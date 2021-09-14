Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,806 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.50.
- There have been 1,169,437 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,803 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,137.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 76,860 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 560 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 14, there were 5,400 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2643 77
Atkinson 1097 21
Bacon 1781 38
Baker 231 12
Baldwin 5015 139
Banks 2187 48
Barrow 11805 159
Bartow 14221 251
Ben Hill 1808 63
Berrien 1457 41
Bibb 19044 470
Bleckley 1043 34
Brantley 1821 53
Brooks 1325 43
Bryan 4340 43
Bulloch 7685 79
Burke 2197 42
Butts 3100 86
Calhoun 590 19
Camden 5456 66
Candler 1063 41
Carroll 9354 137
Catoosa 7583 73
Charlton 1612 38
Chatham 30959 510
Chattahoochee 4462 13
Chattooga 3270 71
Cherokee 29141 358
Clarke 16330 154
Clay 226 3
Clayton 31746 563
Clinch 991 30
Cobb 77988 1122
Coffee 5935 162
Colquitt 5177 102
Columbia 13896 187
Cook 1608 45
Coweta 11729 256
Crawford 748 26
Crisp 1759 61
Dade 1661 15
Dawson 3845 53
DeKalb 73095 1059
Decatur 3107 69
Dodge 1428 57
Dooly 1009 34
Dougherty 8180 325
Douglas 16138 209
Early 1486 49
Echols 397 4
Effingham 6542 101
Elbert 1856 63
Emanuel 2564 57
Evans 1090 25
Fannin 2922 77
Fayette 8982 179
Floyd 14043 231
Forsyth 24146 214
Franklin 3039 54
Fulton 103716 1451
Gilmer 3239 92
Glascock 176 7
Glynn 11871 252
Gordon 8100 139
Grady 2183 60
Greene 2056 57
Gwinnett 101960 1206
Habersham 5875 161
Hall 31334 514
Hancock 981 67
Haralson 2173 39
Harris 2901 68
Hart 2136 42
Heard 979 21
Henry 26727 359
Houston 14867 230
Irwin 880 19
Jackson 11792 159
Jasper 935 25
Jeff Davis 1745 39
Jefferson 1780 62
Jenkins 877 40
Johnson 979 43
Jones 2419 63
Lamar 2118 62
Lanier 723 10
Laurens 5384 170
Lee 2430 66
Liberty 5951 72
Lincoln 651 25
Long 1228 14
Lowndes 10386 183
Lumpkin 4117 75
Macon 805 33
Madison 3814 52
Marion 604 25
McDuffie 2062 51
McIntosh 1338 21
Meriwether 2041 82
Miller 927 9
Mitchell 2037 85
Monroe 2591 101
Montgomery 1052 25
Morgan 1693 27
Murray 5515 93
Muscogee 19249 476
Newton 10190 263
Oconee 4020 68
Oglethorpe 1558 34
Paulding 14913 202
Peach 2513 67
Pickens 3276 72
Pierce 2060 63
Pike 1726 37
Polk 5762 101
Pulaski 838 34
Putnam 2458 68
Quitman 114 2
Rabun 1898 46
Randolph 561 35
Richmond 24823 473
Rockdale 8200 178
Schley 294 6
Screven 1278 25
Seminole 1154 20
Spalding 6166 194
Stephens 3897 80
Stewart 1102 26
Sumter 2544 105
Talbot 530 22
Taliaferro 125 3
Tattnall 2636 61
Taylor 703 23
Telfair 916 48
Terrell 752 52
Thomas 5642 137
Tift 4666 110
Toombs 4165 124
Towns 1452 57
Treutlen 850 33
Troup 8108 227
Turner 747 38
Twiggs 701 43
Union 2915 90
Upson 2567 113
Walker 8719 91
Walton 10257 260
Ware 4280 179
Warren 463 17
Washington 2205 68
Wayne 4256 111
Webster 148 4
Wheeler 586 24
White 4209 93
Whitfield 18126 261
Wilcox 610 31
Wilkes 807 23
Wilkinson 1069 30
Worth 1677 70