Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 1

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,063 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 42 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/18-10/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.1 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/4-9/17), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.3.
- There have been 319,334 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,308 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,317 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,686.8.
- There have been 28,668 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 146 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 115 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.2.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 1, there were 1,307 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 42 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Appling 1043 29
Atkinson 446 3
Bacon 599 14
Baker 84 4
Baldwin 2127 57
Banks 498 8
Barrow 2240 48
Bartow 2960 87
Ben Hill 791 25
Berrien 460 12
Bibb 6097 173
Bleckley 438 21
Brantley 347 10
Brooks 524 26
Bryan 1159 11
Bulloch 2895 28
Burke 826 10
Butts 669 42
Calhoun 247 8
Camden 1306 13
Candler 466 19
Carroll 2819 68
Catoosa 1212 18
Charlton 638 7
Chatham 8548 166
Chattahoochee 1678 1
Chattooga 792 22
Cherokee 6159 93
Clarke 5105 44
Clay 121 2
Clayton 7114 161
Clinch 380 6
Cobb 19829 427
Coffee 2079 50
Colquitt 1898 34
Columbia 3796 61
Cook 553 13
Coweta 2637 48
Crawford 168 5
Crisp 573 17
Dade 286 5
Dawson 838 8
DeKalb 18938 369
Decatur 1173 29
Dodge 434 12
Dooly 340 14
Dougherty 3163 187
Douglas 3621 71
Early 506 33
Echols 241 2
Effingham 1464 24
Elbert 698 5
Emanuel 1083 32
Evans 433 6
Fannin 686 24
Fayette 1896 50
Floyd 3259 45
Forsyth 4160 46
Franklin 765 13
Fulton 27790 577
Gilmer 830 12
Glascock 39 2
Glynn 3494 96
Gordon 1880 37
Grady 796 22
Greene 509 24
Gwinnett 27733 409
Habersham 1700 71
Hall 9498 158
Hancock 397 43
Haralson 493 9
Harris 799 22
Hart 522 13
Heard 199 5
Henry 5307 103
Houston 3166 82
Irwin 313 4
Jackson 2035 33
Jasper 221 4
Jeff Davis 725 20
Jefferson 805 29
Jenkins 435 30
Johnson 416 22
Jones 565 9
Lamar 374 18
Lanier 297 5
Laurens 1671 75
Lee 703 26
Liberty 1129 23
Lincoln 213 7
Long 253 3
Lowndes 3942 82
Lumpkin 930 14
Macon 235 10
Madison 706 8
Marion 192 8
McDuffie 607 14
McIntosh 294 7
Meriwether 546 13
Miller 270 1
Mitchell 818 45
Monroe 700 52
Montgomery 317 5
Morgan 487 3
Murray 844 6
Muscogee 6070 170
Newton 2617 91
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16324 160
Oconee 766 26
Oglethorpe 339 11
Paulding 2827 55
Peach 674 24
Pickens 621 10
Pierce 614 20
Pike 343 10
Polk 1498 18
Pulaski 314 22
Putnam 699 25
Quitman 34 1
Rabun 366 10
Randolph 331 29
Richmond 7180 164
Rockdale 1872 37
Schley 105 2
Screven 420 10
Seminole 366 9
Spalding 1347 61
Stephens 1094 38
Stewart 523 14
Sumter 935 62
Talbot 166 6
Taliaferro 22 0
Tattnall 844 11
Taylor 214 11
Telfair 393 20
Terrell 329 32
Thomas 1500 65
Tift 1805 57
Toombs 1343 50
Towns 342 10
Treutlen 263 10
Troup 2833 100
Turner 306 24
Twiggs 199 8
Union 779 20
Unknown 2181 7
Upson 804 62
Walker 1591 38
Walton 1847 55
Ware 1512 60
Warren 153 5
Washington 685 8
Wayne 1145 30
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 340 11
White 873 19
Whitfield 4651 61
Wilcox 248 22
Wilkes 267 5
Wilkinson 341 18
Worth 536 30