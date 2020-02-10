Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Friday, Oct. 2

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday,

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,106 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 43 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/19-10/2), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 40.64 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/5-9/18), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 43.29.

There have been 320,634 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,300 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,278 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,670.

There have been 28,791 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 123 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 113 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 128.64.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Oct. 1, there were 1,270 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 37 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS:

Fulton 27855 579

Gwinnett 27844 412

Cobb 19872 429

DeKalb 19030 371

Hall 9567 158

Chatham 8596 166

Richmond 7220 166

Clayton 7121 162

Cherokee 6185 93

Bibb 6115 175

Muscogee 6079 170

Henry 5352 103

Clarke 5145 44

Whitfield 4672 61

Forsyth 4182 46

Lowndes 3955 82

Columbia 3818 61

Douglas 3633 69

Glynn 3506 96

Floyd 3284 46

Houston 3180 83

Dougherty 3164 187

Bartow 2983 88

Bulloch 2908 28

Carroll 2840 69

Troup 2837 100

Paulding 2834 57

Coweta 2646 48

Newton 2620 91

Barrow 2259 48

Baldwin 2132 57

Coffee 2084 51

Jackson 2049 33

Colquitt 1907 34

Fayette 1906 52

Gordon 1894 39

Rockdale 1882 37

Walton 1850 56

Tift 1813 57

Habersham 1719 71

Laurens 1689 75

Chattahoochee 1678 1

Walker 1600 38

Ware 1516 62

Polk 1507 18

Thomas 1501 66

Effingham 1484 25

Spalding 1354 61

Toombs 1350 50

Camden 1313 13

Catoosa 1226 19

Decatur 1181 29

Bryan 1163 11

Wayne 1148 31

Liberty 1134 23

Stephens 1107 38

Emanuel 1090 32

Appling 1054 29

Sumter 939 63

Lumpkin 937 14

White 888 19

Murray 846 6

Tattnall 846 11

Gilmer 843 13

Dawson 839 8

Burke 828 10

Mitchell 820 45

Jefferson 811 29

Upson 804 62

Chattooga 800 22

Harris 800 22

Grady 797 22

Ben Hill 795 26

Union 786 20

Franklin 768 13

Oconee 766 26

Jeff Davis 727 20

Madison 710 8

Lee 705 26

Elbert 704 5

Monroe 704 52

Putnam 702 25

Fannin 698 25

Washington 685 8

Peach 677 24

Butts 674 43

Charlton 639 7

Pickens 623 10

Pierce 618 22

McDuffie 608 14

Bacon 602 14

Crisp 581 17

Jones 570 9

Cook 554 14

Meriwether 548 13

Worth 538 30

Brooks 525 26

Hart 524 13

Stewart 523 15

Greene 511 24

Early 507 33

Banks 501 8

Haralson 500 9

Morgan 487 3

Candler 468 19

Berrien 461 12

Atkinson 447 3

Bleckley 444 21

Dodge 437 12

Jenkins 437 30

Evans 434 6

Screven 420 11

Johnson 418 22

Hancock 398 43

Telfair 395 20

Clinch 380 7

Lamar 377 18

Rabun 376 10

Seminole 369 9

Brantley 350 10

Pike 347 10

Dooly 345 14

Towns 345 10

Wilkinson 345 18

Wheeler 343 11

Oglethorpe 342 11

Randolph 331 29

Terrell 329 32

Irwin 318 4

Montgomery 318 5

Pulaski 318 22

Turner 311 24

Lanier 297 5

McIntosh 294 7

Dade 287 5

Miller 272 1

Wilkes 267 5

Treutlen 263 10

Long 252 3

Calhoun 250 8

Wilcox 249 22

Echols 242 2

Macon 235 10

Jasper 222 4

Taylor 216 11

Lincoln 214 7

Heard 200 6

Twiggs 200 8

Marion 192 8

Crawford 169 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 156 5

Clay 121 3

Schley 106 2

Baker 84 4

Webster 43 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 34 1

Taliaferro 22 0

