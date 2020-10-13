Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Tuesday, Oct. 13

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,454 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/30-10/13), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.86 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/16-9/29), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.57.
- There have been 333,304 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 993 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,214.14 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,391.
- There have been 29,762 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 106 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.64 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 119.57.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 13, there were 1,330 current hospitalizations – an increase of 78 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29274 594
Gwinnett 29015 425
Cobb 20679 442
DeKalb 19797 382
Hall 10028 164
Chatham 8927 177
Clayton 7569 170
Richmond 7549 173
Cherokee 6518 97
Bibb 6335 188
Muscogee 6218 173
Henry 5699 106
Clarke 5399 46
Whitfield 4915 62
Forsyth 4400 48
Lowndes 4151 86
Columbia 4015 62
Douglas 3864 71
Glynn 3572 98
Floyd 3461 49
Houston 3323 86
Dougherty 3227 188
Bartow 3178 91
Carroll 3032 74
Bulloch 2966 32
Paulding 2957 59
Troup 2913 103
Coweta 2775 58
Newton 2718 91
Barrow 2407 47
Baldwin 2202 62
Jackson 2165 38
Coffee 2151 57
Gordon 2016 39
Colquitt 1994 37
Walton 1984 63
Fayette 1979 52
Rockdale 1965 40
Tift 1881 59
Laurens 1852 82
Habersham 1783 72
Chattahoochee 1706 1
Walker 1679 41
Effingham 1613 28
Ware 1604 61
Polk 1564 21
Thomas 1550 68
Spalding 1432 62
Toombs 1417 54
Camden 1359 16
Catoosa 1292 19
Decatur 1237 34
Bryan 1226 13
Stephens 1216 41
Wayne 1185 29
Liberty 1169 24
Emanuel 1137 34
Appling 1108 34
Lumpkin 975 14
White 961 22
Sumter 949 65
Gilmer 927 15
Murray 896 8
Tattnall 872 11
Dawson 860 9
Burke 859 11
Chattooga 844 26
Union 844 23
Mitchell 841 46
Ben Hill 835 29
Grady 831 23
Jefferson 827 31
Harris 823 25
Upson 823 67
Franklin 814 16
Oconee 806 27
Fannin 755 28
Jeff Davis 754 22
Putnam 752 27
Madison 739 10
Monroe 730 54
Lee 728 26
Elbert 724 8
Butts 722 43
Washington 710 11
Peach 709 24
Pickens 661 9
Charlton 645 9
McDuffie 644 14
Pierce 635 23
Bacon 617 14
Jones 611 13
Crisp 610 19
Worth 576 32
Meriwether 565 14
Cook 564 15
Haralson 555 9
Hart 547 16
Greene 545 24
Brooks 534 26
Banks 528 8
Stewart 524 16
Early 519 33
Candler 505 23
Morgan 505 4
Berrien 472 12
Bleckley 467 21
Dodge 467 13
Atkinson 465 4
Jenkins 457 31
Evans 448 6
Screven 435 11
Johnson 433 22
Telfair 411 22
Clinch 409 11
Hancock 405 44
Rabun 402 11
Towns 392 10
Lamar 390 19
Oglethorpe 378 11
Brantley 374 11
Seminole 374 10
Pike 367 11
Wheeler 356 13
Wilkinson 356 18
Dooly 351 14
Montgomery 345 7
Irwin 342 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 335 32
Turner 327 24
Pulaski 320 22
Lanier 308 7
Dade 306 5
McIntosh 299 7
Miller 295 2
Treutlen 281 11
Wilkes 272 6
Long 266 4
Calhoun 256 9
Wilcox 250 25
Echols 243 2
Macon 239 10
Jasper 238 3
Taylor 222 12
Lincoln 220 7
Twiggs 205 9
Heard 204 6
Marion 195 9
Crawford 183 6
Talbot 167 7
Warren 162 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 107 2
Baker 85 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0
