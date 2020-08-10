Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 8

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,294 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/25-10/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/11-9/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.14.
- There have been 327,407 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,265 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,566.
- There have been 29,386 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,284 current hospitalizations – an increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:
Fulton 28581 583
Gwinnett 28461 421
Cobb 20294 437
DeKalb 19473 375
Hall 9773 160
Chatham 8755 172
Richmond 7370 171
Clayton 7289 165
Cherokee 6359 94
Bibb 6215 183
Muscogee 6159 172
Henry 5551 106
Clarke 5271 45
Whitfield 4794 63
Forsyth 4312 47
Lowndes 4065 85
Columbia 3925 61
Douglas 3761 70
Glynn 3541 98
Floyd 3374 48
Houston 3250 84
Dougherty 3192 188
Bartow 3083 89
Bulloch 2942 29
Carroll 2933 70
Paulding 2891 58
Troup 2882 102
Coweta 2707 52
Newton 2664 92
Barrow 2342 47
Baldwin 2177 61
Coffee 2130 54
Jackson 2106 36
Colquitt 1954 37
Gordon 1948 40
Fayette 1947 52
Walton 1919 60
Rockdale 1912 39
Tift 1844 58
Laurens 1786 79
Habersham 1758 71
Chattahoochee 1697 1
Walker 1655 39
Effingham 1540 27
Ware 1536 61
Polk 1529 21
Thomas 1529 66
Toombs 1389 52
Spalding 1387 61
Camden 1341 16
Catoosa 1262 19
Decatur 1229 33
Bryan 1197 13
Wayne 1170 30
Stephens 1159 39
Liberty 1150 23
Emanuel 1123 32
Appling 1087 33
Lumpkin 952 14
Sumter 943 64
White 930 20
Gilmer 895 14
Murray 873 6
Tattnall 863 11
Dawson 852 9
Burke 847 10
Union 835 21
Mitchell 832 45
Chattooga 827 23
Grady 822 23
Ben Hill 818 26
Jefferson 818 30
Upson 814 63
Harris 807 22
Franklin 789 14
Oconee 789 26
Jeff Davis 740 22
Putnam 734 24
Fannin 731 27
Madison 725 9
Lee 720 26
Monroe 720 54
Butts 711 43
Elbert 707 5
Washington 704 9
Peach 690 25
Pickens 645 10
Charlton 643 9
McDuffie 626 14
Pierce 626 22
Bacon 613 14
Crisp 599 19
Jones 588 12
Worth 563 30
Meriwether 560 14
Cook 558 14
Haralson 538 9
Hart 535 13
Greene 532 25
Brooks 529 26
Stewart 523 16
Early 516 33
Banks 514 8
Morgan 498 3
Candler 480 22
Berrien 466 12
Atkinson 452 4
Jenkins 450 30
Dodge 445 12
Bleckley 443 21
Evans 436 6
Screven 429 11
Johnson 424 22
Hancock 402 43
Telfair 401 21
Clinch 397 11
Lamar 386 19
Rabun 384 11
Towns 375 10
Seminole 368 9
Oglethorpe 365 11
Brantley 358 11
Pike 358 11
Wilkinson 351 18
Wheeler 349 13
Dooly 348 14
Montgomery 333 5
Randolph 333 29
Terrell 333 32
Irwin 332 7
Turner 320 24
Pulaski 319 22
Lanier 301 6
Dade 300 5
McIntosh 297 7
Miller 288 2
Treutlen 272 11
Wilkes 269 6
Long 260 4
Calhoun 251 9
Wilcox 250 25
Echols 243 2
Macon 238 10
Jasper 229 4
Lincoln 217 7
Taylor 217 11
Twiggs 202 9
Heard 201 6
Marion 194 9
Crawford 175 5
Talbot 166 6
Warren 160 5
Clay 121 3
Schley 107 2
Baker 85 5
Webster 44 2
Glascock 40 2
Quitman 34 1
Taliaferro 24 0
