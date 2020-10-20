x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Oct. 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,674 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43.
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at new COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of Oct. 20, 2020.
  • There have been 342,438 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,128 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,270.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,174.
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at new COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of Oct. 20, 2020.
  • There have been 30,541 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 153 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86.
Credit: GA DPH
Here's a look at the number of active patients compared to new cases in Georgia as of Oct. 20, 2020.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 20, there were 1,314 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling    1134    35

Atkinson    474    5

Bacon    632    14

Baker    88    6

Baldwin    2257    63

Banks    544    8

Barrow    2507    50

Bartow    3412    93

Ben Hill    847    32

Berrien    480    12

Bibb    6483    188

Bleckley    501    21

Brantley    410    12

Brooks    546    27

Bryan    1273    14

Bulloch    3028    33

Burke    871    11

Butts    725    43

Calhoun    261    9

Camden    1387    17

Candler    525    24

Carroll    3194    75

Catoosa    1350    20

Charlton    643    10

Chatham    9175    183

Chattahoochee    1728    1

Chattooga    881    27

Cherokee    6778    100

Clarke    5569    46

Clay    122    3

Clayton    7897    174

Clinch    430    12

Cobb    21255    448

Coffee    2193    59

Colquitt    2084    39

Columbia    4206    64

Cook    573    16

Coweta    2869    61

Crawford    189    6

Crisp    633    23

Dade    333    5

Dawson    893    10

DeKalb    20394    390

Decatur    1264    34

Dodge    530    14

Dooly    359    16

Dougherty    3271    190

Douglas    3960    72

Early    532    34

Echols    243    2

Effingham    1719    28

Elbert    752    9

Emanuel    1168    36

Evans    471    6

Fannin    783    28

Fayette    2062    53

Floyd    3667    55

Forsyth    4575    52

Franklin    854    17

Fulton    29996    608

Gilmer    984    19

Glascock    43    2

Glynn    3640    102

Gordon    2196    42

Grady    844    25

Greene    557    25

Gwinnett    29866    436

Habersham    1838    75

Hall    10415    168

Hancock    413    44

Haralson    604    10

Harris    840    25

Hart    562    16

Heard    212    6

Henry    5957    111

Houston    3468    91

Irwin    349    6

Jackson    2282    40

Jasper    241    4

Jeff Davis    777    22

Jefferson    837    32

Jenkins    462    32

Johnson    438    22

Jones    630    15

Lamar    402    19

Lanier    314    7

Laurens    1917    86

Lee    739    27

Liberty    1212    24

Lincoln    225    7

Long    272    4

Lowndes    4328    85

Lumpkin    1018    14

Macon    244    11

Madison    757    11

Marion    195    9

McDuffie    666    15

McIntosh    302    7

Meriwether    578    16

Miller    300    2

Mitchell    845    45

Monroe    747    54

Montgomery    359    9

Morgan    516    5

Murray    966    8

Muscogee    6277    173

Newton    2797    94

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    14288    180

Oconee    835    27

Oglethorpe    394    11

Paulding    3037    60

Peach    740    24

Pickens    710    10

Pierce    648    24

Pike    377    12

Polk    1640    25

Pulaski    327    23

Putnam    773    27

Quitman    38    1

Rabun    416    11

Randolph    338    29

Richmond    7754    174

Rockdale    2036    40

Schley    108    2

Screven    445    11

Seminole    383    11

Spalding    1504    62

Stephens    1252    41

Stewart    534    16

Sumter    958    69

Talbot    168    7

Taliaferro    25    0

Tattnall    908    13

Taylor    225    12

Telfair    430    23

Terrell    338    32

Thomas    1576    69

Tift    1909    62

Toombs    1453    56

Towns    411    12

Treutlen    295    11

Troup    2980    106

Turner    331    24

Twiggs    211    9

Union    862    25

Unknown    1865    6

Upson    828    69

Walker    1781    43

Walton    2092    66

Ware    1715    62

Warren    163    5

Washington    731    13

Wayne    1203    30

Webster    44    2

Wheeler    355    16

White    988    23

Whitfield    5118    63

Wilcox    253    25

Wilkes    282    6

Wilkinson    359    17

Worth    593    32

    

