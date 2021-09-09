LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of September 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,453 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 155 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.
- There have been 1,144,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,816 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9433.93.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
- There have been 75,702 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 488 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 421.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.43.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of September 9, there were 5,892 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 43 hospitalizations since yesterday.
THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:
Appling 2580 76
Atkinson 1082 21
Bacon 1741 36
Baker 225 12
Baldwin 4899 136
Banks 2136 47
Barrow 11540 156
Bartow 13895 247
Ben Hill 1800 64
Berrien 1444 40
Bibb 18653 461
Bleckley 1027 34
Brantley 1779 50
Brooks 1312 43
Bryan 4239 42
Bulloch 7601 78
Burke 2157 42
Butts 3027 85
Calhoun 583 18
Camden 5341 64
Candler 1050 40
Carroll 9127 137
Catoosa 7417 73
Charlton 1598 36
Chatham 30184 502
Chattahoochee 4394 13
Chattooga 3084 69
Cherokee 28550 356
Clarke 16001 153
Clay 225 3
Clayton 31123 554
Clinch 980 29
Cobb 76388 1115
Coffee 5811 159
Colquitt 5042 95
Columbia 13632 185
Cook 1590 45
Coweta 11461 248
Crawford 727 25
Crisp 1740 61
Dade 1627 14
Dawson 3731 52
DeKalb 71734 1045
Decatur 3021 69
Dodge 1399 57
Dooly 988 34
Dougherty 7904 324
Douglas 15704 209
Early 1472 44
Echols 393 4
Effingham 6367 95
Elbert 1821 62
Emanuel 2501 56
Evans 1072 25
Fannin 2857 75
Fayette 8759 175
Floyd 13548 220
Forsyth 23482 211
Franklin 2979 53
Fulton 101921 1435
Gilmer 3189 90
Glascock 171 7
Glynn 11612 241
Gordon 7936 135
Grady 2136 60
Greene 2015 57
Gwinnett 100394 1200
Habersham 5748 160
Hall 30675 509
Hancock 963 67
Haralson 2119 37
Harris 2852 67
Hart 2104 42
Heard 960 19
Henry 26132 349
Houston 14548 222
Irwin 874 19
Jackson 11486 156
Jasper 905 23
Jeff Davis 1711 38
Jefferson 1768 61
Jenkins 870 40
Johnson 973 43
Jones 2349 60
Lamar 2071 59
Lanier 695 10
Laurens 5225 169
Lee 2385 66
Liberty 5836 71
Lincoln 643 25
Long 1191 14
Lowndes 10226 174
Lumpkin 3966 74
Macon 796 33
Madison 3705 51
Marion 600 25
McDuffie 2022 50
McIntosh 1316 21
Meriwether 1995 81
Miller 911 9
Mitchell 1988 85
Monroe 2526 98
Montgomery 1032 23
Morgan 1648 25
Murray 5392 91
Muscogee 18814 466
Newton 9953 258
Oconee 3907 68
Oglethorpe 1525 34
Paulding 14466 196
Peach 2462 66
Pickens 3195 70
Pierce 2000 61
Pike 1684 36
Polk 5517 98
Pulaski 814 34
Putnam 2412 66
Quitman 112 2
Rabun 1855 46
Randolph 553 35
Richmond 24285 462
Rockdale 7973 176
Schley 289 6
Screven 1247 24
Seminole 1129 19
Spalding 5956 191
Stephens 3791 80
Stewart 1097 26
Sumter 2471 103
Talbot 520 22
Taliaferro 123 3
Tattnall 2579 60
Taylor 688 23
Telfair 907 48
Terrell 727 52
Thomas 5424 135
Tift 4627 110
Toombs 4112 123
Towns 1427 55
Treutlen 833 33
Troup 7973 225
Turner 742 38
Twiggs 689 41
Union 2850 88
Upson 2492 113
Walker 8507 89
Walton 10055 254
Ware 4201 177
Warren 454 17
Washington 2152 68
Wayne 4144 106
Webster 143 4
Wheeler 583 24
White 4116 89
Whitfield 17819 257
Wilcox 597 31
Wilkes 790 23
Wilkinson 1038 28
Worth 1646 69