LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of August 30

Here's the latest COVID-19 data from the state

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 19,594 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 84 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 50.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.93.

According to Georgia's new database, as of August 19, there were 5,585 current hospitalizations – an increase of 38 hospitalizations since Friday.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 2417 70

Atkinson 1023 20

Bacon 1662 34

Baker 218 11

Baldwin 4576 127

Banks 1975 43

Barrow 10840 149

Bartow 13086 234

Ben Hill 1760 62

Berrien 1380 40

Bibb 17520 446

Bleckley 968 32

Brantley 1617 43

Brooks 1251 40

Bryan 3957 40

Bulloch 7175 71

Burke 2094 42

Butts 2874 84

Calhoun 567 17

Camden 5087 56

Candler 1010 39

Carroll 8650 135

Catoosa 6962 70

Charlton 1561 34

Chatham 28479 481

Chattahoochee 4373 13

Chattooga 2791 68

Cherokee 26941 334

Clarke 15088 147

Clay 213 3

Clayton 29754 530

Clinch 921 26

Cobb 72778 1081

Coffee 5527 156

Colquitt 4630 91

Columbia 13072 176

Cook 1524 43

Coweta 10677 234

Crawford 682 21

Crisp 1686 60

Dade 1547 14

Dawson 3432 49

DeKalb 68774 1025

Decatur 2841 66

Dodge 1331 57

Dooly 940 33

Dougherty 7165 301

Douglas 14783 198

Early 1416 44

Echols 382 4

Effingham 5770 82

Elbert 1717 60

Emanuel 2294 56

Evans 1007 22

Fannin 2661 69

Fayette 8275 169

Floyd 12162 205

Forsyth 22012 206

Franklin 2809 51

Fulton 97905 1412

Gilmer 3035 80

Glascock 166 7

Glynn 10585 208

Gordon 7509 117

Grady 2036 57

Greene 1928 56

Gwinnett 97026 1167

Habersham 5318 160

Hall 28983 490

Hancock 930 67

Haralson 1995 37

Harris 2730 65

Hart 2025 41

Heard 881 19

Henry 24744 332

Houston 13676 213

Irwin 847 19

Jackson 10620 147

Jasper 838 21

Jeff Davis 1613 38

Jefferson 1723 61

Jenkins 846 40

Johnson 930 43

Jones 2114 57

Lamar 1958 55

Lanier 673 10

Laurens 4798 161

Lee 2174 53

Liberty 5430 70

Lincoln 622 25

Long 1107 12

Lowndes 9850 158

Lumpkin 3607 73

Macon 763 33

Madison 3415 47

Marion 564 24

McDuffie 1959 47

McIntosh 1203 17

Meriwether 1886 82

Miller 883 9

Mitchell 1898 81

Monroe 2395 96

Montgomery 972 23

Morgan 1564 24

Murray 5031 86

Muscogee 17927 453

Newton 9381 246

Oconee 3683 68

Oglethorpe 1410 31

Paulding 13348 183

Peach 2353 65

Pickens 3003 65

Pierce 1833 59

Pike 1517 32

Polk 4976 91

Pulaski 750 34

Putnam 2295 64

Quitman 103 2

Rabun 1756 45

Randolph 536 34

Richmond 23251 454

Rockdale 7548 169

Schley 276 5

Screven 1147 23

Seminole 1082 19

Spalding 5494 177

Stephens 3512 80

Stewart 1081 26

Sumter 2376 100

Talbot 491 21

Taliaferro 121 3

Tattnall 2462 59

Taylor 650 23

Telfair 875 48

Terrell 678 49

Thomas 5030 132

Tift 4450 108

Toombs 3935 111

Towns 1360 52

Treutlen 793 33

Troup 7573 215

Turner 713 36

Twiggs 666 41

Union 2607 83

Upson 2338 113

Walker 7955 84

Walton 9529 248

Ware 3958 170

Warren 444 17

Washington 1993 61

Wayne 3841 89

Webster 129 4

Wheeler 559 22

White 3742 76

Whitfield 16942 245

Wilcox 572 31

Wilkes 758 23

Wilkinson 976 27