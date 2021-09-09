x
Coronavirus Numbers

LIST: The latest COVID case, death, and hospitalization data for Georgia as of September 9

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.   

THE LATEST DATA: 

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 20,453 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 155 deaths since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 94.43 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.
  • There have been 1,144,884 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 4,816 since yesterday. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by DPH, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 9433.93.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,255.
  • There have been 75,702 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 488 since yesterday, according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 421.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in new patients was 200.43. 
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of September 9, there were 5,892 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 43 hospitalizations since yesterday.

THE LATEST COUNTY DATA:   

Appling  2580  76 

Atkinson  1082  21 

Bacon  1741  36 

Baker  225  12 

Baldwin  4899  136 

Banks  2136  47 

Barrow  11540  156 

Bartow  13895  247 

Ben Hill  1800  64 

Berrien  1444  40 

Bibb  18653  461 

Bleckley  1027  34 

Brantley  1779  50 

Brooks  1312  43 

Bryan  4239  42 

Bulloch  7601  78 

Burke  2157  42 

Butts  3027  85 

Calhoun  583  18 

Camden  5341  64 

Candler  1050  40 

Carroll  9127  137 

Catoosa  7417  73 

Charlton  1598  36 

Chatham  30184  502 

Chattahoochee  4394  13 

Chattooga  3084  69 

Cherokee  28550  356 

Clarke  16001  153 

Clay  225  3 

Clayton  31123  554 

Clinch  980  29 

Cobb  76388  1115 

Coffee  5811  159 

Colquitt  5042  95 

Columbia  13632  185 

Cook  1590  45 

Coweta  11461  248 

Crawford  727  25 

Crisp  1740  61 

Dade  1627  14 

Dawson  3731  52 

DeKalb  71734  1045 

Decatur  3021  69 

Dodge  1399  57 

Dooly  988  34 

Dougherty  7904  324 

Douglas  15704  209 

Early  1472  44 

Echols  393  4 

Effingham  6367  95 

Elbert  1821  62 

Emanuel  2501  56 

Evans  1072  25 

Fannin  2857  75 

Fayette  8759  175 

Floyd  13548  220 

Forsyth  23482  211 

Franklin  2979  53 

Fulton  101921  1435 

Gilmer  3189  90 

Glascock  171  7 

Glynn  11612  241 

Gordon  7936  135 

Grady  2136  60 

Greene  2015  57 

Gwinnett  100394  1200 

Habersham  5748  160 

Hall  30675  509 

Hancock  963  67 

Haralson  2119  37 

Harris  2852  67 

Hart  2104  42 

Heard  960  19 

Henry  26132  349 

Houston  14548  222 

Irwin  874  19 

Jackson  11486  156 

Jasper  905  23 

Jeff Davis  1711  38 

Jefferson  1768  61 

Jenkins  870  40 

Johnson  973  43 

Jones  2349  60 

Lamar  2071  59 

Lanier  695  10 

Laurens  5225  169 

Lee  2385  66 

Liberty  5836  71 

Lincoln  643  25 

Long  1191  14 

Lowndes  10226  174 

Lumpkin  3966  74 

Macon  796  33 

Madison  3705  51 

Marion  600  25 

McDuffie  2022  50 

McIntosh  1316  21 

Meriwether  1995  81 

Miller  911  9 

Mitchell  1988  85 

Monroe  2526  98 

Montgomery  1032  23 

Morgan  1648  25 

Murray  5392  91 

Muscogee  18814  466 

Newton  9953  258  

Oconee  3907  68 

Oglethorpe  1525  34 

Paulding  14466  196 

Peach  2462  66 

Pickens  3195  70 

Pierce  2000  61 

Pike  1684  36 

Polk  5517  98 

Pulaski  814  34 

Putnam  2412  66 

Quitman  112  2 

Rabun  1855  46 

Randolph  553  35 

Richmond  24285  462 

Rockdale  7973  176 

Schley  289  6 

Screven  1247  24 

Seminole  1129  19 

Spalding  5956  191 

Stephens  3791  80 

Stewart  1097  26 

Sumter  2471  103 

Talbot  520  22 

Taliaferro  123  3 

Tattnall  2579  60 

Taylor  688  23 

Telfair  907  48 

Terrell  727  52 

Thomas  5424  135 

Tift  4627  110 

Toombs  4112  123 

Towns  1427  55 

Treutlen  833  33 

Troup  7973  225 

Turner  742  38 

Twiggs  689  41 

Union  2850  88 

Upson  2492  113 

Walker  8507  89 

Walton  10055  254 

Ware  4201  177 

Warren  454  17 

Washington  2152  68 

Wayne  4144  106 

Webster  143  4 

Wheeler  583  24 

White  4116  89 

Whitfield  17819  257 

Wilcox  597  31 

Wilkes  790  23 

Wilkinson  1038  28 

Worth  1646  69

 

