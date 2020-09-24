x
Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Sept. 24

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,822 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/11-9/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93.
Credit: GA DPH
Here is a look at new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Georgia as of Sept. 24, 2020.
  • There have been 311,046 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,368 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,565.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,861.
Credit: Ga DPH
Here is a look at new COVID-19 cases reported in Georgia as of Sept. 24, 2020
  • There have been 27,903 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21.
Credit: GA DPH
Here is a look at active COVID-19 hospital patients compared to the number of new COVID cases in the state as of Sept. 24, 2020.
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 24, there were 1,371 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES -DEATHS

Appling    1016    26

Atkinson    441    3

Bacon    594    13

Baker    81    4

Baldwin    2085    56

Banks    472    7

Barrow    2139    46

Bartow    2859    84

Ben Hill    754    22

Berrien    446    12

Bibb    6005    163

Bleckley    427    20

Brantley    343    10

Brooks    517    25

Bryan    1137    11

Bulloch    2845    27

Burke    786    10

Butts    633    42

Calhoun    237    8

Camden    1264    8

Candler    444    18

Carroll    2709    65

Catoosa    1155    18

Charlton    624    6

Chatham    8326    151

Chattahoochee    1629    1

Chattooga    752    17

Cherokee    5912    92

Clarke    4975    42

Clay    120    2

Clayton    7049    161

Clinch    372    6

Cobb    19354    423

Coffee    2026    47

Colquitt    1871    33

Columbia    3681    59

Cook    546    13

Coweta    2568    44

Crawford    166    5

Crisp    539    17

Dade    279    5

Dawson    802    7

DeKalb    18418    357

Decatur    1124    29

Dodge    418    12

Dooly    335    14

Dougherty    3129    186

Douglas    3499    71

Early    481    32

Echols    239    2

Effingham    1416    23

Elbert    635    3

Emanuel    1018    30

Evans    420    6

Fannin    631    21

Fayette    1789    49

Floyd    3100    44

Forsyth    3868    45

Franklin    736    12

Fulton    27305    569

Gilmer    807    12

Glascock    38    2

Glynn    3433    94

Gordon    1815    36

Grady    765    22

Greene    498    23

Gwinnett    27051    398

Habersham    1601    66

Hall    9035    149

Hancock    386    42

Haralson    455    8

Harris    783    21

Hart    497    13

Heard    190    5

Henry    5115    100

Houston    3102    80

Irwin    291    4

Jackson    1941    31

Jasper    211    4

Jeff Davis    711    19

Jefferson    785    25

Jenkins    404    29

Johnson    414    22

Jones    542    8

Lamar    355    18

Lanier    295    5

Laurens    1621    66

Lee    693    25

Liberty    1100    22

Lincoln    213    7

Long    245    3

Lowndes    3864    80

Lumpkin    901    14

Macon    228    10

Madison    682    8

Marion    189    8

McDuffie    585    14

McIntosh    286    7

Meriwether    542    13

Miller    253    1

Mitchell    790    45

Monroe    675    50

Montgomery    296    5

Morgan    476    2

Murray    809    6

Muscogee    5944    167

Newton    2563    86

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    16712    155

Oconee    730    26

Oglethorpe    326    11

Paulding    2751    51

Peach    664    23

Pickens    613    10

Pierce    604    19

Pike    320    9

Polk    1453    17

Pulaski    312    22

Putnam    679    24

Quitman    32    1

Rabun    329    9

Randolph    331    28

Richmond    6983    160

Rockdale    1833    36

Schley    104    2

Screven    405    10

Seminole    353    9

Spalding    1314    60

Stephens    1039    36

Stewart    505    14

Sumter    928    62

Talbot    163    5

Taliaferro    21    0

Tattnall    810    11

Taylor    207    10

Telfair    383    18

Terrell    327    31

Thomas    1480    63

Tift    1747    56

Toombs    1293    45

Towns    316    9

Treutlen    253    8

Troup    2785    96

Turner    295    22

Twiggs    187    7

Union    707    19

Unknown    2235    7

Upson    780    61

Walker    1506    32

Walton    1771    53

Ware    1479    59

Warren    141    5

Washington    664    8

Wayne    1110    28

Webster    43    2

Wheeler    326    11

White    795    19

Whitfield    4517    61

Wilcox    247    20

Wilkes    263    5

Wilkinson    334    18

Worth    525    30

