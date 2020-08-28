Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,471 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/1-8/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.64.

There have been 265,372 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,298 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,253.

There have been 24,335 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.50.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 28, there were 2,081 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 24586 503

Gwinnett 23972 324

Cobb 16630 387

DeKalb 16368 296

Hall 7475 122

Chatham 6935 120

Clayton 6366 132

Richmond 5916 120

Muscogee 5402 129

Bibb 5365 115

Cherokee 4720 76

Henry 4335 73

Whitfield 3932 50

Lowndes 3438 64

Douglas 3123 62

Columbia 3085 44

Forsyth 3015 32

Glynn 2985 70

Dougherty 2962 178

Clarke 2737 26

Houston 2600 65

Troup 2570 84

Bartow 2376 69

Carroll 2286 58

Newton 2252 59

Floyd 2215 30

Paulding 2214 32

Coweta 2201 26

Coffee 1767 36

Bulloch 1743 21

Colquitt 1736 26

Barrow 1694 37

Rockdale 1626 32

Baldwin 1599 48

Fayette 1539 38

Gordon 1492 29

Tift 1485 48

Walton 1440 47

Jackson 1427 25

Thomas 1377 47

Ware 1324 42

Habersham 1309 62

Laurens 1305 42

Polk 1189 15

Spalding 1152 48

Chattahoochee 1088 2

Toombs 1038 17

Effingham 1029 15

Camden 999 7

Walker 996 21

Decatur 968 21

Wayne 946 24

Liberty 914 17

Appling 881 23

Sumter 849 59

Bryan 840 9

Catoosa 833 17

Stephens 808 25

Gilmer 746 5

Harris 721 21

Emanuel 719 22

Mitchell 700 44

Murray 699 3

Lumpkin 676 12

Tattnall 663 7

Lee 656 24

Dawson 650 7

Upson 646 54

Grady 642 10

Jefferson 642 15

Burke 639 8

Jeff Davis 620 10

Putnam 613 20

Ben Hill 610 12

Washington 605 4

Monroe 587 39

Peach 563 15

Butts 556 40

Charlton 555 5

Oconee 545 20

Madison 527 8

Franklin 525 10

Chattooga 522 5

Bacon 511 8

Pierce 510 12

Pickens 506 6

Cook 505 10

McDuffie 503 12

Worth 496 26

White 492 12

Meriwether 477 9

Brooks 470 20

Union 463 9

Crisp 459 15

Jones 451 5

Elbert 447 1

Fannin 428 7

Greene 428 15

Morgan 410 2

Early 406 32

Hart 402 10

Atkinson 398 3

Berrien 374 5

Banks 362 6

Evans 356 5

Hancock 355 39

Stewart 353 11

Telfair 343 13

Bleckley 338 15

Candler 326 12

Lamar 322 16

Haralson 319 7

Terrell 318 31

Randolph 310 27

Johnson 309 13

Dodge 308 6

Jenkins 302 24

Brantley 301 8

Wilkinson 287 14

Clinch 284 4

Dooly 282 14

Seminole 282 8

Screven 278 9

Oglethorpe 276 9

Rabun 276 5

Turner 276 19

Pike 271 8

Lanier 247 5

McIntosh 240 5

Echols 232 2

Calhoun 229 7

Wilkes 219 3

Wilcox 218 20

Montgomery 212 2

Irwin 210 4

Miller 209 0

Macon 203 10

Towns 201 5

Pulaski 200 7

Treutlen 198 3

Jasper 195 3

Lincoln 192 6

Dade 189 3

Long 176 2

Heard 168 5

Marion 166 6

Twiggs 166 6

Talbot 154 5

Crawford 148 3

Wheeler 143 5

Taylor 134 6

Warren 118 5

Clay 112 2

Schley 93 2

Baker 72 3

Webster 38 2

Glascock 35 2

Quitman 33 1

Taliaferro 19 0

