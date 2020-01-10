Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 1

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,063 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/18-10/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.1 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/4-9/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.3.

There have been 319,334 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,308 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,317 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,686.8.

There have been 28,668 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.2.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 1, there were 1,307 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 42 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling 1043 29

Atkinson 446 3

Bacon 599 14

Baker 84 4

Baldwin 2127 57

Banks 498 8

Barrow 2240 48

Bartow 2960 87

Ben Hill 791 25

Berrien 460 12

Bibb 6097 173

Bleckley 438 21

Brantley 347 10

Brooks 524 26

Bryan 1159 11

Bulloch 2895 28

Burke 826 10

Butts 669 42

Calhoun 247 8

Camden 1306 13

Candler 466 19

Carroll 2819 68

Catoosa 1212 18

Charlton 638 7

Chatham 8548 166

Chattahoochee 1678 1

Chattooga 792 22

Cherokee 6159 93

Clarke 5105 44

Clay 121 2

Clayton 7114 161

Clinch 380 6

Cobb 19829 427

Coffee 2079 50

Colquitt 1898 34

Columbia 3796 61

Cook 553 13

Coweta 2637 48

Crawford 168 5

Crisp 573 17

Dade 286 5

Dawson 838 8

DeKalb 18938 369

Decatur 1173 29

Dodge 434 12

Dooly 340 14

Dougherty 3163 187

Douglas 3621 71

Early 506 33

Echols 241 2

Effingham 1464 24

Elbert 698 5

Emanuel 1083 32

Evans 433 6

Fannin 686 24

Fayette 1896 50

Floyd 3259 45

Forsyth 4160 46

Franklin 765 13

Fulton 27790 577

Gilmer 830 12

Glascock 39 2

Glynn 3494 96

Gordon 1880 37

Grady 796 22

Greene 509 24

Gwinnett 27733 409

Habersham 1700 71

Hall 9498 158

Hancock 397 43

Haralson 493 9

Harris 799 22

Hart 522 13

Heard 199 5

Henry 5307 103

Houston 3166 82

Irwin 313 4

Jackson 2035 33

Jasper 221 4

Jeff Davis 725 20

Jefferson 805 29

Jenkins 435 30

Johnson 416 22

Jones 565 9

Lamar 374 18

Lanier 297 5

Laurens 1671 75

Lee 703 26

Liberty 1129 23

Lincoln 213 7

Long 253 3

Lowndes 3942 82

Lumpkin 930 14

Macon 235 10

Madison 706 8

Marion 192 8

McDuffie 607 14

McIntosh 294 7

Meriwether 546 13

Miller 270 1

Mitchell 818 45

Monroe 700 52

Montgomery 317 5

Morgan 487 3

Murray 844 6

Muscogee 6070 170

Newton 2617 91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16324 160

Oconee 766 26

Oglethorpe 339 11

Paulding 2827 55

Peach 674 24

Pickens 621 10

Pierce 614 20

Pike 343 10

Polk 1498 18

Pulaski 314 22

Putnam 699 25

Quitman 34 1

Rabun 366 10

Randolph 331 29

Richmond 7180 164

Rockdale 1872 37

Schley 105 2

Screven 420 10

Seminole 366 9

Spalding 1347 61

Stephens 1094 38

Stewart 523 14

Sumter 935 62

Talbot 166 6

Taliaferro 22 0

Tattnall 844 11

Taylor 214 11

Telfair 393 20

Terrell 329 32

Thomas 1500 65

Tift 1805 57

Toombs 1343 50

Towns 342 10

Treutlen 263 10

Troup 2833 100

Turner 306 24

Twiggs 199 8

Union 779 20

Unknown 2181 7

Upson 804 62

Walker 1591 38

Walton 1847 55

Ware 1512 60

Warren 153 5

Washington 685 8

Wayne 1145 30

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 340 11

White 873 19

Whitfield 4651 61

Wilcox 248 22

Wilkes 267 5

Wilkinson 341 18