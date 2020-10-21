COVID-19 case rates increasing in several metro Atlanta suburbs

11Alive's numbers team breaks down the data below.

ATLANTA — COVID-19 case rates are increasing in several Atlanta suburbs right now.

11Alive's numbers team breaks down the data trends for Cobb, Clayton and Rockdale counties below:

Cobb County

Cobb County, in the northwest metro area, has the third-highest number of COVID cases in the state, according to data.

Right now, it has a rate of more than 2,600 cases per 100,000 people. That's up over the last two weeks, with more than 900 new cases added. The graph below illustrates the number of daily new cases for the county.

Clayton County

Clayton County, on the south side of the metro area, is also seeing the number of new cases rise. It's rate stands at more than 2,500 cases per 100,000 people. That county has added another 415 additional COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks, reflected in the graph below.

Rockdale County

Meanwhile, Rockdale County's case rate is more than 2,100 cases per 100,000 people. The county on the eastern edge of the metro area has added 125 cases in the past 14 days. The graph below charts the changes.

While the numbers are still fairly small, when adjusted for population size, it's clear cases are rising in all three of these metro counties.

