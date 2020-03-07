x
coronavirus

Ahead of July 4th, COVID-19 cases remain high, hospitalizations rising

Here's a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public health reports nearly 2,800 new cases of the virus as of Friday afternoon as the state heads into the Fourth of July weekend amid an ongoing pandemic.

At 2,784 new cases, Friday also marks the third-largest increase on record for Georgia since the pandemic began. The past two days were also records for the daily increase in coronavirus cases across the state. 

Overall, there have been 90,493 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia.

Here's a breakdown of cases and hospitalizations by age group. In this graph, the cases are teal and the hospitalizations are in orange.

Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 age groups on July 3, 2020

You can see the group with the highest number of positive cases is now 18-to-29-year-olds.

Doctors say that's, in part, because they're not wearing masks or social distancing. But those 80 and older are those most at risk for needing serious medical care. The real concern is not only the surge in cases but the strain on our hospital system.

Credit: WXIA
People receiving hospital care as of July 3, 2020

These are coronavirus patients needing care right now. We want to see this line trending down but it's been rising since June 7.

While the hospitals 11Alive spoke to still say they're managing despite more patients, more growth at this rate could seriously stress our system.

