Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Oct. 20

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,674 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43.
- There have been 342,438 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,128 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,270.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,174.
- There have been 30,541 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 153 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 20, there were 1,314 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Appling 1134 35
Atkinson 474 5
Bacon 632 14
Baker 88 6
Baldwin 2257 63
Banks 544 8
Barrow 2507 50
Bartow 3412 93
Ben Hill 847 32
Berrien 480 12
Bibb 6483 188
Bleckley 501 21
Brantley 410 12
Brooks 546 27
Bryan 1273 14
Bulloch 3028 33
Burke 871 11
Butts 725 43
Calhoun 261 9
Camden 1387 17
Candler 525 24
Carroll 3194 75
Catoosa 1350 20
Charlton 643 10
Chatham 9175 183
Chattahoochee 1728 1
Chattooga 881 27
Cherokee 6778 100
Clarke 5569 46
Clay 122 3
Clayton 7897 174
Clinch 430 12
Cobb 21255 448
Coffee 2193 59
Colquitt 2084 39
Columbia 4206 64
Cook 573 16
Coweta 2869 61
Crawford 189 6
Crisp 633 23
Dade 333 5
Dawson 893 10
DeKalb 20394 390
Decatur 1264 34
Dodge 530 14
Dooly 359 16
Dougherty 3271 190
Douglas 3960 72
Early 532 34
Echols 243 2
Effingham 1719 28
Elbert 752 9
Emanuel 1168 36
Evans 471 6
Fannin 783 28
Fayette 2062 53
Floyd 3667 55
Forsyth 4575 52
Franklin 854 17
Fulton 29996 608
Gilmer 984 19
Glascock 43 2
Glynn 3640 102
Gordon 2196 42
Grady 844 25
Greene 557 25
Gwinnett 29866 436
Habersham 1838 75
Hall 10415 168
Hancock 413 44
Haralson 604 10
Harris 840 25
Hart 562 16
Heard 212 6
Henry 5957 111
Houston 3468 91
Irwin 349 6
Jackson 2282 40
Jasper 241 4
Jeff Davis 777 22
Jefferson 837 32
Jenkins 462 32
Johnson 438 22
Jones 630 15
Lamar 402 19
Lanier 314 7
Laurens 1917 86
Lee 739 27
Liberty 1212 24
Lincoln 225 7
Long 272 4
Lowndes 4328 85
Lumpkin 1018 14
Macon 244 11
Madison 757 11
Marion 195 9
McDuffie 666 15
McIntosh 302 7
Meriwether 578 16
Miller 300 2
Mitchell 845 45
Monroe 747 54
Montgomery 359 9
Morgan 516 5
Murray 966 8
Muscogee 6277 173
Newton 2797 94
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14288 180
Oconee 835 27
Oglethorpe 394 11
Paulding 3037 60
Peach 740 24
Pickens 710 10
Pierce 648 24
Pike 377 12
Polk 1640 25
Pulaski 327 23
Putnam 773 27
Quitman 38 1
Rabun 416 11
Randolph 338 29
Richmond 7754 174
Rockdale 2036 40
Schley 108 2
Screven 445 11
Seminole 383 11
Spalding 1504 62
Stephens 1252 41
Stewart 534 16
Sumter 958 69
Talbot 168 7
Taliaferro 25 0
Tattnall 908 13
Taylor 225 12
Telfair 430 23
Terrell 338 32
Thomas 1576 69
Tift 1909 62
Toombs 1453 56
Towns 411 12
Treutlen 295 11
Troup 2980 106
Turner 331 24
Twiggs 211 9
Union 862 25
Unknown 1865 6
Upson 828 69
Walker 1781 43
Walton 2092 66
Ware 1715 62
Warren 163 5
Washington 731 13
Wayne 1203 30
Webster 44 2
Wheeler 355 16
White 988 23
Whitfield 5118 63
Wilcox 253 25
Wilkes 282 6
Wilkinson 359 17
Worth 593 32