Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 27

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,393 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93.
- There have been 263,074 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,457.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313.
- There have been 24,127 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 27, there were 2,129 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Fulton 24378 498
Gwinnett 23812 322
Cobb 16536 381
DeKalb 16278 293
Hall 7365 120
Chatham 6866 121
Clayton 6344 132
Richmond 5853 117
Muscogee 5384 126
Bibb 5351 113
Cherokee 4653 75
Henry 4310 71
Whitfield 3902 50
Lowndes 3426 63
Douglas 3105 62
Columbia 3055 43
Forsyth 2975 31
Glynn 2957 65
Dougherty 2949 178
Clarke 2691 26
Houston 2587 65
Troup 2557 82
Bartow 2361 68
Carroll 2260 57
Newton 2234 58
Floyd 2193 29
Paulding 2184 31
Coweta 2153 26
Coffee 1751 36
Colquitt 1723 26
Barrow 1671 37
Rockdale 1630 31
Bulloch 1610 21
Baldwin 1563 48
Fayette 1492 36
Gordon 1481 28
Tift 1479 48
Walton 1429 46
Jackson 1406 25
Thomas 1367 47
Ware 1318 42
Habersham 1301 61
Laurens 1276 40
Polk 1168 15
Spalding 1144 48
Chattahoochee 1066 2
Toombs 1030 13
Effingham 1010 14
Camden 993 7
Decatur 958 21
Walker 946 21
Wayne 941 22
Liberty 900 17
Appling 869 23
Sumter 844 59
Bryan 823 9
Catoosa 821 17
Stephens 796 24
Gilmer 733 5
Harris 718 21
Mitchell 705 44
Emanuel 698 22
Murray 695 3
Tattnall 659 6
Lumpkin 656 12
Grady 647 9
Lee 646 23
Upson 640 53
Burke 636 8
Dawson 632 6
Jefferson 630 15
Jeff Davis 614 10
Ben Hill 610 11
Putnam 610 20
Washington 598 4
Monroe 585 39
Peach 558 15
Charlton 551 5
Butts 550 40
Oconee 539 20
Franklin 522 10
Madison 519 7
Chattooga 508 5
Bacon 507 8
Pierce 507 12
Cook 502 10
Pickens 502 6
McDuffie 501 12
Worth 494 25
White 478 10
Meriwether 475 9
Brooks 468 20
Crisp 455 15
Union 449 8
Jones 441 5
Elbert 440 1
Fannin 424 6
Greene 414 15
Morgan 406 2
Early 404 32
Atkinson 394 3
Hart 392 10
Berrien 373 3
Banks 360 8
Evans 354 5
Hancock 353 39
Telfair 340 13
Stewart 335 11
Bleckley 334 15
Lamar 321 16
Candler 320 12
Terrell 314 31
Randolph 308 27
Haralson 307 7
Johnson 304 13
Dodge 303 5
Brantley 299 8
Jenkins 294 24
Dooly 284 14
Wilkinson 283 14
Seminole 279 8
Clinch 277 4
Screven 277 9
Turner 276 19
Oglethorpe 272 9
Pike 271 8
Rabun 268 5
Lanier 247 5
McIntosh 235 4
Echols 231 2
Calhoun 227 7
Wilcox 220 20
Wilkes 216 3
Irwin 209 4
Montgomery 207 2
Macon 203 10
Miller 202 0
Treutlen 197 3
Towns 195 5
Jasper 194 3
Pulaski 192 7
Lincoln 191 6
Dade 187 3
Long 174 2
Twiggs 167 6
Heard 165 5
Marion 165 6
Talbot 154 5
Crawford 147 1
Wheeler 141 4
Taylor 127 5
Warren 116 5
Clay 112 2
Schley 93 2
Baker 73 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 34 2
Quitman 33 1
Taliaferro 18 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.