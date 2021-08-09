x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of September 8

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,298 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.71.
  • There have been 1,140,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,177 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9590.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 75,214 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 497 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.5. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 8, there were 5,935 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST DATA:  

Appling  2575  74 

Atkinson  1078  21 

Bacon  1733  35 

Baker  225  12 

Baldwin  4887  134 

Banks  2117  47 

Barrow  11448  154 

Bartow  13847  246 

Ben Hill  1799  64 

Berrien  1443  40 

Bibb  18575  459 

Bleckley  1025  34 

Brantley  1772  50 

Brooks  1309  42 

Bryan  4229  42 

Bulloch  7580  77 

Burke  2151  42 

Butts  3016  85 

Calhoun  582  18 

Camden  5331  61 

Candler  1044  40 

Carroll  9097  137 

Catoosa  7377  73 

Charlton  1597  34 

Chatham  30066  502 

Chattahoochee  4392  13 

Chattooga  3061  69 

Cherokee  28422  353 

Clarke  15893  152 

Clay  225  3 

Clayton  31011  552 

Clinch  976  29 

Cobb  76099  1111 

Coffee  5797  158 

Colquitt  5008  94 

Columbia  13573  182 

Cook  1587  45 

Coweta  11412  246 

Crawford  725  25 

Crisp  1734  61 

Dade  1624  14 

Dawson  3696  51 

DeKalb  71543  1042 

Decatur  3012  68 

Dodge  1396  57 

Dooly  977  34 

Dougherty  7859  318 

Douglas  15644  208 

Early  1470  44 

Echols  393  4 

Effingham  6343  91 

Elbert  1811  61 

Emanuel  2492  56 

Evans  1065  25 

Fannin  2846  75 

Fayette  8732  173 

Floyd  13453  218 

Forsyth  23328  211 

Franklin  2973  53 

Fulton  101622  1428 

Gilmer  3175  89 

Glascock  171  7 

Glynn  11576  236 

Gordon  7911  134 

Grady  2118  60 

Greene  1998  57 

Gwinnett  100091  1195 

Habersham  5718  159 

Hall  30545  500 

Hancock  960  67 

Haralson  2113  37 

Harris  2832  67 

Hart  2097  41 

Heard  956  19 

Henry  26009  347 

Houston  14479  221 

Irwin  872  19 

Jackson  11365  155 

Jasper  896  23 

Jeff Davis  1706  38 

Jefferson  1767  61 

Jenkins  869  40 

Johnson  971  43 

Jones  2333  59 

Lamar  2064  59 

Lanier  695  10 

Laurens  5200  167 

Lee  2374  63 

Liberty  5807  70 

Lincoln  641  25 

Long  1184  12 

Lowndes  10207  173 

Lumpkin  3939  74 

Macon  793  33 

Madison  3658  51 

Marion  592  25 

McDuffie  2018  50 

McIntosh  1313  19 

Meriwether  1985  81 

Miller  909  9 

Mitchell  1982  83 

Monroe  2512  98 

Montgomery  1025  23 

Morgan  1635  25 

Murray  5352  91 

Muscogee  18731  462 

Newton  9883  254 

Oconee  3860  68 

Oglethorpe  1507  34 

Paulding  14385  195 

Peach  2455  65 

Pickens  3179  70 

Pierce  1982  61 

Pike  1674  36 

Polk  5470  97 

Pulaski  812  34 

Putnam  2398  66 

Quitman  112  2 

Rabun  1835  45 

Randolph  552  35 

Richmond  24229  461 

Rockdale  7931  175 

Schley  286  5 

Screven  1244  23 

Seminole  1127  19 

Spalding  5907  189 

Stephens  3758  79 

Stewart  1095  26 

Sumter  2460  102 

Talbot  517  22 

Taliaferro  123  3 

Tattnall  2563  59 

Taylor  680  23 

Telfair  907  48 

Terrell  724  51 

Thomas  5381  133 

Tift  4624  109 

Toombs  4099  122 

Towns  1415  55 

Treutlen  829  33 

Troup  7950  222 

Turner  740  38 

Twiggs  688  41 

Union  2838  86  

Upson  2484  112 

Walker  8469  88 

Walton  9967  253 

Ware  4185  175 

Warren  452  17 

Washington  2149  68 

Wayne  4131  102 

Webster  142  4 

Wheeler  583  24 

White  4085  88 

Whitfield  17749  255 

Wilcox  597  31 

Wilkes  788  23 

Wilkinson  1036  28 

Worth  1641  68