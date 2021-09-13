LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of Sept. 13

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,705 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.

There have been 1,164,634 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,202 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

There have been 76,300 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 372 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 13, there were 5,492 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 240 hospitalizations since Friday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2628 76

Atkinson 1095 21

Bacon 1774 38

Baker 231 12

Baldwin 4999 137

Banks 2173 48

Barrow 11703 156

Bartow 14176 249

Ben Hill 1807 63

Berrien 1452 41

Bibb 18996 468

Bleckley 1039 34

Brantley 1813 51

Brooks 1323 43

Bryan 4310 43

Bulloch 7670 79

Burke 2187 42

Butts 3091 86

Calhoun 590 19

Camden 5444 64

Candler 1058 40

Carroll 9324 137

Catoosa 7565 73

Charlton 1611 38

Chatham 30844 508

Chattahoochee 4408 13

Chattooga 3251 70

Cherokee 29060 357

Clarke 16193 154

Clay 227 3

Clayton 31600 561

Clinch 988 30

Cobb 77728 1120

Coffee 5910 160

Colquitt 5159 101

Columbia 13848 186

Cook 1602 45

Coweta 11679 252

Crawford 744 26

Crisp 1755 61

Dade 1658 15

Dawson 3829 53

DeKalb 72778 1056

Decatur 3088 69

Dodge 1424 57

Dooly 1008 34

Dougherty 8143 325

Douglas 16078 209

Early 1480 44

Echols 396 4

Effingham 6519 101

Elbert 1850 63

Emanuel 2558 57

Evans 1087 25

Fannin 2913 76

Fayette 8938 178

Floyd 13979 226

Forsyth 24057 213

Franklin 3029 53

Fulton 103400 1446

Gilmer 3229 91

Glascock 175 7

Glynn 11846 248

Gordon 8083 136

Grady 2173 60

Greene 2045 57

Gwinnett 101655 1204

Habersham 5857 160

Hall 31257 514

Hancock 981 67

Haralson 2170 39

Harris 2885 67

Hart 2132 42

Heard 977 20

Henry 26576 357

Houston 14782 229

Irwin 882 19

Jackson 11663 159

Jasper 928 25

Jeff Davis 1739 38

Jefferson 1773 61

Jenkins 876 40

Johnson 979 43

Jones 2414 63

Lamar 2111 62

Lanier 700 10

Laurens 5364 170

Lee 2421 66

Liberty 5934 72

Lincoln 650 25

Long 1224 14

Lowndes 10290 180

Lumpkin 4100 75

Macon 804 33

Madison 3760 52

Marion 604 25

McDuffie 2055 50

McIntosh 1336 21

Meriwether 2033 82

Miller 924 9

Mitchell 2032 85

Monroe 2584 100

Montgomery 1040 25

Morgan 1684 26

Murray 5493 93

Muscogee 19103 475

Newton 10132 263

Oconee 3971 68

Oglethorpe 1543 34

Paulding 14840 200

Peach 2509 67

Pickens 3266 72

Pierce 2051 64

Pike 1724 37

Polk 5727 97

Pulaski 831 34

Putnam 2449 67

Quitman 113 2

Rabun 1896 46

Randolph 561 35

Richmond 24747 469

Rockdale 8145 178

Schley 294 6

Screven 1273 25

Seminole 1150 20

Spalding 6133 194

Stephens 3883 80

Stewart 1102 26

Sumter 2538 105

Talbot 528 22

Taliaferro 124 3

Tattnall 2622 61

Taylor 702 23

Telfair 915 48

Terrell 747 52

Thomas 5612 137

Tift 4661 110

Toombs 4155 124

Towns 1447 57

Treutlen 847 33

Troup 8087 227

Turner 744 38

Twiggs 699 42

Union 2911 90

Upson 2555 113

Walker 8681 90

Walton 10148 259

Ware 4268 179

Warren 457 17

Washington 2195 68

Wayne 4240 110

Webster 147 4

Wheeler 584 24

White 4199 93

Whitfield 18078 261

Wilcox 604 31

Wilkes 800 23

Wilkinson 1059 29