LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of Sept. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,705 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.
- There have been 1,164,634 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,202 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 76,300 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 372 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 13, there were 5,492 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 240 hospitalizations since Friday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2628 76
Atkinson 1095 21
Bacon 1774 38
Baker 231 12
Baldwin 4999 137
Banks 2173 48
Barrow 11703 156
Bartow 14176 249
Ben Hill 1807 63
Berrien 1452 41
Bibb 18996 468
Bleckley 1039 34
Brantley 1813 51
Brooks 1323 43
Bryan 4310 43
Bulloch 7670 79
Burke 2187 42
Butts 3091 86
Calhoun 590 19
Camden 5444 64
Candler 1058 40
Carroll 9324 137
Catoosa 7565 73
Charlton 1611 38
Chatham 30844 508
Chattahoochee 4408 13
Chattooga 3251 70
Cherokee 29060 357
Clarke 16193 154
Clay 227 3
Clayton 31600 561
Clinch 988 30
Cobb 77728 1120
Coffee 5910 160
Colquitt 5159 101
Columbia 13848 186
Cook 1602 45
Coweta 11679 252
Crawford 744 26
Crisp 1755 61
Dade 1658 15
Dawson 3829 53
DeKalb 72778 1056
Decatur 3088 69
Dodge 1424 57
Dooly 1008 34
Dougherty 8143 325
Douglas 16078 209
Early 1480 44
Echols 396 4
Effingham 6519 101
Elbert 1850 63
Emanuel 2558 57
Evans 1087 25
Fannin 2913 76
Fayette 8938 178
Floyd 13979 226
Forsyth 24057 213
Franklin 3029 53
Fulton 103400 1446
Gilmer 3229 91
Glascock 175 7
Glynn 11846 248
Gordon 8083 136
Grady 2173 60
Greene 2045 57
Gwinnett 101655 1204
Habersham 5857 160
Hall 31257 514
Hancock 981 67
Haralson 2170 39
Harris 2885 67
Hart 2132 42
Heard 977 20
Henry 26576 357
Houston 14782 229
Irwin 882 19
Jackson 11663 159
Jasper 928 25
Jeff Davis 1739 38
Jefferson 1773 61
Jenkins 876 40
Johnson 979 43
Jones 2414 63
Lamar 2111 62
Lanier 700 10
Laurens 5364 170
Lee 2421 66
Liberty 5934 72
Lincoln 650 25
Long 1224 14
Lowndes 10290 180
Lumpkin 4100 75
Macon 804 33
Madison 3760 52
Marion 604 25
McDuffie 2055 50
McIntosh 1336 21
Meriwether 2033 82
Miller 924 9
Mitchell 2032 85
Monroe 2584 100
Montgomery 1040 25
Morgan 1684 26
Murray 5493 93
Muscogee 19103 475
Newton 10132 263
Oconee 3971 68
Oglethorpe 1543 34
Paulding 14840 200
Peach 2509 67
Pickens 3266 72
Pierce 2051 64
Pike 1724 37
Polk 5727 97
Pulaski 831 34
Putnam 2449 67
Quitman 113 2
Rabun 1896 46
Randolph 561 35
Richmond 24747 469
Rockdale 8145 178
Schley 294 6
Screven 1273 25
Seminole 1150 20
Spalding 6133 194
Stephens 3883 80
Stewart 1102 26
Sumter 2538 105
Talbot 528 22
Taliaferro 124 3
Tattnall 2622 61
Taylor 702 23
Telfair 915 48
Terrell 747 52
Thomas 5612 137
Tift 4661 110
Toombs 4155 124
Towns 1447 57
Treutlen 847 33
Troup 8087 227
Turner 744 38
Twiggs 699 42
Union 2911 90
Upson 2555 113
Walker 8681 90
Walton 10148 259
Ware 4268 179
Warren 457 17
Washington 2195 68
Wayne 4240 110
Webster 147 4
Wheeler 584 24
White 4199 93
Whitfield 18078 261
Wilcox 604 31
Wilkes 800 23
Wilkinson 1059 29
Worth 1670 70