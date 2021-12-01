x
Tuesday marks new single-day record for COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations in Georgia

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 10,444 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 144 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (12/30-1/12), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 48.93 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (12/16-12/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 36.36.
  • There have been 648,694 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 5,982 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 6,855.86 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 4,897.
  • There have been 45,177 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 455 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 269.57 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 235.14.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Jan. 11, there were 5,695 current hospitalizations – an increase of 80 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Appling    1567    43

Atkinson    702    9

Bacon    907    21

Baker    137    6

Baldwin    3143    73

Banks    1296    20

Barrow    5838    75

Bartow    7576    129

Ben Hill    1320    42

Berrien    885    21

Bibb    10418    248

Bleckley    687    30

Brantley    712    20

Brooks    822    28

Bryan    1923    18

Bulloch    4117    39

Burke    1318    18

Butts    1527    49

Calhoun    367    11

Camden    2460    19

Candler    658    28

Carroll    5734    99

Catoosa    3816    40

Charlton    900    13

Chatham    14215    253

Chattahoochee    2190    1

Chattooga    1744    46

Cherokee    15125    141

Clarke    9661    67

Clay    159    3

Clayton    15070    234

Clinch    610    15

Cobb    43251    589

Coffee    3754    87

Colquitt    2716    46

Columbia    8264    97

Cook    1044    26

Coweta    6079    84

Crawford    405    9

Crisp    1076    29

Dade    846    8

Dawson    1965    19

DeKalb    40354    512

Decatur    1760    46

Dodge    958    44

Dooly    602    24

Dougherty    4449    208

Douglas    8047    103

Early    772    39

Echols    330    2

Effingham    2678    36

Elbert    1249    25

Emanuel    1549    46

Evans    625    9

Fannin    1488    37

Fayette    4366    75

Floyd    7525    113

Forsyth    11419    85

Franklin    1873    25

Fulton    58685    773

Gilmer    1841    34

Glascock    103    4

Glynn    5182    126

Gordon    4543    66

Grady    1261    32

Greene    1120    26

Gwinnett    60689    590

Habersham    3939    99

Hall    19688    249

Hancock    699    47

Haralson    1344    25

Harris    1559    31

Hart    1349    23

Heard    467    11

Henry    12996    151

Houston    7351    124

Irwin    596    12

Jackson    6116    69

Jasper    481    6

Jeff Davis    1059    32

Jefferson    1273    39

Jenkins    584    34

Johnson    629    31

Jones    1195    23

Lamar    971    28

Lanier    431    7

Laurens    3053    115

Lee    1259    35

Liberty    1959    31

Lincoln    368    11

Long    486    5

Lowndes    6458    103

Lumpkin    2164    24

Macon    439    15

Madison    1941    19

Marion    292    10

McDuffie    1163    25

McIntosh    490    8

Meriwether    1020    21

Miller    504    2

Mitchell    1261    54

Monroe    1418    62

Montgomery    613    10

Morgan    899    8

Murray    3029    42

Muscogee    10210    205

Newton    5344    127

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    24086    270

Oconee    2114    41

Oglethorpe    896    15

Paulding    7161    114

Peach    1376    32

Pickens    1795    20

Pierce    989    28

Pike    757    15

Polk    2976    46

Pulaski    485    25

Putnam    1330    34

Quitman    57    1

Rabun    1189    23

Randolph    376    30

Richmond    14424    237

Rockdale    4246    74

Schley    165    2

Screven    609    11

Seminole    618    12

Spalding    2906    93

Stephens    2405    56

Stewart    628    17

Sumter    1477    73

Talbot    292    10

Taliaferro    71    0

Tattnall    1446    25

Taylor    391    14

Telfair    620    33

Terrell    470    34

Thomas    2758    84

Tift    3078    74

Toombs    2427    64

Towns    825    26

Treutlen    474    14

Troup    4501    125

Turner    516    25

Twiggs    420    16

Union    1591    45

Unknown    3276    9

Upson    1402    74

Walker    4425    57

Walton    5617    90

Ware    2450    82

Warren    260    7

Washington    1311    29

Wayne    2043    48

Webster    74    2

Wheeler    417    19

White    2339    40

Whitfield    12060    134

Wilcox    404    25

Wilkes    506    8

Wilkinson    590    18

Worth    1006    38

    

