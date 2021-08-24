LIST: The latest COVID case, death and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,275 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 32 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 11.21.
- There have been 1,041,512 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,208 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,830.29 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,568.
- There have been 71,152 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 375 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,377 current hospitalizations – an increase of 162 hospitalizations since yesterday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2290 69
Atkinson 995 20
Bacon 1587 32
Baker 211 11
Baldwin 4376 124
Banks 1901 44
Barrow 10408 146
Bartow 12547 228
Ben Hill 1697 62
Berrien 1326 38
Bibb 16656 433
Bleckley 932 32
Brantley 1465 39
Brooks 1190 40
Bryan 3679 39
Bulloch 6750 66
Burke 2025 41
Butts 2732 84
Calhoun 543 16
Camden 4771 47
Candler 940 39
Carroll 8338 135
Catoosa 6566 70
Charlton 1528 33
Chatham 27156 466
Chattahoochee 4338 13
Chattooga 2551 67
Cherokee 25971 329
Clarke 14473 145
Clay 207 3
Clayton 28778 524
Clinch 893 26
Cobb 70406 1068
Coffee 5313 153
Colquitt 4423 91
Columbia 12607 172
Cook 1452 41
Coweta 10185 230
Crawford 650 19
Crisp 1648 60
Dade 1445 14
Dawson 3214 49
DeKalb 66908 1021
Decatur 2682 63
Dodge 1257 57
Dooly 912 32
Dougherty 6815 294
Douglas 14158 196
Early 1347 43
Echols 380 4
Effingham 5327 79
Elbert 1650 60
Emanuel 2150 55
Evans 964 21
Fannin 2525 68
Fayette 7909 165
Floyd 11522 204
Forsyth 20962 201
Franklin 2708 50
Fulton 95304 1404
Gilmer 2914 80
Glascock 164 7
Glynn 9552 192
Gordon 7225 114
Grady 1968 52
Greene 1848 56
Gwinnett 94962 1159
Habersham 5159 160
Hall 28036 485
Hancock 907 67
Haralson 1910 37
Harris 2636 64
Hart 1948 39
Heard 820 18
Henry 23572 326
Houston 12892 211
Irwin 832 19
Jackson 10106 145
Jasper 791 20
Jeff Davis 1540 38
Jefferson 1698 61
Jenkins 833 40
Johnson 894 43
Jones 1993 56
Lamar 1819 51
Lanier 650 10
Laurens 4618 154
Lee 2040 54
Liberty 4757 70
Lincoln 592 25
Long 998 12
Lowndes 9535 155
Lumpkin 3378 71
Macon 721 33
Madison 3219 47
Marion 534 24
McDuffie 1924 46
McIntosh 1047 15
Meriwether 1810 81
Miller 839 9
Mitchell 1825 78
Monroe 2293 96
Montgomery 932 22
Morgan 1499 24
Murray 4864 86
Muscogee 17373 447
Newton 9007 245
Oconee 3539 67
Oglethorpe 1346 31
Paulding 12722 180
Peach 2249 64
Pickens 2922 64
Pierce 1704 53
Pike 1364 32
Polk 4619 89
Pulaski 698 32
Putnam 2215 64
Quitman 90 2
Rabun 1712 44
Randolph 530 33
Richmond 22564 450
Rockdale 7264 166
Schley 266 5
Screven 1094 21
Seminole 991 18
Spalding 5049 174
Stephens 3346 80
Stewart 1071 26
Sumter 2257 98
Talbot 483 20
Taliaferro 116 3
Tattnall 2341 55
Taylor 590 23
Telfair 848 48
Terrell 661 48
Thomas 4768 127
Tift 4322 107
Toombs 3799 109
Towns 1314 50
Treutlen 779 33
Troup 7204 210
Turner 700 36
Twiggs 630 41
Union 2437 81
Upson 2187 113
Walker 7532 84
Walton 9203 244
Ware 3818 163
Warren 433 17
Washington 1890 61
Wayne 3466 84
Webster 123 4
Wheeler 543 22
White 3544 75
Whitfield 16511 241
Wilcox 555 31
Wilkes 733 23
Wilkinson 903 27
Worth 1460 63