LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of September 8

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20 ,298 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 40 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 86.5 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.71.

There have been 1,140,068 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,177 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9590.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

There have been 75,214 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 497 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 401.43 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 195.5.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 8, there were 5,935 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 97 hospitalizations since yesterday.

Appling 2575 74

Atkinson 1078 21

Bacon 1733 35

Baker 225 12

Baldwin 4887 134

Banks 2117 47

Barrow 11448 154

Bartow 13847 246

Ben Hill 1799 64

Berrien 1443 40

Bibb 18575 459

Bleckley 1025 34

Brantley 1772 50

Brooks 1309 42

Bryan 4229 42

Bulloch 7580 77

Burke 2151 42

Butts 3016 85

Calhoun 582 18

Camden 5331 61

Candler 1044 40

Carroll 9097 137

Catoosa 7377 73

Charlton 1597 34

Chatham 30066 502

Chattahoochee 4392 13

Chattooga 3061 69

Cherokee 28422 353

Clarke 15893 152

Clay 225 3

Clayton 31011 552

Clinch 976 29

Cobb 76099 1111

Coffee 5797 158

Colquitt 5008 94

Columbia 13573 182

Cook 1587 45

Coweta 11412 246

Crawford 725 25

Crisp 1734 61

Dade 1624 14

Dawson 3696 51

DeKalb 71543 1042

Decatur 3012 68

Dodge 1396 57

Dooly 977 34

Dougherty 7859 318

Douglas 15644 208

Early 1470 44

Echols 393 4

Effingham 6343 91

Elbert 1811 61

Emanuel 2492 56

Evans 1065 25

Fannin 2846 75

Fayette 8732 173

Floyd 13453 218

Forsyth 23328 211

Franklin 2973 53

Fulton 101622 1428

Gilmer 3175 89

Glascock 171 7

Glynn 11576 236

Gordon 7911 134

Grady 2118 60

Greene 1998 57

Gwinnett 100091 1195

Habersham 5718 159

Hall 30545 500

Hancock 960 67

Haralson 2113 37

Harris 2832 67

Hart 2097 41

Heard 956 19

Henry 26009 347

Houston 14479 221

Irwin 872 19

Jackson 11365 155

Jasper 896 23

Jeff Davis 1706 38

Jefferson 1767 61

Jenkins 869 40

Johnson 971 43

Jones 2333 59

Lamar 2064 59

Lanier 695 10

Laurens 5200 167

Lee 2374 63

Liberty 5807 70

Lincoln 641 25

Long 1184 12

Lowndes 10207 173

Lumpkin 3939 74

Macon 793 33

Madison 3658 51

Marion 592 25

McDuffie 2018 50

McIntosh 1313 19

Meriwether 1985 81

Miller 909 9

Mitchell 1982 83

Monroe 2512 98

Montgomery 1025 23

Morgan 1635 25

Murray 5352 91

Muscogee 18731 462

Newton 9883 254

Oconee 3860 68

Oglethorpe 1507 34

Paulding 14385 195

Peach 2455 65

Pickens 3179 70

Pierce 1982 61

Pike 1674 36

Polk 5470 97

Pulaski 812 34

Putnam 2398 66

Quitman 112 2

Rabun 1835 45

Randolph 552 35

Richmond 24229 461

Rockdale 7931 175

Schley 286 5

Screven 1244 23

Seminole 1127 19

Spalding 5907 189

Stephens 3758 79

Stewart 1095 26

Sumter 2460 102

Talbot 517 22

Taliaferro 123 3

Tattnall 2563 59

Taylor 680 23

Telfair 907 48

Terrell 724 51

Thomas 5381 133

Tift 4624 109

Toombs 4099 122

Towns 1415 55

Treutlen 829 33

Troup 7950 222

Turner 740 38

Twiggs 688 41

Union 2838 86

Upson 2484 112

Walker 8469 88

Walton 9967 253

Ware 4185 175

Warren 452 17

Washington 2149 68

Wayne 4131 102

Webster 142 4

Wheeler 583 24

White 4085 88

Whitfield 17749 255

Wilcox 597 31

Wilkes 788 23

Wilkinson 1036 28