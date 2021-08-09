LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of September 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,298 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.71.
- There have been 1,140,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,177 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9590.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 75,214 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 497 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.5.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 8, there were 5,935 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations since yesterday.
Appling 2575 74
Atkinson 1078 21
Bacon 1733 35
Baker 225 12
Baldwin 4887 134
Banks 2117 47
Barrow 11448 154
Bartow 13847 246
Ben Hill 1799 64
Berrien 1443 40
Bibb 18575 459
Bleckley 1025 34
Brantley 1772 50
Brooks 1309 42
Bryan 4229 42
Bulloch 7580 77
Burke 2151 42
Butts 3016 85
Calhoun 582 18
Camden 5331 61
Candler 1044 40
Carroll 9097 137
Catoosa 7377 73
Charlton 1597 34
Chatham 30066 502
Chattahoochee 4392 13
Chattooga 3061 69
Cherokee 28422 353
Clarke 15893 152
Clay 225 3
Clayton 31011 552
Clinch 976 29
Cobb 76099 1111
Coffee 5797 158
Colquitt 5008 94
Columbia 13573 182
Cook 1587 45
Coweta 11412 246
Crawford 725 25
Crisp 1734 61
Dade 1624 14
Dawson 3696 51
DeKalb 71543 1042
Decatur 3012 68
Dodge 1396 57
Dooly 977 34
Dougherty 7859 318
Douglas 15644 208
Early 1470 44
Echols 393 4
Effingham 6343 91
Elbert 1811 61
Emanuel 2492 56
Evans 1065 25
Fannin 2846 75
Fayette 8732 173
Floyd 13453 218
Forsyth 23328 211
Franklin 2973 53
Fulton 101622 1428
Gilmer 3175 89
Glascock 171 7
Glynn 11576 236
Gordon 7911 134
Grady 2118 60
Greene 1998 57
Gwinnett 100091 1195
Habersham 5718 159
Hall 30545 500
Hancock 960 67
Haralson 2113 37
Harris 2832 67
Hart 2097 41
Heard 956 19
Henry 26009 347
Houston 14479 221
Irwin 872 19
Jackson 11365 155
Jasper 896 23
Jeff Davis 1706 38
Jefferson 1767 61
Jenkins 869 40
Johnson 971 43
Jones 2333 59
Lamar 2064 59
Lanier 695 10
Laurens 5200 167
Lee 2374 63
Liberty 5807 70
Lincoln 641 25
Long 1184 12
Lowndes 10207 173
Lumpkin 3939 74
Macon 793 33
Madison 3658 51
Marion 592 25
McDuffie 2018 50
McIntosh 1313 19
Meriwether 1985 81
Miller 909 9
Mitchell 1982 83
Monroe 2512 98
Montgomery 1025 23
Morgan 1635 25
Murray 5352 91
Muscogee 18731 462
Newton 9883 254
Oconee 3860 68
Oglethorpe 1507 34
Paulding 14385 195
Peach 2455 65
Pickens 3179 70
Pierce 1982 61
Pike 1674 36
Polk 5470 97
Pulaski 812 34
Putnam 2398 66
Quitman 112 2
Rabun 1835 45
Randolph 552 35
Richmond 24229 461
Rockdale 7931 175
Schley 286 5
Screven 1244 23
Seminole 1127 19
Spalding 5907 189
Stephens 3758 79
Stewart 1095 26
Sumter 2460 102
Talbot 517 22
Taliaferro 123 3
Tattnall 2563 59
Taylor 680 23
Telfair 907 48
Terrell 724 51
Thomas 5381 133
Tift 4624 109
Toombs 4099 122
Towns 1415 55
Treutlen 829 33
Troup 7950 222
Turner 740 38
Twiggs 688 41
Union 2838 86
Upson 2484 112
Walker 8469 88
Walton 9967 253
Ware 4185 175
Warren 452 17
Washington 2149 68
Wayne 4131 102
Webster 142 4
Wheeler 583 24
White 4085 88
Whitfield 17749 255
Wilcox 597 31
Wilkes 788 23
Wilkinson 1036 28
Worth 1641 68