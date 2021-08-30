x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.    

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,594 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 84 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.93.
  • There have been 1,084,225 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 19,058 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,289.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,806.
  • There have been 72,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 581 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 325.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 149.36. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,585 current hospitalizations – an increase of 38 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS 

Appling  2417  70 

Atkinson  1023  20 

Bacon  1662  34 

Baker  218  11 

Baldwin  4576  127 

Banks  1975  43 

Barrow  10840  149 

Bartow  13086  234 

Ben Hill  1760  62 

Berrien  1380  40 

Bibb  17520  446 

Bleckley  968  32 

Brantley  1617  43 

Brooks  1251  40 

Bryan  3957  40 

Bulloch  7175  71 

Burke  2094  42 

Butts  2874  84 

Calhoun  567  17 

Camden  5087  56 

Candler  1010  39 

Carroll  8650  135 

Catoosa  6962  70 

Charlton  1561  34 

Chatham  28479  481 

Chattahoochee  4373  13 

Chattooga  2791  68 

Cherokee  26941  334 

Clarke  15088  147 

Clay  213  3 

Clayton  29754  530 

Clinch  921  26 

Cobb  72778  1081 

Coffee  5527  156 

Colquitt  4630  91

Columbia  13072  176 

Cook  1524  43 

Coweta  10677  234 

Crawford  682  21 

Crisp  1686  60 

Dade  1547  14 

Dawson  3432  49 

DeKalb  68774  1025 

Decatur  2841  66 

Dodge  1331  57 

Dooly  940  33 

Dougherty  7165  301 

Douglas  14783  198 

Early  1416  44 

Echols  382  4 

Effingham  5770  82 

Elbert  1717  60 

Emanuel  2294  56 

Evans  1007  22 

Fannin  2661  69 

Fayette  8275  169 

Floyd  12162  205 

Forsyth  22012  206 

Franklin  2809  51 

Fulton  97905  1412 

Gilmer  3035  80 

Glascock  166  7 

Glynn  10585  208 

Gordon  7509  117 

Grady  2036  57 

Greene  1928  56 

Gwinnett  97026  1167 

Habersham  5318  160 

Hall  28983  490 

Hancock  930  67 

Haralson  1995  37 

Harris  2730  65 

Hart  2025  41 

Heard  881  19 

Henry  24744  332 

Houston  13676  213 

Irwin  847  19 

Jackson  10620  147 

Jasper  838  21 

Jeff Davis  1613  38 

Jefferson  1723  61 

Jenkins  846  40 

Johnson  930  43 

Jones  2114  57 

Lamar  1958  55 

Lanier  673  10 

Laurens  4798  161 

Lee  2174  53 

Liberty  5430  70 

Lincoln  622  25 

Long  1107  12 

Lowndes  9850  158 

Lumpkin  3607  73 

Macon  763  33 

Madison  3415  47 

Marion  564  24 

McDuffie  1959  47 

McIntosh  1203  17 

Meriwether  1886  82 

Miller  883  9 

Mitchell  1898  81 

Monroe  2395  96 

Montgomery  972  23 

Morgan  1564  24 

Murray  5031  86 

Muscogee  17927  453 

Newton  9381  246 

Oconee  3683  68 

Oglethorpe  1410  31 

Paulding  13348  183 

Peach  2353  65 

Pickens  3003  65 

Pierce  1833  59 

Pike  1517  32 

Polk  4976  91 

Pulaski  750  34 

Putnam  2295  64 

Quitman  103  2 

Rabun  1756  45 

Randolph  536  34 

Richmond  23251  454 

Rockdale  7548  169 

Schley  276  5 

Screven  1147  23 

Seminole  1082  19 

Spalding  5494  177 

Stephens  3512  80 

Stewart  1081  26 

Sumter  2376  100 

Talbot  491  21 

Taliaferro  121  3 

Tattnall  2462  59 

Taylor  650  23 

Telfair  875  48 

Terrell  678  49 

Thomas  5030  132 

Tift  4450  108 

Toombs  3935  111 

Towns  1360  52 

Treutlen  793  33 

Troup  7573  215 

Turner  713  36 

Twiggs  666  41 

Union  2607  83 

Upson  2338  113 

Walker  7955  84 

Walton  9529  248 

Ware  3958  170 

Warren  444  17 

Washington  1993  61 

Wayne  3841  89 

Webster  129  4 

Wheeler  559  22 

White  3742  76 

Whitfield  16942  245 

Wilcox  572  31 

Wilkes  758  23 

Wilkinson  976  27 

Worth  1545  65

