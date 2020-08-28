x
Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Aug. 28

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 5,471 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 78 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (8/15-8/28), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 64.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/1-8/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 58.64.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for Aug. 28, 2020.
  • There have been 265,372 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 2,298 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 2,391.21 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 3,253.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Aug. 28, 2020.
  • There have been 24,335 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 208 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 179.79 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 223.50.
Credit: WXIA
Active patients vs. new COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Aug. 28, 2020.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. By the most recent report on Aug. 28, there were 2,081 current hospitalizations - a decrease of 48 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
New COVID-19 cases vs. testing in Georgia for Aug. 28, 2020.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    24586    503

Gwinnett    23972    324

Cobb    16630    387

DeKalb    16368    296

Hall    7475    122

Chatham    6935    120

Clayton    6366    132

Richmond    5916    120

Muscogee    5402    129

Bibb    5365    115

Cherokee    4720    76

Henry    4335    73

Whitfield    3932    50

Lowndes    3438    64

Douglas    3123    62

Columbia    3085    44

Forsyth    3015    32

Glynn    2985    70

Dougherty    2962    178

Clarke    2737    26

Houston    2600    65

Troup    2570    84

Bartow    2376    69

Carroll    2286    58

Newton    2252    59

Floyd    2215    30

Paulding    2214    32

Coweta    2201    26

Coffee    1767    36

Bulloch    1743    21

Colquitt    1736    26

Barrow    1694    37

Rockdale    1626    32

Baldwin    1599    48

Fayette    1539    38

Gordon    1492    29

Tift    1485    48

Walton    1440    47

Jackson    1427    25

Thomas    1377    47

Ware    1324    42

Habersham    1309    62

Laurens    1305    42

Polk    1189    15

Spalding    1152    48

Chattahoochee    1088    2

Toombs    1038    17

Effingham    1029    15

Camden    999    7

Walker    996    21

Decatur    968    21

Wayne    946    24

Liberty    914    17

Appling    881    23

Sumter    849    59

Bryan    840    9

Catoosa    833    17

Stephens    808    25

Gilmer    746    5

Harris    721    21

Emanuel    719    22

Mitchell    700    44

Murray    699    3

Lumpkin    676    12

Tattnall    663    7

Lee    656    24

Dawson    650    7

Upson    646    54

Grady    642    10

Jefferson    642    15

Burke    639    8

Jeff Davis    620    10

Putnam    613    20

Ben Hill    610    12

Washington    605    4

Monroe    587    39

Peach    563    15

Butts    556    40

Charlton    555    5

Oconee    545    20

Madison    527    8

Franklin    525    10

Chattooga    522    5

Bacon    511    8

Pierce    510    12

Pickens    506    6

Cook    505    10

McDuffie    503    12

Worth    496    26

White    492    12

Meriwether    477    9

Brooks    470    20

Union    463    9

Crisp    459    15

Jones    451    5

Elbert    447    1

Fannin    428    7

Greene    428    15

Morgan    410    2

Early    406    32

Hart    402    10

Atkinson    398    3

Berrien    374    5

Banks    362    6

Evans    356    5

Hancock    355    39

Stewart    353    11

Telfair    343    13

Bleckley    338    15

Candler    326    12

Lamar    322    16

Haralson    319    7

Terrell    318    31

Randolph    310    27

Johnson    309    13

Dodge    308    6

Jenkins    302    24

Brantley    301    8

Wilkinson    287    14

Clinch    284    4

Dooly    282    14

Seminole    282    8

Screven    278    9

Oglethorpe    276    9

Rabun    276    5

Turner    276    19

Pike    271    8

Lanier    247    5

McIntosh    240    5

Echols    232    2

Calhoun    229    7

Wilkes    219    3

Wilcox    218    20

Montgomery    212    2

Irwin    210    4

Miller    209    0

Macon    203    10

Towns    201    5

Pulaski    200    7

Treutlen    198    3

Jasper    195    3

Lincoln    192    6

Dade    189    3

Long    176    2

Heard    168    5

Marion    166    6

Twiggs    166    6

Talbot    154    5

Crawford    148    3

Wheeler    143    5

Taylor    134    6

Warren    118    5

Clay    112    2

Schley    93    2

Baker    72    3

Webster    38    2

Glascock    35    2

Quitman    33    1

Taliaferro    19    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

