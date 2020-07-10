Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 7

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,259 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/24-10/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07.
- There have been 326,142 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1176 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1599.
- There have been 29,308 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,280 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 28392 581
Gwinnett 28328 419
Cobb 20224 436
DeKalb 19389 374
Hall 9733 159
Chatham 8739 170
Richmond 7327 168
Clayton 7245 164
Cherokee 6335 94
Bibb 6195 182
Muscogee 6137 172
Henry 5510 106
Clarke 5249 45
Whitfield 4770 63
Forsyth 4286 47
Lowndes 4047 85
Columbia 3902 62
Douglas 3747 70
Glynn 3531 97
Floyd 3357 48
Houston 3232 84
Dougherty 3187 188
Bartow 3057 88
Bulloch 2940 28
Carroll 2909 70
Paulding 2884 58
Troup 2868 102
Coweta 2699 52
Newton 2652 92
Barrow 2325 48
Baldwin 2165 59
Coffee 2121 54
Jackson 2095 36
Colquitt 1947 36
Fayette 1937 52
Gordon 1935 40
Rockdale 1906 37
Walton 1904 59
Tift 1839 58
Laurens 1763 78
Habersham 1752 71
Chattahoochee 1694 1
Walker 1651 38
Ware 1532 62
Effingham 1531 26
Thomas 1524 66
Polk 1521 21
Spalding 1381 62
Toombs 1378 52
Camden 1338 16
Catoosa 1255 20
Decatur 1219 32
Bryan 1191 13
Wayne 1167 31
Stephens 1151 38
Liberty 1149 23
Emanuel 1119 32
Appling 1080 33
Lumpkin 947 14
Sumter 942 64
White 919 20
Gilmer 889 14
Murray 867 6
Tattnall 860 11
Burke 852 10
Dawson 849 8
Union 834 21
Mitchell 829 45
Chattooga 822 22
Jefferson 818 30
Ben Hill 814 26
Grady 814 23
Upson 814 63
Harris 806 22
Oconee 786 26
Franklin 783 14
Jeff Davis 734 20
Putnam 732 24
Fannin 730 26
Madison 724 9
Lee 718 26
Monroe 715 54
Butts 711 43
Elbert 705 5
Washington 698 8
Peach 688 25
Charlton 642 9
Pickens 642 10
Pierce 624 22
McDuffie 621 14
Bacon 610 14
Crisp 593 19
Jones 586 11
Worth 562 30
Meriwether 560 14
Cook 557 14
Hart 534 13
Greene 532 24
Brooks 529 26
Haralson 524 9
Stewart 521 16
Early 514 33
Banks 509 8
Morgan 497 3
Candler 478 21
Berrien 465 12
Bleckley 456 21
Atkinson 451 4
Dodge 444 12
Jenkins 444 30
Evans 436 6
Screven 427 11
Johnson 422 22
Hancock 400 43
Telfair 400 21
Clinch 392 9
Lamar 383 19
Rabun 383 11
Towns 369 10
Seminole 367 9
Oglethorpe 358 11
Brantley 356 10
Pike 354 10
Wilkinson 350 18
Wheeler 349 12
Dooly 348 14
Terrell 333 32
Irwin 332 7
Randolph 332 29
Montgomery 329 5
Pulaski 319 22
Turner 319 24
Lanier 301 6
Dade 297 5
McIntosh 297 7
Miller 286 2
Treutlen 269 11
Wilkes 269 6
Long 257 3
Calhoun 251 9
Wilcox 250 25
Echols 243 2
Macon 238 10
Jasper 228 4
Taylor 217 11
Lincoln 215 7
Heard 201 6
Twiggs 199 9
Marion 193 9
Crawford 171 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 159 5
Clay 121 3
Schley 107 2
Baker 84 4
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 34 1
Taliaferro 24 0
