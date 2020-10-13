Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 13

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,454 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57.

There have been 333,304 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 993 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,391.

There have been 29,762 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 13, there were 1,330 current hospitalizations – an increase of 78 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29274 594

Gwinnett 29015 425

Cobb 20679 442

DeKalb 19797 382

Hall 10028 164

Chatham 8927 177

Clayton 7569 170

Richmond 7549 173

Cherokee 6518 97

Bibb 6335 188

Muscogee 6218 173

Henry 5699 106

Clarke 5399 46

Whitfield 4915 62

Forsyth 4400 48

Lowndes 4151 86

Columbia 4015 62

Douglas 3864 71

Glynn 3572 98

Floyd 3461 49

Houston 3323 86

Dougherty 3227 188

Bartow 3178 91

Carroll 3032 74

Bulloch 2966 32

Paulding 2957 59

Troup 2913 103

Coweta 2775 58

Newton 2718 91

Barrow 2407 47

Baldwin 2202 62

Jackson 2165 38

Coffee 2151 57

Gordon 2016 39

Colquitt 1994 37

Walton 1984 63

Fayette 1979 52

Rockdale 1965 40

Tift 1881 59

Laurens 1852 82

Habersham 1783 72

Chattahoochee 1706 1

Walker 1679 41

Effingham 1613 28

Ware 1604 61

Polk 1564 21

Thomas 1550 68

Spalding 1432 62

Toombs 1417 54

Camden 1359 16

Catoosa 1292 19

Decatur 1237 34

Bryan 1226 13

Stephens 1216 41

Wayne 1185 29

Liberty 1169 24

Emanuel 1137 34

Appling 1108 34

Lumpkin 975 14

White 961 22

Sumter 949 65

Gilmer 927 15

Murray 896 8

Tattnall 872 11

Dawson 860 9

Burke 859 11

Chattooga 844 26

Union 844 23

Mitchell 841 46

Ben Hill 835 29

Grady 831 23

Jefferson 827 31

Harris 823 25

Upson 823 67

Franklin 814 16

Oconee 806 27

Fannin 755 28

Jeff Davis 754 22

Putnam 752 27

Madison 739 10

Monroe 730 54

Lee 728 26

Elbert 724 8

Butts 722 43

Washington 710 11

Peach 709 24

Pickens 661 9

Charlton 645 9

McDuffie 644 14

Pierce 635 23

Bacon 617 14

Jones 611 13

Crisp 610 19

Worth 576 32

Meriwether 565 14

Cook 564 15

Haralson 555 9

Hart 547 16

Greene 545 24

Brooks 534 26

Banks 528 8

Stewart 524 16

Early 519 33

Candler 505 23

Morgan 505 4

Berrien 472 12

Bleckley 467 21

Dodge 467 13

Atkinson 465 4

Jenkins 457 31

Evans 448 6

Screven 435 11

Johnson 433 22

Telfair 411 22

Clinch 409 11

Hancock 405 44

Rabun 402 11

Towns 392 10

Lamar 390 19

Oglethorpe 378 11

Brantley 374 11

Seminole 374 10

Pike 367 11

Wheeler 356 13

Wilkinson 356 18

Dooly 351 14

Montgomery 345 7

Irwin 342 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 335 32

Turner 327 24

Pulaski 320 22

Lanier 308 7

Dade 306 5

McIntosh 299 7

Miller 295 2

Treutlen 281 11

Wilkes 272 6

Long 266 4

Calhoun 256 9

Wilcox 250 25

Echols 243 2

Macon 239 10

Jasper 238 3

Taylor 222 12

Lincoln 220 7

Twiggs 205 9

Heard 204 6

Marion 195 9

Crawford 183 6

Talbot 167 7

Warren 162 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 107 2

Baker 85 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 38 1

Taliaferro 25 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.