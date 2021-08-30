LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 30

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,594 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 84 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.93.
- There have been 1,084,225 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 19,058 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 8,289.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,806.
- There have been 72,822 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 581 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 325.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 149.36.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,585 current hospitalizations – an increase of 38 hospitalizations since Friday.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 2417 70
Atkinson 1023 20
Bacon 1662 34
Baker 218 11
Baldwin 4576 127
Banks 1975 43
Barrow 10840 149
Bartow 13086 234
Ben Hill 1760 62
Berrien 1380 40
Bibb 17520 446
Bleckley 968 32
Brantley 1617 43
Brooks 1251 40
Bryan 3957 40
Bulloch 7175 71
Burke 2094 42
Butts 2874 84
Calhoun 567 17
Camden 5087 56
Candler 1010 39
Carroll 8650 135
Catoosa 6962 70
Charlton 1561 34
Chatham 28479 481
Chattahoochee 4373 13
Chattooga 2791 68
Cherokee 26941 334
Clarke 15088 147
Clay 213 3
Clayton 29754 530
Clinch 921 26
Cobb 72778 1081
Coffee 5527 156
Colquitt 4630 91
Columbia 13072 176
Cook 1524 43
Coweta 10677 234
Crawford 682 21
Crisp 1686 60
Dade 1547 14
Dawson 3432 49
DeKalb 68774 1025
Decatur 2841 66
Dodge 1331 57
Dooly 940 33
Dougherty 7165 301
Douglas 14783 198
Early 1416 44
Echols 382 4
Effingham 5770 82
Elbert 1717 60
Emanuel 2294 56
Evans 1007 22
Fannin 2661 69
Fayette 8275 169
Floyd 12162 205
Forsyth 22012 206
Franklin 2809 51
Fulton 97905 1412
Gilmer 3035 80
Glascock 166 7
Glynn 10585 208
Gordon 7509 117
Grady 2036 57
Greene 1928 56
Gwinnett 97026 1167
Habersham 5318 160
Hall 28983 490
Hancock 930 67
Haralson 1995 37
Harris 2730 65
Hart 2025 41
Heard 881 19
Henry 24744 332
Houston 13676 213
Irwin 847 19
Jackson 10620 147
Jasper 838 21
Jeff Davis 1613 38
Jefferson 1723 61
Jenkins 846 40
Johnson 930 43
Jones 2114 57
Lamar 1958 55
Lanier 673 10
Laurens 4798 161
Lee 2174 53
Liberty 5430 70
Lincoln 622 25
Long 1107 12
Lowndes 9850 158
Lumpkin 3607 73
Macon 763 33
Madison 3415 47
Marion 564 24
McDuffie 1959 47
McIntosh 1203 17
Meriwether 1886 82
Miller 883 9
Mitchell 1898 81
Monroe 2395 96
Montgomery 972 23
Morgan 1564 24
Murray 5031 86
Muscogee 17927 453
Newton 9381 246
Oconee 3683 68
Oglethorpe 1410 31
Paulding 13348 183
Peach 2353 65
Pickens 3003 65
Pierce 1833 59
Pike 1517 32
Polk 4976 91
Pulaski 750 34
Putnam 2295 64
Quitman 103 2
Rabun 1756 45
Randolph 536 34
Richmond 23251 454
Rockdale 7548 169
Schley 276 5
Screven 1147 23
Seminole 1082 19
Spalding 5494 177
Stephens 3512 80
Stewart 1081 26
Sumter 2376 100
Talbot 491 21
Taliaferro 121 3
Tattnall 2462 59
Taylor 650 23
Telfair 875 48
Terrell 678 49
Thomas 5030 132
Tift 4450 108
Toombs 3935 111
Towns 1360 52
Treutlen 793 33
Troup 7573 215
Turner 713 36
Twiggs 666 41
Union 2607 83
Upson 2338 113
Walker 7955 84
Walton 9529 248
Ware 3958 170
Warren 444 17
Washington 1993 61
Wayne 3841 89
Webster 129 4
Wheeler 559 22
White 3742 76
Whitfield 16942 245
Wilcox 572 31
Wilkes 758 23
Wilkinson 976 27
Worth 1545 65