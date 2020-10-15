Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 15

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,492 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 22 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/2-10/15), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 30.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/18-10/1), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 42.07.
- There have been 336,241 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,640 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,207.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,317.
- There have been 30,081 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 163 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 100.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 115.29.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 15, there were 1,321 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29429 599
Gwinnett 29295 428
Cobb 20924 444
DeKalb 19969 384
Hall 10163 164
Chatham 8984 178
Clayton 7686 170
Richmond 7610 173
Cherokee 6625 98
Bibb 6398 187
Muscogee 6237 173
Henry 5770 106
Clarke 5477 46
Whitfield 4993 63
Forsyth 4466 48
Lowndes 4220 85
Columbia 4070 62
Douglas 3896 71
Glynn 3590 99
Floyd 3519 51
Houston 3369 86
Bartow 3257 91
Dougherty 3245 189
Carroll 3078 74
Bulloch 2987 32
Paulding 2987 59
Troup 2947 104
Coweta 2807 58
Newton 2750 93
Barrow 2435 47
Baldwin 2225 62
Jackson 2200 39
Coffee 2169 57
Gordon 2066 39
Colquitt 2017 37
Walton 2008 64
Fayette 2005 52
Rockdale 1983 40
Tift 1888 60
Laurens 1879 82
Habersham 1808 72
Chattahoochee 1718 1
Walker 1718 42
Effingham 1637 28
Ware 1624 61
Polk 1584 24
Thomas 1558 68
Spalding 1455 62
Toombs 1431 55
Camden 1369 16
Catoosa 1314 19
Decatur 1248 34
Bryan 1237 13
Stephens 1224 42
Wayne 1191 29
Liberty 1176 24
Emanuel 1145 35
Appling 1117 34
Lumpkin 995 14
White 973 22
Gilmer 952 16
Sumter 951 66
Murray 919 8
Tattnall 879 12
Dawson 878 10
Burke 867 11
Chattooga 863 26
Union 850 23
Mitchell 841 46
Ben Hill 839 29
Grady 834 23
Harris 832 25
Jefferson 829 31
Upson 828 68
Franklin 820 16
Oconee 813 27
Jeff Davis 764 22
Fannin 760 28
Putnam 755 27
Madison 745 11
Monroe 736 54
Elbert 733 8
Lee 731 26
Peach 726 24
Washington 719 11
Butts 712 43
Pickens 673 9
McDuffie 653 14
Charlton 644 9
Pierce 639 23
Jones 619 13
Bacon 618 14
Crisp 613 20
Worth 581 32
Haralson 570 9
Cook 569 15
Meriwether 569 14
Hart 551 16
Greene 547 24
Brooks 536 26
Banks 528 8
Stewart 524 16
Early 520 33
Morgan 510 4
Candler 509 23
Dodge 499 13
Bleckley 477 21
Berrien 473 12
Atkinson 472 4
Jenkins 460 31
Evans 450 6
Screven 437 11
Johnson 436 22
Telfair 420 22
Clinch 417 11
Hancock 410 44
Rabun 404 11
Towns 398 10
Lamar 393 19
Oglethorpe 385 11
Brantley 383 11
Seminole 379 10
Pike 370 11
Wilkinson 359 18
Wheeler 356 13
Dooly 352 14
Montgomery 351 7
Irwin 343 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 336 32
Turner 330 24
Pulaski 323 22
Dade 316 5
Lanier 310 7
McIntosh 300 7
Miller 295 2
Treutlen 285 11
Wilkes 273 6
Long 269 4
Calhoun 260 9
Wilcox 251 25
Echols 244 2
Jasper 240 4
Macon 240 10
Taylor 224 12
Lincoln 220 7
Twiggs 206 9
Heard 205 6
Marion 195 9
Crawford 186 6
Talbot 167 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 108 2
Baker 86 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0
11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.
We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.