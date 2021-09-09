LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of September 9

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 20 ,453 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 155 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.

There have been 1,144,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,816 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9433.93.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.

There have been 75,702 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 488 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 421.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.43.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of September 9, there were 5,892 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 43 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:

Appling 2580 76

Atkinson 1082 21

Bacon 1741 36

Baker 225 12

Baldwin 4899 136

Banks 2136 47

Barrow 11540 156

Bartow 13895 247

Ben Hill 1800 64

Berrien 1444 40

Bibb 18653 461

Bleckley 1027 34

Brantley 1779 50

Brooks 1312 43

Bryan 4239 42

Bulloch 7601 78

Burke 2157 42

Butts 3027 85

Calhoun 583 18

Camden 5341 64

Candler 1050 40

Carroll 9127 137

Catoosa 7417 73

Charlton 1598 36

Chatham 30184 502

Chattahoochee 4394 13

Chattooga 3084 69

Cherokee 28550 356

Clarke 16001 153

Clay 225 3

Clayton 31123 554

Clinch 980 29

Cobb 76388 1115

Coffee 5811 159

Colquitt 5042 95

Columbia 13632 185

Cook 1590 45

Coweta 11461 248

Crawford 727 25

Crisp 1740 61

Dade 1627 14

Dawson 3731 52

DeKalb 71734 1045

Decatur 3021 69

Dodge 1399 57

Dooly 988 34

Dougherty 7904 324

Douglas 15704 209

Early 1472 44

Echols 393 4

Effingham 6367 95

Elbert 1821 62

Emanuel 2501 56

Evans 1072 25

Fannin 2857 75

Fayette 8759 175

Floyd 13548 220

Forsyth 23482 211

Franklin 2979 53

Fulton 101921 1435

Gilmer 3189 90

Glascock 171 7

Glynn 11612 241

Gordon 7936 135

Grady 2136 60

Greene 2015 57

Gwinnett 100394 1200

Habersham 5748 160

Hall 30675 509

Hancock 963 67

Haralson 2119 37

Harris 2852 67

Hart 2104 42

Heard 960 19

Henry 26132 349

Houston 14548 222

Irwin 874 19

Jackson 11486 156

Jasper 905 23

Jeff Davis 1711 38

Jefferson 1768 61

Jenkins 870 40

Johnson 973 43

Jones 2349 60

Lamar 2071 59

Lanier 695 10

Laurens 5225 169

Lee 2385 66

Liberty 5836 71

Lincoln 643 25

Long 1191 14

Lowndes 10226 174

Lumpkin 3966 74

Macon 796 33

Madison 3705 51

Marion 600 25

McDuffie 2022 50

McIntosh 1316 21

Meriwether 1995 81

Miller 911 9

Mitchell 1988 85

Monroe 2526 98

Montgomery 1032 23

Morgan 1648 25

Murray 5392 91

Muscogee 18814 466

Newton 9953 258

Oconee 3907 68

Oglethorpe 1525 34

Paulding 14466 196

Peach 2462 66

Pickens 3195 70

Pierce 2000 61

Pike 1684 36

Polk 5517 98

Pulaski 814 34

Putnam 2412 66

Quitman 112 2

Rabun 1855 46

Randolph 553 35

Richmond 24285 462

Rockdale 7973 176

Schley 289 6

Screven 1247 24

Seminole 1129 19

Spalding 5956 191

Stephens 3791 80

Stewart 1097 26

Sumter 2471 103

Talbot 520 22

Taliaferro 123 3

Tattnall 2579 60

Taylor 688 23

Telfair 907 48

Terrell 727 52

Thomas 5424 135

Tift 4627 110

Toombs 4112 123

Towns 1427 55

Treutlen 833 33

Troup 7973 225

Turner 742 38

Twiggs 689 41

Union 2850 88

Upson 2492 113

Walker 8507 89

Walton 10055 254

Ware 4201 177

Warren 454 17

Washington 2152 68

Wayne 4144 106

Webster 143 4

Wheeler 583 24

White 4116 89

Whitfield 17819 257

Wilcox 597 31

Wilkes 790 23

Wilkinson 1038 28