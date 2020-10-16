Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Oct. 16

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,556 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64.

in Georgia, an increase of 64 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (10/3-10/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64. There have been 337,850 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,609 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,609 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,229.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278. There have been 3 0,217 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 136 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 101.86 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 113.43 The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 16, there were 1,318 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 3 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 29562 603

Gwinnett 29418 429

Cobb 21041 446

DeKalb 20088 387

Hall 10233 165

Chatham 9042 181

Clayton 7754 171

Richmond 7652 173

Cherokee 6680 100

Bibb 6424 186

Muscogee 6244 173

Henry 5816 109

Clarke 5517 46

Whitfield 5027 63

Forsyth 4502 50

Lowndes 4258 85

Columbia 4114 63

Douglas 3911 71

Glynn 3604 99

Floyd 3553 53

Houston 3392 86

Bartow 3284 92

Dougherty 3251 190

Carroll 3126 74

Bulloch 2996 32

Paulding 2993 59

Troup 2954 104

Coweta 2833 60

Newton 2762 93

Barrow 2453 47

Baldwin 2231 62

Jackson 2231 39

Coffee 2181 57

Gordon 2092 39

Colquitt 2050 37

Walton 2022 64

Fayette 2012 52

Rockdale 2003 40

Tift 1893 60

Laurens 1890 85

Habersham 1819 74

Walker 1725 42

Chattahoochee 1718 1

Effingham 1654 28

Ware 1634 62

Polk 1597 25

Thomas 1567 69

Spalding 1463 62

Toombs 1433 56

Camden 1377 16

Catoosa 1328 20

Decatur 1253 34

Bryan 1247 13

Stephens 1231 42

Wayne 1193 29

Liberty 1183 24

Emanuel 1148 36

Appling 1123 34

Lumpkin 1002 14

White 976 22

Gilmer 958 17

Sumter 953 68

Murray 934 8

Tattnall 888 13

Dawson 879 10

Burke 867 11

Chattooga 865 27

Union 852 23

Mitchell 843 45

Ben Hill 840 30

Grady 838 25

Harris 833 25

Jefferson 831 32

Franklin 828 16

Upson 826 68

Oconee 817 27

Jeff Davis 770 22

Fannin 768 28

Putnam 761 27

Madison 750 11

Elbert 736 8

Monroe 735 55

Lee 734 26

Peach 729 24

Washington 722 11

Butts 713 43

Pickens 677 9

McDuffie 657 15

Charlton 642 10

Pierce 641 24

Crisp 627 22

Bacon 623 14

Jones 620 13

Worth 584 32

Haralson 576 10

Cook 569 15

Meriwether 569 14

Hart 554 16

Greene 550 25

Brooks 541 26

Banks 534 8

Stewart 525 16

Early 523 33

Dodge 517 13

Candler 513 24

Morgan 513 4

Bleckley 491 21

Berrien 477 12

Atkinson 471 4

Jenkins 460 32

Evans 457 6

Screven 440 11

Johnson 436 22

Telfair 429 22

Clinch 419 11

Hancock 410 44

Rabun 408 11

Towns 402 11

Brantley 396 11

Lamar 394 19

Oglethorpe 387 11

Seminole 379 11

Pike 372 11

Wheeler 360 14

Wilkinson 359 18

Dooly 355 14

Montgomery 353 7

Irwin 345 6

Randolph 338 29

Terrell 335 32

Turner 330 24

Pulaski 324 22

Dade 321 5

Lanier 311 7

McIntosh 300 7

Miller 295 2

Treutlen 289 11

Wilkes 277 6

Long 268 4

Calhoun 261 9

Wilcox 251 25

Echols 244 2

Jasper 242 4

Macon 241 10

Taylor 224 12

Lincoln 221 7

Twiggs 209 9

Heard 207 6

Marion 195 9

Crawford 188 6

Talbot 167 7

Warren 163 5

Clay 122 3

Schley 108 2

Baker 86 6

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 38 1

Taliaferro 25 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.