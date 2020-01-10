Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 1

x
Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,063 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/18-10/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.1 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/4-9/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.3.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 319,334 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,308 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,317 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,686.8.
Credit: WXIA
  • There have been 28,668 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.2.
Credit: WXIA
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 1, there were 1,307 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 42 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Appling    1043    29

Atkinson    446    3

Bacon    599    14

Baker    84    4

Baldwin    2127    57

Banks    498    8

Barrow    2240    48

Bartow    2960    87

Ben Hill    791    25

Berrien    460    12

Bibb    6097    173

Bleckley    438    21

Brantley    347    10

Brooks    524    26

Bryan    1159    11

Bulloch    2895    28

Burke    826    10

Butts    669    42

Calhoun    247    8

Camden    1306    13

Candler    466    19

Carroll    2819    68

Catoosa    1212    18

Charlton    638    7

Chatham    8548    166

Chattahoochee    1678    1

Chattooga    792    22

Cherokee    6159    93

Clarke    5105    44

Clay    121    2

Clayton    7114    161

Clinch    380    6

Cobb    19829    427

Coffee    2079    50

Colquitt    1898    34

Columbia    3796    61

Cook    553    13

Coweta    2637    48

Crawford    168    5

Crisp    573    17

Dade    286    5

Dawson    838    8

DeKalb    18938    369

Decatur    1173    29

Dodge    434    12

Dooly    340    14

Dougherty    3163    187

Douglas    3621    71

Early    506    33

Echols    241    2

Effingham    1464    24

Elbert    698    5

Emanuel    1083    32

Evans    433    6

Fannin    686    24

Fayette    1896    50

Floyd    3259    45

Forsyth    4160    46

Franklin    765    13

Fulton    27790    577

Gilmer    830    12

Glascock    39    2

Glynn    3494    96

Gordon    1880    37

Grady    796    22

Greene    509    24

Gwinnett    27733    409

Habersham    1700    71

Hall    9498    158

Hancock    397    43

Haralson    493    9

Harris    799    22

Hart    522    13

Heard    199    5

Henry    5307    103

Houston    3166    82

Irwin    313    4

Jackson    2035    33

Jasper    221    4

Jeff Davis    725    20

Jefferson    805    29

Jenkins    435    30

Johnson    416    22

Jones    565    9

Lamar    374    18

Lanier    297    5

Laurens    1671    75

Lee    703    26

Liberty    1129    23

Lincoln    213    7

Long    253    3

Lowndes    3942    82

Lumpkin    930    14

Macon    235    10

Madison    706    8

Marion    192    8

McDuffie    607    14

McIntosh    294    7

Meriwether    546    13

Miller    270    1

Mitchell    818    45

Monroe    700    52

Montgomery    317    5

Morgan    487    3

Murray    844    6

Muscogee    6070    170

Newton    2617    91

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16324    160

Oconee    766    26

Oglethorpe    339    11

Paulding    2827    55

Peach    674    24

Pickens    621    10

Pierce    614    20

Pike    343    10

Polk    1498    18

Pulaski    314    22

Putnam    699    25

Quitman    34    1

Rabun    366    10

Randolph    331    29

Richmond    7180    164

Rockdale    1872    37

Schley    105    2

Screven    420    10

Seminole    366    9

Spalding    1347    61

Stephens    1094    38

Stewart    523    14

Sumter    935    62

Talbot    166    6

Taliaferro    22    0

Tattnall    844    11

Taylor    214    11

Telfair    393    20

Terrell    329    32

Thomas    1500    65

Tift    1805    57

Toombs    1343    50

Towns    342    10

Treutlen    263    10

Troup    2833    100

Turner    306    24

Twiggs    199    8

Union    779    20

Unknown    2181    7

Upson    804    62

Walker    1591    38

Walton    1847    55

Ware    1512    60

Warren    153    5

Washington    685    8

Wayne    1145    30

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    340    11

White    873    19

Whitfield    4651    61

Wilcox    248    22

Wilkes    267    5

Wilkinson    341    18

Worth    536    30

    

