware 3801 163

Warren 432 17

Washington 1875 61

Wayne 3447 83

Webster 121 4

Wheeler 542 22

White 3504 75

Whitfield 16451 241

Wilcox 554 31

Wilkes 732 23

Wilkinson 898 27