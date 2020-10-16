Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Oct. 16

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,556 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64.
- There have been 337,850 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,609 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278.
- There have been 30,217 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 16, there were 1,318 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 29562 603
Gwinnett 29418 429
Cobb 21041 446
DeKalb 20088 387
Hall 10233 165
Chatham 9042 181
Clayton 7754 171
Richmond 7652 173
Cherokee 6680 100
Bibb 6424 186
Muscogee 6244 173
Henry 5816 109
Clarke 5517 46
Whitfield 5027 63
Forsyth 4502 50
Lowndes 4258 85
Columbia 4114 63
Douglas 3911 71
Glynn 3604 99
Floyd 3553 53
Houston 3392 86
Bartow 3284 92
Dougherty 3251 190
Carroll 3126 74
Bulloch 2996 32
Paulding 2993 59
Troup 2954 104
Coweta 2833 60
Newton 2762 93
Barrow 2453 47
Baldwin 2231 62
Jackson 2231 39
Coffee 2181 57
Gordon 2092 39
Colquitt 2050 37
Walton 2022 64
Fayette 2012 52
Rockdale 2003 40
Tift 1893 60
Laurens 1890 85
Habersham 1819 74
Walker 1725 42
Chattahoochee 1718 1
Effingham 1654 28
Ware 1634 62
Polk 1597 25
Thomas 1567 69
Spalding 1463 62
Toombs 1433 56
Camden 1377 16
Catoosa 1328 20
Decatur 1253 34
Bryan 1247 13
Stephens 1231 42
Wayne 1193 29
Liberty 1183 24
Emanuel 1148 36
Appling 1123 34
Lumpkin 1002 14
White 976 22
Gilmer 958 17
Sumter 953 68
Murray 934 8
Tattnall 888 13
Dawson 879 10
Burke 867 11
Chattooga 865 27
Union 852 23
Mitchell 843 45
Ben Hill 840 30
Grady 838 25
Harris 833 25
Jefferson 831 32
Franklin 828 16
Upson 826 68
Oconee 817 27
Jeff Davis 770 22
Fannin 768 28
Putnam 761 27
Madison 750 11
Elbert 736 8
Monroe 735 55
Lee 734 26
Peach 729 24
Washington 722 11
Butts 713 43
Pickens 677 9
McDuffie 657 15
Charlton 642 10
Pierce 641 24
Crisp 627 22
Bacon 623 14
Jones 620 13
Worth 584 32
Haralson 576 10
Cook 569 15
Meriwether 569 14
Hart 554 16
Greene 550 25
Brooks 541 26
Banks 534 8
Stewart 525 16
Early 523 33
Dodge 517 13
Candler 513 24
Morgan 513 4
Bleckley 491 21
Berrien 477 12
Atkinson 471 4
Jenkins 460 32
Evans 457 6
Screven 440 11
Johnson 436 22
Telfair 429 22
Clinch 419 11
Hancock 410 44
Rabun 408 11
Towns 402 11
Brantley 396 11
Lamar 394 19
Oglethorpe 387 11
Seminole 379 11
Pike 372 11
Wheeler 360 14
Wilkinson 359 18
Dooly 355 14
Montgomery 353 7
Irwin 345 6
Randolph 338 29
Terrell 335 32
Turner 330 24
Pulaski 324 22
Dade 321 5
Lanier 311 7
McIntosh 300 7
Miller 295 2
Treutlen 289 11
Wilkes 277 6
Long 268 4
Calhoun 261 9
Wilcox 251 25
Echols 244 2
Jasper 242 4
Macon 241 10
Taylor 224 12
Lincoln 221 7
Twiggs 209 9
Heard 207 6
Marion 195 9
Crawford 188 6
Talbot 167 7
Warren 163 5
Clay 122 3
Schley 108 2
Baker 86 6
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 38 1
Taliaferro 25 0
