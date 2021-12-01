Tuesday marks new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in Georgia

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,444 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 144 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.
- There have been 648,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,855.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.
- There have been 45,177 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 455 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,695 current hospitalizations – an increase of 80 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS
Appling 1567 43
Atkinson 702 9
Bacon 907 21
Baker 137 6
Baldwin 3143 73
Banks 1296 20
Barrow 5838 75
Bartow 7576 129
Ben Hill 1320 42
Berrien 885 21
Bibb 10418 248
Bleckley 687 30
Brantley 712 20
Brooks 822 28
Bryan 1923 18
Bulloch 4117 39
Burke 1318 18
Butts 1527 49
Calhoun 367 11
Camden 2460 19
Candler 658 28
Carroll 5734 99
Catoosa 3816 40
Charlton 900 13
Chatham 14215 253
Chattahoochee 2190 1
Chattooga 1744 46
Cherokee 15125 141
Clarke 9661 67
Clay 159 3
Clayton 15070 234
Clinch 610 15
Cobb 43251 589
Coffee 3754 87
Colquitt 2716 46
Columbia 8264 97
Cook 1044 26
Coweta 6079 84
Crawford 405 9
Crisp 1076 29
Dade 846 8
Dawson 1965 19
DeKalb 40354 512
Decatur 1760 46
Dodge 958 44
Dooly 602 24
Dougherty 4449 208
Douglas 8047 103
Early 772 39
Echols 330 2
Effingham 2678 36
Elbert 1249 25
Emanuel 1549 46
Evans 625 9
Fannin 1488 37
Fayette 4366 75
Floyd 7525 113
Forsyth 11419 85
Franklin 1873 25
Fulton 58685 773
Gilmer 1841 34
Glascock 103 4
Glynn 5182 126
Gordon 4543 66
Grady 1261 32
Greene 1120 26
Gwinnett 60689 590
Habersham 3939 99
Hall 19688 249
Hancock 699 47
Haralson 1344 25
Harris 1559 31
Hart 1349 23
Heard 467 11
Henry 12996 151
Houston 7351 124
Irwin 596 12
Jackson 6116 69
Jasper 481 6
Jeff Davis 1059 32
Jefferson 1273 39
Jenkins 584 34
Johnson 629 31
Jones 1195 23
Lamar 971 28
Lanier 431 7
Laurens 3053 115
Lee 1259 35
Liberty 1959 31
Lincoln 368 11
Long 486 5
Lowndes 6458 103
Lumpkin 2164 24
Macon 439 15
Madison 1941 19
Marion 292 10
McDuffie 1163 25
McIntosh 490 8
Meriwether 1020 21
Miller 504 2
Mitchell 1261 54
Monroe 1418 62
Montgomery 613 10
Morgan 899 8
Murray 3029 42
Muscogee 10210 205
Newton 5344 127
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24086 270
Oconee 2114 41
Oglethorpe 896 15
Paulding 7161 114
Peach 1376 32
Pickens 1795 20
Pierce 989 28
Pike 757 15
Polk 2976 46
Pulaski 485 25
Putnam 1330 34
Quitman 57 1
Rabun 1189 23
Randolph 376 30
Richmond 14424 237
Rockdale 4246 74
Schley 165 2
Screven 609 11
Seminole 618 12
Spalding 2906 93
Stephens 2405 56
Stewart 628 17
Sumter 1477 73
Talbot 292 10
Taliaferro 71 0
Tattnall 1446 25
Taylor 391 14
Telfair 620 33
Terrell 470 34
Thomas 2758 84
Tift 3078 74
Toombs 2427 64
Towns 825 26
Treutlen 474 14
Troup 4501 125
Turner 516 25
Twiggs 420 16
Union 1591 45
Unknown 3276 9
Upson 1402 74
Walker 4425 57
Walton 5617 90
Ware 2450 82
Warren 260 7
Washington 1311 29
Wayne 2043 48
Webster 74 2
Wheeler 417 19
White 2339 40
Whitfield 12060 134
Wilcox 404 25
Wilkes 506 8
Wilkinson 590 18
Worth 1006 38