Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 28

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,471 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/1-8/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.64.
- There have been 265,372 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,298 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,253.
- There have been 24,335 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 28, there were 2,081 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Fulton 24586 503
Gwinnett 23972 324
Cobb 16630 387
DeKalb 16368 296
Hall 7475 122
Chatham 6935 120
Clayton 6366 132
Richmond 5916 120
Muscogee 5402 129
Bibb 5365 115
Cherokee 4720 76
Henry 4335 73
Whitfield 3932 50
Lowndes 3438 64
Douglas 3123 62
Columbia 3085 44
Forsyth 3015 32
Glynn 2985 70
Dougherty 2962 178
Clarke 2737 26
Houston 2600 65
Troup 2570 84
Bartow 2376 69
Carroll 2286 58
Newton 2252 59
Floyd 2215 30
Paulding 2214 32
Coweta 2201 26
Coffee 1767 36
Bulloch 1743 21
Colquitt 1736 26
Barrow 1694 37
Rockdale 1626 32
Baldwin 1599 48
Fayette 1539 38
Gordon 1492 29
Tift 1485 48
Walton 1440 47
Jackson 1427 25
Thomas 1377 47
Ware 1324 42
Habersham 1309 62
Laurens 1305 42
Polk 1189 15
Spalding 1152 48
Chattahoochee 1088 2
Toombs 1038 17
Effingham 1029 15
Camden 999 7
Walker 996 21
Decatur 968 21
Wayne 946 24
Liberty 914 17
Appling 881 23
Sumter 849 59
Bryan 840 9
Catoosa 833 17
Stephens 808 25
Gilmer 746 5
Harris 721 21
Emanuel 719 22
Mitchell 700 44
Murray 699 3
Lumpkin 676 12
Tattnall 663 7
Lee 656 24
Dawson 650 7
Upson 646 54
Grady 642 10
Jefferson 642 15
Burke 639 8
Jeff Davis 620 10
Putnam 613 20
Ben Hill 610 12
Washington 605 4
Monroe 587 39
Peach 563 15
Butts 556 40
Charlton 555 5
Oconee 545 20
Madison 527 8
Franklin 525 10
Chattooga 522 5
Bacon 511 8
Pierce 510 12
Pickens 506 6
Cook 505 10
McDuffie 503 12
Worth 496 26
White 492 12
Meriwether 477 9
Brooks 470 20
Union 463 9
Crisp 459 15
Jones 451 5
Elbert 447 1
Fannin 428 7
Greene 428 15
Morgan 410 2
Early 406 32
Hart 402 10
Atkinson 398 3
Berrien 374 5
Banks 362 6
Evans 356 5
Hancock 355 39
Stewart 353 11
Telfair 343 13
Bleckley 338 15
Candler 326 12
Lamar 322 16
Haralson 319 7
Terrell 318 31
Randolph 310 27
Johnson 309 13
Dodge 308 6
Jenkins 302 24
Brantley 301 8
Wilkinson 287 14
Clinch 284 4
Dooly 282 14
Seminole 282 8
Screven 278 9
Oglethorpe 276 9
Rabun 276 5
Turner 276 19
Pike 271 8
Lanier 247 5
McIntosh 240 5
Echols 232 2
Calhoun 229 7
Wilkes 219 3
Wilcox 218 20
Montgomery 212 2
Irwin 210 4
Miller 209 0
Macon 203 10
Towns 201 5
Pulaski 200 7
Treutlen 198 3
Jasper 195 3
Lincoln 192 6
Dade 189 3
Long 176 2
Heard 168 5
Marion 166 6
Twiggs 166 6
Talbot 154 5
Crawford 148 3
Wheeler 143 5
Taylor 134 6
Warren 118 5
Clay 112 2
Schley 93 2
Baker 72 3
Webster 38 2
Glascock 35 2
Quitman 33 1
Taliaferro 19 0
