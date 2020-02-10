Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Oct. 2

x
ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,106 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29.
  • There have been 320,634 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,300 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.
  • There have been 28,791 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 1, there were 1,270 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton    27855    579

Gwinnett    27844    412

Cobb    19872    429

DeKalb    19030    371

Hall    9567    158

Chatham    8596    166

Richmond    7220    166

Clayton    7121    162

Cherokee    6185    93

Bibb    6115    175

Muscogee    6079    170

Henry    5352    103

Clarke    5145    44

Whitfield    4672    61

Forsyth    4182    46

Lowndes    3955    82

Columbia    3818    61

Douglas    3633    69

Glynn    3506    96

Floyd    3284    46

Houston    3180    83

Dougherty    3164    187

Bartow    2983    88

Bulloch    2908    28

Carroll    2840    69

Troup    2837    100

Paulding    2834    57

Coweta    2646    48

Newton    2620    91

Barrow    2259    48

Baldwin    2132    57

Coffee    2084    51

Jackson    2049    33

Colquitt    1907    34

Fayette    1906    52

Gordon    1894    39

Rockdale    1882    37

Walton    1850    56

Tift    1813    57

Habersham    1719    71

Laurens    1689    75

Chattahoochee    1678    1

Walker    1600    38

Ware    1516    62

Polk    1507    18

Thomas    1501    66

Effingham    1484    25

Spalding    1354    61

Toombs    1350    50

Camden    1313    13

Catoosa    1226    19

Decatur    1181    29

Bryan    1163    11

Wayne    1148    31

Liberty    1134    23

Stephens    1107    38

Emanuel    1090    32

Appling    1054    29

Sumter    939    63

Lumpkin    937    14

White    888    19

Murray    846    6

Tattnall    846    11

Gilmer    843    13

Dawson    839    8

Burke    828    10

Mitchell    820    45

Jefferson    811    29

Upson    804    62

Chattooga    800    22

Harris    800    22

Grady    797    22

Ben Hill    795    26

Union    786    20

Franklin    768    13

Oconee    766    26

Jeff Davis    727    20

Madison    710    8

Lee    705    26

Elbert    704    5

Monroe    704    52

Putnam    702    25

Fannin    698    25

Washington    685    8

Peach    677    24

Butts    674    43

Charlton    639    7

Pickens    623    10

Pierce    618    22

McDuffie    608    14

Bacon    602    14

Crisp    581    17

Jones    570    9

Cook    554    14

Meriwether    548    13

Worth    538    30

Brooks    525    26

Hart    524    13

Stewart    523    15

Greene    511    24

Early    507    33

Banks    501    8

Haralson    500    9

Morgan    487    3

Candler    468    19

Berrien    461    12

Atkinson    447    3

Bleckley    444    21

Dodge    437    12

Jenkins    437    30

Evans    434    6

Screven    420    11

Johnson    418    22

Hancock    398    43

Telfair    395    20

Clinch    380    7

Lamar    377    18

Rabun    376    10

Seminole    369    9

Brantley    350    10

Pike    347    10

Dooly    345    14

Towns    345    10

Wilkinson    345    18

Wheeler    343    11

Oglethorpe    342    11

Randolph    331    29

Terrell    329    32

Irwin    318    4

Montgomery    318    5

Pulaski    318    22

Turner    311    24

Lanier    297    5

McIntosh    294    7

Dade    287    5

Miller    272    1

Wilkes    267    5

Treutlen    263    10

Long    252    3

Calhoun    250    8

Wilcox    249    22

Echols    242    2

Macon    235    10

Jasper    222    4

Taylor    216    11

Lincoln    214    7

Heard    200    6

Twiggs    200    8

Marion    192    8

Crawford    169    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    156    5

Clay    121    3

Schley    106    2

Baker    84    4

Webster    43    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    34    1

Taliaferro    22    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

