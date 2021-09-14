Coronavirus in Georgia | COVID case, death, and hospitalization data Sept. 14

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20 ,806 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.50.

in Georgia, an increase of 101 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 109.36 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.50. There have been 1,169,437 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,803 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,137.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,803 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,137.50 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255. There have been 76 ,860 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 560 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 560 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 407.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 261.71. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 14, there were 5,400 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 92 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2643 77

Atkinson 1097 21

Bacon 1781 38

Baker 231 12

Baldwin 5015 139

Banks 2187 48

Barrow 11805 159

Bartow 14221 251

Ben Hill 1808 63

Berrien 1457 41

Bibb 19044 470

Bleckley 1043 34

Brantley 1821 53

Brooks 1325 43

Bryan 4340 43

Bulloch 7685 79

Burke 2197 42

Butts 3100 86

Calhoun 590 19

Camden 5456 66

Candler 1063 41

Carroll 9354 137

Catoosa 7583 73

Charlton 1612 38

Chatham 30959 510

Chattahoochee 4462 13

Chattooga 3270 71

Cherokee 29141 358

Clarke 16330 154

Clay 226 3

Clayton 31746 563

Clinch 991 30

Cobb 77988 1122

Coffee 5935 162

Colquitt 5177 102

Columbia 13896 187

Cook 1608 45

Coweta 11729 256

Crawford 748 26

Crisp 1759 61

Dade 1661 15

Dawson 3845 53

DeKalb 73095 1059

Decatur 3107 69

Dodge 1428 57

Dooly 1009 34

Dougherty 8180 325

Douglas 16138 209

Early 1486 49

Echols 397 4

Effingham 6542 101

Elbert 1856 63

Emanuel 2564 57

Evans 1090 25

Fannin 2922 77

Fayette 8982 179

Floyd 14043 231

Forsyth 24146 214

Franklin 3039 54

Fulton 103716 1451

Gilmer 3239 92

Glascock 176 7

Glynn 11871 252

Gordon 8100 139

Grady 2183 60

Greene 2056 57

Gwinnett 101960 1206

Habersham 5875 161

Hall 31334 514

Hancock 981 67

Haralson 2173 39

Harris 2901 68

Hart 2136 42

Heard 979 21

Henry 26727 359

Houston 14867 230

Irwin 880 19

Jackson 11792 159

Jasper 935 25

Jeff Davis 1745 39

Jefferson 1780 62

Jenkins 877 40

Johnson 979 43

Jones 2419 63

Lamar 2118 62

Lanier 723 10

Laurens 5384 170

Lee 2430 66

Liberty 5951 72

Lincoln 651 25

Long 1228 14

Lowndes 10386 183

Lumpkin 4117 75

Macon 805 33

Madison 3814 52

Marion 604 25

McDuffie 2062 51

McIntosh 1338 21

Meriwether 2041 82

Miller 927 9

Mitchell 2037 85

Monroe 2591 101

Montgomery 1052 25

Morgan 1693 27

Murray 5515 93

Muscogee 19249 476

Newton 10190 263

Oconee 4020 68

Oglethorpe 1558 34

Paulding 14913 202

Peach 2513 67

Pickens 3276 72

Pierce 2060 63

Pike 1726 37

Polk 5762 101

Pulaski 838 34

Putnam 2458 68

Quitman 114 2

Rabun 1898 46

Randolph 561 35

Richmond 24823 473

Rockdale 8200 178

Schley 294 6

Screven 1278 25

Seminole 1154 20

Spalding 6166 194

Stephens 3897 80

Stewart 1102 26

Sumter 2544 105

Talbot 530 22

Taliaferro 125 3

Tattnall 2636 61

Taylor 703 23

Telfair 916 48

Terrell 752 52

Thomas 5642 137

Tift 4666 110

Toombs 4165 124

Towns 1452 57

Treutlen 850 33

Troup 8108 227

Turner 747 38

Twiggs 701 43

Union 2915 90

Upson 2567 113

Walker 8719 91

Walton 10257 260

Ware 4280 179

Warren 463 17

Washington 2205 68

Wayne 4256 111

Webster 148 4

Wheeler 586 24

White 4209 93

Whitfield 18126 261

Wilcox 610 31

Wilkes 807 23

Wilkinson 1069 30