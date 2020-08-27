Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,393 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93.

in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93. There have been 263,074 c ases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,457.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,457.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313. There have been 24,127 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 27, there were 2,129 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 24378 498

Gwinnett 23812 322

Cobb 16536 381

DeKalb 16278 293

Hall 7365 120

Chatham 6866 121

Clayton 6344 132

Richmond 5853 117

Muscogee 5384 126

Bibb 5351 113

Cherokee 4653 75

Henry 4310 71

Whitfield 3902 50

Lowndes 3426 63

Douglas 3105 62

Columbia 3055 43

Forsyth 2975 31

Glynn 2957 65

Dougherty 2949 178

Clarke 2691 26

Houston 2587 65

Troup 2557 82

Bartow 2361 68

Carroll 2260 57

Newton 2234 58

Floyd 2193 29

Paulding 2184 31

Coweta 2153 26

Coffee 1751 36

Colquitt 1723 26

Barrow 1671 37

Rockdale 1630 31

Bulloch 1610 21

Baldwin 1563 48

Fayette 1492 36

Gordon 1481 28

Tift 1479 48

Walton 1429 46

Jackson 1406 25

Thomas 1367 47

Ware 1318 42

Habersham 1301 61

Laurens 1276 40

Polk 1168 15

Spalding 1144 48

Chattahoochee 1066 2

Toombs 1030 13

Effingham 1010 14

Camden 993 7

Decatur 958 21

Walker 946 21

Wayne 941 22

Liberty 900 17

Appling 869 23

Sumter 844 59

Bryan 823 9

Catoosa 821 17

Stephens 796 24

Gilmer 733 5

Harris 718 21

Mitchell 705 44

Emanuel 698 22

Murray 695 3

Tattnall 659 6

Lumpkin 656 12

Grady 647 9

Lee 646 23

Upson 640 53

Burke 636 8

Dawson 632 6

Jefferson 630 15

Jeff Davis 614 10

Ben Hill 610 11

Putnam 610 20

Washington 598 4

Monroe 585 39

Peach 558 15

Charlton 551 5

Butts 550 40

Oconee 539 20

Franklin 522 10

Madison 519 7

Chattooga 508 5

Bacon 507 8

Pierce 507 12

Cook 502 10

Pickens 502 6

McDuffie 501 12

Worth 494 25

White 478 10

Meriwether 475 9

Brooks 468 20

Crisp 455 15

Union 449 8

Jones 441 5

Elbert 440 1

Fannin 424 6

Greene 414 15

Morgan 406 2

Early 404 32

Atkinson 394 3

Hart 392 10

Berrien 373 3

Banks 360 8

Evans 354 5

Hancock 353 39

Telfair 340 13

Stewart 335 11

Bleckley 334 15

Lamar 321 16

Candler 320 12

Terrell 314 31

Randolph 308 27

Haralson 307 7

Johnson 304 13

Dodge 303 5

Brantley 299 8

Jenkins 294 24

Dooly 284 14

Wilkinson 283 14

Seminole 279 8

Clinch 277 4

Screven 277 9

Turner 276 19

Oglethorpe 272 9

Pike 271 8

Rabun 268 5

Lanier 247 5

McIntosh 235 4

Echols 231 2

Calhoun 227 7

Wilcox 220 20

Wilkes 216 3

Irwin 209 4

Montgomery 207 2

Macon 203 10

Miller 202 0

Treutlen 197 3

Towns 195 5

Jasper 194 3

Pulaski 192 7

Lincoln 191 6

Dade 187 3

Long 174 2

Twiggs 167 6

Heard 165 5

Marion 165 6

Talbot 154 5

Crawford 147 1

Wheeler 141 4

Taylor 127 5

Warren 116 5

Clay 112 2

Schley 93 2

Baker 73 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 34 2

Quitman 33 1

Taliaferro 18 0

