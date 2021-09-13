x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of Sept. 13

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,705 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 124 deaths since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 104.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 35.21.
  • There have been 1,164,634 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 13,202 since Friday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9,166.43 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 76,300 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 372 since Friday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 394.5 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 247.71. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5, 2020, pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 13, there were 5,492 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 240 hospitalizations since Friday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA: 

Appling  2628  76 

Atkinson  1095  21 

Bacon  1774  38 

Baker  231  12 

Baldwin  4999  137 

Banks  2173  48 

Barrow  11703  156 

Bartow  14176  249 

Ben Hill  1807  63 

Berrien  1452  41 

Bibb  18996  468 

Bleckley  1039  34 

Brantley  1813  51 

Brooks  1323  43 

Bryan  4310  43 

Bulloch  7670  79 

Burke  2187  42 

Butts  3091  86 

Calhoun  590  19 

Camden  5444  64 

Candler  1058  40 

Carroll  9324  137 

Catoosa  7565  73 

Charlton  1611  38 

Chatham  30844  508 

Chattahoochee  4408  13 

Chattooga  3251  70 

Cherokee  29060  357 

Clarke  16193  154 

Clay  227  3 

Clayton  31600  561 

Clinch  988  30 

Cobb  77728  1120 

Coffee  5910  160 

Colquitt  5159  101 

Columbia  13848  186 

Cook  1602  45 

Coweta  11679  252 

Crawford  744  26 

Crisp  1755  61 

Dade  1658  15 

Dawson  3829  53 

DeKalb  72778  1056 

Decatur  3088  69 

Dodge  1424  57 

Dooly  1008  34 

Dougherty  8143  325 

Douglas  16078  209 

Early  1480  44 

Echols  396  4 

Effingham  6519  101 

Elbert  1850  63 

Emanuel  2558  57 

Evans  1087  25 

Fannin  2913  76 

Fayette  8938  178 

Floyd  13979  226 

Forsyth  24057  213 

Franklin  3029  53 

Fulton  103400  1446 

Gilmer  3229  91 

Glascock  175  7 

Glynn  11846  248 

Gordon  8083  136 

Grady  2173  60 

Greene  2045  57 

Gwinnett  101655  1204 

Habersham  5857  160 

Hall  31257  514 

Hancock  981  67 

Haralson  2170  39 

Harris  2885  67 

Hart  2132  42 

Heard  977  20

Henry  26576  357 

Houston  14782  229 

Irwin  882  19 

Jackson  11663  159 

Jasper  928  25 

Jeff Davis  1739  38 

Jefferson  1773  61 

Jenkins  876  40 

Johnson  979  43 

Jones  2414  63 

Lamar  2111  62 

Lanier  700  10 

Laurens  5364  170 

Lee  2421  66 

Liberty  5934  72 

Lincoln  650  25 

Long  1224  14 

Lowndes  10290  180 

Lumpkin  4100  75 

Macon  804  33 

Madison  3760  52 

Marion  604  25 

McDuffie  2055  50 

McIntosh  1336  21 

Meriwether  2033  82 

Miller  924  9 

Mitchell  2032  85 

Monroe  2584  100 

Montgomery  1040  25 

Morgan  1684  26 

Murray  5493  93 

Muscogee  19103  475 

Newton  10132  263 

Oconee  3971  68 

Oglethorpe  1543  34 

Paulding  14840  200 

Peach  2509  67 

Pickens  3266  72 

Pierce  2051  64 

Pike  1724  37 

Polk  5727  97 

Pulaski  831  34 

Putnam  2449  67 

Quitman  113  2 

Rabun  1896  46 

Randolph  561  35 

Richmond  24747  469 

Rockdale  8145  178 

Schley  294  6 

Screven  1273  25 

Seminole  1150  20 

Spalding  6133  194 

Stephens  3883  80 

Stewart  1102  26 

Sumter  2538  105 

Talbot  528  22 

Taliaferro  124  3 

Tattnall  2622  61 

Taylor  702  23 

Telfair  915  48 

Terrell  747  52 

Thomas  5612  137 

Tift  4661  110 

Toombs  4155  124 

Towns  1447  57 

Treutlen  847  33 

Troup  8087  227 

Turner  744  38 

Twiggs  699  42 

Union  2911  90 

Upson  2555  113 

Walker  8681  90

Walton  10148  259 

Ware  4268  179 

Warren  457  17 

Washington  2195  68 

Wayne  4240  110 

Webster  147  4 

Wheeler  584  24 

White  4199  93 

Whitfield  18078  261 

Wilcox  604  31 

Wilkes  800  23 

Wilkinson  1059  29 

Worth  1670  70

