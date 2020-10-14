x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 14

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,470 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 16 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/1-10/14), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/17-9/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia for Oct. 14, 2020
  • There have been 334,601 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,297 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,183.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,355.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia for Oct. 14, 2020
  • There have been 29,918 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 156 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 99.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 117.00.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 14, there were 1,325 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 5 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases vs. active hospitalizations in Georgia for Oct. 14, 2020

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29329    597

Gwinnett    29157    427

Cobb    20838    442

DeKalb    19857    383

Hall    10098    164

Chatham    8956    178

Clayton    7616    170

Richmond    7571    173

Cherokee    6571    97

Bibb    6371    187

Muscogee    6230    173

Henry    5723    106

Clarke    5435    46

Whitfield    4942    63

Forsyth    4440    48

Lowndes    4179    85

Columbia    4027    62

Douglas    3877    71

Glynn    3572    98

Floyd    3500    49

Houston    3346    86

Dougherty    3237    188

Bartow    3219    91

Carroll    3045    74

Bulloch    2979    32

Paulding    2979    59

Troup    2931    103

Coweta    2783    58

Newton    2733    91

Barrow    2418    47

Baldwin    2219    62

Jackson    2181    39

Coffee    2155    57

Gordon    2042    39

Colquitt    2011    37

Walton    1999    63

Fayette    1987    51

Rockdale    1975    40

Tift    1884    60

Laurens    1863    82

Habersham    1802    73

Chattahoochee    1707    1

Walker    1702    42

Effingham    1625    28

Ware    1615    61

Polk    1577    22

Thomas    1551    68

Spalding    1442    62

Toombs    1423    54

Camden    1363    16

Catoosa    1304    19

Decatur    1241    34

Bryan    1229    13

Stephens    1222    42

Wayne    1187    29

Liberty    1172    24

Emanuel    1142    35

Appling    1109    34

Lumpkin    987    14

White    967    22

Sumter    949    66

Gilmer    935    16

Murray    902    8

Tattnall    876    11

Dawson    867    9

Burke    862    11

Chattooga    851    26

Union    848    23

Mitchell    841    46

Ben Hill    837    29

Grady    833    23

Upson    828    68

Jefferson    827    31

Harris    826    25

Franklin    815    16

Oconee    811    27

Fannin    759    28

Jeff Davis    754    22

Putnam    753    27

Madison    743    11

Monroe    734    54

Elbert    730    8

Lee    730    26

Butts    722    43

Peach    714    24

Washington    713    11

Pickens    663    9

McDuffie    646    14

Charlton    645    9

Pierce    636    23

Bacon    617    14

Jones    614    13

Crisp    610    19

Worth    578    32

Cook    566    15

Meriwether    566    14

Haralson    563    9

Hart    548    16

Greene    547    24

Brooks    535    26

Banks    527    8

Stewart    524    16

Early    520    33

Morgan    508    4

Candler    507    23

Dodge    492    13

Bleckley    474    21

Berrien    471    12

Atkinson    468    4

Jenkins    457    31

Evans    449    6

Screven    436    11

Johnson    434    22

Telfair    416    22

Clinch    411    11

Hancock    407    44

Rabun    402    11

Towns    397    10

Lamar    390    19

Oglethorpe    382    11

Seminole    377    10

Brantley    375    11

Pike    368    11

Wheeler    356    13

Wilkinson    356    18

Dooly    351    14

Montgomery    348    7

Irwin    343    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    335    32

Turner    328    24

Pulaski    320    22

Dade    310    5

Lanier    309    7

McIntosh    300    7

Miller    295    2

Treutlen    283    11

Wilkes    272    6

Long    267    4

Calhoun    258    9

Wilcox    251    25

Echols    244    2

Macon    240    10

Jasper    239    3

Taylor    224    12

Lincoln    220    7

Twiggs    206    9

Heard    204    6

Marion    194    9

Crawford    185    6

Talbot    167    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    107    2

Baker    85    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

