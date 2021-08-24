LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,275 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.21.

There have been 1,041,512 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,208 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,830.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,568.

There have been 71,152 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 375 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.36.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,377 current hospitalizations – an increase of 162 hospitalizations since yesterday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2290 69

Atkinson 995 20

Bacon 1587 32

Baker 211 11

Baldwin 4376 124

Banks 1901 44

Barrow 10408 146

Bartow 12547 228

Ben Hill 1697 62

Berrien 1326 38

Bibb 16656 433

Bleckley 932 32

Brantley 1465 39

Brooks 1190 40

Bryan 3679 39

Bulloch 6750 66

Burke 2025 41

Butts 2732 84

Calhoun 543 16

Camden 4771 47

Candler 940 39

Carroll 8338 135

Catoosa 6566 70

Charlton 1528 33

Chatham 27156 466

Chattahoochee 4338 13

Chattooga 2551 67

Cherokee 25971 329

Clarke 14473 145

Clay 207 3

Clayton 28778 524

Clinch 893 26

Cobb 70406 1068

Coffee 5313 153

Colquitt 4423 91

Columbia 12607 172

Cook 1452 41

Coweta 10185 230

Crawford 650 19

Crisp 1648 60

Dade 1445 14

Dawson 3214 49

DeKalb 66908 1021

Decatur 2682 63

Dodge 1257 57

Dooly 912 32

Dougherty 6815 294

Douglas 14158 196

Early 1347 43

Echols 380 4

Effingham 5327 79

Elbert 1650 60

Emanuel 2150 55

Evans 964 21

Fannin 2525 68

Fayette 7909 165

Floyd 11522 204

Forsyth 20962 201

Franklin 2708 50

Fulton 95304 1404

Gilmer 2914 80

Glascock 164 7

Glynn 9552 192

Gordon 7225 114

Grady 1968 52

Greene 1848 56

Gwinnett 94962 1159

Habersham 5159 160

Hall 28036 485

Hancock 907 67

Haralson 1910 37

Harris 2636 64

Hart 1948 39

Heard 820 18

Henry 23572 326

Houston 12892 211

Irwin 832 19

Jackson 10106 145

Jasper 791 20

Jeff Davis 1540 38

Jefferson 1698 61

Jenkins 833 40

Johnson 894 43

Jones 1993 56

Lamar 1819 51

Lanier 650 10

Laurens 4618 154

Lee 2040 54

Liberty 4757 70

Lincoln 592 25

Long 998 12

Lowndes 9535 155

Lumpkin 3378 71

Macon 721 33

Madison 3219 47

Marion 534 24

McDuffie 1924 46

McIntosh 1047 15

Meriwether 1810 81

Miller 839 9

Mitchell 1825 78

Monroe 2293 96

Montgomery 932 22

Morgan 1499 24

Murray 4864 86

Muscogee 17373 447

Newton 9007 245

Oconee 3539 67

Oglethorpe 1346 31

Paulding 12722 180

Peach 2249 64

Pickens 2922 64

Pierce 1704 53

Pike 1364 32

Polk 4619 89

Pulaski 698 32

Putnam 2215 64

Quitman 90 2

Rabun 1712 44

Randolph 530 33

Richmond 22564 450

Rockdale 7264 166

Schley 266 5

Screven 1094 21

Seminole 991 18

Spalding 5049 174

Stephens 3346 80

Stewart 1071 26

Sumter 2257 98

Talbot 483 20

Taliaferro 116 3

Tattnall 2341 55

Taylor 590 23

Telfair 848 48

Terrell 661 48

Thomas 4768 127

Tift 4322 107

Toombs 3799 109

Towns 1314 50

Treutlen 779 33

Troup 7204 210

Turner 700 36

Twiggs 630 41

Union 2437 81

Upson 2187 113

Walker 7532 84

Walton 9203 244

Ware 3818 163

Warren 433 17

Washington 1890 61

Wayne 3466 84

Webster 123 4

Wheeler 543 22

White 3544 75

Whitfield 16511 241

Wilcox 555 31

Wilkes 733 23

Wilkinson 903 27