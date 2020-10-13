x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,454 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for Oct. 13, 2020
  • There have been 333,304 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 993 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,391.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Oct. 13, 2020
  • There have been 29,762 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 13, there were 1,330 current hospitalizations – an increase of 78 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Georgia for Oct. 13, 2020

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29274    594

Gwinnett    29015    425

Cobb    20679    442

DeKalb    19797    382

Hall    10028    164

Chatham    8927    177

Clayton    7569    170

Richmond    7549    173

Cherokee    6518    97

Bibb    6335    188

Muscogee    6218    173

Henry    5699    106

Clarke    5399    46

Whitfield    4915    62

Forsyth    4400    48

Lowndes    4151    86

Columbia    4015    62

Douglas    3864    71

Glynn    3572    98

Floyd    3461    49

Houston    3323    86

Dougherty    3227    188

Bartow    3178    91

Carroll    3032    74

Bulloch    2966    32

Paulding    2957    59

Troup    2913    103

Coweta    2775    58

Newton    2718    91

Barrow    2407    47

Baldwin    2202    62

Jackson    2165    38

Coffee    2151    57

Gordon    2016    39

Colquitt    1994    37

Walton    1984    63

Fayette    1979    52

Rockdale    1965    40

Tift    1881    59

Laurens    1852    82

Habersham    1783    72

Chattahoochee    1706    1

Walker    1679    41

Effingham    1613    28

Ware    1604    61

Polk    1564    21

Thomas    1550    68

Spalding    1432    62

Toombs    1417    54

Camden    1359    16

Catoosa    1292    19

Decatur    1237    34

Bryan    1226    13

Stephens    1216    41

Wayne    1185    29

Liberty    1169    24

Emanuel    1137    34

Appling    1108    34

Lumpkin    975    14

White    961    22

Sumter    949    65

Gilmer    927    15

Murray    896    8

Tattnall    872    11

Dawson    860    9

Burke    859    11

Chattooga    844    26

Union    844    23

Mitchell    841    46

Ben Hill    835    29

Grady    831    23

Jefferson    827    31

Harris    823    25

Upson    823    67

Franklin    814    16

Oconee    806    27

Fannin    755    28

Jeff Davis    754    22

Putnam    752    27

Madison    739    10

Monroe    730    54

Lee    728    26

Elbert    724    8

Butts    722    43

Washington    710    11

Peach    709    24

Pickens    661    9

Charlton    645    9

McDuffie    644    14

Pierce    635    23

Bacon    617    14

Jones    611    13

Crisp    610    19

Worth    576    32

Meriwether    565    14

Cook    564    15

Haralson    555    9

Hart    547    16

Greene    545    24

Brooks    534    26

Banks    528    8

Stewart    524    16

Early    519    33

Candler    505    23

Morgan    505    4

Berrien    472    12

Bleckley    467    21

Dodge    467    13

Atkinson    465    4

Jenkins    457    31

Evans    448    6

Screven    435    11

Johnson    433    22

Telfair    411    22

Clinch    409    11

Hancock    405    44

Rabun    402    11

Towns    392    10

Lamar    390    19

Oglethorpe    378    11

Brantley    374    11

Seminole    374    10

Pike    367    11

Wheeler    356    13

Wilkinson    356    18

Dooly    351    14

Montgomery    345    7

Irwin    342    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    335    32

Turner    327    24

Pulaski    320    22

Lanier    308    7

Dade    306    5

McIntosh    299    7

Miller    295    2

Treutlen    281    11

Wilkes    272    6

Long    266    4

Calhoun    256    9

Wilcox    250    25

Echols    243    2

Macon    239    10

Jasper    238    3

Taylor    222    12

Lincoln    220    7

Twiggs    205    9

Heard    204    6

Marion    195    9

Crawford    183    6

Talbot    167    7

Warren    162    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    107    2

Baker    85    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Related Articles