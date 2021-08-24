x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA:   

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,275 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.21.
  • There have been 1,041,512 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,208 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,830.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,568.
  • There have been 71,152 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 375 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,377 current hospitalizations – an increase of 162 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

 Appling  2290  69 

Atkinson  995  20 

Bacon  1587  32 

Baker  211  11 

Baldwin  4376  124 

Banks  1901  44 

Barrow  10408  146 

Bartow  12547  228 

Ben Hill  1697  62 

Berrien  1326  38 

Bibb  16656  433 

Bleckley  932  32 

Brantley  1465  39 

Brooks  1190  40 

Bryan  3679  39 

Bulloch  6750  66 

Burke  2025  41 

Butts  2732  84 

Calhoun  543  16 

Camden  4771  47 

Candler  940  39 

Carroll  8338  135 

Catoosa  6566  70 

Charlton  1528  33 

Chatham  27156  466 

Chattahoochee  4338  13 

Chattooga  2551  67 

Cherokee  25971  329 

Clarke  14473  145 

Clay  207  3 

Clayton  28778  524 

Clinch  893  26 

Cobb  70406  1068 

Coffee  5313  153 

Colquitt  4423  91 

Columbia  12607  172 

Cook  1452  41 

Coweta  10185  230 

Crawford  650  19 

Crisp  1648  60 

Dade  1445  14 

Dawson  3214  49 

DeKalb  66908  1021 

Decatur  2682  63 

Dodge  1257  57 

Dooly  912  32 

Dougherty  6815  294 

Douglas  14158  196 

Early  1347  43 

Echols  380  4 

Effingham  5327  79 

Elbert  1650  60 

Emanuel  2150  55 

Evans  964  21 

Fannin  2525  68 

Fayette  7909  165 

Floyd  11522  204 

Forsyth  20962  201 

Franklin  2708  50 

Fulton  95304  1404 

Gilmer  2914  80 

Glascock  164  7 

Glynn  9552  192 

Gordon  7225  114 

Grady  1968  52 

Greene  1848  56 

Gwinnett  94962  1159 

Habersham  5159  160 

Hall  28036  485 

Hancock  907  67 

Haralson  1910  37 

Harris  2636  64 

Hart  1948  39 

Heard  820  18 

Henry  23572  326 

Houston  12892  211 

Irwin  832  19 

Jackson  10106  145 

Jasper  791  20 

Jeff Davis  1540  38 

Jefferson  1698  61 

Jenkins  833  40 

Johnson  894  43 

Jones  1993  56 

Lamar  1819  51 

Lanier  650  10 

Laurens  4618  154 

Lee  2040  54 

Liberty  4757  70 

Lincoln  592  25 

Long  998  12 

Lowndes  9535  155 

Lumpkin  3378  71 

Macon  721  33 

Madison  3219  47 

Marion  534  24 

McDuffie  1924  46 

McIntosh  1047  15 

Meriwether  1810  81 

Miller  839  9 

Mitchell  1825  78 

Monroe  2293  96 

Montgomery  932  22 

Morgan  1499  24 

Murray  4864  86 

Muscogee  17373  447 

Newton  9007  245 

Oconee  3539  67 

Oglethorpe  1346  31 

Paulding  12722  180 

Peach  2249  64 

Pickens  2922  64 

Pierce  1704  53 

Pike  1364  32 

Polk  4619  89 

Pulaski  698  32 

Putnam  2215  64 

Quitman  90  2 

Rabun  1712  44 

Randolph  530  33 

Richmond  22564  450 

Rockdale  7264  166 

Schley  266  5 

Screven  1094  21 

Seminole  991  18 

Spalding  5049  174 

Stephens  3346  80 

Stewart  1071  26 

Sumter  2257  98 

Talbot  483  20 

Taliaferro  116  3 

Tattnall  2341  55 

Taylor  590  23 

Telfair  848  48 

Terrell  661  48 

Thomas  4768  127 

Tift  4322  107 

Toombs  3799  109 

Towns  1314  50 

Treutlen  779  33 

Troup  7204  210 

Turner  700  36 

Twiggs  630  41 

Union  2437  81 

Upson  2187  113 

Walker  7532  84 

Walton  9203  244 

Ware  3818  163 

Warren  433  17 

Washington  1890  61 

Wayne  3466  84 

Webster  123  4 

Wheeler  543  22 

White  3544  75 

Whitfield  16511  241 

Wilcox  555  31 

Wilkes  733  23 

Wilkinson  903  27 

Worth  1460  63

 

