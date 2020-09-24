Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Sept. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,822 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/11-9/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93.

There have been 311,046 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,368 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,565.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,861.

There have been 27,903 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 24, there were 1,371 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES -DEATHS

Appling 1016 26

Atkinson 441 3

Bacon 594 13

Baker 81 4

Baldwin 2085 56

Banks 472 7

Barrow 2139 46

Bartow 2859 84

Ben Hill 754 22

Berrien 446 12

Bibb 6005 163

Bleckley 427 20

Brantley 343 10

Brooks 517 25

Bryan 1137 11

Bulloch 2845 27

Burke 786 10

Butts 633 42

Calhoun 237 8

Camden 1264 8

Candler 444 18

Carroll 2709 65

Catoosa 1155 18

Charlton 624 6

Chatham 8326 151

Chattahoochee 1629 1

Chattooga 752 17

Cherokee 5912 92

Clarke 4975 42

Clay 120 2

Clayton 7049 161

Clinch 372 6

Cobb 19354 423

Coffee 2026 47

Colquitt 1871 33

Columbia 3681 59

Cook 546 13

Coweta 2568 44

Crawford 166 5

Crisp 539 17

Dade 279 5

Dawson 802 7

DeKalb 18418 357

Decatur 1124 29

Dodge 418 12

Dooly 335 14

Dougherty 3129 186

Douglas 3499 71

Early 481 32

Echols 239 2

Effingham 1416 23

Elbert 635 3

Emanuel 1018 30

Evans 420 6

Fannin 631 21

Fayette 1789 49

Floyd 3100 44

Forsyth 3868 45

Franklin 736 12

Fulton 27305 569

Gilmer 807 12

Glascock 38 2

Glynn 3433 94

Gordon 1815 36

Grady 765 22

Greene 498 23

Gwinnett 27051 398

Habersham 1601 66

Hall 9035 149

Hancock 386 42

Haralson 455 8

Harris 783 21

Hart 497 13

Heard 190 5

Henry 5115 100

Houston 3102 80

Irwin 291 4

Jackson 1941 31

Jasper 211 4

Jeff Davis 711 19

Jefferson 785 25

Jenkins 404 29

Johnson 414 22

Jones 542 8

Lamar 355 18

Lanier 295 5

Laurens 1621 66

Lee 693 25

Liberty 1100 22

Lincoln 213 7

Long 245 3

Lowndes 3864 80

Lumpkin 901 14

Macon 228 10

Madison 682 8

Marion 189 8

McDuffie 585 14

McIntosh 286 7

Meriwether 542 13

Miller 253 1

Mitchell 790 45

Monroe 675 50

Montgomery 296 5

Morgan 476 2

Murray 809 6

Muscogee 5944 167

Newton 2563 86

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16712 155

Oconee 730 26

Oglethorpe 326 11

Paulding 2751 51

Peach 664 23

Pickens 613 10

Pierce 604 19

Pike 320 9

Polk 1453 17

Pulaski 312 22

Putnam 679 24

Quitman 32 1

Rabun 329 9

Randolph 331 28

Richmond 6983 160

Rockdale 1833 36

Schley 104 2

Screven 405 10

Seminole 353 9

Spalding 1314 60

Stephens 1039 36

Stewart 505 14

Sumter 928 62

Talbot 163 5

Taliaferro 21 0

Tattnall 810 11

Taylor 207 10

Telfair 383 18

Terrell 327 31

Thomas 1480 63

Tift 1747 56

Toombs 1293 45

Towns 316 9

Treutlen 253 8

Troup 2785 96

Turner 295 22

Twiggs 187 7

Union 707 19

Unknown 2235 7

Upson 780 61

Walker 1506 32

Walton 1771 53

Ware 1479 59

Warren 141 5

Washington 664 8

Wayne 1110 28

Webster 43 2

Wheeler 326 11

White 795 19

Whitfield 4517 61

Wilcox 247 20

Wilkes 263 5

Wilkinson 334 18