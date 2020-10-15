x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,492 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/18-10/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.07.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of Oct. 15, 2020
  • There have been 336,241 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,640 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,207.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,317.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of Oct. 15, 2020
  • There have been 30,081 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 163 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.29.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 15, there were 1,321 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases vs. current hospitalizations in Georgia as of Oct. 15, 2020

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29429    599

Gwinnett    29295    428

Cobb    20924    444

DeKalb    19969    384

Hall    10163    164

Chatham    8984    178

Clayton    7686    170

Richmond    7610    173

Cherokee    6625    98

Bibb    6398    187

Muscogee    6237    173

Henry    5770    106

Clarke    5477    46

Whitfield    4993    63

Forsyth    4466    48

Lowndes    4220    85

Columbia    4070    62

Douglas    3896    71

Glynn    3590    99

Floyd    3519    51

Houston    3369    86

Bartow    3257    91

Dougherty    3245    189

Carroll    3078    74

Bulloch    2987    32

Paulding    2987    59

Troup    2947    104

Coweta    2807    58

Newton    2750    93

Barrow    2435    47

Baldwin    2225    62

Jackson    2200    39

Coffee    2169    57

Gordon    2066    39

Colquitt    2017    37

Walton    2008    64

Fayette    2005    52

Rockdale    1983    40

Tift    1888    60

Laurens    1879    82

Habersham    1808    72

Chattahoochee    1718    1

Walker    1718    42

Effingham    1637    28

Ware    1624    61

Polk    1584    24

Thomas    1558    68

Spalding    1455    62

Toombs    1431    55

Camden    1369    16

Catoosa    1314    19

Decatur    1248    34

Bryan    1237    13

Stephens    1224    42

Wayne    1191    29

Liberty    1176    24

Emanuel    1145    35

Appling    1117    34

Lumpkin    995    14

White    973    22

Gilmer    952    16

Sumter    951    66

Murray    919    8

Tattnall    879    12

Dawson    878    10

Burke    867    11

Chattooga    863    26

Union    850    23

Mitchell    841    46

Ben Hill    839    29

Grady    834    23

Harris    832    25

Jefferson    829    31

Upson    828    68

Franklin    820    16

Oconee    813    27

Jeff Davis    764    22

Fannin    760    28

Putnam    755    27

Madison    745    11

Monroe    736    54

Elbert    733    8

Lee    731    26

Peach    726    24

Washington    719    11

Butts    712    43

Pickens    673    9

McDuffie    653    14

Charlton    644    9

Pierce    639    23

Jones    619    13

Bacon    618    14

Crisp    613    20

Worth    581    32

Haralson    570    9

Cook    569    15

Meriwether    569    14

Hart    551    16

Greene    547    24

Brooks    536    26

Banks    528    8

Stewart    524    16

Early    520    33

Morgan    510    4

Candler    509    23

Dodge    499    13

Bleckley    477    21

Berrien    473    12

Atkinson    472    4

Jenkins    460    31

Evans    450    6

Screven    437    11

Johnson    436    22

Telfair    420    22

Clinch    417    11

Hancock    410    44

Rabun    404    11

Towns    398    10

Lamar    393    19

Oglethorpe    385    11

Brantley    383    11

Seminole    379    10

Pike    370    11

Wilkinson    359    18

Wheeler    356    13

Dooly    352    14

Montgomery    351    7

Irwin    343    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    336    32

Turner    330    24

Pulaski    323    22

Dade    316    5

Lanier    310    7

McIntosh    300    7

Miller    295    2

Treutlen    285    11

Wilkes    273    6

Long    269    4

Calhoun    260    9

Wilcox    251    25

Echols    244    2

Jasper    240    4

Macon    240    10

Taylor    224    12

Lincoln    220    7

Twiggs    206    9

Heard    205    6

Marion    195    9

Crawford    186    6

Talbot    167    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    108    2

Baker    86    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Related Articles