Georgia now has more than 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

ATLANTA — The state of Georgia crossed a new threshold for COVID-19 on Wednesday, now reporting more than 60,000 cases.

Georgia's curve ticked back up with the addition of 952 new reports of coronavirus. Over the past week, our daily average is up by 137 new cases a day.

That's a pretty significant increase and we see our curve is growing, which is indicated in the graph below by the dotted line. The orange bars indicate the new cases in the past week.

Gwinnett County is the area of the metro where the virus is growing the fastest and it's now making up 9 percent of all cases in Georgia. County health officials tell 11Alive that more testing locations can explain the increases.

The chart below helps show the number of tests as compared to the number of positive cases. It's clear that testing is increasing in Gwinnett, which is the top line.

However, the number of new cases is now going up at a rate faster than the rest of the state. This means that more testing is not the only explanation for the rise in COVID-19.