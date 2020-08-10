x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus Numbers

Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,294 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/25-10/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/11-9/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.14.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 deaths in Georgia as of Oct. 8, 2020
  • There have been 327,407 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,265 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,566.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 cases in Georgia as of Oct. 8, 2020
  • There have been 29,386 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,284 current hospitalizations – an increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
Credit: WXIA
COVID-19 active hospitalizations in Georgia as of Oct. 8, 2020

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton    28581    583

Gwinnett    28461    421

Cobb    20294    437

DeKalb    19473    375

Hall    9773    160

Chatham    8755    172

Richmond    7370    171

Clayton    7289    165

Cherokee    6359    94

Bibb    6215    183

Muscogee    6159    172

Henry    5551    106

Clarke    5271    45

Whitfield    4794    63

Forsyth    4312    47

Lowndes    4065    85

Columbia    3925    61

Douglas    3761    70

Glynn    3541    98

Floyd    3374    48

Houston    3250    84

Dougherty    3192    188

Bartow    3083    89

Bulloch    2942    29

Carroll    2933    70

Paulding    2891    58

Troup    2882    102

Coweta    2707    52

Newton    2664    92

Barrow    2342    47

Baldwin    2177    61

Coffee    2130    54

Jackson    2106    36

Colquitt    1954    37

Gordon    1948    40

Fayette    1947    52

Walton    1919    60

Rockdale    1912    39

Tift    1844    58

Laurens    1786    79

Habersham    1758    71

Chattahoochee    1697    1

Walker    1655    39

Effingham    1540    27

Ware    1536    61

Polk    1529    21

Thomas    1529    66

Toombs    1389    52

Spalding    1387    61

Camden    1341    16

Catoosa    1262    19

Decatur    1229    33

Bryan    1197    13

Wayne    1170    30

Stephens    1159    39

Liberty    1150    23

Emanuel    1123    32

Appling    1087    33

Lumpkin    952    14

Sumter    943    64

White    930    20

Gilmer    895    14

Murray    873    6

Tattnall    863    11

Dawson    852    9

Burke    847    10

Union    835    21

Mitchell    832    45

Chattooga    827    23

Grady    822    23

Ben Hill    818    26

Jefferson    818    30

Upson    814    63

Harris    807    22

Franklin    789    14

Oconee    789    26

Jeff Davis    740    22

Putnam    734    24

Fannin    731    27

Madison    725    9

Lee    720    26

Monroe    720    54

Butts    711    43

Elbert    707    5

Washington    704    9

Peach    690    25

Pickens    645    10

Charlton    643    9

McDuffie    626    14

Pierce    626    22

Bacon    613    14

Crisp    599    19

Jones    588    12

Worth    563    30

Meriwether    560    14

Cook    558    14

Haralson    538    9

Hart    535    13

Greene    532    25

Brooks    529    26

Stewart    523    16

Early    516    33

Banks    514    8

Morgan    498    3

Candler    480    22

Berrien    466    12

Atkinson    452    4

Jenkins    450    30

Dodge    445    12

Bleckley    443    21

Evans    436    6

Screven    429    11

Johnson    424    22

Hancock    402    43

Telfair    401    21

Clinch    397    11

Lamar    386    19

Rabun    384    11

Towns    375    10

Seminole    368    9

Oglethorpe    365    11

Brantley    358    11

Pike    358    11

Wilkinson    351    18

Wheeler    349    13

Dooly    348    14

Montgomery    333    5

Randolph    333    29

Terrell    333    32

Irwin    332    7

Turner    320    24

Pulaski    319    22

Lanier    301    6

Dade    300    5

McIntosh    297    7

Miller    288    2

Treutlen    272    11

Wilkes    269    6

Long    260    4

Calhoun    251    9

Wilcox    250    25

Echols    243    2

Macon    238    10

Jasper    229    4

Lincoln    217    7

Taylor    217    11

Twiggs    202    9

Heard    201    6

Marion    194    9

Crawford    175    5

Talbot    166    6

Warren    160    5

Clay    121    3

Schley    107    2

Baker    85    5

Webster    44    2

Glascock    40    2

Quitman    34    1

Taliaferro    24    0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.

Related Articles