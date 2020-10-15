Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 15

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,492 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/18-10/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.07.

There have been 336,241 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,640 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,207.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,317.

There have been 30,081 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 163 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.29.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 163 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.29. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 15, there were 1,321 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29429 599

Gwinnett 29295 428

Cobb 20924 444

DeKalb 19969 384

Hall 10163 164

Chatham 8984 178

Clayton 7686 170

Richmond 7610 173

Cherokee 6625 98

Bibb 6398 187

Muscogee 6237 173

Henry 5770 106

Clarke 5477 46

Whitfield 4993 63

Forsyth 4466 48

Lowndes 4220 85

Columbia 4070 62

Douglas 3896 71

Glynn 3590 99

Floyd 3519 51

Houston 3369 86

Bartow 3257 91

Dougherty 3245 189

Carroll 3078 74

Bulloch 2987 32

Paulding 2987 59

Troup 2947 104

Coweta 2807 58

Newton 2750 93

Barrow 2435 47

Baldwin 2225 62

Jackson 2200 39

Coffee 2169 57

Gordon 2066 39

Colquitt 2017 37

Walton 2008 64

Fayette 2005 52

Rockdale 1983 40

Tift 1888 60

Laurens 1879 82

Habersham 1808 72

Chattahoochee 1718 1

Walker 1718 42

Effingham 1637 28

Ware 1624 61

Polk 1584 24

Thomas 1558 68

Spalding 1455 62

Toombs 1431 55

Camden 1369 16

Catoosa 1314 19

Decatur 1248 34

Bryan 1237 13

Stephens 1224 42

Wayne 1191 29

Liberty 1176 24

Emanuel 1145 35

Appling 1117 34

Lumpkin 995 14

White 973 22

Gilmer 952 16

Sumter 951 66

Murray 919 8

Tattnall 879 12

Dawson 878 10

Burke 867 11

Chattooga 863 26

Union 850 23

Mitchell 841 46

Ben Hill 839 29

Grady 834 23

Harris 832 25

Jefferson 829 31

Upson 828 68

Franklin 820 16

Oconee 813 27

Jeff Davis 764 22

Fannin 760 28

Putnam 755 27

Madison 745 11

Monroe 736 54

Elbert 733 8

Lee 731 26

Peach 726 24

Washington 719 11

Butts 712 43

Pickens 673 9

McDuffie 653 14

Charlton 644 9

Pierce 639 23

Jones 619 13

Bacon 618 14

Crisp 613 20

Worth 581 32

Haralson 570 9

Cook 569 15

Meriwether 569 14

Hart 551 16

Greene 547 24

Brooks 536 26

Banks 528 8

Stewart 524 16

Early 520 33

Morgan 510 4

Candler 509 23

Dodge 499 13

Bleckley 477 21

Berrien 473 12

Atkinson 472 4

Jenkins 460 31

Evans 450 6

Screven 437 11

Johnson 436 22

Telfair 420 22

Clinch 417 11

Hancock 410 44

Rabun 404 11

Towns 398 10

Lamar 393 19

Oglethorpe 385 11

Brantley 383 11

Seminole 379 10

Pike 370 11

Wilkinson 359 18

Wheeler 356 13

Dooly 352 14

Montgomery 351 7

Irwin 343 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 336 32

Turner 330 24

Pulaski 323 22

Dade 316 5

Lanier 310 7

McIntosh 300 7

Miller 295 2

Treutlen 285 11

Wilkes 273 6

Long 269 4

Calhoun 260 9

Wilcox 251 25

Echols 244 2

Jasper 240 4

Macon 240 10

Taylor 224 12

Lincoln 220 7

Twiggs 206 9

Heard 205 6

Marion 195 9

Crawford 186 6

Talbot 167 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 108 2

Baker 86 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 38 1

Taliaferro 25 0

