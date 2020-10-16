x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Oct. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,556 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64.
  • There have been 337,850 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,609 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278.
  • There have been 30,217 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 16, there were 1,318 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    29562    603

Gwinnett    29418    429

Cobb    21041    446

DeKalb    20088    387

Hall    10233    165

Chatham    9042    181

Clayton    7754    171

Richmond    7652    173

Cherokee    6680    100

Bibb    6424    186

Muscogee    6244    173

Henry    5816    109

Clarke    5517    46

Whitfield    5027    63

Forsyth    4502    50

Lowndes    4258    85

Columbia    4114    63

Douglas    3911    71

Glynn    3604    99

Floyd    3553    53

Houston    3392    86

Bartow    3284    92

Dougherty    3251    190

Carroll    3126    74

Bulloch    2996    32

Paulding    2993    59

Troup    2954    104

Coweta    2833    60

Newton    2762    93

Barrow    2453    47

Baldwin    2231    62

Jackson    2231    39

Coffee    2181    57

Gordon    2092    39

Colquitt    2050    37

Walton    2022    64

Fayette    2012    52

Rockdale    2003    40

Tift    1893    60

Laurens    1890    85

Habersham    1819    74

Walker    1725    42

Chattahoochee    1718    1

Effingham    1654    28

Ware    1634    62

Polk    1597    25

Thomas    1567    69

Spalding    1463    62

Toombs    1433    56

Camden    1377    16

Catoosa    1328    20

Decatur    1253    34

Bryan    1247    13

Stephens    1231    42

Wayne    1193    29

Liberty    1183    24

Emanuel    1148    36

Appling    1123    34

Lumpkin    1002    14

White    976    22

Gilmer    958    17

Sumter    953    68

Murray    934    8

Tattnall    888    13

Dawson    879    10

Burke    867    11

Chattooga    865    27

Union    852    23

Mitchell    843    45

Ben Hill    840    30

Grady    838    25

Harris    833    25

Jefferson    831    32

Franklin    828    16

Upson    826    68

Oconee    817    27

Jeff Davis    770    22

Fannin    768    28

Putnam    761    27

Madison    750    11

Elbert    736    8

Monroe    735    55

Lee    734    26

Peach    729    24

Washington    722    11

Butts    713    43

Pickens    677    9

McDuffie    657    15

Charlton    642    10

Pierce    641    24

Crisp    627    22

Bacon    623    14

Jones    620    13

Worth    584    32

Haralson    576    10

Cook    569    15

Meriwether    569    14

Hart    554    16

Greene    550    25

Brooks    541    26

Banks    534    8

Stewart    525    16

Early    523    33

Dodge    517    13

Candler    513    24

Morgan    513    4

Bleckley    491    21

Berrien    477    12

Atkinson    471    4

Jenkins    460    32

Evans    457    6

Screven    440    11

Johnson    436    22

Telfair    429    22

Clinch    419    11

Hancock    410    44

Rabun    408    11

Towns    402    11

Brantley    396    11

Lamar    394    19

Oglethorpe    387    11

Seminole    379    11

Pike    372    11

Wheeler    360    14

Wilkinson    359    18

Dooly    355    14

Montgomery    353    7

Irwin    345    6

Randolph    338    29

Terrell    335    32

Turner    330    24

Pulaski    324    22

Dade    321    5

Lanier    311    7

McIntosh    300    7

Miller    295    2

Treutlen    289    11

Wilkes    277    6

Long    268    4

Calhoun    261    9

Wilcox    251    25

Echols    244    2

Jasper    242    4

Macon    241    10

Taylor    224    12

Lincoln    221    7

Twiggs    209    9

Heard    207    6

Marion    195    9

Crawford    188    6

Talbot    167    7

Warren    163    5

Clay    122    3

Schley    108    2

Baker    86    6

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    38    1

Taliaferro    25    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

