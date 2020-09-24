Coronavirus in Georgia | Latest numbers for Thursday, Sept. 24

ATLANTA — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 6,822 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 49 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (9/11-9/24), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 44.14 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (8/28-9/10), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 57.93.
- There have been 311,046 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,368 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,565.93 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 1,861.
- There have been 27,903 total patients hospitalized in Georgia during the pandemic, an increase of 154 since the previous day according to the Department of Public Health's cumulative total. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 131.50 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 138.21.
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of Sept. 24, there were 1,371 current hospitalizations – an increase of 1 hospitalization from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES -DEATHS
Appling 1016 26
Atkinson 441 3
Bacon 594 13
Baker 81 4
Baldwin 2085 56
Banks 472 7
Barrow 2139 46
Bartow 2859 84
Ben Hill 754 22
Berrien 446 12
Bibb 6005 163
Bleckley 427 20
Brantley 343 10
Brooks 517 25
Bryan 1137 11
Bulloch 2845 27
Burke 786 10
Butts 633 42
Calhoun 237 8
Camden 1264 8
Candler 444 18
Carroll 2709 65
Catoosa 1155 18
Charlton 624 6
Chatham 8326 151
Chattahoochee 1629 1
Chattooga 752 17
Cherokee 5912 92
Clarke 4975 42
Clay 120 2
Clayton 7049 161
Clinch 372 6
Cobb 19354 423
Coffee 2026 47
Colquitt 1871 33
Columbia 3681 59
Cook 546 13
Coweta 2568 44
Crawford 166 5
Crisp 539 17
Dade 279 5
Dawson 802 7
DeKalb 18418 357
Decatur 1124 29
Dodge 418 12
Dooly 335 14
Dougherty 3129 186
Douglas 3499 71
Early 481 32
Echols 239 2
Effingham 1416 23
Elbert 635 3
Emanuel 1018 30
Evans 420 6
Fannin 631 21
Fayette 1789 49
Floyd 3100 44
Forsyth 3868 45
Franklin 736 12
Fulton 27305 569
Gilmer 807 12
Glascock 38 2
Glynn 3433 94
Gordon 1815 36
Grady 765 22
Greene 498 23
Gwinnett 27051 398
Habersham 1601 66
Hall 9035 149
Hancock 386 42
Haralson 455 8
Harris 783 21
Hart 497 13
Heard 190 5
Henry 5115 100
Houston 3102 80
Irwin 291 4
Jackson 1941 31
Jasper 211 4
Jeff Davis 711 19
Jefferson 785 25
Jenkins 404 29
Johnson 414 22
Jones 542 8
Lamar 355 18
Lanier 295 5
Laurens 1621 66
Lee 693 25
Liberty 1100 22
Lincoln 213 7
Long 245 3
Lowndes 3864 80
Lumpkin 901 14
Macon 228 10
Madison 682 8
Marion 189 8
McDuffie 585 14
McIntosh 286 7
Meriwether 542 13
Miller 253 1
Mitchell 790 45
Monroe 675 50
Montgomery 296 5
Morgan 476 2
Murray 809 6
Muscogee 5944 167
Newton 2563 86
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 16712 155
Oconee 730 26
Oglethorpe 326 11
Paulding 2751 51
Peach 664 23
Pickens 613 10
Pierce 604 19
Pike 320 9
Polk 1453 17
Pulaski 312 22
Putnam 679 24
Quitman 32 1
Rabun 329 9
Randolph 331 28
Richmond 6983 160
Rockdale 1833 36
Schley 104 2
Screven 405 10
Seminole 353 9
Spalding 1314 60
Stephens 1039 36
Stewart 505 14
Sumter 928 62
Talbot 163 5
Taliaferro 21 0
Tattnall 810 11
Taylor 207 10
Telfair 383 18
Terrell 327 31
Thomas 1480 63
Tift 1747 56
Toombs 1293 45
Towns 316 9
Treutlen 253 8
Troup 2785 96
Turner 295 22
Twiggs 187 7
Union 707 19
Unknown 2235 7
Upson 780 61
Walker 1506 32
Walton 1771 53
Ware 1479 59
Warren 141 5
Washington 664 8
Wayne 1110 28
Webster 43 2
Wheeler 326 11
White 795 19
Whitfield 4517 61
Wilcox 247 20
Wilkes 263 5
Wilkinson 334 18
Worth 525 30