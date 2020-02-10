Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Oct. 2

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,106 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29.
- There have been 320,634 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,300 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.
- There have been 28,791 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 1, there were 1,270 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:
Fulton 27855 579
Gwinnett 27844 412
Cobb 19872 429
DeKalb 19030 371
Hall 9567 158
Chatham 8596 166
Richmond 7220 166
Clayton 7121 162
Cherokee 6185 93
Bibb 6115 175
Muscogee 6079 170
Henry 5352 103
Clarke 5145 44
Whitfield 4672 61
Forsyth 4182 46
Lowndes 3955 82
Columbia 3818 61
Douglas 3633 69
Glynn 3506 96
Floyd 3284 46
Houston 3180 83
Dougherty 3164 187
Bartow 2983 88
Bulloch 2908 28
Carroll 2840 69
Troup 2837 100
Paulding 2834 57
Coweta 2646 48
Newton 2620 91
Barrow 2259 48
Baldwin 2132 57
Coffee 2084 51
Jackson 2049 33
Colquitt 1907 34
Fayette 1906 52
Gordon 1894 39
Rockdale 1882 37
Walton 1850 56
Tift 1813 57
Habersham 1719 71
Laurens 1689 75
Chattahoochee 1678 1
Walker 1600 38
Ware 1516 62
Polk 1507 18
Thomas 1501 66
Effingham 1484 25
Spalding 1354 61
Toombs 1350 50
Camden 1313 13
Catoosa 1226 19
Decatur 1181 29
Bryan 1163 11
Wayne 1148 31
Liberty 1134 23
Stephens 1107 38
Emanuel 1090 32
Appling 1054 29
Sumter 939 63
Lumpkin 937 14
White 888 19
Murray 846 6
Tattnall 846 11
Gilmer 843 13
Dawson 839 8
Burke 828 10
Mitchell 820 45
Jefferson 811 29
Upson 804 62
Chattooga 800 22
Harris 800 22
Grady 797 22
Ben Hill 795 26
Union 786 20
Franklin 768 13
Oconee 766 26
Jeff Davis 727 20
Madison 710 8
Lee 705 26
Elbert 704 5
Monroe 704 52
Putnam 702 25
Fannin 698 25
Washington 685 8
Peach 677 24
Butts 674 43
Charlton 639 7
Pickens 623 10
Pierce 618 22
McDuffie 608 14
Bacon 602 14
Crisp 581 17
Jones 570 9
Cook 554 14
Meriwether 548 13
Worth 538 30
Brooks 525 26
Hart 524 13
Stewart 523 15
Greene 511 24
Early 507 33
Banks 501 8
Haralson 500 9
Morgan 487 3
Candler 468 19
Berrien 461 12
Atkinson 447 3
Bleckley 444 21
Dodge 437 12
Jenkins 437 30
Evans 434 6
Screven 420 11
Johnson 418 22
Hancock 398 43
Telfair 395 20
Clinch 380 7
Lamar 377 18
Rabun 376 10
Seminole 369 9
Brantley 350 10
Pike 347 10
Dooly 345 14
Towns 345 10
Wilkinson 345 18
Wheeler 343 11
Oglethorpe 342 11
Randolph 331 29
Terrell 329 32
Irwin 318 4
Montgomery 318 5
Pulaski 318 22
Turner 311 24
Lanier 297 5
McIntosh 294 7
Dade 287 5
Miller 272 1
Wilkes 267 5
Treutlen 263 10
Long 252 3
Calhoun 250 8
Wilcox 249 22
Echols 242 2
Macon 235 10
Jasper 222 4
Taylor 216 11
Lincoln 214 7
Heard 200 6
Twiggs 200 8
Marion 192 8
Crawford 169 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 156 5
Clay 121 3
Schley 106 2
Baker 84 4
Webster 43 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 34 1
Taliaferro 22 0
