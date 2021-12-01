Tuesday marks new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,444 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 144 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.

in Georgia, an increase of 144 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36. There have been 648,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,855.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,855.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897. There have been 45,177 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 455 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 455 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,695 current hospitalizations – an increase of 80 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling 1567 43

Atkinson 702 9

Bacon 907 21

Baker 137 6

Baldwin 3143 73

Banks 1296 20

Barrow 5838 75

Bartow 7576 129

Ben Hill 1320 42

Berrien 885 21

Bibb 10418 248

Bleckley 687 30

Brantley 712 20

Brooks 822 28

Bryan 1923 18

Bulloch 4117 39

Burke 1318 18

Butts 1527 49

Calhoun 367 11

Camden 2460 19

Candler 658 28

Carroll 5734 99

Catoosa 3816 40

Charlton 900 13

Chatham 14215 253

Chattahoochee 2190 1

Chattooga 1744 46

Cherokee 15125 141

Clarke 9661 67

Clay 159 3

Clayton 15070 234

Clinch 610 15

Cobb 43251 589

Coffee 3754 87

Colquitt 2716 46

Columbia 8264 97

Cook 1044 26

Coweta 6079 84

Crawford 405 9

Crisp 1076 29

Dade 846 8

Dawson 1965 19

DeKalb 40354 512

Decatur 1760 46

Dodge 958 44

Dooly 602 24

Dougherty 4449 208

Douglas 8047 103

Early 772 39

Echols 330 2

Effingham 2678 36

Elbert 1249 25

Emanuel 1549 46

Evans 625 9

Fannin 1488 37

Fayette 4366 75

Floyd 7525 113

Forsyth 11419 85

Franklin 1873 25

Fulton 58685 773

Gilmer 1841 34

Glascock 103 4

Glynn 5182 126

Gordon 4543 66

Grady 1261 32

Greene 1120 26

Gwinnett 60689 590

Habersham 3939 99

Hall 19688 249

Hancock 699 47

Haralson 1344 25

Harris 1559 31

Hart 1349 23

Heard 467 11

Henry 12996 151

Houston 7351 124

Irwin 596 12

Jackson 6116 69

Jasper 481 6

Jeff Davis 1059 32

Jefferson 1273 39

Jenkins 584 34

Johnson 629 31

Jones 1195 23

Lamar 971 28

Lanier 431 7

Laurens 3053 115

Lee 1259 35

Liberty 1959 31

Lincoln 368 11

Long 486 5

Lowndes 6458 103

Lumpkin 2164 24

Macon 439 15

Madison 1941 19

Marion 292 10

McDuffie 1163 25

McIntosh 490 8

Meriwether 1020 21

Miller 504 2

Mitchell 1261 54

Monroe 1418 62

Montgomery 613 10

Morgan 899 8

Murray 3029 42

Muscogee 10210 205

Newton 5344 127

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24086 270

Oconee 2114 41

Oglethorpe 896 15

Paulding 7161 114

Peach 1376 32

Pickens 1795 20

Pierce 989 28

Pike 757 15

Polk 2976 46

Pulaski 485 25

Putnam 1330 34

Quitman 57 1

Rabun 1189 23

Randolph 376 30

Richmond 14424 237

Rockdale 4246 74

Schley 165 2

Screven 609 11

Seminole 618 12

Spalding 2906 93

Stephens 2405 56

Stewart 628 17

Sumter 1477 73

Talbot 292 10

Taliaferro 71 0

Tattnall 1446 25

Taylor 391 14

Telfair 620 33

Terrell 470 34

Thomas 2758 84

Tift 3078 74

Toombs 2427 64

Towns 825 26

Treutlen 474 14

Troup 4501 125

Turner 516 25

Twiggs 420 16

Union 1591 45

Unknown 3276 9

Upson 1402 74

Walker 4425 57

Walton 5617 90

Ware 2450 82

Warren 260 7

Washington 1311 29

Wayne 2043 48

Webster 74 2

Wheeler 417 19

White 2339 40

Whitfield 12060 134

Wilcox 404 25

Wilkes 506 8

Wilkinson 590 18