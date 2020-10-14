Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 14

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,470 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/17-9/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.
- There have been 334,601 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,355.
- There have been 29,918 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 156 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.00.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 14, there were 1,325 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29329 597
Gwinnett 29157 427
Cobb 20838 442
DeKalb 19857 383
Hall 10098 164
Chatham 8956 178
Clayton 7616 170
Richmond 7571 173
Cherokee 6571 97
Bibb 6371 187
Muscogee 6230 173
Henry 5723 106
Clarke 5435 46
Whitfield 4942 63
Forsyth 4440 48
Lowndes 4179 85
Columbia 4027 62
Douglas 3877 71
Glynn 3572 98
Floyd 3500 49
Houston 3346 86
Dougherty 3237 188
Bartow 3219 91
Carroll 3045 74
Bulloch 2979 32
Paulding 2979 59
Troup 2931 103
Coweta 2783 58
Newton 2733 91
Barrow 2418 47
Baldwin 2219 62
Jackson 2181 39
Coffee 2155 57
Gordon 2042 39
Colquitt 2011 37
Walton 1999 63
Fayette 1987 51
Rockdale 1975 40
Tift 1884 60
Laurens 1863 82
Habersham 1802 73
Chattahoochee 1707 1
Walker 1702 42
Effingham 1625 28
Ware 1615 61
Polk 1577 22
Thomas 1551 68
Spalding 1442 62
Toombs 1423 54
Camden 1363 16
Catoosa 1304 19
Decatur 1241 34
Bryan 1229 13
Stephens 1222 42
Wayne 1187 29
Liberty 1172 24
Emanuel 1142 35
Appling 1109 34
Lumpkin 987 14
White 967 22
Sumter 949 66
Gilmer 935 16
Murray 902 8
Tattnall 876 11
Dawson 867 9
Burke 862 11
Chattooga 851 26
Union 848 23
Mitchell 841 46
Ben Hill 837 29
Grady 833 23
Upson 828 68
Jefferson 827 31
Harris 826 25
Franklin 815 16
Oconee 811 27
Fannin 759 28
Jeff Davis 754 22
Putnam 753 27
Madison 743 11
Monroe 734 54
Elbert 730 8
Lee 730 26
Butts 722 43
Peach 714 24
Washington 713 11
Pickens 663 9
McDuffie 646 14
Charlton 645 9
Pierce 636 23
Bacon 617 14
Jones 614 13
Crisp 610 19
Worth 578 32
Cook 566 15
Meriwether 566 14
Haralson 563 9
Hart 548 16
Greene 547 24
Brooks 535 26
Banks 527 8
Stewart 524 16
Early 520 33
Morgan 508 4
Candler 507 23
Dodge 492 13
Bleckley 474 21
Berrien 471 12
Atkinson 468 4
Jenkins 457 31
Evans 449 6
Screven 436 11
Johnson 434 22
Telfair 416 22
Clinch 411 11
Hancock 407 44
Rabun 402 11
Towns 397 10
Lamar 390 19
Oglethorpe 382 11
Seminole 377 10
Brantley 375 11
Pike 368 11
Wheeler 356 13
Wilkinson 356 18
Dooly 351 14
Montgomery 348 7
Irwin 343 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 335 32
Turner 328 24
Pulaski 320 22
Dade 310 5
Lanier 309 7
McIntosh 300 7
Miller 295 2
Treutlen 283 11
Wilkes 272 6
Long 267 4
Calhoun 258 9
Wilcox 251 25
Echols 244 2
Macon 240 10
Jasper 239 3
Taylor 224 12
Lincoln 220 7
Twiggs 206 9
Heard 204 6
Marion 194 9
Crawford 185 6
Talbot 167 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 107 2
Baker 85 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.