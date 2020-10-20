Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest data for Tuesday, Oct. 20

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,674 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 17 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/7-10/20), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 31.79 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/23-10/6), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 39.43.

There have been 342,438 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,128 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,270.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,174.

There have been 30,541 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 153 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.07 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 118.86.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 20, there were 1,314 current hospitalizations – an increase of 18 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Appling 1134 35

Atkinson 474 5

Bacon 632 14

Baker 88 6

Baldwin 2257 63

Banks 544 8

Barrow 2507 50

Bartow 3412 93

Ben Hill 847 32

Berrien 480 12

Bibb 6483 188

Bleckley 501 21

Brantley 410 12

Brooks 546 27

Bryan 1273 14

Bulloch 3028 33

Burke 871 11

Butts 725 43

Calhoun 261 9

Camden 1387 17

Candler 525 24

Carroll 3194 75

Catoosa 1350 20

Charlton 643 10

Chatham 9175 183

Chattahoochee 1728 1

Chattooga 881 27

Cherokee 6778 100

Clarke 5569 46

Clay 122 3

Clayton 7897 174

Clinch 430 12

Cobb 21255 448

Coffee 2193 59

Colquitt 2084 39

Columbia 4206 64

Cook 573 16

Coweta 2869 61

Crawford 189 6

Crisp 633 23

Dade 333 5

Dawson 893 10

DeKalb 20394 390

Decatur 1264 34

Dodge 530 14

Dooly 359 16

Dougherty 3271 190

Douglas 3960 72

Early 532 34

Echols 243 2

Effingham 1719 28

Elbert 752 9

Emanuel 1168 36

Evans 471 6

Fannin 783 28

Fayette 2062 53

Floyd 3667 55

Forsyth 4575 52

Franklin 854 17

Fulton 29996 608

Gilmer 984 19

Glascock 43 2

Glynn 3640 102

Gordon 2196 42

Grady 844 25

Greene 557 25

Gwinnett 29866 436

Habersham 1838 75

Hall 10415 168

Hancock 413 44

Haralson 604 10

Harris 840 25

Hart 562 16

Heard 212 6

Henry 5957 111

Houston 3468 91

Irwin 349 6

Jackson 2282 40

Jasper 241 4

Jeff Davis 777 22

Jefferson 837 32

Jenkins 462 32

Johnson 438 22

Jones 630 15

Lamar 402 19

Lanier 314 7

Laurens 1917 86

Lee 739 27

Liberty 1212 24

Lincoln 225 7

Long 272 4

Lowndes 4328 85

Lumpkin 1018 14

Macon 244 11

Madison 757 11

Marion 195 9

McDuffie 666 15

McIntosh 302 7

Meriwether 578 16

Miller 300 2

Mitchell 845 45

Monroe 747 54

Montgomery 359 9

Morgan 516 5

Murray 966 8

Muscogee 6277 173

Newton 2797 94

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 14288 180

Oconee 835 27

Oglethorpe 394 11

Paulding 3037 60

Peach 740 24

Pickens 710 10

Pierce 648 24

Pike 377 12

Polk 1640 25

Pulaski 327 23

Putnam 773 27

Quitman 38 1

Rabun 416 11

Randolph 338 29

Richmond 7754 174

Rockdale 2036 40

Schley 108 2

Screven 445 11

Seminole 383 11

Spalding 1504 62

Stephens 1252 41

Stewart 534 16

Sumter 958 69

Talbot 168 7

Taliaferro 25 0

Tattnall 908 13

Taylor 225 12

Telfair 430 23

Terrell 338 32

Thomas 1576 69

Tift 1909 62

Toombs 1453 56

Towns 411 12

Treutlen 295 11

Troup 2980 106

Turner 331 24

Twiggs 211 9

Union 862 25

Unknown 1865 6

Upson 828 69

Walker 1781 43

Walton 2092 66

Ware 1715 62

Warren 163 5

Washington 731 13

Wayne 1203 30

Webster 44 2

Wheeler 355 16

White 988 23

Whitfield 5118 63

Wilcox 253 25

Wilkes 282 6

Wilkinson 359 17