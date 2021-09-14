x
Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.    

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,806 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.50.
  • There have been 1,169,437 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,803 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,137.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 76,860 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 560 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 14, there were 5,400 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA: 

Appling  2643  77 

Atkinson  1097  21 

Bacon  1781  38 

Baker  231  12 

Baldwin  5015  139 

Banks  2187  48 

Barrow  11805  159 

Bartow  14221  251 

Ben Hill  1808  63 

Berrien  1457  41 

Bibb  19044  470 

Bleckley  1043  34 

Brantley  1821  53 

Brooks  1325  43 

Bryan  4340  43 

Bulloch  7685  79 

Burke  2197  42 

Butts  3100  86 

Calhoun  590  19 

Camden  5456  66 

Candler  1063  41 

Carroll  9354  137 

Catoosa  7583  73 

Charlton  1612  38 

Chatham  30959  510 

Chattahoochee  4462  13 

Chattooga  3270  71 

Cherokee  29141  358 

Clarke  16330  154 

Clay  226  3 

Clayton  31746  563 

Clinch  991  30 

Cobb  77988  1122 

Coffee  5935  162 

Colquitt  5177  102 

Columbia  13896  187 

Cook  1608  45 

Coweta  11729  256 

Crawford  748  26 

Crisp  1759  61 

Dade  1661  15 

Dawson  3845  53 

DeKalb  73095  1059 

Decatur  3107  69 

Dodge  1428  57 

Dooly  1009  34 

Dougherty  8180  325 

Douglas  16138  209 

Early  1486  49 

Echols  397  4 

Effingham  6542  101 

Elbert  1856  63 

Emanuel  2564  57 

Evans  1090  25 

Fannin  2922  77 

Fayette  8982  179 

Floyd  14043  231 

Forsyth  24146  214 

Franklin  3039  54 

Fulton  103716  1451 

Gilmer  3239  92 

Glascock  176  7 

Glynn  11871  252 

Gordon  8100  139 

Grady  2183  60 

Greene  2056  57 

Gwinnett  101960  1206 

Habersham  5875  161 

Hall  31334  514 

Hancock  981  67 

Haralson  2173  39 

Harris  2901  68 

Hart  2136  42 

Heard  979  21 

Henry  26727  359 

Houston  14867  230

Irwin  880  19 

Jackson  11792  159 

Jasper  935  25 

Jeff Davis  1745  39 

Jefferson  1780  62 

Jenkins  877  40 

Johnson  979  43 

Jones  2419  63 

Lamar  2118  62 

Lanier  723  10 

Laurens  5384  170 

Lee  2430  66 

Liberty  5951  72 

Lincoln  651  25 

Long  1228  14 

Lowndes  10386  183 

Lumpkin  4117  75 

Macon  805  33 

Madison  3814  52 

Marion  604  25 

McDuffie  2062  51 

McIntosh  1338  21 

Meriwether  2041  82 

Miller  927  9 

Mitchell  2037  85 

Monroe  2591  101 

Montgomery  1052  25 

Morgan  1693  27 

Murray  5515  93 

Muscogee  19249  476 

Newton  10190  263 

Oconee  4020  68 

Oglethorpe  1558  34 

Paulding  14913  202 

Peach  2513  67 

Pickens  3276  72 

Pierce  2060  63 

Pike  1726  37 

Polk  5762  101 

Pulaski  838  34 

Putnam  2458  68 

Quitman  114  2 

Rabun  1898  46 

Randolph  561  35 

Richmond  24823  473 

Rockdale  8200  178 

Schley  294  6 

Screven  1278  25 

Seminole  1154  20 

Spalding  6166  194 

Stephens  3897  80 

Stewart  1102  26 

Sumter  2544  105 

Talbot  530  22 

Taliaferro  125  3 

Tattnall  2636  61 

Taylor  703  23 

Telfair  916  48 

Terrell  752  52 

Thomas  5642  137 

Tift  4666  110 

Toombs  4165  124 

Towns  1452  57 

Treutlen  850  33 

Troup  8108  227 

Turner  747  38

Twiggs  701  43 

Union  2915  90 

Upson  2567  113 

Walker  8719  91 

Walton  10257  260 

Ware  4280  179 

Warren  463  17 

Washington  2205  68 

Wayne  4256  111 

Webster  148  4 

Wheeler  586  24 

White  4209  93 

Whitfield  18126  261 

Wilcox  610  31 

Wilkes  807  23 

Wilkinson  1069  30 

Worth  1677  70

