Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Oct. 8

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 7,294 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 35 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/25-10/8), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 33.71 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (9/11-9/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.14.

There have been 327,407 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,265 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,168.64 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,566.

There have been 29,386 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50.

in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 78 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 105.93 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50. The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of DATE, there were 1,284 current hospitalizations – an increase of 4 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS:

Fulton 28581 583

Gwinnett 28461 421

Cobb 20294 437

DeKalb 19473 375

Hall 9773 160

Chatham 8755 172

Richmond 7370 171

Clayton 7289 165

Cherokee 6359 94

Bibb 6215 183

Muscogee 6159 172

Henry 5551 106

Clarke 5271 45

Whitfield 4794 63

Forsyth 4312 47

Lowndes 4065 85

Columbia 3925 61

Douglas 3761 70

Glynn 3541 98

Floyd 3374 48

Houston 3250 84

Dougherty 3192 188

Bartow 3083 89

Bulloch 2942 29

Carroll 2933 70

Paulding 2891 58

Troup 2882 102

Coweta 2707 52

Newton 2664 92

Barrow 2342 47

Baldwin 2177 61

Coffee 2130 54

Jackson 2106 36

Colquitt 1954 37

Gordon 1948 40

Fayette 1947 52

Walton 1919 60

Rockdale 1912 39

Tift 1844 58

Laurens 1786 79

Habersham 1758 71

Chattahoochee 1697 1

Walker 1655 39

Effingham 1540 27

Ware 1536 61

Polk 1529 21

Thomas 1529 66

Toombs 1389 52

Spalding 1387 61

Camden 1341 16

Catoosa 1262 19

Decatur 1229 33

Bryan 1197 13

Wayne 1170 30

Stephens 1159 39

Liberty 1150 23

Emanuel 1123 32

Appling 1087 33

Lumpkin 952 14

Sumter 943 64

White 930 20

Gilmer 895 14

Murray 873 6

Tattnall 863 11

Dawson 852 9

Burke 847 10

Union 835 21

Mitchell 832 45

Chattooga 827 23

Grady 822 23

Ben Hill 818 26

Jefferson 818 30

Upson 814 63

Harris 807 22

Franklin 789 14

Oconee 789 26

Jeff Davis 740 22

Putnam 734 24

Fannin 731 27

Madison 725 9

Lee 720 26

Monroe 720 54

Butts 711 43

Elbert 707 5

Washington 704 9

Peach 690 25

Pickens 645 10

Charlton 643 9

McDuffie 626 14

Pierce 626 22

Bacon 613 14

Crisp 599 19

Jones 588 12

Worth 563 30

Meriwether 560 14

Cook 558 14

Haralson 538 9

Hart 535 13

Greene 532 25

Brooks 529 26

Stewart 523 16

Early 516 33

Banks 514 8

Morgan 498 3

Candler 480 22

Berrien 466 12

Atkinson 452 4

Jenkins 450 30

Dodge 445 12

Bleckley 443 21

Evans 436 6

Screven 429 11

Johnson 424 22

Hancock 402 43

Telfair 401 21

Clinch 397 11

Lamar 386 19

Rabun 384 11

Towns 375 10

Seminole 368 9

Oglethorpe 365 11

Brantley 358 11

Pike 358 11

Wilkinson 351 18

Wheeler 349 13

Dooly 348 14

Montgomery 333 5

Randolph 333 29

Terrell 333 32

Irwin 332 7

Turner 320 24

Pulaski 319 22

Lanier 301 6

Dade 300 5

McIntosh 297 7

Miller 288 2

Treutlen 272 11

Wilkes 269 6

Long 260 4

Calhoun 251 9

Wilcox 250 25

Echols 243 2

Macon 238 10

Jasper 229 4

Lincoln 217 7

Taylor 217 11

Twiggs 202 9

Heard 201 6

Marion 194 9

Crawford 175 5

Talbot 166 6

Warren 160 5

Clay 121 3

Schley 107 2

Baker 85 5

Webster 44 2

Glascock 40 2

Quitman 34 1

Taliaferro 24 0

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.