Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Wednesday, Oct. 7

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,259 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 30 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/24-10/7), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 34.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/10-9/23), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07.
  • There have been 326,142 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,492 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1176 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1599.
  • There have been 29,308 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 111.36 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 136.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,280 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 7 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    28392    581

Gwinnett    28328    419

Cobb    20224    436

DeKalb    19389    374

Hall    9733    159

Chatham    8739    170

Richmond    7327    168

Clayton    7245    164

Cherokee    6335    94

Bibb    6195    182

Muscogee    6137    172

Henry    5510    106

Clarke    5249    45

Whitfield    4770    63

Forsyth    4286    47

Lowndes    4047    85

Columbia    3902    62

Douglas    3747    70

Glynn    3531    97

Floyd    3357    48

Houston    3232    84

Dougherty    3187    188

Bartow    3057    88

Bulloch    2940    28

Carroll    2909    70

Paulding    2884    58

Troup    2868    102

Coweta    2699    52

Newton    2652    92

Barrow    2325    48

Baldwin    2165    59

Coffee    2121    54

Jackson    2095    36

Colquitt    1947    36

Fayette    1937    52

Gordon    1935    40

Rockdale    1906    37

Walton    1904    59

Tift    1839    58

Laurens    1763    78

Habersham    1752    71

Chattahoochee    1694    1

Walker    1651    38

Ware    1532    62

Effingham    1531    26

Thomas    1524    66

Polk    1521    21

Spalding    1381    62

Toombs    1378    52

Camden    1338    16

Catoosa    1255    20

Decatur    1219    32

Bryan    1191    13

Wayne    1167    31

Stephens    1151    38

Liberty    1149    23

Emanuel    1119    32

Appling    1080    33

Lumpkin    947    14

Sumter    942    64

White    919    20

Gilmer    889    14

Murray    867    6

Tattnall    860    11

Burke    852    10

Dawson    849    8

Union    834    21

Mitchell    829    45

Chattooga    822    22

Jefferson    818    30

Ben Hill    814    26

Grady    814    23

Upson    814    63

Harris    806    22

Oconee    786    26

Franklin    783    14

Jeff Davis    734    20

Putnam    732    24

Fannin    730    26

Madison    724    9

Lee    718    26

Monroe    715    54

Butts    711    43

Elbert    705    5

Washington    698    8

Peach    688    25

Charlton    642    9

Pickens    642    10

Pierce    624    22

McDuffie    621    14

Bacon    610    14

Crisp    593    19

Jones    586    11

Worth    562    30

Meriwether    560    14

Cook    557    14

Hart    534    13

Greene    532    24

Brooks    529    26

Haralson    524    9

Stewart    521    16

Early    514    33

Banks    509    8

Morgan    497    3

Candler    478    21

Berrien    465    12

Bleckley    456    21

Atkinson    451    4

Dodge    444    12

Jenkins    444    30

Evans    436    6

Screven    427    11

Johnson    422    22

Hancock    400    43

Telfair    400    21

Clinch    392    9

Lamar    383    19

Rabun    383    11

Towns    369    10

Seminole    367    9

Oglethorpe    358    11

Brantley    356    10

Pike    354    10

Wilkinson    350    18

Wheeler    349    12

Dooly    348    14

Terrell    333    32

Irwin    332    7

Randolph    332    29

Montgomery    329    5

Pulaski    319    22

Turner    319    24

Lanier    301    6

Dade    297    5

McIntosh    297    7

Miller    286    2

Treutlen    269    11

Wilkes    269    6

Long    257    3

Calhoun    251    9

Wilcox    250    25

Echols    243    2

Macon    238    10

Jasper    228    4

Taylor    217    11

Lincoln    215    7

Heard    201    6

Twiggs    199    9

Marion    193    9

Crawford    171    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    159    5

Clay    121    3

Schley    107    2

Baker    84    4

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    34    1

Taliaferro    24    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information. 

