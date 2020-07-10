Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,259 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/24-10/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07.

confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1176 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1599. There have been 29,308 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,280 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 28392 581

Gwinnett 28328 419

Cobb 20224 436

DeKalb 19389 374

Hall 9733 159

Chatham 8739 170

Richmond 7327 168

Clayton 7245 164

Cherokee 6335 94

Bibb 6195 182

Muscogee 6137 172

Henry 5510 106

Clarke 5249 45

Whitfield 4770 63

Forsyth 4286 47

Lowndes 4047 85

Columbia 3902 62

Douglas 3747 70

Glynn 3531 97

Floyd 3357 48

Houston 3232 84

Dougherty 3187 188

Bartow 3057 88

Bulloch 2940 28

Carroll 2909 70

Paulding 2884 58

Troup 2868 102

Coweta 2699 52

Newton 2652 92

Barrow 2325 48

Baldwin 2165 59

Coffee 2121 54

Jackson 2095 36

Colquitt 1947 36

Fayette 1937 52

Gordon 1935 40

Rockdale 1906 37

Walton 1904 59

Tift 1839 58

Laurens 1763 78

Habersham 1752 71

Chattahoochee 1694 1

Walker 1651 38

Ware 1532 62

Effingham 1531 26

Thomas 1524 66

Polk 1521 21

Spalding 1381 62

Toombs 1378 52

Camden 1338 16

Catoosa 1255 20

Decatur 1219 32

Bryan 1191 13

Wayne 1167 31

Stephens 1151 38

Liberty 1149 23

Emanuel 1119 32

Appling 1080 33

Lumpkin 947 14

Sumter 942 64

White 919 20

Gilmer 889 14

Murray 867 6

Tattnall 860 11

Burke 852 10

Dawson 849 8

Union 834 21

Mitchell 829 45

Chattooga 822 22

Jefferson 818 30

Ben Hill 814 26

Grady 814 23

Upson 814 63

Harris 806 22

Oconee 786 26

Franklin 783 14

Jeff Davis 734 20

Putnam 732 24

Fannin 730 26

Madison 724 9

Lee 718 26

Monroe 715 54

Butts 711 43

Elbert 705 5

Washington 698 8

Peach 688 25

Charlton 642 9

Pickens 642 10

Pierce 624 22

McDuffie 621 14

Bacon 610 14

Crisp 593 19

Jones 586 11

Worth 562 30

Meriwether 560 14

Cook 557 14

Hart 534 13

Greene 532 24

Brooks 529 26

Haralson 524 9

Stewart 521 16

Early 514 33

Banks 509 8

Morgan 497 3

Candler 478 21

Berrien 465 12

Bleckley 456 21

Atkinson 451 4

Dodge 444 12

Jenkins 444 30

Evans 436 6

Screven 427 11

Johnson 422 22

Hancock 400 43

Telfair 400 21

Clinch 392 9

Lamar 383 19

Rabun 383 11

Towns 369 10

Seminole 367 9

Oglethorpe 358 11

Brantley 356 10

Pike 354 10

Wilkinson 350 18

Wheeler 349 12

Dooly 348 14

Terrell 333 32

Irwin 332 7

Randolph 332 29

Montgomery 329 5

Pulaski 319 22

Turner 319 24

Lanier 301 6

Dade 297 5

McIntosh 297 7

Miller 286 2

Treutlen 269 11

Wilkes 269 6

Long 257 3

Calhoun 251 9

Wilcox 250 25

Echols 243 2

Macon 238 10

Jasper 228 4

Taylor 217 11

Lincoln 215 7

Heard 201 6

Twiggs 199 9

Marion 193 9

Crawford 171 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 159 5

Clay 121 3

Schley 107 2

Baker 84 4

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 34 1

Taliaferro 24 0

