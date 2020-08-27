x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 27

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,393 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 82 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/14-8/27), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (7/31-8/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 61.93.
  • There have been 263,074 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,484 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,457.57 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,313.
  • There have been 24,127 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 188 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 181.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 234.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 27, there were 2,129 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 98 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    24378    498

Gwinnett    23812    322

Cobb    16536    381

DeKalb    16278    293

Hall    7365    120

Chatham    6866    121

Clayton    6344    132

Richmond    5853    117

Muscogee    5384    126

Bibb    5351    113

Cherokee    4653    75

Henry    4310    71

Whitfield    3902    50

Lowndes    3426    63

Douglas    3105    62

Columbia    3055    43

Forsyth    2975    31

Glynn    2957    65

Dougherty    2949    178

Clarke    2691    26

Houston    2587    65

Troup    2557    82

Bartow    2361    68

Carroll    2260    57

Newton    2234    58

Floyd    2193    29

Paulding    2184    31

Coweta    2153    26

Coffee    1751    36

Colquitt    1723    26

Barrow    1671    37

Rockdale    1630    31

Bulloch    1610    21

Baldwin    1563    48

Fayette    1492    36

Gordon    1481    28

Tift    1479    48

Walton    1429    46

Jackson    1406    25

Thomas    1367    47

Ware    1318    42

Habersham    1301    61

Laurens    1276    40

Polk    1168    15

Spalding    1144    48

Chattahoochee    1066    2

Toombs    1030    13

Effingham    1010    14

Camden    993    7

Decatur    958    21

Walker    946    21

Wayne    941    22

Liberty    900    17

Appling    869    23

Sumter    844    59

Bryan    823    9

Catoosa    821    17

Stephens    796    24

Gilmer    733    5

Harris    718    21

Mitchell    705    44

Emanuel    698    22

Murray    695    3

Tattnall    659    6

Lumpkin    656    12

Grady    647    9

Lee    646    23

Upson    640    53

Burke    636    8

Dawson    632    6

Jefferson    630    15

Jeff Davis    614    10

Ben Hill    610    11

Putnam    610    20

Washington    598    4

Monroe    585    39

Peach    558    15

Charlton    551    5

Butts    550    40

Oconee    539    20

Franklin    522    10

Madison    519    7

Chattooga    508    5

Bacon    507    8

Pierce    507    12

Cook    502    10

Pickens    502    6

McDuffie    501    12

Worth    494    25

White    478    10

Meriwether    475    9

Brooks    468    20

Crisp    455    15

Union    449    8

Jones    441    5

Elbert    440    1

Fannin    424    6

Greene    414    15

Morgan    406    2

Early    404    32

Atkinson    394    3

Hart    392    10

Berrien    373    3

Banks    360    8

Evans    354    5

Hancock    353    39

Telfair    340    13

Stewart    335    11

Bleckley    334    15

Lamar    321    16

Candler    320    12

Terrell    314    31

Randolph    308    27

Haralson    307    7

Johnson    304    13

Dodge    303    5

Brantley    299    8

Jenkins    294    24

Dooly    284    14

Wilkinson    283    14

Seminole    279    8

Clinch    277    4

Screven    277    9

Turner    276    19

Oglethorpe    272    9

Pike    271    8

Rabun    268    5

Lanier    247    5

McIntosh    235    4

Echols    231    2

Calhoun    227    7

Wilcox    220    20

Wilkes    216    3

Irwin    209    4

Montgomery    207    2

Macon    203    10

Miller    202    0

Treutlen    197    3

Towns    195    5

Jasper    194    3

Pulaski    192    7

Lincoln    191    6

Dade    187    3

Long    174    2

Twiggs    167    6

Heard    165    5

Marion    165    6

Talbot    154    5

Crawford    147    1

Wheeler    141    4

Taylor    127    5

Warren    116    5

Clay    112    2

Schley    93    2

Baker    73    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    34    2

Quitman    33    1

Taliaferro    18    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

   

