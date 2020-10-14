Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,470 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/17-9/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.

There have been 334,601 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,355.

There have been 29,918 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 156 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.00.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 14, there were 1,325 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29329 597

Gwinnett 29157 427

Cobb 20838 442

DeKalb 19857 383

Hall 10098 164

Chatham 8956 178

Clayton 7616 170

Richmond 7571 173

Cherokee 6571 97

Bibb 6371 187

Muscogee 6230 173

Henry 5723 106

Clarke 5435 46

Whitfield 4942 63

Forsyth 4440 48

Lowndes 4179 85

Columbia 4027 62

Douglas 3877 71

Glynn 3572 98

Floyd 3500 49

Houston 3346 86

Dougherty 3237 188

Bartow 3219 91

Carroll 3045 74

Bulloch 2979 32

Paulding 2979 59

Troup 2931 103

Coweta 2783 58

Newton 2733 91

Barrow 2418 47

Baldwin 2219 62

Jackson 2181 39

Coffee 2155 57

Gordon 2042 39

Colquitt 2011 37

Walton 1999 63

Fayette 1987 51

Rockdale 1975 40

Tift 1884 60

Laurens 1863 82

Habersham 1802 73

Chattahoochee 1707 1

Walker 1702 42

Effingham 1625 28

Ware 1615 61

Polk 1577 22

Thomas 1551 68

Spalding 1442 62

Toombs 1423 54

Camden 1363 16

Catoosa 1304 19

Decatur 1241 34

Bryan 1229 13

Stephens 1222 42

Wayne 1187 29

Liberty 1172 24

Emanuel 1142 35

Appling 1109 34

Lumpkin 987 14

White 967 22

Sumter 949 66

Gilmer 935 16

Murray 902 8

Tattnall 876 11

Dawson 867 9

Burke 862 11

Chattooga 851 26

Union 848 23

Mitchell 841 46

Ben Hill 837 29

Grady 833 23

Upson 828 68

Jefferson 827 31

Harris 826 25

Franklin 815 16

Oconee 811 27

Fannin 759 28

Jeff Davis 754 22

Putnam 753 27

Madison 743 11

Monroe 734 54

Elbert 730 8

Lee 730 26

Butts 722 43

Peach 714 24

Washington 713 11

Pickens 663 9

McDuffie 646 14

Charlton 645 9

Pierce 636 23

Bacon 617 14

Jones 614 13

Crisp 610 19

Worth 578 32

Cook 566 15

Meriwether 566 14

Haralson 563 9

Hart 548 16

Greene 547 24

Brooks 535 26

Banks 527 8

Stewart 524 16

Early 520 33

Morgan 508 4

Candler 507 23

Dodge 492 13

Bleckley 474 21

Berrien 471 12

Atkinson 468 4

Jenkins 457 31

Evans 449 6

Screven 436 11

Johnson 434 22

Telfair 416 22

Clinch 411 11

Hancock 407 44

Rabun 402 11

Towns 397 10

Lamar 390 19

Oglethorpe 382 11

Seminole 377 10

Brantley 375 11

Pike 368 11

Wheeler 356 13

Wilkinson 356 18

Dooly 351 14

Montgomery 348 7

Irwin 343 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 335 32

Turner 328 24

Pulaski 320 22

Dade 310 5

Lanier 309 7

McIntosh 300 7

Miller 295 2

Treutlen 283 11

Wilkes 272 6

Long 267 4

Calhoun 258 9

Wilcox 251 25

Echols 244 2

Macon 240 10

Jasper 239 3

Taylor 224 12

Lincoln 220 7

Twiggs 206 9

Heard 204 6

Marion 194 9

Crawford 185 6

Talbot 167 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 107 2

Baker 85 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 38 1

Taliaferro 25 0

